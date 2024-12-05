ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought showbiz had mastered the art of drama, 2024 proved that the stars still know how to keep us captivated by the chaos.

Whether it was Sean “Diddy” Combs dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons, Bianca Censori making “pants” an optional part of her fashion choices, or Blake Lively proving that a sharp tongue can cut deeper than couture, the tea was hot, messy, and endlessly scandalous.

So buckle up as we take you through 20 scandals that had the internet gasping and furiously tweeting.

#1

Sean “Diddy” Combs' Past Comes Back To Haunt Him

In a year brimming with celebrity controversies, Sean “Diddy” Combs managed to top the list with one of the most shocking scandals of 2024. 

The downfall began when a video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, was shared online.

The surveillance video from 2016 captured the music mogul grabbing, shoving, and kicking his then-girlfriend before dragging her through a hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f—ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses,” the Last Night singer said in a public apology.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

The music mogul was arrested in New York City in September on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Authorities accused him of orchestrating a network that forced victims into non-consensual intimate acts, often under the influence of illegal substances, and using threats and violence to maintain control. 

His multiple bail requests were denied, and his trial is expected to begin in 2025.

In addition to his federal charges, numerous others have come forward with their own accusations against the rap mogul. High-profile attorney Tony Buzbee said he would be representing 120 alleged victims, which includes 60 males and 60 females.

“This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. This conduct has created a mass of individuals who are injured, scared and scarred,” Tony said during a press conference in October.

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm mad at P. Diddy for ruining 'Every Breath you Take' and 'Kashmir'......and all that other stuff too.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Cynthia Erivo Berates A Fan-Made 'Wicked' Poster

Wicked, one of the most talked-about movies released this year, sparked massive controversy over a fan-made poster.

The stir began in October when Universal released the original poster for the upcoming Wicked film, featuring Cynthia as Elphaba and Ariana as Glinda.

Fans immediately noticed a resemblance to the original Broadway artwork, but with some noticeable differences.

In the movie version, Cynthia’s Elphaba faces the camera while Grande’s Glinda whispers in her ear, a clear tribute to the Broadway artwork. However, the original poster for the musical had Elphaba’s witch hat lowered to cover her eyes.

Later, a fan created a post inspired by the Broadway artwork and added some creative tweaks to the Universal poster. The self-identified creator covered Elphaba’s eyes with her hat, gave her bright red lips, and made her smirk, much like the musical’s artwork.

After the fan edit caught Cynthia’s attention, the actress slammed the poster, called it “the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen.”

“None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us. The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer … because without words we communicate with our eyes.”

“To edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful,” added the enraged actress.

The fan, who claimed ownership of the poster, released a statement after Cynthia’s rant.

“Fan posters have been around for as long as movies have existed,” the artist said. “I never meant to cause any harm and the poster is just a homage to the original broadway poster, just like the movie’s recreation is.”

#3

Hugh Jackman’s Alleged Affair Stirs Up Headlines

Hugh Jackman’s Alleged Affair Stirs Up Headlines

Australian heartthrob Hugh Jackman was branded a “cheater” this year after rumors about his romantic relationship with his Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster.

Sources claimed the X-Men star separated from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, last year, after nearly three decades of marriage.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source told Us Weekly in November.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap,” the insider continued.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source also told Page Six about the two performance artists, who worked together on The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023 on Broadway.

Sutton had also filed for divorce this year from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hugh + his side piece deserve all the bad press. Apparently, Blake Lively + Ryan Reynolds knew about Hugh + side piece + never told Deborra. :(

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Ariana Grande's Evolving Persona Confuses Fans

Ariana Grande's Evolving Persona Confuses Fans

Ariana Grande faced scrutiny in 2024 over perceived changes in her accent and appearance, leading to widespread discussion among fans.

Fans observed a shift towards a more transatlantic accent when the singer hosted a segment at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo this year.

Social media users also thought she turned into a completely “different person” after her 2015 interview with Vanity Fair resurfaced.

The hitmaker further surprised her fans when she noticeably switched up her vocal register in the middle of an interview with Penn Badgley for his podcast Podcrushed in June.

Online comments prompted the singer to address why she changed the pitch of her voice right in the middle of a conversation.

“Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :)” she commented on a video that captured her quick switcheroo.

This year, fans were also left wondering why she looked noticeably thin and “sickly.”

“As someone who has been severely underweight, Ari does look very much so underweight here,” one fan said, while another remarked, “This cannot be healthy.”

tiffanymunday avatar
Tiffany Munday
Tiffany Munday
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently, the whole “affair “controversy with Ethan Slater is simply overlooked.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

J.K. Rowling's Scathing Message To Daniel Radcliffe And Emma Watson

In 2024, J.K. Rowling reignited her ongoing feud with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, after they publicly supported the transgender community. 

The Harry Potter author, who has faced backlash for her own comments on the matter, suggested that she wouldn’t forgive Daniel and Emma for "cosying up" to the trans movement. 

Her statement came in response to an X user, who wrote: “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

The author replied with a scathing comment, suggesting they’re “not safe.”

“Not safe, I'm afraid,” she replied to the X user’s tweet.

“Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces," she continued.

In a later interview, Daniel reiterated his support for the LGBTQ+ community and said he doesn’t “owe” it to the author to change his views.

“Jo [Joanne Rowling], obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic.

“But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life,” he added.

In response to the writer’s message about never forgiving him, he said: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ+ people and have no further comment than that.”

#6

MrBeast Faces Public Scrutiny

In 2024, Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, faced a series of controversies that challenged his public image and business operations.

In July, Ava Kris Tyson, a prominent figure on the MrBeast channel, was accused of inappropriate interactions with minors. These allegations led to her departure from the channel and prompted MrBeast to commission an independent investigation. The investigation concluded that the allegations were baseless, finding no evidence of sexual misconduct or awareness of illegal activities by the company's leadership.

In October 2024, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino filed an FBI report against MrBeast and Ava, alleging inappropriate communications within their company's internal chat logs. 

MrBeast also faced significant criticisms after his old videos captured him making problematic statements.

One particularly controversial clip from 2017 showed a young Jimmy responding to a viewer’s comment about “selling Black people for money.”

“The most I would pay is probably 300,” he said in the clip that was laden with racially insensitive remarks.

Another disturbing clip from a podcast in 2017 featured the content creator making inappropriate comments about rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. At the time, Bhad Bhabie was only 14 years old, and the YouTube big shot suggested he would have sex with her.

#7

Sabrina Carpenter Performs Steamy Acts Onstage

Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 Short n' Sweet tour triggered plenty of conversations this year, and not all of them were about her energetic performances.

The singer of the hour served up some racy moments on stage, one of which included performing Bed Chem on a plush, swanky-looking bed.

As she wrapped up the song, a curtain fell, revealing the songstress performing a sexual act in front of screaming fans.

While some praised the act, others weren’t too happy about it and made sure to let the internet know.

“Oh this is disgusting,” read one comment, while a second said, “Omggg she’s vile.”

Some joked about watching the show with their family members.

“IM SUPPOSED TO GO WITH MY MOM,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “My mom side eyed me during this part.”

Sabrina spoke about how fans continuously speculate whether her family members give her the side-eye for the sensual elements of her show.

“My fans online are like, I can’t believe she’s bending over in front of her grandparents!” she told Time in an October interview. “I’m like, girl, they are not paying attention to that. They’re just like, I can’t believe all these people are here.”

#8

Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash For Crowdfunding While Living A Lavish Life

Actress Alyssa Milano faced public scrutiny in early 2024 after launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her 12-year-old son Milo Thomas's baseball team's trip expenses. 

Critics questioned the necessity of crowdfunding given Milano's estimated $10 million net worth. 

The actress defended her initiative, stating she had already made significant personal contributions, including funding uniforms for the entire team.

The controversy intensified when the Charmed star attended the Super Bowl with Milo shortly after the fundraising appeal. 

Some observers pointed out the irony of attending a high-cost event while soliciting donations for a youth sports trip.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” she said in a statement, responding to the backlash.

“I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues,” she wrote.

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

#9

Blake Lively Faces The Heat For Her Problematic Interviews

Blake Lively is usually the queen of red carpet headlines, but in 2024, her interviews stole the spotlight—and for all the wrong reasons.

She faced significant backlash during the promotion of her film It Ends With Us, a romantic drama addressing themes of domestic violence. Critics and fans accused the actress of trivializing the film's serious subject matter by telling audiences to “wear florals and come with your girlfriends.”

The buzz surrounding the Gossip Girl alum further intensified when her old interview from 2016 resurfaced. Blake was promoting her Woody Allen film, Cafe Society, with her co-star Parker Posey at the time.

“The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job,” read the title of the interview shared by journalist Kjersti Flaa.

The interview started with Kjersti congratulating Blake on being pregnant with baby No. 2, saying, “Congrats on your little bump.”

However, Blake did not have a warm “thank you” to offer. Instead, she cheekily replied, “Congrats on YOUR little bump,” despite Kjersti not being pregnant.

The interview turned even more awkward when Kjersti tried to talk about the period drama film, Cafe Society.

When the interviewer asked the two stars whether they enjoyed wearing the 1930s-themed costumes for the film, Blake questioned whether the male co-stars would be asked the same question about costumes, suggesting a double standard.

#10

Ellen Degeneres Packs Up And Moves To The UK

This year saw Ellen DeGeneres pack her bags and left her life in the US behind. 

The former talk show host moved to the UK countryside with her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi, and their decision was party influenced by Donald Trump’s victory in the latest presidential elections.

Some netizens were thrilled by the couple’s decision to sell their home in California to find a new address in Cotswolds, UK.

“Praise god they are leaving,” read one comment.

“Oh wow – this honestly IS a good news year for the US!!!!” another declared, while a third wrote, “My condolences to the U.K.”

#11

The Khy Brand Is Accused Of More “Copy” Than “Kylie”

Kylie Jenner was accused of fashion theft this year after Australian designer Jessica Johansen-Bell, the owner of boutique label Johansen, claimed Kylie’s fast-fashion line, Khy, copied her designs. 

The designer took to TikTok on March 1, 2024, to accuse the reality TV star of ripping off her dresses, which were launched three or four years ago by her brand. 

Jessica pointed out the striking similarities between Khy’s latest collection and her own signature pieces.

Despite reaching out to Khy’s team for clarification, Jessica received a response claiming the designs were the result of "hard work and innovation." 

The backlash against Kylie and Khy was swift, with fans and influencers rushing to Jessica’s defense, calling the designs "identical" and accusing the fashion mogul of stealing.

#12

Bianca Censori

If 2024 had a fashion MVP for barely-there attire, it was undoubtedly Bianca Censori. 

Kanye “Ye” West's wife was cheekily dubbed “Un-Censori” this year. She made headlines time and time again for her unapologetically bold wardrobe choices—or lack thereof.

The pièce de résistance of her risqué repertoire came during Paris Fashion Week, where Bianca stepped out with only suspenders covering the top half of her body. 

Things only got spicier in July, when the Aussie architect had a pants-free lunch date at the Chateau Marmont. Her dinner-and-a-movie date with Ye the same month saw her walking on the streets in a skimpy top in Los Angeles.

And let’s not forget her trip to Florence in May, where she opted for a white pillow to cover her chest.

robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm curious as to who is making the decisions here. If it's Kanye, than it's pretty disgusting. if it's Biana herself, then it would seem to be attention seeing. Ironically, she'd be more attractive is she wore more conventional clothes.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Fans Can't Handle Jenna Ortega And Martin Freeman's Uncomfortable Chemistry

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s film Miller's Girl caused quite a stir this year, and not just because of its heavy plot—it was the awkward age gap that had people talking. 

The Wednesday actress, 22, plays an 18-year-old student, while the 53-year-old British actor took on the role of her teacher in a controversial, racy relationship. And let’s just say, the internet wasn’t ready for the uncomfortable chemistry between them.

“It’s not supposed to be a comfortable movie,” Jenna said, addressing the controversial onscreen romance. “It’s supposed to be awful at times.”

“Art isn’t always meant to be pleasant or happy, [where] everyone skips off into the sunset at the end,” Jenna told Vanity Fair in August. “We all have f---ed up experiences at one point or another.”

Martin also called the movie “grown-up and nuanced.”

“It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?’" the Emmy winner told The Times about the movie.

“Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?” he asked.

robert-thornburrow avatar
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's two consenting adults, age really shouldn't matter, but society seems to get hung up on it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Katy Perry's Album Is Deemed A Major Disaster

Katy Perry’s highly anticipated 2024 album, 143, was expected to be a major comeback for the pop princess. Unfortunately, it was more of a 'whoops,' with fans and critics calling it a flop.

Her album was the worst-reviewed on Metacritic in 13 years, with a dismal score of 35.

Not only were the songs poorly received, but she also faced harsh criticsm for working with the controversial producer Dr. Luke, known for facing a now-dismissed lawsuit filed by singer Kesha. 

The TikTok singer said the producer allegedly raped and emotionally abused her. Dr. Luke denied the allegations and reached a settlement with the famous plaintiff.

#15

Tensions Explode Between Rap Titans Drake And Kendrick Lamar

The rap world was rocked by the heated feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar this year. 

While the two rap titans have had tense moments in the past, their relationship reached a flash point in 2023 when Drake and J. Cole collaborated on the song First Person Shooter. 

On the track, J. Cole references “the Big Three” that “started the league”—namely, Drake, Kendrick, and himself.

Kendrick wasn’t on board with the idea of sharing the podium and hurled a full-blown attack on J. Cole and Drake in 2024.

He denounced the “Big 3” while rapping a verse in Future and Metro Boomin's song Like That in March, 2024.

“Motherf--- the big three, n—a, it’s just big me,” he rapped.

The beef escalated as the two rap artists continued throwing lyrical shade at each other through a series of diss tracks, cryptic messages, and passive-aggresive comments.

The rivalry had music fans engrossed this year, and even took violent turns. In July, artist Rick Ross and his entourage were attacked in a scuffle that was believed to be connected with the simmering feud between the two rappers.

jeffhunt avatar
Jeff Hunt
Jeff Hunt
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the bravado…when it’s time, it’ll be an uncoordinated slap fight.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Another Hollywood Love Story Ends With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Filing For Divorce

The Bennifer legacy entered the penultimate chapter after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called it quits—again.

In August 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce from her fourth husband, citing their separation date as April 26, 2024. 

The couple had a love story that spanned decades and is one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances.

Their romance first bloomed in the early 2000s, when JLo and the Argo director met on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli

By 2002, they were an official couple and eventually became engaged. However, they infamously postponed their 2003 wedding three days before the ceremony, parting ways in 2004.

After months of divorce rumors, a source told People in August that the pop diva “was done waiting.”

"She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," the source told the outlet. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

#17

Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose’s Marriage Ends Amid Fraud And Abuse Allegations

Among several high-profile separations this year, one that sparked much curiosity was that of Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Firerose.

Their eight-month marriage came to an end amid allegations of fraud and abuse.

Months after tying the knot in October 2023, the 62-year-old country singer quietly filed for divorce in May this year, citing reasons such as irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

He was also seeking an annulment, accusing Firerose of “fraud,” claiming he wouldn’t have tied the knot with her if he was aware of it.

“He gave consent to marriage based on Fraud by the Wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony,” court documents said.

#18

Kanye "Ye" West Is Sued By Former Assistant

Kanye “Ye” West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, filed a lawsuit against the rapper for using his Yeezy office as a “sexual playground” to make him “feel powerful and secure.”

She also accused his wife, Bianca Censori, of acting as his “orgy coordinator” and participating in his x-rated fantasies.

The 36-year-old plaintiff claimed the Gold Digger rapper had a “makeshift bedroom,” complete with a mattress and pillows, in the office.

Shortly after she stopped working for Ye in November 2022, Lauren said she encountered him and Bianca at a Post Malone concert in California, USA.

She accused Ye of grabbing her by the throat and putting his tongue in her ear, saying, “I always knew what I would do to you if I ever saw you again,” while Bianca stood nearby. The 29-year-old Australian model was described as being “unfazed” by her husband’s behavior.

#19

Security Guard Sparks Backlash After Confrontations With Celebrities

During the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, a security guard became infamous after multiple confrontations with celebrities on the red carpet. 

The security personnel was filmed having a heated exchange with singer Kelly Rowland, in addition to tense moments with other stars like Dominican actor Massiel Taveras, K-Pop star Yoona, and Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska.

Several netizens said the security guard was being “racist” towards stars on the red carpet.

Kelly later addressed the incident and confirmed she had told the guard to “get off” of her.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it,” the Destiny’s Child alum said in an interview with the Associated Press

“And there were other women who attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, pushed off, or told to get off,” she continued. “I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

#20

Serena Williams Is Denied Entry To Paris Restaurant

No one saw it coming when Serena Williams was denied access to the rooftop of the Peninsula Paris—a hotel known for its opulence and proximity to the Arc de Triomphe.

Serena, who was in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, was baffled by the rejection and quickly took to social media to express her frustration.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024,” she tweeted.

The internet jumped to the decorated tennis player’s defense, with many questioning how such a mistake could happen. 

“How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams…… lol,” one said.

One user wrote: “How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams… lol.” Another chimed in, “Glad you didn’t have to waste money there.”

The Peninsula Paris responded with a rather formal apology, claiming the rooftop bar was fully booked.

“Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” the establishment wrote in the comments.

“Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved,” the venue continued. “We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.”

fisherjonas88 avatar
Jonas Fisher
Jonas Fisher
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this. Serena strolled in during the Olympics right at prime dinner time without a reservation. What the hell was she expecting?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
