In 2024, J.K. Rowling reignited her ongoing feud with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, after they publicly supported the transgender community.



The Harry Potter author, who has faced backlash for her own comments on the matter, suggested that she wouldn’t forgive Daniel and Emma for "cosying up" to the trans movement.



Her statement came in response to an X user, who wrote: “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”



The author replied with a scathing comment, suggesting they’re “not safe.”



“Not safe, I'm afraid,” she replied to the X user’s tweet.



“Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces," she continued.



In a later interview, Daniel reiterated his support for the LGBTQ+ community and said he doesn’t “owe” it to the author to change his views.



“Jo [Joanne Rowling], obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic.



“But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life,” he added.



In response to the writer’s message about never forgiving him, he said: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ+ people and have no further comment than that.”

