Fans Worry For Ariana Grande’s Health As She “Looks Anorexic” In New Photos
News

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

New photos of Ariana Grande at the London premiere of Wicked have reignited health concerns about the artist, as fans comment on her appearing worryingly thin

Posing at the Royal Festival Hall on Monday (November 18), the 31-year-old artist displayed her slim shoulders in a strapless yellow dress.

On November 9, the Thank U, Next singer sparked concerns when she appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the musical film, which hits theaters on November 22. 

Highlights
  • Ariana Grande's recent appearances have sparked concerns over her health, with fans noting her appearing thinner and underweight.
  • Some fans criticized the comments and argued people should focus on Ariana's talent.
  • Ariana previously addressed concerns about her health, urging people to be gentler and avoid commenting on her body.

While some fans said the Florida-born star looked “skeletal,” others considered the speculation around her health to be intrusive and a form of body-shaming.

Ariana Grande fans are concerned about her health again after the actress was photographed at the London premiere of Wicked
Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty

Similar comments followed Ariana’s appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (November 15), where the actress, who plays Glinda in the Jon M. Chu-directed film, donned a strapless pink dress.

“I’m usually Ariana’s biggest defender when it comes to her weight but she’s actually starting to look VERY sickly. This cannot be healthy,” a concerned fan wrote, sharing a sketch featuring Ariana and Jimmy.

“This is my first time EVER speaking on her body. She’s only gotten skinner since yes and was released it’s hard not to be concerned,” the user added on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“As someone who has been severely underweight, Ari does look very much so underweight here,” a separate user agreed.

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: Ariana Grande

“I’ve been thinking this but stay silent because everybody wants to sit on their high horse and crucify anyone that mentions their concern. I’ve been a fan of Ari for YEARS and it’s worrying to see this in her,” another fan shared.

“So our solution is to degrade her on the internet?” somebody else interjected. “I’m sure she’s well aware of how she looks. She could have a medical condition for all the internet knows.”

“Please focus on her talent, not her looks. Health is private, let’s support her well-being,” another commenter added, while a separate fan said, “Please do not comment on other peoples bodies, thank you.”

Ariana’s sternum (breastbone) is visible in some of her recent photos, causing some fans to be worried that she may be underweight

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: The Tonight Show

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: The Tonight Show

Following Ariana’s appearance at the London premiere, people have been drawing attention to two TikTok videos comparing the performer’s appearance in 2018 and 2024.

In the first video, Ariana’s 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon is contrasted with her most recent one, in which her jawline appears more pronounced.

The second clip features two red carpet interviews with the star, which some social media users have argued look drastically different.

“I’m usually Ariana’s biggest defender when it comes to her weight but she’s actually starting to look VERY sickly,” a fan commented on a November 15 sketch with Jimmy Fallon


Last year, Ariana posted a three-minute-long video asking people to be “gentler” and to stop commenting on her body.

“I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body [that’s] seen and paid such close attention to,” she began.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is—healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy—we should really work towards not doing that as much.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don’t like.”

TikTok users have compared videos of the star from 2018 and 2024, noting her more pronounced jawline and slimmer shoulders

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: mrecords

@__mrecords__ @arianagrande takes grace with time 🩰 Music: Only God by @Speciimen #arianagrande #celeb #celebrity #beforeafter ♬ Only God – Speciimen

Ariana said that the older version of herself people were comparing her to wasn’t as healthy as they believed.

“There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she continued.

“And personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

Ariana revealed that at the time she was “on a lot of antidepressants” and “drinking [while] on them.”

Additionally, while people thought she looked healthy, she was “eating poorly and at the lowest point of her life.”

Others, however, view these comments as a form of body-shaming against the star, arguing that people should focus strictly on her professional projects

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: Ariana Grande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: Neil Mockford / Getty

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. Healthy can look different.”

The songwriter urged viewers to be careful when speculating about other people’s appearances, even if they’re “coming from a loving and caring place.”

“You never know what somebody’s going through. That person is probably working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

Bored Panda has contacted Ariana Grande’s representatives for comment.

“I hope she’s doing okay and taking care of herself,” a fan wrote on X

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: CorbINTheMornin

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: LaughlandMorgan

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: LuisaLefaiy

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: 0Obiewan2

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: sspaciee_

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: SajalFatima56

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: RaViRSP007u

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: DINESHVISH69889

Fans Worry For Ariana Grande's Health As She "Looks Anorexic" In New Photos

Image credits: anooppatel8172

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

moonlight_bunni avatar
Tiffany Marie
Tiffany Marie
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think it's anyone's business. She has access to medical professionals. She's well off. This shouldn't even be a post. Judgemental and unprofessional opinions. It's not right. People say they care.. but they're hurting her and making it worse with this thread. -- *How thin are the Japanese from Japan?* They're one of the healthiest countries. I'd look at that more over what Americans say especially majority are obese!-- She's 5'1. I'm 5'5 and 110lbs/115lbs. I'm healthy and athletic and eat well. Doctors say I'm in great health and in great shape. I rarely get sick and have great stamina. I feel great. She's 5'1 about the same weight. 110lbs or a bit under. Again she's 5'1.

piavankooten avatar
Mäandertal
Mäandertal
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I disagree. It's a touchy subject, for sure, but if it truly is anorexia - which is a far more fatal disease than people realize - should people not speak out? It's a terrifying form of self-harm that one rarely finds their way out of on their own. I find this very important to be talked about, especially since she is such a champion to many young girls. Just to be clear: People shouldn't assume or judge, but the question of: 'Is she truly alright' is very much okay to be asked, I think.

21khan6573 avatar
AKA AKA
AKA AKA
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she is ill. maybe stress, maybe anorexia i dont know, but she is definatly too thin to be healthy

rjp0042 avatar
Hassel Davidhoff
Hassel Davidhoff
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give me a break. For one: this is her own private business. Secondly, a bunch of y'all who are "concerned" about Ariana Grande are the same folks that celebrate the "body positivity" of dangerously obese people like Lizzo. Seems a little silly to me. Both women are people with enough money and support to get whatever help they need, should they choose.

