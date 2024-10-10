Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Art

Art can be serious and mindbending, but it can also be lighthearted and simply pretty. And with so many mediums included, you are sure to find the art form of your liking here easily. From professional artists to happy amateurs - we've covered it all in this section.

Digital Art Drawing & Illustration Graphic Design Needle and Thread Optical Illusions Painting Paper Art Photography Sculpting Street Art Tattoos
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)
MAHMOOD • iNKSTECHSHUB • PHOTOGRAPHY • MUSCAT Open list views 181views

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)