Here’s My Modular Split Cup For Acrylic Pouring
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/Jn0t6ZwVWmk?si=7AxjgWaZO7bbjr6I
I’m so excited to introduce a game-changing tool for acrylic pouring—Fiona’s
Modular Split Cup is FINALLY here! 🎉
This innovative cup was designed by me in collaboration with Fluid-art.co, and it's about to revolutionize the way we pour. This tool will open up endless creative possibilities.
During the live stream, I’ll:
✨ Show you the split cup in action
🎨 Share tips and tricks
💬 Answer your questions live
🎁 Announce how and where you can get your hands on this amazing new tool
Where can you buy it?
It will be available for purchase starting December 12th, 2024, at:
More info: youtube.com
Join for more benefits:
🌟 Facebook: Fiona’s Art Box
📷 Instagram: @fionaacrylic
All of the pieces I make are for sale!
If you see something you like, email me for pricing at: zemljic@gmail.com
Support my channel:
If you’d like to support my work and keep me experimenting with new techniques, you can contribute here:
👉 https://paypal.me/mi2sva
Or just like and subscribe to show some love. Thank you! ❤️
Contact Me:
📧 Email: zemljicr@gmail.com
Feel free to copy and paste this directly!
6
0