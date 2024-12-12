Here’s My Modular Split Cup For Acrylic Pouring

ADVERTISEMENT

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/Jn0t6ZwVWmk?si=7AxjgWaZO7bbjr6I

I’m so excited to introduce a game-changing tool for acrylic pouring—Fiona’s

Modular Split Cup is FINALLY here! 🎉

This innovative cup was designed by me in collaboration with Fluid-art.co, and it's about to revolutionize the way we pour. This tool will open up endless creative possibilities.

During the live stream, I’ll:

✨ Show you the split cup in action

🎨 Share tips and tricks

💬 Answer your questions live

🎁 Announce how and where you can get your hands on this amazing new tool

Where can you buy it?

It will be available for purchase starting December 12th, 2024, at:

👉 https://fluid-art.co

More info: youtube.com

Share icon

Join for more benefits:

🌟 Facebook: Fiona’s Art Box

📷 Instagram: @fionaacrylic

All of the pieces I make are for sale!

If you see something you like, email me for pricing at: zemljic@gmail.com

Support my channel:

If you’d like to support my work and keep me experimenting with new techniques, you can contribute here:

👉 https://paypal.me/mi2sva

Or just like and subscribe to show some love. Thank you! ❤️

Contact Me:

📧 Email: zemljicr@gmail.com

Feel free to copy and paste this directly!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon