According to ChatGPT, “Art is a means of creative expression that stimulates the senses, engages the mind, and enriches our cultural and intellectual experiences.” And while that might be the goal for various artificial intelligence programs that create pieces of “artwork” in the blink of an eye, the results are often much more hilarious than anticipated.

In honor of the new age of AI art that we’re living in, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find images of some of the most hilarious AI art fails the world has ever seen. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Angus Russell, the founder of NightCafe, and if you’re an artist yourself, rest easy. It doesn’t look like AI will be taking your job any time soon!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wiener Dogs Race

Wiener Dogs Race

Tony Henry Report

Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
Bi Emo 007 (he/him)
What could be at all wrong with this? It is a masterpiece

#2

This Was An Attempt In Midjourney To Make An Image Of My Narrator With A "Cocky Expression"

This Was An Attempt In Midjourney To Make An Image Of My Narrator With A "Cocky Expression"

I guess they took it literally and made him into an abominable rooster-man. Good thing they didn't take the word "cocky" in a different sense.

am_arktos Report

David
David
That thing just about deserves its own story.

#3

Practicing Some Yoga

Practicing Some Yoga

Kevin Spano Lépinay Report

LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could say they are " deeply connected"

While AI art has become increasingly popular in recent years, it has likely been around much longer than you realize. According to TechTarget, some of the first versions of artificial intelligence art appeared in the late 1960s. However, the first notable program came about in 1973 when Harold Cohen developed Aaron. Aaron “was an AI assistant that used a symbolic AI approach to help Cohen create black-and-white art drawings,” Sean Michael Kerner at TechTarget explains. But following Aaron, it took many decades for AI art to find its way into the mainstream.

In 2014, discussions started about GANs, a foundation of generative AI technology, and in 2015, Google released DeepDream, which uses “a convolutional neural network (CNN) as an experimental approach to AI art,” Kerner says. And over the past 5 years, AI art has only become more and more prevalent, as Ganbreeder was released in 2018 (later rebranded as Artbreeder), using GAN models to allow us to use AI technology to edit existing images and even create new ones.
#4

AI Needs To Work On People Holding Their Umbrellas

AI Needs To Work On People Holding Their Umbrellas

Yioppoiy Report

Manasvi Tupe
Manasvi Tupe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did you die? Face stabbed by an umbrella.

#5

Fishermen

Fishermen

Karl Schneider Report

Bucket
Bucket
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The AI has heard about Innsmouth.

#6

I Wanted To Generate A Picture Of A Fisherman That Catches A Salmon Using AI, And This Is What I Got

I Wanted To Generate A Picture Of A Fisherman That Catches A Salmon Using AI, And This Is What I Got

BlueTwist3r Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AI not ready to rule the world just yet I guess

AI art also made headlines in 2018 after an artist going by the name of Obvious auctioned off a painting titled Edmond de Belamy, that he created using GAN models, for a whopping $432,500. “Sold in an original gilded wood frame, the portrait depicts a man dressed in a dark frock coat with a plain white collar showing underneath,” Dezeen reported at the time. “The work looks unfinished, with indistinct, blurry facial features and large areas of canvas left blank.” This was the first AI-generated piece of artwork to be sold by a major auction house, but there will likely be many more in the future.

In May 2022, Google launched its Imagen technology as a new way to create AI art, which uses text-to-image. Since then, various other programs have popped up, including Stability AI, Adobe Firefly, Midjourney, Prisma and more. And while AI art has long been a controversial topic among those in the art community, TechTarget notes that some of the ways artists can utilize AI are for art therapy, democratization, education, enhancing their existing creations, to create completely new pieces and for inspiration for new pieces.  
#7

Sometimes AI Doesn't Do What You Want It To Do

Sometimes AI Doesn't Do What You Want It To Do

koontzie54 Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man's best friend looking a little creepy there. Maybe hoping for more than friendship?

#8

Gender Reveal Party

Gender Reveal Party

Lachlan Report

#9

It Turns Out Lots Of People Can Do Handstands

It Turns Out Lots Of People Can Do Handstands

Shane Carman Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grampa's coming go get you! I'm gonna eat you up!

To gain more insight on the topic of AI art, we reached out to Angus Russell, the founder of NightCafe, an online AI art studio. Angus noted that it can be quite difficult for beginners to achieve what they’re going for when creating AI art. “A newcomer will typically write a prompt like ‘A dog riding a surfboard’. Depending on the model they're using, they may get something that looks like a dog riding a surfboard, but it most likely won't look very good because there's no information about how the image should look in general,” the founder shared. “E.g. should it look like a photo or a painting? What kind of style? What breed of dog? Etc.”
#10

AI Is Having Some Difficulty With Roller Skates

AI Is Having Some Difficulty With Roller Skates

shweddyballs Report

#11

Semi-Failed Attempts At Coaxing Midjourney Into Recreating Smudge Lord

Semi-Failed Attempts At Coaxing Midjourney Into Recreating Smudge Lord

AsphaltsParakeet Report

#12

A Man Mansplaining A Woman On How To Eat A Hamburger

A Man Mansplaining A Woman On How To Eat A Hamburger

zomx Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just a man at McDonalds looking for the meat

“An experienced prompter, on the other hand, would write a prompt like ‘A cute golden retriever riding a surfboard at dusk. Intricate details, HDR, beautifully shot, hyperrealistic, sharp focus, 64 megapixels, perfect composition, high contrast, cinematic, atmospheric, moody’. All these extra keywords give the AI a lot more guidance, and the keywords that experienced prompters use are generally known to be well understood by the AI,” Angus explained.
#13

Sometimes AI Fails Completely. This One Should've Been A Knight Rider

Sometimes AI Fails Completely. This One Should've Been A Knight Rider

Parsec29 Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Presenting the new Centaur, by Chrysler. Now with 50% more horsepower!!!

#14

Sometimes It Happens

Sometimes It Happens

Daniel Fox Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see the fail? He still looks dapper and above things

#15

According To AI, "Cats Tap Dancing In A Cafe" Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

According To AI, "Cats Tap Dancing In A Cafe" Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

aitriesart Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These puss and boots are made for walking..

We were also curious if there are any types of art that AI is particularly skilled at creating. “It depends on the model you're using, but all models are generally very good at generating things like landscapes, lighthouses, architecture, beaches, etc.,” Angus noted. “Older models are generally not good at generating faces without making them look weird and distorted, but newer models are getting much better at that, to the point that most AI art these days seems to revolve around people and faces (often in an anime or concept art style).”
#16

Nice Family

Nice Family

Roman Borkovec Report

#17

I Honestly Have More Fun With AI When It Does Some Nonsense Like This. At No Point In The Prompt Did I Come Close To Asking For This, But Hey, Happy Accidents

I Honestly Have More Fun With AI When It Does Some Nonsense Like This. At No Point In The Prompt Did I Come Close To Asking For This, But Hey, Happy Accidents

Malu Olivia Reyes Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HEY mister! My eyes are down here!

#18

Stunning Images Made By AI

Stunning Images Made By AI

Shane Carman Report

Angus shared that the best and most creative AI artwork he’s seen was an old piece, made in the days before DALL-E and Stable Diffusion were available. “The models were a lot slower and a lot less capable,” he noted. “But this AI artist managed to do something truly incredible. He sliced a photo of the Mona Lisa up into 9 rectangles, then used each of those rectangles as a ‘start image’ for 9 different generations with a post-apocalyptic theme, which caused the post-apocalyptic images to vaguely resemble the shapes and colors of the start image. Then, he stitched those images back together in such a way that if you squint, you can still make out the Mona Lisa.” If you’d like to check out the image, you can find it right here
#19

Sometimes, When Attempting To Do Handstands, You Just Need A Flexible Buddy

Sometimes, When Attempting To Do Handstands, You Just Need A Flexible Buddy

Shane Carman Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Butt Grandma has heard all the pull my finger jokes.

#20

Ladies And Gentlemen, Doja Cat

Ladies And Gentlemen, Doja Cat

Taylor Scott Report

#21

Crazy AI

Crazy AI

Maria Lisboa Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After they came at her with the wrecking ball?

When it comes to some of the worst pieces Angus has seen, he noted that repeated heads and extra limbs are quite common and can be very funny. (As we can see from this list!)

“The more descriptive you can be, the better,” the founder says. “Use natural language and full sentences to describe the main subject of your image, but then you can just add comma-separated keywords such as ‘beautiful, golden hour, pastels’ to change the overall style.”
#22

Steve Buscemi Won't Tolerate Slow Tortoises

Steve Buscemi Won't Tolerate Slow Tortoises

Sascha Dominic Menzel Report

#23

80s Grocery Store Shopping. When Shopping Cart Becomes Part Of You

80s Grocery Store Shopping. When Shopping Cart Becomes Part Of You

straus2 Report

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those croissants? Are they pumpkins? Are they . . . you know what, I don't think I want to know.

#24

What's Your Favorite Raw Vegetable To Eat With Your Friends?

What's Your Favorite Raw Vegetable To Eat With Your Friends?

Liam Vicary Report

Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The faces are even weirder than the broccoli

Angus also addressed the fact that many people are opposed to AI art, as they see it as taking away jobs from real artists. “As the founder of an AI art community, I see it entirely differently,” he shared. “Creating beautiful and/or funny images is fun. Most of our users have no intention to sell their art or do anything with it other than perhaps share the good ones on Facebook or Instagram. Instead, it's all about the process of creating the art, and the way that it makes you feel. It can be therapeutic, an escape from the world, and give you a sense of pride and creativity that you may not have felt before. Give it a go!”

If you’d like to create your own pieces on NightCafe, you can do so right here!
#25

This AI Fail

This AI Fail

WolfPuzzleheaded5584 Report

#26

New Beauty Standards

New Beauty Standards

Art 0fficial Intel Agent Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She definitely has legs, but there's no way she knows how to use them.

#27

Parkour

Parkour

Troy Stith Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

top left - dude has skills. top right - when you fart on your neighbor's property. bottom left - when you secretly substitute the jello at lunch with flubber. bottom right - not sure about this one. either something about a weird stockade or it's just a trip to the ER

If you’ve previously been worried about the threat of AI taking over the world, we hope this list has put your mind at ease. If these programs can’t even create simple images without failing miserably, I think the future of humanity is safe (for now). Keep upvoting the pics that you find most hilarious, and feel free to share your thoughts on AI artwork in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article featuring AI art fails, look no further than right here!
#28

Let AI Create The Image

Let AI Create The Image

mtennyson Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So dad's a bit of a, but not a complete, horse's....

#29

This Weird Family

This Weird Family

Dennis Hansen Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The prompt was "Walmart shoppers"

#30

Just Casually Driving

Just Casually Driving

Dave Yu Report

#31

True Love

True Love

Maddy Underwood Report

#32

"The Office" Told By AI

"The Office" Told By AI

Taylor Scott Report

#33

This Unfortunate Fail

This Unfortunate Fail

Włodzimierz Simon Report

#34

I Love When This Happens

I Love When This Happens

Devin Boyle Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, the reflection in the water only has 2 legs! Photoshop fail

#35

Someone Doesn't Seem To Understand How Spas Work

Someone Doesn't Seem To Understand How Spas Work

Erik Knetter Report

#36

The Prompt Was "Cosplay" And Nothing Else

The Prompt Was "Cosplay" And Nothing Else

Ulrich Schreglmann Report

#37

Parenting Is Hard

Parenting Is Hard

Troy Stith Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a lot of "WTH?" with this one but it made me laugh

#38

AI Has A Hard Time Creating Pedicure Ideas

AI Has A Hard Time Creating Pedicure Ideas

prettyliza Report

#39

So I Was Trying To Make Images Of Deadpool Sitting In An Acrylic Chair. Let's Just Say That I Was Having Issues With Getting Midjourney To Understand The Task At Hand

So I Was Trying To Make Images Of Deadpool Sitting In An Acrylic Chair. Let's Just Say That I Was Having Issues With Getting Midjourney To Understand The Task At Hand

pomopanda Report

#40

AI Fail

AI Fail

keef_one , keef_one Report

#41

Prompt: Eharmony Commerical Of Mother Doing Handstand While Snuggling Her Husband

Prompt: Eharmony Commerical Of Mother Doing Handstand While Snuggling Her Husband

Shane Carman Report

#42

Pretty Girls Sunbathing

Pretty Girls Sunbathing

Alexandre Lacoursière Report

#43

AI Of Hairy Legs And Feet

AI Of Hairy Legs And Feet

Gethin Coles Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess if you are super into beards and feet this is a score

#44

AI Failure Gems

AI Failure Gems

waxpancake Report

#45

Gymnastics

Gymnastics

Taylor Scott Report

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the officials want to test you again for illegal substances.

#46

Camping Indeed Looks Like That

Camping Indeed Looks Like That

Troy Stith Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an avid camping fan, yes this is exactly what happens on these trips. Especially the first image is very real.

#47

I Tried Making Something, But It Came Out A Little Ruff

I Tried Making Something, But It Came Out A Little Ruff

Gabe Ellenbecker Report

Animelover
Animelover
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not a fail This is a masterpiece

#48

The Weird Creature And The City

The Weird Creature And The City

Sascha Dominic Menzel Report

Pandageddon
Pandageddon
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah i Get it - its sarah j. Parker - but who is the blonde Lady?

#49

Cat Breakdancing Contest. One Of Them Even Has Human Legs

Cat Breakdancing Contest. One Of Them Even Has Human Legs

ben.skatvold Report

#50

Prompt: Miley Cyrus Jumping, Wearing A Green Tailored Suit, High Fashion Photo Shoot. Translated: Demented Miley, Mouth Wide Open, Alien Fingers On The Left Hand, An Extra Foot

Prompt: Miley Cyrus Jumping, Wearing A Green Tailored Suit, High Fashion Photo Shoot. Translated: Demented Miley, Mouth Wide Open, Alien Fingers On The Left Hand, An Extra Foot

aybabtu_ai_overlord Report

#51

I Asked AI For "A House Made Out Of Cheese". It Gave Me The IKEA Version

I Asked AI For "A House Made Out Of Cheese". It Gave Me The IKEA Version

aitriesart Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You want cheese? Add it yourself! We will even add illustrated instructions in Swahili

#52

Completely Normal Picture

Completely Normal Picture

Eros Pereira Report

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone's hidden behind the cushions

#53

Super Fail

Super Fail

Alternative-Car-759 Report

#54

"Model Eating An Ice Cream" Still Needs A Lot More Work

"Model Eating An Ice Cream" Still Needs A Lot More Work

rainisto Report

#55

A Typical Lovely Day In Italy

A Typical Lovely Day In Italy

Valerio Montanari Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't you hate it when your waiter starts transforming into a man spider while you're trying to eat?

#56

One Of The AI Arts

One Of The AI Arts

Tim Stevens Report

#57

Australian Capybara Burnout Competition

Australian Capybara Burnout Competition

Wit Junthavorn Report

#58

Yoga With Toddlers

Yoga With Toddlers

midjourneyaii Report

#59

Still Can't Trust AI With Arms

Still Can't Trust AI With Arms

Crazy-Confusion-3817 Report

#60

These AI-Generated Photos Are So Strange

These AI-Generated Photos Are So Strange

hauser5 Report

#61

Struggling With Shoes

Struggling With Shoes

Lachlan Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well you would too if you had hand feet.

#62

Prompt: Sloths Barbecuing Pineapple On The Grill

Prompt: Sloths Barbecuing Pineapple On The Grill