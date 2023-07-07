According to ChatGPT, “Art is a means of creative expression that stimulates the senses, engages the mind, and enriches our cultural and intellectual experiences.” And while that might be the goal for various artificial intelligence programs that create pieces of “artwork” in the blink of an eye, the results are often much more hilarious than anticipated.

In honor of the new age of AI art that we’re living in, Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find images of some of the most hilarious AI art fails the world has ever seen. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Angus Russell, the founder of NightCafe, and if you’re an artist yourself, rest easy. It doesn’t look like AI will be taking your job any time soon!