One of the few very great graffiti artists who create ultra-realistic portraits is Jorit Agoch.

This Italian artist paints large-scale murals of everyday and famous people all around the world. His portraits can be recognized by distinctive red streaks painted on his subjects’ cheeks. This indicates that all people are from the human tribe, hence the name of the project: “Save The Human Tribe.”

Despite the artist’s somewhat controversial political views, it is undeniable that Jorit possesses a talent for graffiti.

