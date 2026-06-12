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If there’s one type of content we could confidently guess you, dear Pandas, never get tired of, it’s probably cats. Are we right? See – we knew it!

Now, add a healthy dose of humor, make it relatable, and voilà – you've got the perfect combination. You can thank us later, after scrolling through this fantastic selection of memes shared by 'Cats of Instagram.' Each one of these earned its place on this list, so waste no more time and enjoy a good laugh with us... and, of course, the cats! We can almost guarantee that at least one of these will remind you of a cat you know (or live with). And if not, well… you might just end up saving a few of them anyway.