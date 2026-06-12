Thai Princess Passes Away At 47 After 4 Years In A Coma

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Thailand is mourning the loss of one of its most respected royals, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, who passed away at the age of 47 after spending nearly four years in a coma.

The princess’s passing was officially announced by the Bureau of the Royal Household in the early hours of Friday, June 12.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished members of the Thai royal family, Princess Bajrakitiyabha built an impressive legacy spanning law, diplomacy, military service, and human rights advocacy, earning admiration both at home and abroad.

Highlights Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, one of Thailand's most accomplished and respected royals, passed away at the age of 47.

The beloved princess spent nearly four years in a coma before her passing, sparking an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha leaves behind a remarkable legacy in law, diplomacy, humanitarian work, and public service.

As news of her passing spread online, tributes quickly poured in, with one mourner writing, “The only one who deserves the throne ascended to heaven.”

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One of the most accomplished members of the Thai royal family, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, passed away at the age of 47

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Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, had been in a coma for nearly four years since December 2022.

She collapsed due to a sudden and severe heart arrhythmia, an irregular heart rhythm, triggered by a Mycoplasma bacterial infection.

At the time, the palace stated that her heart’s “systole,” the phase during which the heart pumps blood throughout the body, was failing.

Because her heart was not pumping blood effectively, her brain was temporarily deprived of oxygen. This oxygen deprivation caused severe and irreversible brain damage, leaving her in a deep, unresponsive coma.

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Princess Bajrakitiyabha was unable to breathe independently or maintain normal organ function, and for nearly four years, medical teams at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital relied on advanced medical equipment to sustain her condition.

She remained stable on life support until her body gradually developed a series of secondary medical complications.

In August 2025, doctors detected a severe bloodstream infection that required intensive antibiotic treatment.

Reportedly, last month, she also developed severe colitis, an inflammation of the large intestine, along with a major abdominal infection.

The infection eventually spread to several vital organs, resulting in further complications. According to the palace’s statement, medical equipment and antibiotic treatment were ultimately unable to stabilize her condition, leading to her peaceful passing on Thursday evening, June 11.

The beloved princess had been in a coma for nearly four years following severe medical complications in December 2022

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The official statement read, “Since 21st May 2026, Her Royal Highness has experienced a deterioration in her condition resulting from an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the large intestine. The Princess also suffered from low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, and abnormalities in blood coagulation.”

“Although the medical team provided dedicated treatment and care to the utmost of their abilities, Her Royal Highness’s condition continued to worsen. On Thursday, 11th June 2026, at 7:48 p.m., Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully…”

“His Majesty the King has graciously issued a Royal Command directing the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange the royal funeral rites with the highest royal honors in accordance with royal tradition,” the statement concluded.

“The royal remains will be enshrined at Biman Rataya Pavilion within the Grand Palace.”

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The news of Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s passing sent shockwaves across Thailand, with social media quickly filling with condolences and tributes.

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One person wrote, “Gone too young. rest in Paradise princess… You are the people princess. You will forever be remembered.”

Another netizen added, “Today, Thailand mourns. As a Thai, I join millions in honoring the life and legacy of Her Royal Highness. She will forever remain in our hearts…”

“Her Royal Highness made immense and invaluable contributions to our nation. Her tireless dedication, grace, and compassion for the Thai people will forever be remembered and deeply missed,” a third comment read.

People flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for Princess Bajrakitiyabha, whom they affectionately called “Princess Pa”

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Others expressed, “Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s life highlights discipline, leadership, and a deep sense of public service within the Thai royal family. Her story reminds us that true influence is not just about status, but about the impact and responsibility one carries.”

“She seemed to be a beautiful soul who accomplished much & had more to succeed in! With deepest respect and sorrow, may you rest in eternal peace and remain forever in our hearts.”

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was widely loved, highly respected, and deeply revered by the Thai people.

Affectionately nicknamed “Princess Pa,” she enjoyed a highly positive public reputation in Thailand and maintained a largely scandal-free image throughout her life.

She was also widely considered one of the most accomplished and highly educated members of the Thai royal family.

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She earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) and a Doctor of the Science of Law (S.J.D.) from Cornell University in the United States and later served as a public prosecutor in Thailand, working within the Office of the Attorney-General to help strengthen and reform the country’s justice system.

Her most internationally recognized achievement was spearheading the creation of the UN Bangkok Rules in 2010.

The guidelines established international standards for the humane treatment of women prisoners and the use of non-custodial measures for women offenders.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha also served as a UN Women National Ambassador for Thailand and was later appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Dr*gs and Crime, where she promoted crime prevention and criminal justice reform.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was widely considered the de facto second-in-line to the throne and a leading potential successor

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From 2012 to 2014, she served as Thailand’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

Shortly before falling into a coma, she was appointed Chief of Staff of the Royal Security Command in 2021 and attained the military rank of General.

She also actively managed the Princess Pa Foundation under the Thai Red Cross Society, providing rapid disaster relief, food, and medical supplies to victims of severe flooding across Thailand.

Traditionally, the 1924 Palace Law of Succession mandated that only male descendants could inherit the throne.

However, a 1974 constitutional amendment modified the rule, allowing a daughter of the royal line to ascend the throne if the reigning monarch had not formally designated a male successor.

This legal change made Princess Bajrakitiyabha a fully eligible contender prior to her passing, as her father had never officially named an heir apparent.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn originally had five sons. However, four of them were stripped of their royal titles and exiled in 1996 following his bitter divorce from his second wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

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The King’s remaining son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, 21, remains the traditional presumptive heir.

However, as a highly accomplished lawyer, diplomat, and military general, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was widely viewed as one of the most capable and trusted members of the royal family.

Her passing leaves renewed questions surrounding the future succession of the Thai monarchy, particularly given the absence of a formally designated heir apparent.

“Her immense knowledge, ability, and smile will always remain in my memory and are forever etched in the hearts of the Thai people,” wrote one netizen

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