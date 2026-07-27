Happy birthday to Maya Rudolph , Taylor Schilling , and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ! July 27 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress and Comedian Maya Rudolph, 54 A talented American actress and comedian, Maya Rudolph is celebrated for her versatile character portrayals and impressive vocal range. Her acclaimed work on Saturday Night Live, where she performed iconic impressions, established her as a comedic force. Rudolph has also earned multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for her voice acting on the animated series Big Mouth.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Maya Rudolph was a backing vocalist and keyboardist for the band The Rentals.

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#2 American Actress Taylor Schilling, 42 An American actress known for commanding complex characters, Taylor Schilling rose to prominence through compelling performances. She is best recognized for her role as Piper Chapman in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting professionally, Taylor Schilling worked as a nanny for a family in Manhattan to support herself.

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#3 Danish Actor and Producer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 56 Famed for his compelling character work, Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau captivated global audiences as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. Beyond that iconic role, he made his breakthrough in the Danish film Nightwatch and actively serves as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador.



Little-known fact: He initially aspired to be a professional soccer player before pursuing acting.

#4 Canadian Model Winnie Harlow, 32 Championing diversity in fashion, Canadian model Winnie Harlow rose to global prominence as a powerful voice for body positivity. Harlow gained recognition after appearing on America's Next Top Model and has since become an in-demand runway and campaign star. She also founded her own successful skincare brand, Cay Skin.



Little-known fact: Winnie Harlow initially aspired to be an entertainment journalist before pursuing a career in modeling.

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#5 American Comedian, Actor, and Producer Bill Engvall, 69 Relatable humor and a down-to-earth persona define American comedian and actor Bill Engvall, who gained fame for his clean, observational style. His platinum-selling album Here's Your Sign popularized his signature routine. Engvall also achieved widespread success as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, William Ray Engvall Jr. worked as a cavern tour guide and a nightclub disc jockey.

#6 American Journalist and Author Cassandra Clare, 53 An American author, Cassandra Clare emerged as a leading voice in young adult fantasy with her immersive world-building and dynamic characters. She is best known for her globally successful The Mortal Instruments series, which has sold millions of copies. Clare’s imaginative storytelling has extended across multiple bestselling series and major screen adaptations.



Little-known fact: Cassandra Clare named one of her beloved cats, Simon, after a character in her popular *Mortal Instruments* series.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Pete Yorn, 52 An American singer-songwriter, Pete Yorn crafted his distinctive folk-rock sound while often playing most instruments on his records. His breakout success arrived with the 2001 gold-selling debut album, musicforthemorningafter.

He has collaborated with artists like Scarlett Johansson and released numerous solo albums, cementing his reputation as a prolific musician.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Pete Yorn studied speech communications in college, intending to pursue law.

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#8 American Drummer Abe Cunningham, 53 American drummer Abe Cunningham anchors the alternative metal band Deftones with his distinctive, rhythmic style. His work has defined the sound of influential albums such as White Pony and Around the Fur, showcasing a blend of heavy power and intricate percussive elements.



Little-known fact: As a child, Abe Cunningham initially wanted to play guitar but developed a deeper passion for drums due to his stepfather's influence.

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#9 American Bass Player and Songwriter Rex Brown, 62 American musician Rex Brown, celebrated for his powerful bass lines, helped define the groove metal sound with Pantera. He is recognized for the band's platinum-selling albums and his solo work.



Little-known fact: Before playing bass, Rex Brown initially played the tuba in middle school band.

#10 American Actress, Director, and Producer Betty Thomas, 79 Renowned for her dynamic presence as an American actress and director, Betty Thomas rose to fame on the small screen. She achieved critical acclaim for her Emmy Award-winning role as Sergeant Lucy Bates on Hill Street Blues. Thomas also became a highly successful film director, notably with Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her entertainment career, Betty Thomas worked as an artist and a high school art teacher.

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