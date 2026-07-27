Who Is Rex Brown? Rex Robert Brown is an American musician, best known as the longtime bassist for the influential heavy metal band Pantera. His signature playing style anchored the band’s powerful sound. He first gained widespread recognition with Pantera’s 1990 album Cowboys from Hell, which marked their commercial breakthrough and popularized the groove metal genre. This album propelled the band to international fame.

Full Name Rex Robert Brown Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education High school

Early Life and Education Rex Robert Brown was born in Graham, Texas, and raised by his mother and sister after his father’s early passing. His grandmother introduced him to music, teaching him piano and ragtime. He later attended high school in Arlington, where he played in the jazz band alongside future Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, developing a strong musical chemistry. Brown also briefly played the tuba and achieved Eagle Scout rank.

Notable Relationships Rex Brown married Melinda Brown, with whom he had twins born in 2000, before their divorce in 2004. More recently, Brown married his longtime girlfriend Elena Henrard in June 2023, marking his current relationship status.

Career Highlights Pantera’s distinctive groove metal sound, largely shaped by Rex Brown’s bass work, led to multiple platinum albums, including Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven. The band sold around 20 million records worldwide. Beyond his foundational role in Pantera, Brown released his debut solo album Smoke on This… in 2017, where he also served as lead vocalist and guitarist. He also authored Official Truth: 101 Proof, a memoir detailing Pantera’s journey. He also contributed to the supergroup Down and collaborated with Jerry Cantrell, solidifying his diverse influence across heavy metal.