Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez , Elisabeth Moss , and Rose Byrne ! July 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Singer Jennifer Lopez, 57 Known for her dynamic stage presence, American singer, actress, and dancer Jennifer Lopez has captivated audiences for decades. Lopez achieved mainstream success with her starring role in Selena and her debut album On the 6, solidifying her status as a global icon. She is also a successful businesswoman with a notable fragrance empire.



Little-known fact: Her iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards inspired the creation of Google Images.

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#2 Actress Elisabeth Moss, 44 Known for intense portrayals in modern drama, American actor and producer Elisabeth Moss has earned critical acclaim as the "Queen of Peak TV." She is celebrated for her defining roles in the series Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale, a show she also executive produces and directs.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Elisabeth Moss intensely studied ballet and aimed to become a professional dancer.

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#3 Actress Rose Byrne, 47 With a captivating presence, Australian actress Rose Byrne brings depth to every role. She is celebrated for her acclaimed performances in the Damages television series and hit comedies such as Bridesmaids. Byrne recently won a Golden Globe for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.



Little-known fact: She was encouraged to pursue acting by one of her older sisters at age eight.

#4 Actress Anna Paquin, 44 Known for intense, captivating performances, Canadian and New Zealander actress Anna Paquin established her career at a young age. She earned an Academy Award for her debut in The Piano, then furthered her acclaim on the series True Blood. Paquin also portrayed Rogue in the successful X-Men film franchise.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career unexpectedly took off, Anna Paquin aspired to become either a lawyer or the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

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#5 Film Director Patty Jenkins, 55 An American film director, screenwriter, and producer, Patricia Lea Jenkins is celebrated for her profound storytelling and visionary approach to filmmaking. Her work, including *Monster* and *Wonder Woman*, has consistently pushed boundaries. She holds a master's degree in directing from the AFI Conservatory.



Little-known fact: After her father died when she was seven years old, watching the original *Superman* movie inspired Patty Jenkins to pursue a career in filmmaking, aiming to create inspiring stories.

#6 Actress and Singer Kristin Chenoweth, 58 Famed for her distinctive soprano voice, American actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has captivated audiences across Broadway and television. She notably originated Glinda in the musical Wicked and earned an Emmy Award for her role as Olive Snook in Pushing Daisies, showcasing her versatile talent. Chenoweth actively supports arts education through her Broadway Bootcamp.



Little-known fact: Before Broadway, she competed in beauty pageants and was a runner-up for Miss Oklahoma in 1991.

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#7 Actress Lynda Carter, 75 An American actress and singer, Lynda Carter captivated audiences globally with her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman. Her career launched her into stardom in the 1970s, making her a formidable figure in television history. Carter continues to be an active advocate for social justice, lending her voice and platform to various causes.



Little-known fact: Before landing her breakthrough role, Lynda Carter performed in a band called The Relatives, with Gary Burghoff from M*A*S*H serving as the drummer.

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#8 Actress Cailee Spaeny, 28 Theatrical roots in Springfield, Missouri, shaped American actress Cailee Spaeny, whose intense performances captivate audiences. Her powerful portrayal of Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 biopic earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. Spaeny continues to land prominent roles in major films.



Little-known fact: She once worked at Silver Dollar City, a theme park near the Ozark Mountains.

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#9 Actor Troy Kotsur, 58 An American actor and director, Troy Kotsur rose to international prominence with his Academy Award-winning role in the film CODA. He is celebrated for his authentic performances and his trailblazing efforts in deaf representation. Kotsur also notably developed Tusken Sign Language for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, further expanding his artistic impact across genres.



Little-known fact: Troy Kotsur’s father, Leonard Stephen Kotsur, served as the police chief in their hometown of Mesa, Arizona.

#10 Politician Nayib Bukele, 45 Salvadoran politician and businessman Nayib Bukele rose to prominence with his groundbreaking 2019 presidential election victory. He gained international attention for making Bitcoin legal tender and his strong stance on national security.



Little-known fact: Before politics, Nayib Bukele worked as an importer and representative for Yamaha Motor Company in El Salvador.

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