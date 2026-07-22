Happy birthday to Selena Gomez , Willem Dafoe , and Danny Glover ! July 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer and Actress Selena Gomez, 34 An American actress and singer, Selena Gomez captivated audiences as Alex Russo in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She later achieved pop success with hits like “Come & Get It” and founded the inclusive Rare Beauty brand. Gomez continues to star in the acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building.



Little-known fact: Selena Gomez was named after the legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

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#2 American Actor Willem Dafoe, 71 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Willem Dafoe a favorite among modern film directors. His distinctive career spans acclaimed independent dramas and blockbuster roles, including his Oscar-nominated turn in Platoon and the iconic Green Goblin in Spider-Man.



Little-known fact: He acquired the nickname Willem in high school, preferring it to his birth name, William, to forge his own identity.

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#3 American Actor, Director, and Producer Danny Glover, 80 An American actor and political activist, Danny Glover rose to prominence for his powerful performances and deep commitment to social causes. He is widely recognized for his starring role in the Lethal Weapon film series and his work as a humanitarian ambassador.



Little-known fact: As a young adult, Danny Glover experienced epilepsy but has not had a seizure since he was 35 years old.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Drummer Don Henley, 79 An American singer, songwriter, and musician, Don Henley is best known as a founding member and drummer of the iconic rock band, the Eagles. He contributed lead vocals to many of their classic hits, including "Hotel California" and "Desperado." Henley also forged a successful solo career with acclaimed albums and singles.



Little-known fact: Don Henley initially played trombone in high school before switching to the drums, an instrument he later abandoned in his solo career due to back strain.

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#5 Colombian-American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter John Leguizamo, 66 A versatile Colombian American actor and comedian, John Leguizamo has captivated audiences across stage and screen for decades. His dynamic performances in films like Carlito's Way and his acclaimed one-man shows showcase his unique storytelling. Leguizamo also notably voiced Sid in the Ice Age franchise.



Little-known fact: John Leguizamo once used comedy as a defense mechanism to avoid fights while growing up in Queens, New York.

#6 American Actor, Comedian, Director, and Screenwriter Albert Brooks, 79 An American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter, Albert Brooks redefined comedic performance with his self-aware and often neurotic humor. He earned an Academy Award nomination for Broadcast News and directed acclaimed films like Lost in America. Brooks also voiced the iconic Marlin in Finding Nemo.



Little-known fact: Albert Brooks was born Albert Lawrence Einstein and changed his name professionally to avoid confusion with the famous physicist.

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#7 American Actor, Producer, and Screenwriter David Spade, 62 American comedian and actor David Spade gained fame for his sarcastic humor on Saturday Night Live. He is best known for starring in films such as Tommy Boy and Joe Dirt, alongside his extensive television and podcast work.



Little-known fact: He was a spelling bee champ and made it to the state chess finals in his youth.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer George Clinton, 85 American singer, songwriter, and bandleader George Edward Clinton pioneered a unique form of psychedelic funk music. His Parliament-Funkadelic collective merged Afrofuturism with outlandish fashion, influencing generations of musicians. Clinton received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.



Little-known fact: During his teenage years, George Edward Clinton supported himself by working as a hairdresser in a Plainfield barbershop.

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#9 American Pianist and Composer Alan Menken, 77 An American composer and pianist, Alan Menken is renowned for revitalizing Disney's animated musicals, crafting scores for classics like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. He has garnered numerous accolades, including eight Academy Awards and an EGOT. Menken's work spans film, television, and Broadway, leaving an indelible mark on modern musical theater.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Alan Menken initially enrolled in a pre-medical program at New York University.

#10 Welsh Actor Rhys Ifans, 59 Renowned for a distinctive blend of raw intensity and comedic timing, Welsh actor Rhys Ifans has anchored diverse roles across film and television. He is best known for his breakthrough performance in Notting Hill and his portrayal of Otto Hightower in the House of the Dragon series.



Little-known fact: Reportedly, in preparation for his role as Spike in Notting Hill, Rhys Ifans did not wash himself or brush his teeth.

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