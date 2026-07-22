Who Is Don Henley? Donald Hugh Henley is an American singer, songwriter, and musician, recognized for his distinctive vocals and lyrical depth. He gained widespread acclaim as a founding member, drummer, and lead vocalist for the legendary rock band, the Eagles. Henley’s work has significantly influenced the country rock and classic rock genres. His breakout moment arrived with the formation of the Eagles in 1971, which quickly rose to prominence. The band’s debut album in 1972 solidified their presence, with Henley co-writing and singing lead on many enduring hits.

Full Name Donald Hugh Henley Gender Male Relationship Status Married Sharon Summerall Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, and Irish Ancestry Education Linden-Kildare High School, Stephen F. Austin State University, North Texas State University Father Con Junell Henley Mother Hughlene McWhorter Kids Annabel Henley, Julia Henley, Will Henley

Early Life and Education Donald Hugh Henley was born on July 22, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, and grew up in the small town of Linden. His parents, Hughlene and C. J. Henley, fostered his early interest in music. He attended Linden-Kildare High School, where he switched from football to playing drums in the band. Henley furthered his education at Stephen F. Austin State University and North Texas State University, studying English before pursuing his musical career.

Notable Relationships Donald Hugh Henley married model and socialite Sharon Summerall in May 1995. Their wedding was a star-studded event, featuring performances by numerous renowned musicians. Henley shares three children with Summerall: two daughters, Annabel and Julia, and a son, Will. Earlier in his career, he had high-profile relationships with Stevie Nicks and was engaged to actress Maren Jensen.

Career Highlights Donald Hugh Henley’s career is marked by his integral role as a founding member of the Eagles, one of the best-selling American bands in history. He co-wrote and provided lead vocals for numerous iconic songs, including “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” His solo career also achieved significant success, yielding hits like “The Boys of Summer” and “The End of the Innocence.” To date, Henley has collected a total of six Grammy Awards, both with the Eagles and as a solo artist.