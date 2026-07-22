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On Threads, user @kissmychanel shared a series of hotel secrets , and others quickly joined in with hacks of their own. We gathered some of the most useful and interesting ones below. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

A good hotel might not be the most memorable part of a great vacation, but a bad one can easily put a damper on the whole trip. That’s why it helps to know how to make your stay a little better and avoid some of the common mistakes travelers make along the way.

#1 DO NOT book with Expedia or them third party reservation sites . 90% of the time WE WILL NEVER FIND YOUR RESERVATION. it gets lost in the data system . It’s not the hotel fault it’s the third party fault. And you will have to book a new one with the hotel . So please just book directly.

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#2 Can’t make your trip again and it’s past the deadline of cancellation like within 24- 48 hours … call the hotel and tell them to change the date until the next week or a month out . Call back the next day to cancel or cancel it later on in the app to avoid fees.

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#3 I was a Marriott hotel mgr for 8 years. Most hotels (especially ones with breakfast) also have a clean public bathroom on the first floor. It comes in handy when you have kids and all need to share the one toilet on your trip. So if someone else needs to use the toilet and yours is occupied, I send them to the one downstairs.

We’ve also visited those bathrooms when we go on roadtrips since they are clean.

#4 Want an early check in ? Call the hotel before like a week before and tell them you need an early check in because you have an event and have to change clothes and get your family squared away . MOST of the time you will have a ready room because it’s noted in your reservation for early check in. This works if the hotel doesn’t have many check outs the morning of . It’s kinda 50/50.

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#5 If you tell the hotel it’s your birthday or anniversary most of the time you get some free snacks or even champagne. depends on who you staying with.

#6 WHEN YOU BOOK THIRD PARTY SITES , you get the lowest of the low rooms . Hotels put third party reservations last. even when the hotel sells out and they have to room you somewhere else . You will get booted first to be walked.

#7 I will add this. As soon as you enter the hotel room put ALL your luggage into the bathtub and check for bed bugs. Always check. ALWAYS.

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#8 I'll add this:

If you're hoteling outside the US make sure the property is Corporate and not a franchise.

Honestly, I do this states side too.

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#9 Worked in select service and luxury hotels the past two years. If you’re bringing someone with you, please call and get their name added to your reservation ahead of time

#10 Another tip: If you have a late check-in, call and tell the hotel not to give your room away because you’re checking in way late.

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#11 One thing I do when attending a conference at the hotel, when making a reservation I ask for the lowest floor possible so I’m not stuck forever with the elevators.

#12 If you’re booking for a full week sometime it’s cheaper to book 2 reservations doing mon-thurs then fri-sun at the same hotel and you can just let them know you want the same room since rates go up on the weekends. You gotta play around with stuff like that!

#13 Use the paper cups and not the glasses or coffee maker!

#14 For those of you opting to stay at casino hotels during peak seasons (summertime & major holidays), ALWAYS book a backup room at another property if you aren’t a gambler. “Guaranteeing” your reservation with a credit card means absolutely nothing at a casino. They overbook during peak season in an effort to ensure 100% occupancy as much as possible during these times. If it comes down to your room or a verified gambler getting a room, the gambler wins and you’re SOL.

#15 And know the difference between hotel and motel cause some complain but yet you’re in a motel soooo of course you’re seeing certain “traffic “.

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#16 MOST but not ALL …. DONT CHANGE THE HOTEL COMFORTERS / DUVETS. always ask for a new comforter from housekeeping. If the last guest didn’t dirty the comforter . They didn’t change it waste something on it and ask for a new one.

#17 You decide you want to stay at a hotel randomly one day or take a random trip . To get the best discount go to hoteltonight.com website and get their best rate . This rate is their lowest and not on the main website. LAST MINUTE HOTEL DEALS.

#18 That incidental charge that they be asking for , USE YOUR CREDIT CARD FOR THAT BECAUSE IT COMES BACK TO YOU QUICKER. also if you wasn’t looking to give that up because it was apart of your budget for food and stuff …just eat at the hotel and charge it to the room . It will come out of the incidental fee and you won’t have to spend extra out of pocket for food.

#19 Want an upgrade ? You can usually get one if you just slide the front desk agent a tip, without paying the hotel upgrade charge.

#20 If something happens and you’re not happy and the hotel offers you points . DONT TAKE THE POINTS , those points are only like $5 to $10 . Tell them that’s not going to work for you and they should offer you money off your nights or a free night and sometimes the entire stay refunded . SITUATIONS MAY VARY.

#21 When you book your reservation , always look at the nightly charges . Some nights are going to be higher than others . Please always look at the summary charges when booking ! Friday -Sunday will always be higher . Monday - Thursday are your lower rate days. That’s why I always vacay during week.

#22 Oh yeah , DONT BE CALLING THEM HOTELS AND BEING NASTY ! You are never going to get what you are asking for. the sweeter you are , the more you get and be sincere . The nasty ones we keep screening your calls and never answering because we can see you calling back to back and you was nasty from the beginning.

#23 I have another one. Don’t take a bath. If you do, clean that tub yourself.

#24 If you book from a 3rd party site and an emergency happens and you have to leave the hotel can not refund the stay, but if you book through their site they can refund the night.

Rooms are never "sold out." Normally a block of rooms or a whole floor is deemed out of service for emergency hotel changes.

Upcharge to a suite sometime can be as low as $30. Wait until check in time to ask.

If you want to extend your stay ask for the stay over rate. Sometimes its half of the nightly rate.

#25 DONT DRINK THAT HOTEL WATER THAT BE HAVING FRUIT IN IT BY THE FROT DESK. don’t ask just don’t drink it.

#26 Y’all should know this but WIPED THEM COUNTERS AND BATHROOM DOWN WHEN YOU CHECK IN.

#27 Trying to book an event and the sales team ain’t answering. Call and ask to speak to the director of sales and ask for their email as well . YOULL GET A RESPONSE THEN.

#28 My mom who retired from hospitality told me that. This is why when I leave I’ll strip the beds and pour water on everything. That way they’ll have to change the bedding.

#29 Agoda (third party booking site) was the worst hands down & up, their reservations would never show up.

#30 I take reservations calls for numerous brands. Please dont call me about early check in the day of or ever. I hate those calls. Just show up! More than likely if a room is available, they will allow you to go ahead and check in early. Check in is at 4pm but you are calling about a 3pm early check in. Just wasting my time.

#31 We don’t check military ,AARP or AAA discounts. so book it if it’s cheaper.