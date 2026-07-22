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A good hotel might not be the most memorable part of a great vacation, but a bad one can easily put a damper on the whole trip. That’s why it helps to know how to make your stay a little better and avoid some of the common mistakes travelers make along the way.

On Threads, user @kissmychanel shared a series of hotel secrets, and others quickly joined in with hacks of their own. We gathered some of the most useful and interesting ones below. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

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#1

A hotel receptionist warmly greets a guest, illustrating helpful hotel industry secrets for a smooth vacation. DO NOT book with Expedia or them third party reservation sites . 90% of the time WE WILL NEVER FIND YOUR RESERVATION. it gets lost in the data system . It’s not the hotel fault it’s the third party fault. And you will have to book a new one with the hotel . So please just book directly.

kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

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    #2

    A man sitting on a hotel bed, looking worried while talking on his phone. Uncover hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. Can’t make your trip again and it’s past the deadline of cancellation like within 24- 48 hours … call the hotel and tell them to change the date until the next week or a month out . Call back the next day to cancel or cancel it later on in the app to avoid fees.

    kissmychanel , Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #3

    JW Marriott at night, showcasing hotel industry secrets for a vacation. I was a Marriott hotel mgr for 8 years. Most hotels (especially ones with breakfast) also have a clean public bathroom on the first floor. It comes in handy when you have kids and all need to share the one toilet on your trip. So if someone else needs to use the toilet and yours is occupied, I send them to the one downstairs.
    We’ve also visited those bathrooms when we go on roadtrips since they are clean.

    coachwithmarie , Jordan Ryskamp (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #4

    A hotel staff member handing over a key card to a guest. Discover hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. Want an early check in ? Call the hotel before like a week before and tell them you need an early check in because you have an event and have to change clothes and get your family squared away . MOST of the time you will have a ready room because it’s noted in your reservation for early check in. This works if the hotel doesn’t have many check outs the morning of . It’s kinda 50/50.

    kissmychanel , Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #5

    A woman in a bathrobe pours wine in a hotel bed, enjoying vacation comfort and hotel industry secrets. If you tell the hotel it’s your birthday or anniversary most of the time you get some free snacks or even champagne. depends on who you staying with.

    kissmychanel , Daiga Ellaby (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #6

    A vintage HOTEL sign illuminates an elegant building, hinting at hotel industry secrets for a perfect vacation. WHEN YOU BOOK THIRD PARTY SITES , you get the lowest of the low rooms . Hotels put third party reservations last. even when the hotel sells out and they have to room you somewhere else . You will get booted first to be walked.

    kissmychanel , Jon Tyson (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #7

    Overstuffed yellow suitcase with clothes and shoes, important for hotel industry secrets and vacation. I will add this. As soon as you enter the hotel room put ALL your luggage into the bathtub and check for bed bugs. Always check. ALWAYS.

    mamab_xox , Eduardo Ramos (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This make it look like bedbugs are everywhere. We stay in hotels frequently about a month and a half of every year. My mother because of work stays in hotels about 10-11 months of the year. We’ve never had bedbugs. That said, their bites I’m told and preventing their spread is a major hassle that taking precautions is a good idea. Because that one time can ruin all the great memories from an otherwise perfect trip.

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    #8

    Long dark hotel hallway with warm lights, hinting at hotel industry secrets for your vacation. I'll add this:
    If you're hoteling outside the US make sure the property is Corporate and not a franchise.
    Honestly, I do this states side too.

    twzilla68 , runnyrem (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #9

    A hotel maid pushes a linen cart in a hallway, offering hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. Worked in select service and luxury hotels the past two years. If you’re bringing someone with you, please call and get their name added to your reservation ahead of time

    kr1stenmichelle , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #10

    A hotel receptionist works at the front desk, sharing hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. Another tip: If you have a late check-in, call and tell the hotel not to give your room away because you’re checking in way late.

    another_day_being_a_vibe , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is an absolute must. They may give your room away if they can’t reach you and it’s late. They assume you are no call no show.

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    #11

    People in a hotel elevator, hinting at helpful hotel industry secrets and the journey of your next vacation. One thing I do when attending a conference at the hotel, when making a reservation I ask for the lowest floor possible so I’m not stuck forever with the elevators.

    azgal1926 , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always take the stairs unless I’m bringing luggage in or out. Good workout away from home.

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    #12

    A clean, modern hotel room with a comfortable bed, revealing helpful hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. If you’re booking for a full week sometime it’s cheaper to book 2 reservations doing mon-thurs then fri-sun at the same hotel and you can just let them know you want the same room since rates go up on the weekends. You gotta play around with stuff like that!

    karisma.kali , Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once booked a 'regular' room at a nice hotel, only to find out later that I needed a third night. I mistakenly booked the third night in a suite (don't ask, although wine may have had something to do with it...). When I arrived at the hotel, I asked if I could cancel the suite and just stay in the regular room for the third night. I was so surprised when the desk clerk said, "Why don't we just upgrade you to the suite for all three nights at the regular room price?". I was absolutely amazed and had the most luxurious hotel stay ever!

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    #13

    Two people in robes enjoying breakfast in bed, a helpful hotel industry secret for a comfortable vacation. Use the paper cups and not the glasses or coffee maker!

    qt314kim , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    aliasalias avatar
    Alias Alias
    Alias Alias
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or you can wash a glass 🫪

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    #14

    The illuminated Paris Hotel and Eiffel Tower replica, offering helpful hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. For those of you opting to stay at casino hotels during peak seasons (summertime & major holidays), ALWAYS book a backup room at another property if you aren’t a gambler. “Guaranteeing” your reservation with a credit card means absolutely nothing at a casino. They overbook during peak season in an effort to ensure 100% occupancy as much as possible during these times. If it comes down to your room or a verified gambler getting a room, the gambler wins and you’re SOL.

    carlauna , Joe Spittle (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #15

    And know the difference between hotel and motel cause some complain but yet you’re in a motel soooo of course you’re seeing certain “traffic “.

    jmaiden40 Report

    4points
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    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The No-tell Motel where the rates are low and the guests are high. Where the roaches aren’t the only ones trying to stay hidden.

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    #16

    A hotel staff member making a bed, arranging pillows. Essential hotel industry secrets for a great vacation. MOST but not ALL …. DONT CHANGE THE HOTEL COMFORTERS / DUVETS. always ask for a new comforter from housekeeping. If the last guest didn’t dirty the comforter . They didn’t change it waste something on it and ask for a new one.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #17

    A person pulling a suitcase, ready for a vacation, with hotel industry secrets to consider. You decide you want to stay at a hotel randomly one day or take a random trip . To get the best discount go to hoteltonight.com website and get their best rate . This rate is their lowest and not on the main website. LAST MINUTE HOTEL DEALS.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #18

    A hand holding a credit card over a payment terminal displaying insufficient funds. Learn hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. That incidental charge that they be asking for , USE YOUR CREDIT CARD FOR THAT BECAUSE IT COMES BACK TO YOU QUICKER. also if you wasn’t looking to give that up because it was apart of your budget for food and stuff …just eat at the hotel and charge it to the room . It will come out of the incidental fee and you won’t have to spend extra out of pocket for food.

    kissmychanel , Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #19

    A glass jar labeled Tips filled with coins, revealing hotel industry secrets about service on vacation. Want an upgrade ? You can usually get one if you just slide the front desk agent a tip, without paying the hotel upgrade charge.

    kissmychanel , Kirsten Frank (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    stephanierearick avatar
    Stephanie
    Stephanie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But my question is, how big of a tip and how exactly do you ask?

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    #20

    Man checking in at a hotel reception, learning helpful hotel industry secrets for a better vacation. If something happens and you’re not happy and the hotel offers you points . DONT TAKE THE POINTS , those points are only like $5 to $10 . Tell them that’s not going to work for you and they should offer you money off your nights or a free night and sometimes the entire stay refunded . SITUATIONS MAY VARY.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had an issue with a hotel in New York City with the internet. Now we spend a lot of time with this chaiin and we were scheduled to return. They gave us lots of points, enough for a nights stay and said they would take care of us when we returned. Sure enough, they put us up in a suite. Not a normal suite but the equivalent of a penthouse with huge living room with walk behind bar, dining room table, half bathroom for guests, huge sofa and tv, bedroom with en-suite bathroom and corner window views. So yeah, they took care of us.

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    #21

    Neon Hotel No Vacancy sign at night, offering helpful hotel industry secrets before your next vacation. When you book your reservation , always look at the nightly charges . Some nights are going to be higher than others . Please always look at the summary charges when booking ! Friday -Sunday will always be higher . Monday - Thursday are your lower rate days. That’s why I always vacay during week.

    kissmychanel , Wesley Tingey (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #22

    Guests checking in at a hotel front desk, learning hotel industry secrets for their vacation. Oh yeah , DONT BE CALLING THEM HOTELS AND BEING NASTY ! You are never going to get what you are asking for. the sweeter you are , the more you get and be sincere . The nasty ones we keep screening your calls and never answering because we can see you calling back to back and you was nasty from the beginning.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #23

    A person soaks in a bubble bath, revealing hotel industry secrets to know before your next vacation. I have another one. Don’t take a bath. If you do, clean that tub yourself.

    fabulous43057 , www.kaboompics.com (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #24

    A glowing red Hotel sign at night, revealing helpful hotel industry secrets before your next vacation. If you book from a 3rd party site and an emergency happens and you have to leave the hotel can not refund the stay, but if you book through their site they can refund the night.
    Rooms are never "sold out." Normally a block of rooms or a whole floor is deemed out of service for emergency hotel changes.
    Upcharge to a suite sometime can be as low as $30. Wait until check in time to ask.
    If you want to extend your stay ask for the stay over rate. Sometimes its half of the nightly rate.

    nechole29 , Marcel Strauß (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #25

    Refreshing cucumber and lime drinks, a vacation luxury and one of the hotel industry secrets to enjoy. DONT DRINK THAT HOTEL WATER THAT BE HAVING FRUIT IN IT BY THE FROT DESK. don’t ask just don’t drink it.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to be as chef and our water dispensers and everything really were washed and sanitized daily. The only issue I can possibly see is uncooked herbs and fruit may have harmful bacteria on it. There should be plenty of ice to keep the temperature to keep that in check while available for guests.

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    #26

    Close-up of a bidet and toilet in a hotel bathroom, part of the helpful hotel industry secrets for your vacation. Y’all should know this but WIPED THEM COUNTERS AND BATHROOM DOWN WHEN YOU CHECK IN.

    kissmychanel , Murat Ts. (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #27

    Woman in a hotel room with a laptop and phone, ready for vacation with helpful hotel industry secrets. Trying to book an event and the sales team ain’t answering. Call and ask to speak to the director of sales and ask for their email as well . YOULL GET A RESPONSE THEN.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #28

    A hotel housekeeper makes a bed, highlighting hotel industry secrets helpful before your next vacation. My mom who retired from hospitality told me that. This is why when I leave I’ll strip the beds and pour water on everything. That way they’ll have to change the bedding.

    glow_aries , Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #29

    A hotel bellhop pushes a luggage cart, revealing useful hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. Agoda (third party booking site) was the worst hands down & up, their reservations would never show up.

    letthemeatvintage , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    2points
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    #30

    I take reservations calls for numerous brands. Please dont call me about early check in the day of or ever. I hate those calls. Just show up! More than likely if a room is available, they will allow you to go ahead and check in early. Check in is at 4pm but you are calling about a 3pm early check in. Just wasting my time.

    traycee30 Report

    2points
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    #31

    Woman in uniform and child looking at a laptop, revealing helpful hotel industry secrets for your next vacation. We don’t check military ,AARP or AAA discounts. so book it if it’s cheaper.

    kissmychanel , Getty Images (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
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    #32

    Hilton hotel exterior on a clear day, revealing hotel industry secrets for a vacation. Been night audit for both Marriott and Hilton properties on and off for 20years. The 3rd party reservation part…. Hotel tonight is also 3rd party. They do give good rates however…. I’d suggest Expedia, Priceline, and booking. Make your reservation then contact the hotel to verify. If you provide confirmation we’ll process you as a walk-in under the same rate and bill them.

    thetruthshallsetyoufree , Kenjiro Yagi (not the actual photo) Report

    1point
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