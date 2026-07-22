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We've all had a DIY project that didn't go exactly as planned. Maybe the shelf ended up slightly crooked, the paint looked nothing like the color you imagined, or you realized halfway through that you had absolutely no idea what you were doing. It happens to the best of us—and usually, the damage can be fixed with a little patience, a trip to the hardware store, and perhaps a few YouTube tutorials.

But some construction, design, and home improvement projects take things to an entirely different level. Today, we scoured the internet to find some of the funniest and most baffling fails out there. From bizarre renovations and questionable building choices to architectural decisions that leave you wondering how they ever made it past the planning stage, these examples had people doing a serious double take. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which ones made you ask the obvious question: “Who thought this was a good idea?”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”

A construction fail: a toilet and toilet paper holder are placed in an open room with chairs, lacking privacy.

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    #2

    How Do You Mess Up Designing A Garage? Like This, Apparently

    A black Jeep precariously perched on top of a hydraulic garage, a spectacular construction fail.

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    #3

    The Absolute Trash Design Of My School. This Is The Place Where Every Hallway Intersects

    A crowded school hallway with students packed on stairs and landings, a construction fail.

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    Building something impressive takes a lot of planning, skill, and, ideally, a few people willing to double-check the work. But even with all that preparation, things can still go wrong. A material may not behave as expected, a design may overlook something important, or a small mistake may only become obvious once the building is already standing. And when the project is a skyscraper, stadium, bridge, or entire housing complex, fixing that mistake can be anything but simple.

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    #4

    A construction fail: a man giving a thumbs up from a stadium seat directly behind a large pillar.

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    #5

    Does This Count?

    A house with the word p**p spelled out with window frames, an example of a construction fail.

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    #6

    “Congrats To The Neighbor Below For The New Chandelier” LOL

    Four screws sticking out of a wooden floor, a clear instance of construction fails in flooring installation.

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    Take Chicago's former Standard Oil/Amoco Building, now known as the Aon Center. Designed by Edward Durell Stone and built between 1970 and 1973, the skyscraper was originally covered in thin slabs of white marble. It looked impressive, but the material proved to be a poor match for Chicago's famously harsh winters. In 1974, a piece of marble fell from the tower and landed on the neighboring Prudential Tower. Over time, repeated freeze-thaw cycles caused the thin marble panels to weaken and bulge, eventually requiring the entire exterior to be replaced with granite. The repair bill? A staggering $180 million.

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    As architect Raymond Gomez explained, the building was one of the first major structures to use thin-sliced marble cladding, with the panels measuring only around three-quarters of an inch thick. Years of expansion and contraction during Chicago's freezing winters gradually weakened the material. It was a costly reminder that even a beautiful design choice needs to be able to survive the environment it is placed in.
    #7

    This Is Abysmal

    A construction fails image showing stairs covered in long, shaggy brown and grey carpet, resembling hair.

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    #8

    Hmmm

    Two images of a narrow and impractical bathroom, highlighting significant construction fails and poor design choices.

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mad kudos to whoever tiles those walls

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    #9

    My Eyes Hurt

    A purple kitchen with an unusual floor, showcasing construction fails that make it difficult to sell.

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guessing someone is very colorblind...there can't possibly be someone out there with such terrible taste!

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    Sometimes, however, the problem becomes obvious almost immediately. Tropicana Field in Florida, which cost around $130 million to build and opened in 1990, has a distinctive domed roof with several catwalks suspended above the baseball field. The issue? Baseballs have a habit of flying upward. The catwalks regularly get in the way, with balls sometimes hitting them, becoming stuck, or bouncing off in unpredictable directions. Even more concerning, some lighting fixtures above the field could potentially send hot pieces of shattered glass raining down if struck. Perhaps not exactly the kind of surprise players were hoping for during a game.
    #10

    2nd Floor Jacuzzi Anyone?

    A hilariously collapsing deck, highlighting construction fails and poor craftsmanship.

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    #11

    Why

    A kitchen with unusual, upholstered cabinets, demonstrating a unique construction fail.

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    #12

    This Is A Terrible Idea

    A sink with an electrical outlet inside, showcasing a dangerous construction fail.

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    Then there is London's Millennium Bridge, which opened in 2000 to celebrate the new millennium. The pedestrian bridge stretches across the River Thames and was designed with a sleek, modern appearance. Unfortunately, the public quickly discovered that the bridge had a rather unexpected feature: it wobbled. When large numbers of people walked across it, many unconsciously fell into the same rhythm, creating a synchronized sideways movement that caused the bridge to sway noticeably.

    The problem was serious enough that the bridge had to close just two days after opening. The project had already gone £2 million over its original £16 million budget, and an additional £5 million was eventually spent on modifications. Engineers later installed a passive damping system, similar in principle to shock absorbers, to control the movement. While the wobble was an expensive embarrassment at the time, the experience also changed how engineers understand and design pedestrian bridges. 

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    And despite its rocky start, the Millennium Bridge has clearly managed to win people over. In 2025, the “wobbly bridge” marked 25 years since it first opened, with the BBC reporting that around 90,000 people crossed it on its opening day on June 10, 2000. Reflecting on the bridge's journey, City Bridge Foundation chair Paul Martinelli said, “Despite its teething troubles, the bridge has become firmly established in the hearts of Londoners.” Not a bad comeback for a bridge that once made people wonder whether the ground beneath their feet had suddenly started moving.
    #13

    This Monstrosity

    An oddly designed house with misaligned windows, a prime example of construction fails.

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    #14

    The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic's Reception

    A poorly designed office space with construction fails, featuring misaligned chairs and tables next to large windows.

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    #15

    Very Bad Design

    A construction fail: a man peers through the gaps of a poorly installed, reflective public restroom stall door.

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    Not every famous construction mistake was caused by poor planning, either. The Leaning Tower of Pisa began tilting almost as soon as it was being built. Construction started in 1173, and the tower began to lean after the third floor was completed because it was being built on soft, unstable ground made up of clay, sand, and silt. As the builders continued, they tried to compensate by making some of the upper floors slightly taller on one side. The result is a tower that does not simply lean—it also has a subtle curved shape, giving it something of a giant architectural banana appearance.

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    #16

    As If Public Toilets Didn’t Give Me Enough Anxiety

    A construction fail: a toilet seat with a misleading water drop design, appearing wet, in a modern bathroom.

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    #17

    This Fountain That Looks Like A Perfect Place To Sit Down

    A long, black bench in a public area with a highly reflective floor, highlighting a construction fail.

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    #18

    Flat Carpet In A Hotel In Cologne, Germany Imitating A Curvy Surface

    A long hallway with a wavy patterned carpet in black and purple, an optical illusion and a construction fail.

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    Of course, building something is only half the job. Keeping it in good condition is just as important. The Pruitt-Igoe housing complex in St. Louis, designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki, was built in the 1950s and consisted of 33 eleven-story buildings. The project reflected modernist architectural ideas and was intended to provide modern housing. However, a lack of proper maintenance, along with wider social and economic problems, contributed to the complex's rapid decline. The buildings were eventually demolished in 1976, becoming one of the most famous examples of how even ambitious architectural projects can fail when long-term maintenance and broader conditions are overlooked.

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    #19

    Fake Hope Escalator

    An escalator with steps that dont move, highlighting a major construction fail in public infrastructure.

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    #20

    Interesting Staircase Solution For Narrow Houses

    A narrow green and brick building next to stairs that lead to a wall, highlighting construction fails.

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    #21

    We Were Looking At Houses In Baltimore This Weekend And Came Across This Gem

    A bathroom with a toilet placed unusually close to the bathtub, demonstrating construction fails.

    There Is No Mirror In The Middle, It's A Completely Symmetrical Bathroom That 2 People Can Use The Toilet In At The Same Time

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    #22

    Step Out Of A Bathtub Down A Flight Of Stairs, Anyone?

    A clear construction fail, with a bathtub placed precariously close to an open stairwell, posing a safety hazard.

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    Construction and design mistakes can be incredibly expensive. They can require millions of dollars in repairs, months or years of additional work, and an enormous amount of labor to correct. In some cases, they can also create genuine safety risks. But the good news is that even major failures can teach architects and engineers valuable lessons. Every bridge that wobbles, building panel that falls, or tower that starts leaning gives future designers more information about what to avoid.

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    #23

    Horrible Fridge Placement

    A refrigerator inexplicably placed in the middle of a room, a poor construction fail layout.

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    #24

    One Closet. 6 Feet Above The Ground And No Stairs To Get To It. Why

    Multiple doors and a high, inaccessible cupboard creating a confusing space, showing construction fails in design.

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    #25

    Ballroom Where Everyone Downstairs Can See Up Your Skirt

    A sign warning ladies about a glass floor at a fancy event, a construction fail.

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    #26

    They Built This School Like One Month Ago

    A construction fail where a man's head hits an overhang above a wooden staircase.

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    And then we have today's collection, which focuses on some of the less serious (but arguably much funnier) design and construction mistakes. From stairs that lead absolutely nowhere to toilets that offer about as much privacy as standing in the middle of a public square, these examples make you wonder whether anyone stopped to look at the finished project before saying, “Looks good to me.” Which one made you laugh the most, Pandas? And if you know an architect, engineer, builder, or design enthusiast who would appreciate these, send this collection their way!
    #27

    This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

    A sparkling chandelier hangs from a ceiling with a construction fail, an off-center medallion.

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    #28

    This Is Not Rust. “It’s The Design”

    A bathroom with construction fails: rust-colored stains on the white tiled walls.

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    #29

    This Fancy Staircase Leads Directly Into A Wall

    A grand staircase featuring a construction fail: a handrail that abruptly ends mid-stairs.

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    #30

    Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

    A modern, wavy metal bench in a public transportation center, an artistic design that avoids construction fails.

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    #31

    Toilet Door With Another Door In It That Won't Stay Closed

    A poorly installed door with a large gap at the bottom, revealing a construction fail.

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    #32

    My Bed At A Hotle Im Staying In

    A wooden shelf directly over a bed, with a plant, an unsafe construction fail.

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    #33

    A bathroom construction fail featuring a drain placed in the middle of a tiled floor, not at the lowest point, hindering proper drainage.

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    #34

    These Directional Markers At My Local Hospital Are Kiwi Footprints. Unfortunately Bird Footprints Look Like Arrows Going The Wrong Way

    A floor with a construction fail, showing duck footprints with arrows pointing in different directions. Someone gave up.

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    #35

    Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating

    A construction fail shows an awkwardly placed heating unit on the ceiling of a living room.

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    #36

    Floral Explosion

    A bathroom completely covered in floral carpet, including the toilet and sink, demonstrating a significant construction fail.

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    #37

    A white door placed directly under a wooden staircase, showcasing construction fails.

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    #38

    What In The Nickelodeon Is This Kitchen?!

    A modern kitchen with a vibrant green and white geometric design, showcasing unusual construction fails.

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    #39

    This Can’t Be Real…….right?! 🤮🤮🤮🤮

    A bathroom with a toilet, sink, and accessories decorated with small rocks, showcasing a construction fail.

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    #40

    This Apartment Design

    A bizarre floor plan where a car is in the kitchen area, a clear construction fail.

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    #41

    At First Glance, I Didn’t Recognize This Restaurant Mural As The Sun…

    A restaurant wall mural with yellow s***m-like shapes against an orange background, showing a construction fail.

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    #42

    Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station's Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

    A white ladies room door splattered with red paint resembling blood, a peculiar construction fail.

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    #43

    No Broken Legs I Know Of

    A large room with wooden floor planks that continue up a short set of stairs, a unique construction fail.

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    #44

    This Carpeted Bathroom

    A bathroom with a bathtub covered in brown carpet and wooden posts, illustrating construction fails.

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    #45

    Think This Belongs Here

    The base of a reddish building showing a clear gap and exposed wood, an example of construction fails.

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    #46

    You’ll Want To Keep This Toilet Clean

    A clear glass toilet in a modern bathroom, not necessarily a construction fail but an unusual design.

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    #47

    Who Needs A Separate Bathroom Anyways

    A construction fail: a toilet awkwardly placed beneath a kitchen counter, showcasing poor design choices.

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    #48

    Load Bearing Glass

    A hilariously tall, rickety house made of mismatched windows, a true construction fail in the forest.

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    #49

    Landlord Hung The Microwave, This Is As Far As It Opens Before Hitting The Wall. - X-Post /R/Notmyjob

    A microwave door that opens into a kitchen cabinet, a clear construction fail.

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    #50

    As You Defecate, You Can Watch Over Your Domain

    A toilet installed high above a kitchen area, accessed by stairs, a bizarre construction fail.

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    #51

    Wait, You Wanted The Water Taps *inside* The Shower?

    Shower handles placed on the wall outside the shower enclosure, a clear construction fail.

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    #52

    Took Care Of The Bathroom Door!

    A toilet partially blocked by a door, illustrating one of many construction fails due to poor planning.

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    #53

    Textured Ceilings

    A ceiling covered in straw-like debris, a clear example of construction fails and shoddy workmanship.

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    #54

    Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened

    Two small, high windows in a corner, with one poorly installed and unable to close properly, a construction fail.

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    #55

    This Picture In McDonald's Was Hung Sideways

    A small dining area with a pink table and two chairs, featuring a framed image on the wall, hinting at a construction fail in decor.

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    #56

    I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

    A black payment folder on a table with the text 'Restaurant Logo Here' and 'DISCOVER', an example of a branding construction fail.

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    #57

    This Painting Inside A Local “Fancy” Restaurant

    Abstract painting with brown and black streaks, highlighted by spotlights, a construction fail.

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    #58

    This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)

    A restaurant with multiple levels of seating, accessed by ladders, a clear construction fail.

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    #59

    You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema

    A seemingly flat wooden floor, actually stairs, representing a subtle construction fail.

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    #60

    Public Restrooms With Reflective Surfaces

    A public restroom with mirrored ceiling tiles reflecting toilets, a peculiar construction fail.

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    #61

    Indeed

    People on an escalator that leads directly into a wall, a major construction fail.

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    #62

    A Series Of Questionable Architecture

    A poorly installed doorframe showing a significant construction fail, with a large gap above the door.

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    #63

    It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)

    A bathroom sink with a unique design, featuring a black faucet, demonstrating a possible construction fail in functionality.

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    #64

    "Bathroom Window" In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘S To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

    A door with a window looking into a shower, a clear construction fail. Privacy was definitely given up during construction.

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    #65

    A construction fail with a S-shaped drainpipe on the side of a building, highlighting poor planning. It looks like someone gave up.

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    #66

    A construction fail where a metal fence is bent to accommodate a large rock in the sidewalk, showcasing poor planning.

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    #67

    A disabled parking space construction fail with a planter box obstructing access for wheelchairs, highlighting bad design.

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    #68

    A construction fail shows a door installed halfway up a wall, making it inaccessible, a clear example of poor construction.

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    #69

    A kitchen construction fail with a stove and range hood awkwardly placed in a corner, illustrating a design flaw.

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    #70

    A narrow bathroom with two toilets side-by-side, a prime example of a construction fail in space utilization.

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    #71

    This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To 💀

    A poorly installed toilet positioned under a bathroom counter, a clear construction fail.

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    #72

    A Room I Booked In Belgium

    A man looking distressed next to a toilet awkwardly placed beside bunk beds, a notable construction fail.

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    #73

    My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today.. 🙃

    A microwave installed too high above a stove in a kitchen, a frustrating construction fail.

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    #74

    This Hotel Said “Yeah, I’ll Take The Someone Was Murdered Here Pattern Please.”

    A hallway with a carpet pattern resembling a spilled, dark liquid, an unusual construction fail.

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    #75

    The Entrance Of Possible Death

    Double front doors opening directly onto a staircase, posing a clear safety construction fail.

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    #76

    This Bathroom Design... Chef Kiss

    A construction fail in a bathroom featuring an awkwardly placed sink vanity and a toilet. The counter extends too far.

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    #77

    This One Certainly Stands Out

    A kitchen with a significant construction fail; the sink is positioned in an odd, rounded island. It looks like someone gave up.

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    #78

    Tripping In Every Direction

    An image depicting an unusual set of stairs with irregular steps and a toilet in a narrow hallway, showcasing construction fails.

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    #79

    Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use

    A man standing next to a microwave installed too low in a kitchen cabinet, highlighting construction fails in kitchen design.

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    #80

    This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom

    A mirror reflecting a bathroom and toilet, placed in a bedroom, a clear example of construction fails in room planning.

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    #81

    What A Bathroom

    A staircase leading down to two exposed toilets without stalls, a prime example of construction fails in public restrooms.

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    #82

    The Scenic View From The Urinal

    An example of a construction fail with misaligned bathroom tiles and a toilet stall.

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    #83

    Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

    A man reflecting an angry emoji in a mirror above an inconveniently placed toilet, a clear construction fail.

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    #84

    Leg Breaking Stairs

    A top-down view of a staircase with a construction fail, featuring an incomplete and dangerous set of steps.

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    #85

    Those Are Stairs

    A floor with black and white patterned tiles leading down steps, where the pattern does not align, a construction fail.

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    #86

    Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

    A very small, narrow bathroom with a toilet directly facing a shower, an obvious construction fail due to poor layout.

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    #87

    Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code

    A gold disc with a QR code and text SCAN HERE TO ORDER TABLE 5. A construction fail.

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    #88

    These Signs Are Giving Me Confusion

    A red circle with a line through it, showing a person with a ghost-like figure, indicating a construction fail.

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    #89

    Magnet Cant Lay Flat Bc Of The Curve

    A hand holding a peach-colored chip clip, using it to hold something on a white surface, demonstrating a construction fail.

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    #90

    Seat Numbers Are Exactly Between The Seats—every Row Had People Sitting In The Wrong Spot Who Had To Get Up And Move

    Empty black leather cinema seats with cup holders and seat numbers 7 and 8, revealing a construction fail.

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    #91

    I've Been Staring At This Sticker On The Bus For 8 Hours, And I Have No Idea What Is Trying To Say

    A yellow sticker on a car door with symbols indicating how to operate a window, a classic construction fail.

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    #92

    Dentist's Logo

    A construction fails image showing a driver icon on a vehicle with an arm extending to the front, resembling a person giving up.

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    #93

    Every Lamp On The Street Is Like This. It’s Hasn’t Rained In A Week

    A construction fail, an outdoor light fixture is filled with water, showcasing poor installation.

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    #94

    Uneven Surface, Bad Slope And Locked Down Wheelchair Access

    A construction fail, a disabled access ramp is blocked by a bollard and chain, rendering it unusable.

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    #95

    Stairs At My Psychologist, I Tripped And Almost Fell Face First When I Opened The Door The First Time

    A construction fail, a staircase leads directly into a wall, demonstrating a significant design flaw.

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    #96

    Seen On An Airplane - What?

    A sign with construction fails showing prohibited items like glasses, high heels, and a baby carrier.

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    #97

    A Not So Wheelchair Accessible Door That Has A Push-To-Open Only On The Inside

    A construction fail, a door with a wheelchair access sticker has a significant step, hindering accessibility.

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    #98

    New Front Steps From A Local Sub

    A modern house with a mix of brick and white siding, showing a clear construction fail with misaligned steps.

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    #99

    Less Really Is More…

    Intricate crown molding that abruptly changes style and ends awkwardly at a doorway, a clear construction fail.

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    #100

    Stairway To Destruction

    A carpeted staircase with an oddly shaped, triangular landing, an example of construction fails.

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    #101

    Shark Attack

    A small bathroom with a toilet and purple decor, and a shark head above, illustrating construction fails.

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    #102

    Danger Zone

    A bed with a mattress spring frame hanging from the ceiling, an example of construction fails.

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    #103

    Bedrock

    A bed frame made entirely of river stones, showcasing a bizarre construction fail.

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    #104

    Shoe Toilet

    A toilet shaped like a purple high-heeled shoe, a clear instance of construction fails.

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    #105

    Confused Bathtub

    A bathroom with a kitchen-like setup, including a microwave and a mini-fridge, highlighting construction fails.

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    #106

    Home Design Fail

    A building with an ornate wrought-iron balcony and satellite dish, showcasing a construction fail in its design.

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    #107

    Design Fail

    A construction fail: concrete stairs with handrails that don't align, appearing to lead nowhere.

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    #108

    A bathroom shows a construction fail with a toilet on a carpeted pedestal next to a low sink.

    AgencyLogic Report

    3points
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    #109

    A door opens directly over a staircase, a dangerous construction fail where steps are missing.

    AgencyLogic Report

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    #110

    A construction fail: a small, light green wooden fence with no opening stands in front of a walkway.

    AgencyLogic Report

    3points
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    #111

    A zigzag pattern where two types of flooring meet, an example of construction fails.

    AgencyLogic Report

    3points
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    #112

    An outdoor concrete staircase ending abruptly without reaching the ground, highlighting construction fails.

    AgencyLogic Report

    3points
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    #113

    A corner kitchen drawer that opens into a V-shape, a clear example of construction fails.

    AgencyLogic Report

    3points
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    #114

    Well At Least They Put The Chair There

    A brown door installed too low, blocking a heater and a chair, exemplifying construction fails.

    designfailsofficial Report

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    #115

    I Need An Explanation

    A bathroom featuring a pedestal sink under an antique wooden mantelpiece, highlighting construction fails.

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #116

    It’s Almost Like This Door Was Printed In The Paper Was Jammed

    A crooked blue front door with the number 163A, an example of peculiar construction fails.

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #117

    When You Take The Cheaper Quote

    A wavy concrete sidewalk leading to a house, an instance of unusual construction fails.

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #118

    Because Who Needs Visual Balance When You Can Have A Cabinet Skyscraper Interrupting The Skyline?

    A kitchen with mismatched cabinet heights and an oven stacked unusually high, exemplifying construction fails.

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    3points
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    #119

    And This Is Why We Have Hoas People 😂

    A duplex house with a roof half finished with gray shingles and half with light gray shingles, a clear construction fail.

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #120

    Who Thought This Was A Good Idea? 😂

    A house on a steep hill with a very long, inclined driveway leading to the garage, a construction fail.

    designfailsofficial Report

    3points
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    #121

    Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn

    Floor tiles with a 3D cube pattern, but one tile is misaligned, showcasing a construction fail.

    mr-otta Report

    2points
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