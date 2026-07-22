Guests spilled the tea online about the tackiest, cheesiest, and cringiest things they ever witnessed, and we’re featuring their top stories that might give you the ick . Taste might be subjective, sure, but some moments are probably best left out of your plans for your Big Day.

No matter your budget, you can’t buy good taste. Weddings are meant to be a celebration of the love between you and your soulmate, in the presence of the people you care about most in the world. But just because you can pay for your wedding doesn’t automatically mean that you understand style and trends. And, wow, are some guests quick to pick up on that.

#1 I attended a wedding that had separate reception groups. Group B was invited to a Candy Bar (fun sized candy in the church lobby) immediately following the ceremony. The Bride and Groom visited for about a half hour then left and the candy was put away. Group A was invited to a reception after the ceremony at a ritzy upscale gorgeous venue for a sit down dinner with an open bar.

RELATED:

#2 Groom's parents held a gorgeous rehearsal dinner at a very nice restaurant. The groom's parents gave 2 beautiful speeches welcoming their DIL to the family. When they were done, that bride's godfather *stood on a table* and loudly proclaimed that we all needed to know that the South will rise again. 😳



Did I mention the groom's family are nearly all Freestaters from Kansas? Yeah. I've never heard a more awkward deafening silence in my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Live Betta fish in tiny bowls as centerpieces.

At the end of the day, do whatever you want to do for your Big Day—so long as you have the budget for it. It would be a mistake to hyperfocus on trying to please everyone coming to your wedding and putting your and your partner’s wants and needs on the back burner. And yet, you also want your guests to have fun and feel like you left a good impression. So, you have to find a way to balance some (almost unavoidable) cheesy moments with stylish ones that fit your vision for the entire event. Make the day uniquely yours… and try not to worry if a handful of guests don’t quite vibe with your vibe. According to Vogue magazine, the defining theme of 2026 wedding trends is intentionality. “Rather than copying the exact aesthetic seen in a viral celebration or following a traditional timeline for the sake of it, couples getting married this year are moving towards making their weddings truly their own with personalized, authentic details.” ADVERTISEMENT Wedding planner Jove Meyer says: “The future is about creating celebrations that consciously reflect who is actually in the room.”

#4 Mine is a powder blue and white color scheme (yikes on several bikes already, IMO) with either "Eugene loves Pauline" or "Pauline loves Eugene" plastered all over EVERYTHING -- napkins, chair covers, tablecloths, cake, balloons, centerpieces, favors, candles, champagne glasses and possibly more that I can't remember. Some of the items were printed on and others just had a sticker on them. Yes, stickers. Seriously. The stickers looked like they came from the dollar store, so they made everything they "adorned" look worse.



There was a huge fight with the relative who did the printing because he wanted to charge more for having to produce two different versions of each item. I don't remember how the situation was resolved, but that whole branch of the family never showed up at the wedding.



The 10 year old son of a couple that was in the wedding party sat with my family for most of the wedding. At one point he looked around, turned to me and said, totally deadpan, "Do you think they love each other? Because I'm not sure." 🤣

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 OOOH I have a good one!



The caterer at my wedding (chosen by my MIL because they were friends) showed up in her bathrobe and pajamas. Her husband came to help in his construction clothes.



But wait it gets worse.



Turns out the husband was a contractor and had actually done work for my old neighbors who were at the wedding. While he was working for them he robbed them. When my neighbors saw him lurking around the gift table they mentioned it to someone (my MIL) that maybe we should have someone standing by the table and guarding the gifts. My MIL, and the caterer blew up thinking some random woman off the street was here accusing the husband of stealing, and threw my neighbor (who was basically my 2nd set of parents growing up) out of the wedding. Not realizing that they had solid reasoning to be suspicious of him.



My neighbor called me in tears from the parking lot apologizing that she wouldn’t be at my wedding and I had to go out and sort out the drama before the ceremony. My MIL still bad mouths my neighbor to this day when it comes up.



My MMA fighter cousin stood near the gift table for us, but there was one gift that went missing at the end of the day still.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A guest of the bride clipping his nails in church before the ceremony.

Another important priority for marrying couples in 2026 is the guest experience. In other words, there’s a renewed focus on creating an amazing experience for everyone, rather than your Big Day looking great just on social media later. “From a curated food program with unexpected food styling to more interactive moments, immersive entertainment, and a deliberately messy after-party, hosts are thinking holistically about how guests move through the day,” Tory Smith of Smith + James told Vogue. ADVERTISEMENT At the same time, this year, there’s a push for more customized wedding design and less cookie-cutter styles. “Planners are getting asked to push the boundaries, while also imbuing their décor choices with nostalgic touches that feel special to their clients,” Vogue writes.

#7 Camo everything. Tablecloths, ribbons on the bouquets, netting used as decorations, wedding attire, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I’m a photographer so there are a lot.



But the bedazzled tomato sauce bottles are high up there!

#9 I think the “ dollar “ dance with the bride is TACKY, especially with the encouragement to “bring twenties”. Happened at a wedding I attended. Gross.

The Knot Worldwide’s recent ‘2026 Real Weddings Study’ found that nearly 2 million US couples married in 2025. In 2025, the average wedding cost $34,000, clocking in at around $292 spent per guest. The vast majority of married couples (three-quarters) said that their wedding was financially worth the investment. Paradoxically, 85% of couples said that the state of the economy impacted their plans, but 77% of those who adjusted their budgets ended up spending more than initially planned. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT The average marrying couple hired 13 vendors “to bring their day to life, reinforcing that weddings remain deeply rooted in professional expertise and human connection.”

#10 When my friend got married, they put up a slideshow of pictures for people to look at while they ate. However all the pictures on the slideshow were of the groom with his friends and family, none with his bride (my friend). Except for the last picture, which was of my friend when she was aged 1-2, naked on a fur rug. And once the slideshow got to the last picture it just stayed there for the rest of dinner.

#11 It’s probably gonna have to be my own family freak dancing with each other much to my new sister in law’s family’s horror at my brother’s wedding.



It’s typical for our extended family to get blacked out drunk at family events, and they delivered the goods at this wedding in particular.



I explicitly remember seeing my second cousin Jon out on the dance floor, drunkenly holding onto the DJ with one hand and grabbing the microphone out of the DJ’s hand with the other hand to announce he loves his family and will kiss anyone tonight. Then went around kissing literally everybody he could get near. And I mean kissing; he definitely got my lips fully wet and stayed way too long resting his lips on other people’s lips and just standing there with his eyes shut, including his own dad.



I don’t think anyone from the bride’s side stuck around much past that point. There have been many worse and straight up trashy things at other weddings, but I remember my brother’s wedding being a real “Ohhh, our family is tacky" eye opening event.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Ceremony and reception were held at the same location and during supper time. After ceremony we were hanging around for over an hour…no music, no food, no drinks, no bride and groom. We decided to leave and on the way out, passed a private room where the bridal party was eating supper! Nothing for the guests though!

Once you’ve read through these Big Day disaster stories, we’d love for you to join the conversation in the comments. We’re curious to read what you have to say about the topic. What is the very worst wedding you’ve ever attended? What are the tackiest things you’ve ever personally witnessed at someone’s Big Day? On the flip side, what are the most stylish things you’ve seen as a guest? What are some cheesy wedding moments you experienced that you genuinely enjoyed regardless of how unstylish they were? ADVERTISEMENT Tell us all about it!

#13 At my aunt and uncle's wedding it was a buffet, members of her family brought containers with them up to the buffet and were serving themselves a plate and loading up their containers. The food was gone real fast. My uncle's side is Irish and Scottish while she and her family are Jamaican so we wondered if it was a cultural thing we just didn't understand but my aunt confirmed that they were just being rude and she was actually really upset about it.

#14 I went to a wedding that was minion themed. I couldn’t figure out why the wedding colours were bright yellow and blue and assumed the wedding was the themed for our local football team. I only went to the ceremony but saw photos of the reception and then it all clicked. There were minions everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Tackiest thing I've seen is the best man being nasty to the bride in the speeches - insulting her appearance and intelligence.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Bride and groom did their first dance then left. Didn’t cut the cake, didn’t say hi to anyone, etc. they literally came in, did their first dance, spoke to someone from the venue and bounced. The reception was supposed to be until after midnight, but everyone left by 9. We asked where they went, and no one knew. It was incredibly weird and a couple weeks later we were told the bride injured herself so they went to their hotel room. She never went to the hospital and they ended up not going on their honeymoon, either. It was super weird and we all have our own theories!

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Went to a wedding where guests were tasked with something to bring for the wedding, flowers, potato salad, a bottle of wine, a bottle of rum, etc. Everyone was assigned something on the invitation, including alcohol for the reception.



So guests were asked to stock the bar, and then, it was a pay bar.



So guests provided the alcohol and had to pay for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The waiters were male adult dancers. They pulled the bride to the middle of the dance floor and one of them got naked and grinded on her. Yes, there were children present.



Edit: I feel the need to point out that I did not know these people. They were my then-bf's mother's boyfriend's clients (he was a dentist). No clue why we were invited.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Picture this - beautiful rustic venue with a nice refurbished farm, beautiful fountains, rose bushes everywhere, twinkly lights.



The wedding is on the lawn in-front of the barn. The rose bushes are in a circle around us. White chairs lined with soft white fabric and candles down a flower petal walkway. Just gorgeous.



Time for the groomsmen to walk down.



All of them wear denim jackets with jean Jorts (not even shorts) and Walmart cow-boy boots. They all don’t have an undershirt either. So it’s hairy beer belly fest. You can tell they had been drinking because they stumbled down the aisle.



Okay, maybe it’s not that bad. Maybe they were going for red neck chic.



Then the bridal party comes. They were wearing beautiful blue dresses, just gorgeous. Hair had baby breaths flowers in it. Just gorgeous. The bride then comes down, up until this point her dad had her blindfolded because she wanted her first look to be at the alter (forgot to mention the groom also had a blindfold on, and was given assistance by his mom who scolded him the whole time down the aisle).



Bride gets to alter, the blindfold is removed. Then all you see is the brides face fall, you can see her lips say “where’s your tux?”



Then the groom threw up on her.



So yeah, maybe not the tackiest thing, but definitely something odd



Oh also it was a pot luck wedding, and half the guests got food poisoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Extended family wedding, the officiant was a friend of the bride and groom and wore a pretty low cut dress, which is fine no judgment there. BUT she had her phone in between her girls when she wasn’t holding it to read from and it was vibrating during the ceremony.

#21 An old friend of mine was an opera singer. At the reception she did a whole skit where she sang to her husband while bantering with the piano player. Not only was the banter super stiff, she kept mouthing his lines.



I was so embarrassed for her.

#22 A girl I went to uni with sold her MLM trash (oils) at her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 At a cousin’s wedding, we (my sister and I) caught the groom’s father and brother trying to take the card box and gifts out to the parking lot. As we were staying with bride’s mom and dad (my Dad’s sister and brother in law), we had been asked to help get the gifts at the end of the night to take back to my aunt’s house. Bride and groom had made it known his family was not to be trusted so sister and I got Dad (I was 14 and sister was 12) and he stopped them. In addition, aunt and uncle paid for the honeymoon yet groom’s father went around asking people for money to help reimburse the $$ he put out for the honeymoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My brothers wedding. My mom had to stop his now husbands DAD and brother from stealing wine from the reception before the ceremony. The brother drank an entire case of whiteclaw before the ceremony and was blottoed. To top it all off at the end of the reception he tried to drunkenly fight his own dad. But like a toddler. Literally laying on the ground trying to take this 300lb man out at the ankles. Was pretty entertaining to watch tbh.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Mother of the groom gave a speech that did not once mention the wedding the bride or their future together. It was just an ode to her son.



She used the opportunity to hold a show & tell of all the favourite crafts he had made since he was a little kid. She brought them with her to the venue in a huge bag and held them up for everyone to see



Then at the end of the speech she pulled out his high school football jacket and insisted he take off his suit jacket and try it on.



Same woman also threw a fit when some people from my family were seated at a table slightly closer than her to the head table. We’re very close with the brides side of the family but she insisted that because we’re not blood relatives we needed to sit in the far corner of the room.



Her whole attitude at her sons wedding was tacky and really put off a lot of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I attended a ceremony and 'reception to immediately follow' interrupted by unexpected hours of photo shoot in the surrounding orchard. Scorching hot, outdoor only. Wine and one small cheese and meat tray were offered even though half the guests only wanted water. Nowhere near a town or gas station where someone could run for snacks/drinks for everyone waiting. We left as soon as we could.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 The bride wore flip flops down the aisle and guests took their shoes off for the INDOOR ceremony, the reception was buckets of kfc chicken for which they had paper plates only (no cutlery, no napkins) and the cake was supposed to be a geode style thing going down it but looked like a demonic female body part.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The FOB walked her down the aisle in jeans, a t shirt , sports coat and a rifle! It was supposed to be funny, but it was not.

#29 Bridesmaid’s speech: I was really surprised to be included in the wedding party because I didn’t think Bride liked me very much



Other notable was the guest who came to a daytime wedding at a nice restaurant with a super low cut dress and blue glitter makeup smeared all over her chest



Oh, and my ex-husband’s cousin brought her boyfriend instead of her husband to our wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My dad brought a brother I didn’t know existed as his “plus one”. Somehow he imagined my wedding would be a good venue for that surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I just have a pet peeve for when the bride invests in a gorgeous gown and hair/makeup and the groom shows up in jeans and cowboy boots. I grew up with guys like this and I know how they are, they think suits are lame and make fun of their brides for caring about anything. It just makes me cringe that they can’t set aside their “I’m the most rednecky redneck of them all” identity for one freakin day to look nice and put in effort like their bride did.

#32 At our rehearsal dinner, a friend of my in-laws sang a song about my husband (total surprise to us - would have vetoed that if we had known about it). It was pretty cringy, but the worst part was the lyrics included something like "he's tall; he's dark; and he's.... tall."



How tacky to imply my husband wasn't handsome! (especially since he was and three decades later he still is).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My own wedding had some very tacky moments. I invited my friend and her husband and my dad got drunk and tried to fight him thinking he was my ex-boyfriend from years before. My husband’s cousin had gotten dumped 2 weeks before our wedding and got black out drunk and put a hanger in his shirt and was telling everyone he was just “hanging out” (found that one funny actually). My cousin’s boyfriend was overheard telling another guest he was only with my cousin because her family has money. And lastly, we had a poutine station during our late night buffet and one guest stood in front just grabbing fry after fry and dipping it in the gravy instead of getting a bowl. Ah the memories.

#34 A shirtless fight between the officiant and the groom.



People bringing homemade liquor into the wedding which was held at a bar



Someone left their child in the car so they could party at the wedding





All at the same wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Only water was free. Waiters walked around the room with drinks…for a charge…the way they do at a baseball game.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 My cousin had an Oilers (the hockey team) themed wedding with his favorite players jersey recreated in fondant draped across the wedding cake and a paper mache score box above the dance floor with 'wife's name 4 husband's name 0' on it.



They even had a secondary cake with one of those cake toppers that had the bride dragging the groom away from the TV (which has a hockey game on it).

#37 Went to a very nice autumn wedding. There was a woman there wearing a tiny club dress, as in skin tight, borderline see through lace and barely long enough to cover her bums. She proceeded to full on grind on her date the entire reception.



To be clear, I have zero problems with getting one’s freak on, but there’s a time and place. Save that for the club, not a classy event with senior citizens and children present.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I attended a wedding where the centerpieces shot fireworks out of them when they announced the bride and groom. It was indoors and we were moderately alarmed about a possible fire. The place cards for the seating were in little picture frames. Some time later (years) I decided to put a picture in the frame and on the back of the card with our names was a generic thank you card. Made more sense why we never received a ty note for the gift. I think they were divorced before I found the “thank you”. Fun times and pretty mild compared to some in this thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I did weddings for a living up until COVID. over 500, for the record, plus other events as well. i've pretty much seen everything you can imagine and some stuff you're better off not imagining! i never critique or look down on people's taste in decor, or dress, or music, or food. some people have super small budgets and don't spend what they have wisely. i DO try to give them suggestions but they don't have to take them. i think the more interesting part of this sad story was the relative who didn't get paid for the job, the part of the family that didn't go to the wedding and the sad comment from the ten year old son. not the colors or the stickers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Best man gave a speech that mostly discussed the love between him and his wife instead of talking about the bride and groom.

#41 I don’t think of design decisions, wedding preferences or budget as tacky. Rather, I think it’s how you treat your guests. For example, I attended one wedding where the bride privately told me that she would not be greeting any of the guests or going table to table as she wanted to “enjoy” the event. There was another with a clear B-list of guests who were seated in a separate room from the rest of the party. They couldn’t see or hear any of the wedding activities. That is tacky.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 About two weeks ago I was at a wedding (working so I don’t know the family dynamics) where this woman walked in (not the bride) in a white summer dress with buttons down the front that were gapped open and you could see… so much. And a big white feathered hat. And I thought, of goodness, that’s a little tacky to wear to a wedding…



… until less than two minutes later I spotted another guest amongst all these fancy dressed-up folk who had on a teeny pair of jean booty shorts, a red t-shirt that was tucked into the neckline to make a crop top, and a pair of sneakers.



Goodness gracious read the room.

#43 Wedding photographer here.

It might be an unpopular opinion but I think barn weddings are overrated. There are some beautiful barns I won’t deny it. But generally the barns are big, almost pitch black on the inside, walls covered in dust and dirt, dirt floors, spider webs, letting bugs in anyways.

I will say that I’ve have been able to do a lot of beautiful night time shots in barns because they are so dark. But I’m personally over barns.



Other tacky things - a wedding photography had an emergency and I covered her wedding. They bride had an orange daisy themed wedding. Which was even weirder because they did it in a beautiful historic Fort. So it made even less sense.



This is a personal opinion but I’ve never seen fake fall decor done well. I want to tell people if they are buying fake maple leafs for the table. Stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The worst wedding I went to was where they didn’t provide enough food at the reception and didn’t mention it at all. They were on a budget which is totally fine but they normally over cater food so we didn’t think to eat beforehand between the ceremony and reception. They only had canapés at an evening reception and about 3 seats in total so we had to stand the whole night. People realised that there wasn’t enough food so they stood where the food was coming out and grabbed it all. My husband and I had maybe three canapés each? We ended up leaving at about 10.30pm to get dinner because we were drunk and hungry.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Went to a white tie wedding (fancier than black tie, all the men had to pay to rent tails and gloves) and the couple had only paid for a bottom shelf bar. That was forgivable, but after the cocktail hour they herded us to our tables in another part of the venue where we spent over an hour sitting with no music or food, and the bars were closed. Eventually since there were no bartenders and nothing else to do people started going behind the bars and making their own drinks or stealing bottles for their tables. Such an odd penny-pinching move while meanwhile asking guests to spend money on very specific clothing for their dress code.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 The reception was free drinks for the first two or three hours then you had to pay. Half the people at the table I was at got hammered on the free booze and did so so they wouldn't have to pay. I think one guy had six scotches. And beer. I don't know what they said to.the bride and groom but she was crushed that they were only there for the booze.

#47 After saying the vows the newly wed couple turned to the crowd after being announced as husband and wife. The groom, groomsmen and his friends proceeded to do the Tomahawk chop (Chiefs fans will know what I'm talking about) instead of cheering for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I adore my in-laws and at the end of the day they had a very sweet ceremony. That being said, the wedding was a train wreck.



It was at some middle of nowhere roadside attraction looking place that recently hosted weddings. They had nowhere for guests to actually be so everyone was crammed into a tacky little gift shop. I guess guests normally stand outside in a parking lot but it was downpouring and they had no shelter.



The ceremony was inside a dressed up shed, a literal shed. It was freezing and we only had a tiny space heater that kept breaking down.



Reception was supposed to be outside on this actually pretty nice looking, decorated patio. They had no tent so guests had to eat in the gift shop’s cafe. They had a “bar” but were out of everything except cheap canned beer. The food was supposed to be hot but the staff didn’t care I guess so everyone ate cold, soggy bbq. No dancing was allowed because it was a backup location.



The trek back to our cars was a muddy mucky yard by the time the wedding ended, so by the time guests were leaving we were all freezing cold, wet, dirty and starving. We stopped for fast food on the way home.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 A friend’s wedding:



The bride had a friend who was trying to become a goth fashion designer, so she let her design and sew the dresses. The bridesmaids hated the dresses, they were ugly and sewn poorly, and worse, they fit so poorly. One girl’s dress didn’t accommodate her girls so her chest looked like it was being squished by an invisible sheet of glass all night.



The couple hired a wedding coordinator but were very dismissive of all her ideas. She was visibly frustrated during the whole event and I could tell she was ready to be done. Despite this she remained professional and I felt bad for her.



They had tiers of guests: Tier A was invited to the wedding, dinner, and dancing. Tier B was invited to dinner and dancing. Tier C was invited to only the dance, but they didn’t realize it. Those guests started showing up as everyone was finishing dinner but weren’t allowed a plate/a seat at a table. To make it worse, when the groom was greeting a few Tier C friends he asked them if they would stick around to help clean up.



The theme of the wedding was religious tolerance. Not kidding. The first dance was Nickelback’s “If Everyone Cared.” Groom came from a very conservative evangelical background but was a vocal atheist and the bride claimed to be a pagan AND a Christian but she didn’t know anything about anything with either religion. She was raised in a similar background and had very muddled ideas on both paganism and Christianity.



The marriage was short lived and messy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The bride had an enormous family and the groom didn’t, so in order to “even things out” (at her insistence), he invited his mother’s coworkers as well as his ex-fiancé and her family. Bride was pissed.



Bride and groom were very fixated on “coming out ahead” on the cost of the reception and the amount of gifts they expected to receive. They both made six figure salaries but were cheap AF.



Bride is the oldest of 5 sisters (and one brother). Two or three of the sisters have a very childish rivalry and one threw an intense tantrum during the bridal shower. She was mad that bride was getting all of the attention. These people were in their late 20’s/early thirties.



The bride’s parents had divorced earlier that year, but had attended the wedding events amicably. Bride decides to grab the microphone and make a speech about her parents’ “failed marriage” and makes her siblings loudly cry while everyone looks on speechless. She also announces to everyone in attendance that she knew groom was “the one” because he wasn’t “obsessed with S*X like most men”. She just kept saying it. Over and over. Bringing up her college boyfriend who “really was interested in S*X, not like [groom] who has almost no interest in S*X…”. Groom looks like he wanted to crawl into the earth. Bride was sober during the whole ordeal.



Bride and sisters perform some weird skit/lip synch routine at the reception.



The “Bachelorette party” was a slumber party at her soon to be MIL’s home. Her sisters, closest friends, future SILs and MIL are getting massages and spa treatments. Bride was pretty vocal about how she saved herself for marriage (no one asked and it was weird AF). While bride was getting her massage, her bff tells us that that was a lie. Again, no one asked. 😳



The SIL’s 5 year old daughter was in attendance at the bachelorette party (at bride’s insistence). At some point, bride emerges from another room into the party wearing her veil and bridal lingerie—garters and all—to show us what she was going to wear on her wedding night. To lose her virginity. She asks everyone (including groom’s mother, sisters, and niece) if groom would love it. She was not drunk or anything. 😳



The couple didn’t want to pay a DJ for their wedding. Their friend (who, along with most of groom’s friends, hates the bride) was voluntold to provide DJ service for free. I’m sure it was no coincidence that they’re intro music to the reception ended up being Ben Folds Five “Song for the dumped” (Give me my money back, give me my money back you jerk). DJ swears it was on shuffle.



Edited to add: bride had established a pattern of manipulative control freak type stuff in front of groom’s friends and family. Some minor things were that she insisted on him wearing really dumb looking clothes (he’s 6’9 and already had a hard time shopping), making him give up swearing, etc. She makes sure his free time is filled with random projects and hobbies (like tapping maple trees?), bc he shouldn’t be idle. He already had his own hobbies, like woodworking. During a LAN party, we were doing a raid in WoW, and she cut the power “on accident” bc she felt left out (she doesn’t game). When his friends tried to gently bring this up to him before he sealed his fate, groom said “I’m not physically attracted to her, but she makes a good pie, goes to church, and will be a good mother”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I was invited to a wedding where only guests seated in the “real” reception room got champagne for toasts. Then there was a run-off room behind an accordion door, and the 60 or 70 people sat back there did get food, but when we were invited to raise our glasses for the toast but we weren’t given anything. There was a Berlin Wall of bubbly and sadly I was behind the Iron Curtain on that one.

#52 If you watch my wedding video, you can see my newphews punch each other (preschoolers) in the aisle and a relative in the back get up to get a beer. I was stupid happy and didn't care. My husband and I still think it is hilarious 20+ years later.



My centerpieces were from Cracker Barrel. No shame in my saving money game. Also, I nailed my demographic as my mom barely managed to save one for me.



Oh...and a family fued started during the reception. Still ongoing but brief peace during funerals. Family is wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Father of the bride getting drunk around 4PM and getting into a fist fight later in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I went to a wedding where everyone made *verbose* speeches before dinner, which was… okay, but y’know, their wedding. The tackiness happened when the groom finally got to make his speech. He has a slight accent, but speaks perfectly articulate English. All the old white ladies seated at the table with us proceeded to declare (in full speaking voices) that they just couldn’t understand him!!! Was he speaking English??? And tuned him out to chat amongst themselves and play with their phones. Really rude behavior from people who like to pretend they “know better.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I’ll be honest I think this post is not very nice. It sounds like the couple does love each other a lot, and this just feels like bullying. I would feel so embarrassed if I found this post being that bride.

#56 My husband and I went to a wedding in the middle of nowhere for a cousin of his. The wedding was nice, but the reception was in kind of a dated log cabin-themed rental hall and all the guests were left there waiting and waiting for the bridal party to show up. There were a few hors d'oeuvres but not really enough for the number of guests and really not enough to keep us going for the amount of time we were kept waiting. We tried to be patient, assuming that photos were taking longer than anticipated. Finally we got word that the entire bridal party was at a bar down the street watching The Big Game on TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT