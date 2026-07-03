Bride’s Cousin Acted Like She’s The One Getting Married, Her Excuse Made Everyone Roll Their Eyes

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It is incredibly bad taste to overshadow the happy couple and steal their thunder at their wedding. However, in some cultures, it is considered bad luck to kick a guest out, even if their ego, entitlement, and toxicity are ruining the celebration and upstaging the bride.

One guest went viral online after sharing how a wedding took a truly bizarre turn after the bride’s cousin dressed the same as her, and even got her own ‘bridesmaid’ to follow her around for the photos. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.

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The worst thing you can do during a wedding is overshadow the bride with your outfit

Image credits: bristekjegor / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A wedding guest spilled the tea about how the bride’s cousin put her ego on full display, making the entire celebration about her

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Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Natural_Suit_5380

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Set your ego aside for one day, and listen to the happy couple for outfit ideas

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind when going to anyone’s wedding—or any other big event, to be honest—is to set your ego aside for the day. If the event isn’t meant to celebrate or honor you in some way, take the back seat. Be supportive, try to avoid drawing too much attention, and show your love to the people who are meant to be in the spotlight.

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This doesn’t mean that you can’t be your ‘authentic self,’ but it does mean that you should try to be as emotionally intelligent as you can. If you know that you have a loud, brash, energetic personality that you know always keeps the spotlight on you, it might be best to let someone else enjoy all the attention for some time. Of course, this requires a level of self-awareness that some people don’t have. Especially those who struggle with narcissism and entitlement.

According to ‘Brides’ magazine, wearing white to a wedding isn’t recommended unless the happy couple specifically requests you, their guest, to do it. The same goes for white outfits with prints or floral appliques. And if you’re unsure if your outfit (which is gorgeous, by the way) is too white, it’s safer to choose another color. The goal is to avoid overshadowing the bride and not offending the couple.

The same etiquette guidelines apply in other situations, too. Unless your local wedding culture or traditions permit it or the bride asks you to wear outfits just like her’s, don’t add unnecessary drama to an already stressful day.

Narcissists tend to feel unique and superior to others and want special treatment even if they don’t actually deserve it. They want to be praised, admired, and respected for their supposed importance, achievements, and talents, which are exaggerated to say the least.

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Healthy boundaries are there to protect you, and narcissists absolutely hate it if you set them

They believe that regular rules and social norms apply to other people, not them. And they always put their needs first, insisting that everyone listen to their wishes.

In short, they are entitled, manipulative, arrogant, lack empathy, and have an obsession with power, beauty, success, and being admired. Moreover, they tend to think that either other people are envious of them (we assure you, we’re not) or they themselves feel lots of envy for what others have.

That’s not to say that narcissists are doomed to ruin their lives (and ours) forever. Some narcissists can improve by learning to spot their behavior and, over time, changing how they react and respond. Reaching out to a therapist is invaluable here.

However, the paradox is that spotting your own narcissistic behavior patterns already requires a level of self-awareness and humility that’s needed to recognize the problem and seek help in the first place. Most narcissists won’t seek help because it would ruin their self-image as this awesome, inculpable demi-god.

When you’re dealing with a narcissist, setting healthy boundaries is one of the best tools in your arsenal. Narcissists tend to hate boundaries, but it is not your job to control their emotions, warns licensed clinical social worker Kimberly Perlin.

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What’s your take on this spicy wedding drama, Pandas? How would you react if a fellow wedding guest tried to steal the spotlight from the happy couple on their Big Day? What would you do if you were getting married and one of your relatives decided now was the best time to flaunt their inner narcissist?

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Meanwhile, what are the very worst wedding guests you’ve personally witnessed, and how did the drama unfold? Share your wedding stories and opinions in the comments below. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts.

Readers were utterly shocked that anyone would have the nerve to behave this way at a wedding

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Here’s how other internet users reacted to the weird wedding drama. Some even had practical advice to share

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