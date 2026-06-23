Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Gets Annoyed That SIL With Cancer Is Taking Away From Their Wedding, It’s Way Worse Than That
A man with dark hair in a light blue sweater, looking down with hands on his temples, expressing deep frustration about the SIL with cancer situation.
Family, Relationships

Couple Gets Annoyed That SIL With Cancer Is Taking Away From Their Wedding, It’s Way Worse Than That

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing a devastating diagnosis from your doctor can turn your entire life upside down in a heartbeat. And yet, there is a time and a place to inform your loved ones about your condition. What’s more, a serious illness is not a blank cheque to treat other people like complete trash or to undermine their happiness.

Unfortunately, this is what happened to one happy couple. The bride’s sister, upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, proceeded to ruin the wedding. The patient’s sense of entitlement and emotional violence got so out of hand that her sibling needed to make a serious decision. Read on for the full saga, including the massive fallout within the family.

RELATED:

    Being diagnosed with a serious illness is devastating and will change your entire life. However, it is not an excuse to hurt others

    Image credits: MKU018/Envato (not the actual photo0

    This man vented online about how his sister-in-law, who has cancer, ruined his wedding and didn’t stop there

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  ESBProfessional/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    Whether or not to cut a loved one out of your life is a personal decision that nobody else can make for you

    To be clear, we empathize with everyone who has been diagnosed with a serious, life-changing illness. Many people have had loved ones go through similar circumstances, and it is devastating. However, how these people react to learning that their chances of survival are slim is very different.

    Some vow to make the most of the time that is left to them and spend it supporting the people they love. Unfortunately, others use their pain to lash out at those closest to them, undermining the relationships they had built before. It is natural to feel fear, panic, and anger, but it is still no excuse to hurt the people you love. Nor does your illness permit you to be emotionally violent, narcissistic, and manipulative while you try to derail someone’s wedding. At this point, reaching out to a therapist who specializes in situations like this might be a good decision.

    As per Verywell Mind, the main reasons why people cut off ties with family members include toxic relationships, substance misuse, political polarization, changing family dynamics, different beliefs, and violence, whether mental, physical, financial, or emotional.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    If you do decide to cut someone out of your life, which is a deeply personal decision, you may or may not want to leave room for reconciliation somewhere down the line. Whatever you choose to do, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answer, only what helps you prioritize your well-being. If you do decide to reconcile, you need to be clear about your expectations, as well as a specific timeline for the unwanted behavior to change. This way, there’s no vagueness.

    According to the American Cancer Society, most people who are diagnosed with cancer want and need to tell the people they trust. Sharing how you feel can help you make tough treatment decisions and work through how your life will change. However, talking and hearing about the diagnosis can be incredibly challenging for everyone.

    “People usually tell their spouse or partner first, then other family and close friends. This includes any children you have or are close to. If you work, you might also want to tell your coworkers or people you see less often but who might want to support you,” ACS explains.

    Talking to others about your illness can be incredibly difficult. It is healthy to have boundaries

    “If you or your family members normally don’t like to talk about personal issues, it’s OK not to open up. Some people are careful about who they talk with and what they talk about. This might be a good time, though, for you to start to work on becoming more open with trusted loved ones.”

    You may not want to tell everyone the same information about your diagnosis (the type and stage of cancer, your treatment and its side effects, etc.). What’s more, it is perfectly fine to set boundaries and tell someone that you don’t want to talk about your cancer today or how you feel. You should not feel pressured to talk about your illness all the time. What’s more, you are not forced to answer every single question that people have.

    There are many different ways to inform the people close to you of your diagnosis: in person, in a group, by phone, via a video call, by writing a letter, sending an email, or asking someone you trust to tell others in your place.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “Remember that most people really do want to help, and you’ll probably need extra help at some point during your cancer treatment. Be as specific as possible about the kind of help you need. Maybe they can make a meal, go to the store, watch your children, walk your dog, or give you a ride to treatment,” ACS suggests.

    “There will be times when you don’t know what you need, but even just saying that will be helpful. It also gives them a chance to offer something they can do for you. There’s no perfect way to talk or handle your interactions with others. There may be times when you feel great about talking and sharing, and other times when you feel that communication is not going very well. Realize that you – and others – are doing the best you can most of the time. And that’s good enough.”

    What’s your perspective, Pandas? How would you react to someone you love behaving this way after learning that they are very ill and don’t have long to live? What would you do and how would you protect your boundaries if you saw your wedding being actively ruined by this entire situation? This is a very serious and delicate topic, but if you feel like sharing your thoughts and experiences, feel free to do so in the comments below.

    The story started going viral, and the author interacted with some readers in the comments, sharing more details

    Most people thought the groom wasn’t in the wrong

    Some folks thought that everyone messed up in their own way

    Later, the author shared the first of many updates about his sick sister-in-law

    Image credits: ESBProfessional/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    Here’s what the internet said after reading the first follow-up post

    After some time, the author posted a second update

    Image credits:  paigew14/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    While the readers posted their reactions, the author revealed even more details

    Some people called the author out for what happened. Here’s their take

    A third update followed some time after that

    Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:Snoo_61002

    The author shared more context in the comments as the internet followed every beat of the family drama

    Here is another update about the fallout in the family

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    Things soon took an even more dramatic turn

    Image credits:  ImageSourceCur/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    People rushed to share their perspectives

    The author posted yet another update about the drama with his seriously ill sister-in-law

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Snoo_61002

    Here’s how readers reacted

    The author had one final update to share with everyone. Here’s what happened

    Image credits:  LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:Snoo_61002

    This is what some internet users said after reading the final entry in the saga

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    health
    relationship
    wedding

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sister seems like someone who hasn't been told no as a child.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sister seems like someone who hasn't been told no as a child.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT