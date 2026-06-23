Couple Gets Annoyed That SIL With Cancer Is Taking Away From Their Wedding, It’s Way Worse Than That

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Hearing a devastating diagnosis from your doctor can turn your entire life upside down in a heartbeat. And yet, there is a time and a place to inform your loved ones about your condition. What’s more, a serious illness is not a blank cheque to treat other people like complete trash or to undermine their happiness.

Unfortunately, this is what happened to one happy couple. The bride’s sister, upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, proceeded to ruin the wedding. The patient’s sense of entitlement and emotional violence got so out of hand that her sibling needed to make a serious decision. Read on for the full saga, including the massive fallout within the family.

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Being diagnosed with a serious illness is devastating and will change your entire life. However, it is not an excuse to hurt others

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This man vented online about how his sister-in-law, who has cancer, ruined his wedding and didn’t stop there

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Whether or not to cut a loved one out of your life is a personal decision that nobody else can make for you

To be clear, we empathize with everyone who has been diagnosed with a serious, life-changing illness. Many people have had loved ones go through similar circumstances, and it is devastating. However, how these people react to learning that their chances of survival are slim is very different.

Some vow to make the most of the time that is left to them and spend it supporting the people they love. Unfortunately, others use their pain to lash out at those closest to them, undermining the relationships they had built before. It is natural to feel fear, panic, and anger, but it is still no excuse to hurt the people you love. Nor does your illness permit you to be emotionally violent, narcissistic, and manipulative while you try to derail someone’s wedding. At this point, reaching out to a therapist who specializes in situations like this might be a good decision.

As per Verywell Mind, the main reasons why people cut off ties with family members include toxic relationships, substance misuse, political polarization, changing family dynamics, different beliefs, and violence, whether mental, physical, financial, or emotional.

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If you do decide to cut someone out of your life, which is a deeply personal decision, you may or may not want to leave room for reconciliation somewhere down the line. Whatever you choose to do, there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answer, only what helps you prioritize your well-being. If you do decide to reconcile, you need to be clear about your expectations, as well as a specific timeline for the unwanted behavior to change. This way, there’s no vagueness.

According to the American Cancer Society, most people who are diagnosed with cancer want and need to tell the people they trust. Sharing how you feel can help you make tough treatment decisions and work through how your life will change. However, talking and hearing about the diagnosis can be incredibly challenging for everyone.

“People usually tell their spouse or partner first, then other family and close friends. This includes any children you have or are close to. If you work, you might also want to tell your coworkers or people you see less often but who might want to support you,” ACS explains.

Talking to others about your illness can be incredibly difficult. It is healthy to have boundaries

“If you or your family members normally don’t like to talk about personal issues, it’s OK not to open up. Some people are careful about who they talk with and what they talk about. This might be a good time, though, for you to start to work on becoming more open with trusted loved ones.”

You may not want to tell everyone the same information about your diagnosis (the type and stage of cancer, your treatment and its side effects, etc.). What’s more, it is perfectly fine to set boundaries and tell someone that you don’t want to talk about your cancer today or how you feel. You should not feel pressured to talk about your illness all the time. What’s more, you are not forced to answer every single question that people have.

There are many different ways to inform the people close to you of your diagnosis: in person, in a group, by phone, via a video call, by writing a letter, sending an email, or asking someone you trust to tell others in your place.

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“Remember that most people really do want to help, and you’ll probably need extra help at some point during your cancer treatment. Be as specific as possible about the kind of help you need. Maybe they can make a meal, go to the store, watch your children, walk your dog, or give you a ride to treatment,” ACS suggests.

“There will be times when you don’t know what you need, but even just saying that will be helpful. It also gives them a chance to offer something they can do for you. There’s no perfect way to talk or handle your interactions with others. There may be times when you feel great about talking and sharing, and other times when you feel that communication is not going very well. Realize that you – and others – are doing the best you can most of the time. And that’s good enough.”

What’s your perspective, Pandas? How would you react to someone you love behaving this way after learning that they are very ill and don’t have long to live? What would you do and how would you protect your boundaries if you saw your wedding being actively ruined by this entire situation? This is a very serious and delicate topic, but if you feel like sharing your thoughts and experiences, feel free to do so in the comments below.

The story started going viral, and the author interacted with some readers in the comments, sharing more details

Most people thought the groom wasn’t in the wrong

Some folks thought that everyone messed up in their own way

Later, the author shared the first of many updates about his sick sister-in-law

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Here’s what the internet said after reading the first follow-up post

After some time, the author posted a second update

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While the readers posted their reactions, the author revealed even more details

Some people called the author out for what happened. Here’s their take

A third update followed some time after that

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The author shared more context in the comments as the internet followed every beat of the family drama

Here is another update about the fallout in the family

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Things soon took an even more dramatic turn

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People rushed to share their perspectives

The author posted yet another update about the drama with his seriously ill sister-in-law

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Here’s how readers reacted

The author had one final update to share with everyone. Here’s what happened

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This is what some internet users said after reading the final entry in the saga