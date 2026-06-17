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The people you think you’re closest to might not feel the same about you. You might love and support them, but do they respond in turn? And if they have been lying to you about the most important moments in their life, you might find that it’s hard to ever trust them again.

A woman revealed how her relationship with her beloved brother was completely torn apart by his massive ongoing lie. While attending what she thought was his real wedding, she found out that he, in fact, had a huge wedding an entire year before. And he didn’t even bother to tell her. Let’s dive into the full story and the dramatic updates the author shared.

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It is absolutely devastating to learn that someone you love, support, and care for doesn’t feel the same way about you

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A woman revealed how her relationship with her brother shattered after she attended what turned out to be his fake wedding. Here’s what happened

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Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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The entire wedding situation was hurtful for many reasons, and many of us can empathize

There are several reasons why this entire situation stings so much. And, honestly, the entire story hurts to read. We know that we’d be devastated if we were in the post author’s shoes. First of all, there’s all the lying. It’s hard to trust someone after they consistently avoid telling you the truth about the most important moments of their life.

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Second, there’s the dissonance between the woman’s perceived relationship with her brother and how weak it was in reality. Third, there’s the fact that she felt publicly humiliated by being the only person not in the know about the real wedding. And finally, there’s the mind-boggling financial cost that the woman took upon herself to attend her brother’s wedding. Spending thousands of dollars on clothing, flights, accommodation, etc., is a huge burden for most people.

Whether or not to cut someone out of your life is an incredibly difficult and personal decision. Nobody can do it for you because you are responsible for setting, communicating, and defending your boundaries.

The main reasons why you may want to consider decreasing contact with your family or friends include toxic and unhealthy relationships, violence (physical, emotional, mental, financial, etc.), substance misuse, mental illness, political polarization, and shifting family dynamics.

Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Cutting someone out of your life is a huge decision, but you must prioritize your well-being and boundaries

According to trauma therapist Alice Zic, MPH, LCSW, estrangement isn’t a simple decision, but rather involves deep thought about the situation. The simple reality is that most people don’t want to reduce or eliminate contact with their family members if unnecessary.

“I think with a lot of folks, when they finally get to that point of estrangement, it doesn’t always feel like it’s a choice. I think it kind of feels like this is something I have to do to preserve myself,” Zic emphasizes.

Coping with estrangement is often not easy, even if cutting someone out of your life (temporarily or not) is the right decision for your well-being. It is vital that you take care of your physical and mental health during this time. Exercise, meditation, and therapy can help.

It is also important that you lean on your circle of trusted people, including your chosen family. “Having chosen family [means having] people who remind you, ‘Hey, I trust you.’ We can navigate relationships differently,” Zic explains.

Meanwhile, before you even think about reconciling with someone with whom you are estranged, you have to set expectations for their behavior and a timeline for potential changes. The clearer you are, the better for everyone.

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What’s your take, Pandas? What would you have done in the woman’s shoes if you found out that your sibling lied to you about their real wedding, and they were throwing a second, fake, celebration? Are you estranged from anyone in your family or circle of friends? What happened to force you to cut them out of your life? How do you protect your boundaries? This is a sensitive topic, but after you’re done reading the story and all the updates, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

The author vented more in the comments

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The internet had a lot to say about the family drama. Here are some readers’ reactions

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Later, the author of the viral story shared more information about what happened

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Her brother-in-law appeared in the comments and shared his perspective

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Meanwhile, here is the author’s response to her BIL

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And here is the BIL’s final comment

After some time, the author shared a big update about her relationship with her estranged brother

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She then shared even more details as people responded to her follow-up post

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Here is the author’s second update

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And here’s how people reacted to it

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The author came back even later with yet another, final, update

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Image credits: Charlotte Knight/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Adrian Swancar/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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She then responded to people’s comments as they shared their reactions to the latest news

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