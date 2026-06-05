To be clear, it is natural to want to be accepted by the people around you. Human beings are hardwired to be social. When your ancestors were respected and well-liked by their local community, they increased their chances of survival. Being sidelined by your community because you are unreliable, untrustworthy, or have gone against the social contract, on the other hand, meant more danger. The same holds true in this day and age… just perhaps with fewer saber-toothed tigers prowling around.

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The thing is, being inauthentic comes at a cost. You want to find the right balance between being true to who you truly are and also respecting the rules, norms, conventions, and traditions of the society you want to be a part of.

It is also socially destructive to be overly entitled. Nobody likes a narcissist because they (delusionally) see themselves as superior and always put their needs above those of others, sidelining members of their community.