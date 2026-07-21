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Working for a living comes with its own special kind of chaos. There are the meetings that could have been emails, emails that somehow create three more meetings, confusing instructions, unexpected deadlines, and the daily challenge of looking busy when your brain has already clocked out. Add in demanding bosses, strange coworkers, office politics, and the eternal mystery of who keeps stealing things from the communal fridge, and you have everything needed for a workplace comedy.

Thankfully, the internet has turned many of these everyday struggles into something we can laugh about. Today, we've rounded up some of the funniest corporate and work memes that perfectly capture the highs, lows, awkward moments, and quiet frustrations of having a job. Whether you're working from an office, your bedroom, or somewhere in between, there's a good chance you'll recognize yourself (or someone you work with) in at least a few of these. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which ones hit a little too close to home.

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#1

Work tomorrow again: A funny meme of a cat thinking about slapping a manager at work.

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    #2

    A relatable meme of a cat labeled Work hugging another cat labeled Me, representing the struggles of work.

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    #3

    Fox meme showing transformation from optimistic new job to jaded current job, relatable meme for having to work.

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    sarah-jones avatar
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    sbj
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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Second image is me on my 2nd day

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    If you've ever worked a 9-to-5, chances are you've experienced some level of pressure at work. And no, this isn't something that only software engineers, doctors, or people in high-stress professions have to deal with. Whether you're just starting your career, have been working for decades, or sit at the very top of the company hierarchy, workplace stress can find you. Sometimes, a little pressure can be motivating—it can help us focus, meet deadlines, and get things done. But when that pressure becomes constant and there is no real opportunity to rest or recover, it can slowly turn into something much more serious: burnout.

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    #4

    SpongeBob meme about being unapproachable at work until seeing a work bestie, relatable meme for having to work.

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    sarah-jones avatar
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    sbj
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    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My bestie is the only thing that makes my day bearable

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    #5

    A relatable meme of Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks, looking annoyed and pondering anger issues at work.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a no brainer, everyone else is stupid

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    #6

    A relatable meme of Spongebob Squarepants relaxing on a couch, representing coping with work burnout through humor.

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    The World Health Organization describes burnout as an occupational phenomenon caused by chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is generally characterized by three main experiences: feeling emotionally and physically exhausted, developing a cynical or increasingly negative attitude toward one's job, and feeling less effective or accomplished at work. In other words, burnout isn't simply having one terrible Monday or feeling tired after a particularly busy week. It is what can happen when the stress keeps piling up for so long that even things you once handled easily begin to feel overwhelming.

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    #7

    A relatable meme of a person choosing between doors, humorously opting to slap coworkers without trouble.

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    #8

    A meme of a grumpy kitten that says Me at work for no reason, reflecting relatable memes about working.

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    #9

    A meme with two cartoon women hugging tightly, captioned We come as a pair, sharing relatable memes about working.

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    And the numbers suggest that a lot of people are struggling with exactly that. Research from Moodle, conducted by research consultants at Censuswide, found that 66% of American employees reported experiencing some form of burnout in 2025. Younger workers appeared to be particularly affected, with 81% of people aged 18 to 24 and 83% of those aged 25 to 34 reporting burnout, compared with 49% of employees aged 55 and older. The reasons behind those differences can be complex, but the overall message is pretty clear: workplace exhaustion is affecting people across generations.

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    #10

    A meme with a duck at the edge of a waterfall, captioned This is how close I am to quitting my job. Relatable memes.

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    #11

    A meme showing a dog working at a laptop and then sleeping, captioned My daily life summed up in two pictures. Relatable memes.

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    #12

    A meme of two dogs, one looking scared, reflecting relatable memes about having to work tomorrow.

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    Research from Spring Health paints a similarly concerning picture. After surveying more than 500 HR professionals and 1,500 full-time employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom, the study found that 74% of employees said they had experienced burnout. Meanwhile, 61% of HR leaders reported that burnout had increased over the previous year, and HR professionals estimated that around 30% of employees may be experiencing what is sometimes called “silent burnout”—continuing to show up and complete their work while quietly struggling beneath the surface.

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    #13

    Peter Griffin meme about watching others make illegal money, relatable meme for having to work tomorrow.

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    #14

    A relatable meme of a bee smiling slyly, sharing work gossip and drama, perfectly capturing office humor.

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    #15

    Work tomorrow again: A meme illustrating the daily dilemma of staying at a job or looking for another.

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    Here's the important thing: burnout may not be classified as a medical diagnosis, but that doesn't mean it has no effect on our health. When workplace stress continues for a long time, it can affect both mental and physical well-being. Research has linked prolonged stress and burnout with a range of health problems, including cardiovascular risks, metabolic issues such as type 2 diabetes, musculoskeletal pain, and other stress-related health concerns. The body and mind are not separate machines, after all. When one is under constant strain, the other often feels it too.

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    #16

    Work tomorrow again: A relatable meme of a cartoon fish trying to hold back a rude comment at work.

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    #17

    Work tomorrow again: A relatable meme about telling your work bestie about a disliked coworker.

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    #18

    A comparison meme showing how I react to Microsoft Teams like a vampire to sunlight, featuring relatable memes about working.

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    So, what actually causes burnout? According to the Mayo Clinic, one major factor is a lack of control. If you have little say over your schedule, workload, assignments, or how you carry out your job (and don't have the resources you need to do your work properly) stress can build quickly. Workplace conflict can also make things worse. Maybe you're dealing with a difficult coworker, an office bully, a manager who constantly hovers over your shoulder, or the feeling that the people around you are working against you. Even small tensions can become exhausting when they happen every single day.

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    A lack of support can make the situation even harder. Feeling isolated at work, or feeling as though you have no one to turn to in your personal life, can leave everyday problems feeling much bigger than they otherwise might. Unclear expectations are another common source of stress. If you aren't sure what your boss wants, what your priorities are, or whether you're actually doing a good job, it becomes difficult to ever feel finished or successful. You may complete one task only to immediately worry about whether you should have been working on something else.
    #19

    A Spongebob meme with Squidward and Spongebob, illustrating relatable memes about working and a work bestie.

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    #20

    A text meme stating the difference between McDonald's and my workplace, offering relatable memes about working.

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    #21

    A Spongebob meme with a happy Spongebob in front of angry ones, captioned Controlling your anger at work is a job in itself. Relatable memes.

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    Then there is the never-ending work-life balance problem. When work takes up so much of your time and energy that you have little left for your family, friends, hobbies, or simply yourself, the line between your job and the rest of your life can begin to disappear. And once every waking hour starts to feel like work time, it becomes increasingly difficult to properly switch off. Even relaxing can start to feel like another task you should be completing.
    #22

    A meme of a lopsided cart, symbolizing relatable memes about having to work tomorrow.

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    #23

    A meme of a sad penguin, representing relatable memes about having to work tomorrow.

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    #24

    A relatable meme of a dog wearing a cap, looking tired at an office desk, illustrating the dread of working tomorrow.

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    Unsurprisingly, burnout can affect more than just how someone feels on a Monday morning. It can contribute to job dissatisfaction, absenteeism, and reduced productivity in the workplace. The financial cost can also be significant. Research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine has estimated that burnout may cost employers between $3,999 and $20,683 per employee each year, with approximately 89% of those costs linked to presenteeism—employees being physically present at work but struggling to function at their usual level. So, sometimes the employee staring blankly at their screen during a meeting may not be “unmotivated.” They may simply have mentally left the building three hours ago.
    #25

    A relatable meme of a cat clinging to a leg labeled Sunday, depicting reluctance to work tomorrow.

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    #26

    SpongeBob meme about the hardest part of work being nice to stupid people, relatable meme for having to work.

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    #27

    Work tomorrow again: A meme showing growth at work through hard work versus flattery and politics.

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    Burnout is a serious issue, and it is important that people are able to recognize the signs and take them seriously. No job should leave someone feeling permanently exhausted, disconnected, or like their entire identity depends on their productivity. At the same time, talking about workplace stress does not always have to be completely gloomy. Sometimes, a little humor is one of the ways people recognize that they are not alone in what they are experiencing. A relatable meme about meetings, emails, impossible deadlines, or pretending to be productive can make someone laugh precisely because it feels painfully familiar.

    And that's what makes today's collection so relatable. These memes capture the lighter, funnier, and occasionally painfully accurate side of working life. So tell us, Pandas—which one immediately made you think of a colleague, a boss, or perhaps your own workday? Send it to them and let us know which one hit a little too close to home.

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    #28

    A text meme saying Im not tired from the job or the workload. Im tired of pretending to be nice to people Id leave behind in a zombie apocalypse. Relatable memes.

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    #29

    A meme comparing work (a huge airplane) and salary (a tiny bicycle) with text overlay My Work and My Salary. Relatable memes.

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    #30

    A meme of a dog showing happy and angry expressions, depicting relatable memes about having to work tomorrow.

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    #31

    A meme of a grumpy cat at a desk, illustrating relatable memes about having to work tomorrow.

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    #32

    A relatable meme showing two people relaxed at work, humorously coping with the thought of working tomorrow.

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    #33

    A relatable meme illustrating an imbalanced work-life dynamic, with work consuming life, for those dreading working tomorrow.

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    #34

    A relatable meme of Eminem on a bus, reflecting the struggle of working tomorrow despite making money.

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