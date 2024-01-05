ADVERTISEMENT

Just like work is necessary and never-ending, so are the memes and the sources of them online. You can say that it’s a certain kind of symbiotic ecosystem where one both empowers and leeches from the other and vice versa.

This time around, the memes are coming from @work_problems_, an Instagram page that is very appropriately dedicated to work memes with a following of nearly 11,000 people.

#1

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

tylerhmead Report

#2

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#3

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

The page popped up back in 2018 and has since then posted nearly 900 memes in image and video form.

Like its peers, the main overlying theme is humor and anti-work, but you will see glimpses of pain, wholesomeness and flat-out savage stuff on there too.
#4

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

PsychicxGoddess Report

#5

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#6

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

While it’s hard to pinpoint particular reasons as to why folks these days really, really, really hate work, reasoned deductions and speculations have been thrown out there on a number of occasions. Some of them are plain obvious, while other reasons do leave food for thought.
#7

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

SimpleJackCap Report

jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing USD360k - if so that's about 550k Australian - imagine how happy we'd be if a house cost that?!?! - for those that don't know, we're lucky to find one for double that in a major city.

#8

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#9

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

Back in 2017, Gallup concluded that of one billion full-time workers worldwide, only 15% of them were engaged at work. The metric is a bit better in the US with engagement reaching 30%, but in either case, 70% to 85% of them are not really all that committed to the work they do.
#10

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#11

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#12

Work-Problems-Memes

work_problems_ Report

Many folks just want a good job, but a lot of employers fail to deliver one. And millennials are getting one of the shortest straws out there.

Most of them come to work hyped up and ready to work only to have their souls crushed by old management practices and toxic work cultures.
#13

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#14

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#15

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

feliciapaigexo Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since I've been working from home, I actually take my full lunch breaks. Before when I was in the office, I would eat at my desk and carry on working.

Gallup suggested that it’s time for organizations to start moving away from command and control management to coaches who’d focus on fostering performance.

This would mean getting rid of wasteful practices and, in turn, would satisfy an expectation most millennials have for jobs—opportunities for development.
#16

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#17

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#18

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

TheHyyyype Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're in a game of Buzzword Bingo. You just need to hear "circle back" to complete the set.

This is not to say that it’s necessarily personal development, but just progress in general. Progress for everyone and everything.

But the idea that employees don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses isn’t the only underlying problem. And no, it’s not just the jobs themselves—it can also be the employees that are the problem.
#19

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#20

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#21

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

__bhb__ Report

Others suggest that, at least among millennials, some of the most common reasons why they hate their jobs include unrealistically high expectations for what their daily work lives might look like, impatience and frustration that career development doesn’t happen faster, and social media creating a distorted reality leading people into comparison rabbit holes.
#22

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

zigzagzulu Report

#23

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#24

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

doctuh_p Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm at the point where I increment the number or use a password generator

That’s not to say that employers aren’t at fault either—they do fail to provide new opportunities and compelling reasons for folks to stick around, but employees and employers ultimately have to work together for progress to happen at all.

And if you’re an employee, you can start with yourself.
#25

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

Raynepotch Report

#26

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

itslaurentbtw Report

#27

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

The cliff notes of that would be losing the I hate my job mentality, lowering your expectations while increasing your standards, weighing your options, being patient, and, above all else, being kind to yourself. Only then can you start looking for opportunities that actually fit you and don't make you compromise too much.
#28

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#29

Work-Problems-Memes

work_problems_ Report

#30

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? And if not thoughts, any work memes you’d suggest peeping? Share them in the comment section below!

And if you can’t be bothered, you can continue scrolling the same content on our website, or on Instagram.
#31

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#32

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I imagine the profile pic will get you work somewhere.

#33

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm subject to the Official Secrets Act so no, I can't explain the gap

#34

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#35

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A train is travelling west at 90mph, another train is travelling east at 75mph. What is the average number of bananas on each train?

#36

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#37

Work-Problems-Memes

Loewhaley Report

#38

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#39

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Company glues a sign to the window, "Closed today because nobody wants to work".

#40

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

colinmatthews avatar
Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um …ok first world audience…who is going to tell the Americans???

#41

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#42

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#43

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#44

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#45

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#46

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#47

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#48

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#49

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#50

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#51

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#52

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#53

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#54

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#55

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#56

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#57

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#58

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#59

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#60

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#61

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#62

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#63

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#64

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#65

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#66

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#67

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#68

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#69

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#70

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#71

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#72

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#73

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#74

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#75

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#76

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#77

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#78

Work-Problems-Memes

work_problems_ Report

#79

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#80

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#81

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#82

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#83

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#84

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#85

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#86

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

#87

Work-Problems-Memes-Jokes

work_problems_ Report

