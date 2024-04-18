It's hard to imagine memes ever going out of fashion. The ways we share them, however, are slowly changing. When I was in my first years of university, we likely wouldn't go a week without sending each other the "This Is Fine" dog GIF. While the meme itself is still very much alive and well (and just celebrated its 10th anniversary last year!), I last saw it in GIF format quite a long time ago.

So, what happened? Did GIFs go out of fashion? According to the GIF search engine GIPHY, sort of. At the end of 2022, when the company was basically begging Meta to buy it, they declared that the reason that no one else would buy it was there was less and less interest from users. "They have fallen out of fashion as a content form, with younger users in particular describing gifs as 'for boomers' and 'cringe,'" GIPHY wrote in their filing for the Competition and Markets Authority.