Hey Pandas, What’s A Stereotype That You Actually Fall Into?
It's far too easy to fall into Grumpy Old Git mode.
Kids these days, don't know they're born.
Call this music? Cos I don't.
Etc. etc. etc.
I try to resist it, honestly I do.
Agreed, it's easy to be resentful of others (for various reasons) ; I can only recommend seeing each new person you meet as a chance to learn something new, appreciate a viewpoint, see through their eyes. People are wonderful !
I'm a single woman of 58, living alone with a cat.
Just for the record, it's peak contentment
Adopt a few more and you have an excuse to lean into your quirks.
Purses. I am not a girly woman but I love real leather purses. You don't grow out of them, they are handy and look better with age. I have about 10 and a new one is on their way.
Middle aged woman into true crime podcasts. To be fair I started listening to them 10+ years ago and I have actually cut down on the ones I do listen to.