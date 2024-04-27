Share down below!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

It's far too easy to fall into Grumpy Old Git mode.

Kids these days, don't know they're born.
Call this music? Cos I don't.
Etc. etc. etc.

I try to resist it, honestly I do.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Ace
Add photo comments
POST
andrewkeir avatar
Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed, it's easy to be resentful of others (for various reasons) ; I can only recommend seeing each new person you meet as a chance to learn something new, appreciate a viewpoint, see through their eyes. People are wonderful !

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

#2

I'm a single woman of 58, living alone with a cat.

Just for the record, it's peak contentment

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Catherine Monelle
Add photo comments
POST
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adopt a few more and you have an excuse to lean into your quirks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Purses. I am not a girly woman but I love real leather purses. You don't grow out of them, they are handy and look better with age. I have about 10 and a new one is on their way.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
sturmwesen
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Middle aged woman into true crime podcasts. To be fair I started listening to them 10+ years ago and I have actually cut down on the ones I do listen to.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Bored something
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish