ADVERTISEMENT

I've been a portrait artist here in Portland for 22 years, and this is my fourth fundraising coffee-table book of 'Pets and Their Peoples'. This one is for Northwest Battle Buddies—they raise, train, and GIVE PTSD-trained service dogs to vets with PTSD. The impact is out-of-this-world!

These are images from my upcoming book, and some from previous books.

More info: weloveourpets.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#19

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#25

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I'm Creating A Coffee-Table Book As A Fundraiser For A Charity That Provides Ptsd-Trained Service Dog S To Veterans With Ptsd Free Of Charge

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charles Waugh
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!