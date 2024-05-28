ADVERTISEMENT

Elicia Edijanto is an Indonesian artist known for her captivating black-and-white watercolor paintings. Her work is like a window to a dreamy world where kids and animals share an unspoken connection. Using simple black-and-white watercolors, she captures the magic of childhood innocence and the beauty of nature's embrace.

Each of Edijanto's artworks is a gentle reminder to slow down, breathe, and appreciate the small moments of joy found in companionship and the great outdoors. "By creating watercolor paintings, I try to capture the beautiful innate relationship between humans, nature, and animals. For my painting technique, I leave out all colors and only create black and white paintings to focus on and emphasize the mood and atmosphere of the pieces," the artist shared with Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | eliciaedijanto.bigcartel.com | Facebook

