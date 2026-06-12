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Between broken ceasefires, toxic manosphere takes, and a world obsessed with dividing us by how we look or where we’re born, finding the bright side feels a bit difficult right now.

But trust us, the light hasn’t completely gone out. This online page with over 255k followers is doing an incredible job by serving up the ultimate digital safe space. It’s packed with heartwarming updates from around the world guaranteed to instantly cure your doomscrolling.

We’ve rounded up their absolute best posts so you can skip the internet sludge and go straight to the good vibes. Because, all of us truly deserve a break.