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Between broken ceasefires, toxic manosphere takes, and a world obsessed with dividing us by how we look or where we’re born, finding the bright side feels a bit difficult right now.

But trust us, the light hasn’t completely gone out. This online page with over 255k followers is doing an incredible job by serving up the ultimate digital safe space. It’s packed with heartwarming updates from around the world guaranteed to instantly cure your doomscrolling.

We’ve rounded up their absolute best posts so you can skip the internet sludge and go straight to the good vibes. Because, all of us truly deserve a break.

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#1

Mother and daughter reject $26M offer to sell farmland for data center project

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    #2

    Man who found an abandoned infant in NYC subway and adopted him as his son

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    Constant exposure to brutal news cycles literally damages the body’s stress response, and there’s ample evidence which proves this.

    Humans are naturally wired to focus on threats. Thousands of years ago, being hyper-aware of danger kept our ancestors from getting eaten by bears and saber-toothed tigers. Today, this same survival instinct is what hooks us onto doomscrolling and alarming headlines.

    In her research, Dr. Roxane Cohen Silver at the University of California, Irvine, discovered that consuming hours of graphic media coverage causes worse long-term psychological distress and physical ailments than actually experiencing the trauma.

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    “I’m not encouraging people to put their heads in the sand. I’m not encouraging any kind of censorship. What I am strongly encouraging is that people monitor the amount of media to which they’re exposed… to not get so caught up in this doomscrolling that one loses sense of time, caught up in tragedy after tragedy after tragedy,” Dr. Silver says.
    #3

    Woman with pet parrot discovered ordering snacks via Alexa speaker in wholesome internet story

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    #4

    99-year-old woman requested firefighters and entire station showed up to celebrate

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    #5

    Single dad takes son with cerebral palsy to over 1,200 heavy metal concerts to calm him

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    Research shows that when we spot a threat, even if it’s just on our screens, our amygdala goes into panic mode. It floods our system with cortisol and adrenaline, throwing us into fight-or-flight mode.

    When the threat’s gone, the body returns to its baseline. But constant and repeated exposure keeps this system switched on — you may know this as doomscrolling. And the problem with the internet is that it never stops.

    “It’s almost like a cycle one can’t break from,” Dr. Silver notes.

    This constant red alert impacts our nervous system and gives a major boost to our anxiety.
    #6

    Injection developed that can double a cat's lifespan to 30 years

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    #7

    Man splits 22 million lottery winnings with best friend after sharing promise

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    #8

    14-year-old girl with high IQ set to earn master's degree at young age

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    There is a fine line between staying informed and falling into a harmful doomscrolling spiral. It comes down to your intention, emotional state, and who is actually in control.

    Experts believe that staying informed means checking the news with a specific purpose. You read the morning headlines or look for updates on a particular topic for a set amount of time, and then move on with your day. This approach leaves you feeling knowledgeable but not overwhelmed.

    “Doomscrolling is characterized by a compulsive, almost mindless consumption of news, often without a real goal. It can happen when we scroll endlessly through feeds even after we’ve absorbed the key updates. A hallmark of doomscrolling is that it leaves you feeling more anxious, sad or angry,” says Susan Tapert, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at UC San Diego School of Medicine.
    #9

    Couple invites Keanu Reeves to wedding and he attends unexpectedly

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    #10

    Texas dad jailed after refusing to shut off son's life support during armed standoff

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    #11

    14-year-old cancer survivor uses Make-A-Wish to feed 300 homeless instead of Disney trip

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    A 2023 study published in Nature Human Behavior shows that our brains are deeply biased toward negativity. The researchers found that for every single negative word added to a headline, the click-through rate jumped by 2.3%.

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    In contrast, words with positive emotions decreased the click rates. People also tend to share more content if it makes them angry.

    So basically, since you’re already reading this article, you have not only outsmarted the algorithm but have also gone against your evolutionary instincts.
    #12

    Michael Jordan surprises former high school teacher in hospice

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    #13

    Wholesome meets the internet 260 volunteers deploy 20,000 oysters for UK reef restoration

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    #14

    Duckling asleep on calculator surrounded by papers

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    It is safe to assume this listicle gave you some much-needed good vibes. But spending just a few minutes looking at these wholesome posts might actually make you a better person in real life.

    And no, we aren’t just telling you this so you stay on our website longer. Science actually backs it up.

    Media packed with positive images and kind messages triggers a psychological state called elevation. It’s the warm, uplifting feeling you get when you see someone do something genuinely good, like showing deep gratitude, generosity, or loyalty.

    Research by Mary Beth Oliver of Penn State University found that these feelings of elevation were associated with greater motivation to become a better person and do good things for others.

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    #15

    Woman donating handknit hats to shelter every year from January to December

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Couple swaps roles in funny baby announcement photo on wholesome internet

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    #17

    72 year old fulfills lifelong dream to graduate medical school with colleagues

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    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is not 72!! If she is i need the spell/potion for whatever magic she uses.

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    A study at the University of British Columbia found that reading about uncommon goodness completely changes how we view society.

    The more elevation people felt, the more they viewed the world as a safe space full of generosity and kindness.

    It acts as an antidote to “mean-world syndrome” — a phenomenon where heavy news consumption tricks us into thinking the world is purely dangerous and hostile.

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    #18

    Woman won a Mortal Kombat tournament while holding her newborn five days after birth

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    #19

    Twin sisters make high school history graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian

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    #20

    Woman with Down syndrome smiles while baking cookies for her million-dollar cookie business

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    There is a massive health benefit to making this pivot towards wholesome content.

    Studies show that focusing on humanity’s positive potential can literally improve both mental and physical health.

    “Of course, making these positive changes stick is not something that happens overnight. Nor is it enough to see portrayals of moral beauty, kindness, and generosity only every once in a while,” writes Sophie H. Janicke, Ph.D., a positive media psychologist working as an associate professor at Chapman University.

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    “For positive media to have strong, lasting effects on us individually or collectively, I believe we need to consume it consistently, over time, just as eating right only once a week does not make us healthier.”
    #21

    Single father adopts five siblings to keep the family together and prevent separation

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    #22

    95-year-old bus driver sets Guinness World Record as oldest operator behind the wheel

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    If we want a better world, we have to start by acknowledging that one is already being built right under our noses.

    The internet can have you believing that society is entirely fractured. But our communities are actually run on quiet and unnoticed cooperation, and every small, positive story can make a huge impact.

    But don’t just stop at reading about it. Go out and add to it. Buy a stranger a coffee, check on a neighbor, or simply choose patience the next time you’re stuck in a line.

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    #23

    92-year-old woman earns fourth college degree in inspiring educational achievement

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    #24

    USPS mail carrier praised for saving elderly woman’s life

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    #25

    Man returns f***y pack with 30k to rightful owner found in Wawa

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    #26

    Second-grade teacher adopts student after multiple foster homes

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    #27

    Paralyzed man donates surgery fund to help little boy walk

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    #28

    Wholesome meets the internet Tokyo restaurant employs servers with dementia

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    #29

    Wholesome meets the internet Polish charity stream raises over 58 million for kids with cancer

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    #30

    Student celebrated for being accepted to 126 colleges with 9 million in scholarships

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    #31

    Student raised 27,000 dollars for 77-year-old former teacher living in his car

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    #32

    Young man offers arm to help older man on escalator showing kindness

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    #33

    Seventh grade science fair project testing orange preservation methods underground

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    #34

    Blade of grass under microscope showing detailed pattern

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    #35

    Socializing limits at parties with supportive husband

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    #36

    Parents surprised with triplet boys again in uplifting family moment

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    #37

    Man drinks beer honoring late father's birthday gift in wholesome story

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    #38

    Man shares first day of karate experience in uplifting internet story

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    #39

    New friendship between young women and elderly woman on Wholesome Internet page

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    #40

    Father comforts daughter during her first mental health day with cranberries

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    #41

    Mattel releases first autistic Barbie doll wearing headphones and striped dress

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    #42

    10 year old girl saves over 100 people from tsunami using geography lesson

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    #43

    Teen hero saves three girls and police officer from river accident

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    #44

    82-year-old immigrant celebrates perseverance at Texas graduation ceremony

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    #45

    Two brothers win the lottery with dramatically different results

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    #46

    Daughter recreates high school graduation photo with father after 18 years

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    #47

    Graduation tribute with boy carrying gas cylinder honoring father

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    #48

    Woman marries man who forgot breakup after concussion

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    #49

    Police dogs available for adoption after failing training for being too friendly

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    #50

    6-year-old Girl Scout breaks state record selling 100,000 cookie boxes despite disability

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    #51

    Teen rewarded for returning 135,000 dollars found next to ATM

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    #52

    Wholesome meets the internet 5th graders raised nearly a million dollars for accessible playground

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    #53

    School boys wear skirts after shorts banned during heatwave

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    #54

    Wholesome meets the internet celebrates 100 year old woman with multiple generations

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    #55

    Man with cat selfie showing perspective from the cat in wholesome internet pics

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    #56

    EMTs finish mowing lawn after granddad's fall on Wholesome Internet page

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    #57

    Bringing lunch and favorite flowers to make lunch hour special on Wholesome Internet page

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    #58

    Aunt and uncle meeting a celebrity and becoming friends on Wholesome Internet page

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    #59

    Dad rearranging living room to support mom's snow angel boomerangs on Wholesome Internet page

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    #60

    Heartfelt birthday flowers from late dad who pre-paid for annual delivery

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    #61

    Supportive message to coming out friends with bridesmaids photos

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    #62

    Young cop meets officer who saved him as a baby, both smiling

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    #63

    Bride carries her premature baby down the aisle at hospital wedding

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    #64

    South Korean woman sets record by passing driving test on 960th attempt

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    #65

    Father honors son with headstone showing him rising from wheelchair

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    #66

    UPS driver saves collapsed grandmother by stopping delivery

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    #67

    Coal miner rushes from work to son's first basketball game

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