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Woman’s Birthday Dinner Turns Into A Disaster After Her Teen Sister Starts Crying Over The Food
A young woman cries, covering her face with her hands, possibly due to a birthday dinner disaster.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman’s Birthday Dinner Turns Into A Disaster After Her Teen Sister Starts Crying Over The Food

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In many dysfunctional family dynamics, there is almost always one least-favored child and one spoiled brat. And those who experienced being the former know how much of a headache it is to deal with their sibling’s meltdowns. 

This young woman experienced exactly that, one of which happened during her 21st birthday dinner. Her night was ruined thanks to her teenage sister, who threw a tantrum because she strongly disliked the chosen dishes. 

What would’ve been a moment of celebration turned into a tension-filled nightmare, as the woman wondered whether she was being a jerk. 

RELATED:

    It is never fun to have to deal with a spoiled brat sibling who throws tantrums

    Image credits: Cliff Hutson / flickr (not the actual photo)

    This young woman had to endure her younger sister’s meltdown during he 21st birthday dinner

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    Image credits: artfolio / magnific (not the actual photo)

    Despite her sibling’s behavior, she still wondered whether she was at fault

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    Image credits: Anonymous_second_ac

    Family gatherings come with pressure, which can sometimes lead to tension-filled outcomes

    Image credits: kues1 / magnific (not the actual photo)

    This likely isn’t the first time you’re reading about tempers rising during a family gathering. The thing is, the people involved aren’t the only ones to blame. According to experts like Dr. Jessica Troilo, several factors during these events can trigger some drama. 

    “Gatherings can pull us back into childhood roles or unresolved conflicts, which can reignite old tensions,” said Dr. Troilo, who serves as an Associate Dean at the College of Applied Human Sciences at West Virginia University. 

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    Among the potential triggers that Dr. Troilo mentioned are differences in values and lifestyles, unwelcome questions, stress and exhaustion, and old family roles, which is likely the case for the story’s author. 

    So how do you keep the peace? Dr. Troilo’s number one tip is to keep expectations realistic. 

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    “Letting go of perfection reduces pressure and invites authenticity,” she wrote.

    By all accounts, the author didn’t appear too flustered by her sister’s tantrums, as she was fully aware that it was typical spoiled sibling behavior. If anything, she was dumbfounded, and even felt like she was in the wrong. When in reality, it was her sister’s inability to cope with disappointment that ruined the night. 

    The author responded to some readers

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    Most commenters agree that she did nothing wrong

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    What do you think ?
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    ga_5 avatar
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    G A
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all sound horrible. Brat teen. Entitled 21. Stupid mother.

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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, think of this from another perspective. Why did the mother chose to do this and make a big scene on her daughter's birthday? Couldn't the discussion about the report have been done later and the punishment have been a day late instead of making it all about herself and the little sister instead? The mother takes no responsibility for fecking up the eldests birthday and the 14 year old has reacted because of the mother's decision. The eldest has had her special night ruined too.

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    User avatar
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all sound horrible. Brat teen. Entitled 21. Stupid mother.

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    0points
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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, think of this from another perspective. Why did the mother chose to do this and make a big scene on her daughter's birthday? Couldn't the discussion about the report have been done later and the punishment have been a day late instead of making it all about herself and the little sister instead? The mother takes no responsibility for fecking up the eldests birthday and the 14 year old has reacted because of the mother's decision. The eldest has had her special night ruined too.

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