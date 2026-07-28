We also explore the surprising findings from a recent survey, which revealed that more than half of all office workers polled would leave their desk jobs for a trade—if the pay cut didn't stop them. Most are dreaming of farming. And after scrolling through some of the pics on this list, you too might consider heading off to greener pastures.

Workers around the world have been sharing pics of how things went from bad to worse during their 9-5, thanks to a bunch of entitled, annoying, and downright rude human beings, or completely irritating situations. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst, to help get you through your own awful work day.

Choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. It’s as simple and as complicated as that. Even when you adore what you do, a day at the office can drive you up the pole. That’s because no woman or man is an island. There’s a good chance you’ll have to interact with other people, and that alone can be mildly infuriating.

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Mildly infuriating doesn’t even begin to describe some of what certain people go through on a daily basis at work. So it should come as no surprise that many are dreaming of throwing in the proverbial pen altogether, in search of a more peaceful life, and greener pastures. A recent Kickresume survey reveals that more than half of all office workers polled would leave their jobs in a heartbeat, and take up a trade instead. The only thing holding them back is money. 52% have considered swapping to manual labor, with 18% thinking about it regularly. According to the survey, among those open to it, 96% of office workers would switch if retraining and lost income were covered.

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#2 Coworker Decided To Air Out Their Musty Socks And Make The Entire Break Room Reek

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#3 Coworker Ate My Food This morning a friend bought me breakfast and a fancy coffee, which is a treat, as I am a poor.



I kinda had a bum day and wasn't feeling well so I didn't eat more than two bites. I taped it closed and wrote my name/date on it, as that's just what I do with personal items in the work fridge.



Anywho, as the day progresses I just feel ho hum so I shot a message to my boss asking if I could finish my tasks the following day and head out early. They didn't mind and so I go home and lay down.



Sometimes towards the end of my nap I received a text message from the closer asking if they could eat my food. I replied about 40 mins after the message was received.



I feel like an jerk for being peeved but I was looking forward to having it tomorrow 🤷 anyway.. rant over. There's no issue really because they offered to replace it but I won't accept because I know this person struggles financially just as I do..



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Those in business and consulting were most likely to want to leave their roles for something more hands-on, with 59% saying they’ve considered it. 52% of those in tech and IT are contemplating work that doesn’t involve an office, or people constantly complaining about forgetting their password. Ironically, noted the survey, the pull toward manual work is “strongest among those whose jobs are furthest removed from anything you can actually touch.”

#4 Coworker Got Genuinely Upset By The Word Of The Day

#5 I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

#6 Came Back To Work So See This Prominently Displayed In A Coworker’s Cube

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It appears many workers feel the grass is quite literally greener on the other side. “Given a free pass with no pay cut, 31% of office workers would pick farming or agriculture—more than any trade,” notes the Kickresume survey. Construction/building trades came in second, followed by landscaping and horticulture work.10% of respondents said they’d consider switching to a job in manufacturing or factory work. The same percentage opted for mechanics or automotive careers. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Could Have Parked Anywhere At Work

#8 I'm A Slightly Squintier Than Average Person, And My Work Dashcam Constantly Reminds Me

#9 The Way My Coworker Wraps The Cord On The Vacuum

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So how did these respondents end up in office jobs they hate? “Nobody told them trades were an option. Around half of office workers say school never presented trades as a serious path.” Rather interestingly, students were asked which path felt most appealing, 84% chose an office-based professional career. Many put this down to the fact that trades were never seriously discussed at their school, while academic careers were clearly the favored path.

#10 Poster My Boss Hung Up At Work

#11 Started A New Job, Told Them My Name Is "Michelangelo" And This Is The Name Tag They Gave Me 😭

#12 My Work Has A Sign Posted Urging Is Not To Seek Medical Care

“Current office workers are looking for the door. The students behind them are walking in—not because they've judged the trades and found them wanting, but because, for most, the trades were never really put on the table,” explains Kickresume’s team. And while many office workers are dreaming of greener pastures, it would appear that those in the pastures are dreaming of a regular desk job. Among the tradespeople polled, 79% said they’d thought about switching to an office job—36% of them regularly. That's a higher rate of "considering the other side" than the office workers showed.

#13 Glassdoor Said I Was Making Up My Salary, Because It Was Too Low When I Reviewed My Employer

#14 Coworker Is Too Good To Throw Away Paper Towels In Trash Can

#15 Coworker Started A Literal Dumpster Fire

According to Stanley Black & Decker’s Makers Index, those in trade don't earn too badly. 50% of skilled trade workers with less than 10 years of experience rake in a starting salary of at least $50,000 to start. "After five years, trade school graduates can be $140,000 ahead of their peers who pursued four-year degrees, thanks to lower education costs and faster workforce entry," reveals job marketplace Unmudl, adding that an HVAC technician can quickly climb to six-figure earnings with experience and certifications.

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#16 Coworker Decided To Sample Every Doughnut…

#17 So I Asked My Coworker To Fill The Sink With Water...

#18 Coworked Asks Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back

Another benefit of being a tradesman is that you're not too likely to be replaced by a robot. While many office workers worry about AI stealing their bread and butter, a 2024 TechTarget study lists skilled trades as one of eight jobs that AI and automation cannot replace.

#19 This Is Supposed To Be Cleaned Every Night By My Coworker With ✨15 Years Of Experience Running His Own Coffee Shop✨

#20 I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got:

#21 For The Past 4 Months, I’ve Been Drawing On The Protective Wrapping Of My Whiteboard

"That is because tradesmen like plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians require problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to unpredictable situations," explains the Unmudl site. "AI simply cannot match this level of physical agility, critical thinking, and human ingenuity."

#22 Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This

#23 Right As I About To Start My Handyman Job

#24 One Of My Coworkers Used Their Finger To Scoop Margarine Out Of The Tub

#25 I’m Waiting For The Elevator At Work After Walking The Dog, Going To The Store And Taking A Bus And Then The Subway!

#26 We Ordered 100 Plastic Trims For Work, And This Is How They Were Delivered. I Can Only Assume It Was Someone's First Day

#27 When A Coworker Locks A Door That Clearly Says “Don’t Lock” And I Don’t Have A Key

#28 The Customer Has To Refuse The Delivery Of The Item…

#29 Haven't Missed A Single Day Of Work This Year And This Is All My Pto So Far

#30 Coworkers Leaving Their Power Bricks On Their Days Off

#31 New Colleague Reported Me Sleeping On My Lunch Break, Lost A Whole Shift W/ Overtime As A Result

#32 One Coworker Took All The Snacks Meant For The Team

#33 I Have Evil Coworkers Who Like To Prank Me. Fortunately, I Don't Look When I Type Anyways

#34 My Coworker Put Straight Printer Ink In One Of My Gloves At Work. This Will Take A Week Or Two Minimum To Come Off

#35 Coworkers Unchecked Emails

#36 My Coworker Cleaned His Ears At Work This Afternoon

#37 My Co Worker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients

#38 Coworker Didn't Know How To Take A Screenshot And Decided To Photocopy The Phone

#39 My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

#40 It's Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don't Know How To Close A Box Properly... Right When You're Ready To Go Home

#41 My Coworker "Locked" Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

#42 My Coworkers Are Idiots

#43 Gave A Co Worker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back

#44 Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot

#45 Coworker Said We Couldn’t Use The Warmer Because It Was “Already Being Used.”

#46 Old Coworker Of Mine Bashed Me For Getting A New Job And Now Wants My Employee Discount

#47 Don’t Do Commissions For Coworkers, And Always Get The Money Up Front

#48 Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy

#49 My Friend Who Works Loss Prevention Constantly Sends Me Videos Of Me Pretending To Know What I’m Doing

#50 What Kind Of Monsters Do I Work With? Who Cuts A Donut In Half Like A Bagel?

#51 Someone At Work Put A "Help Yourself" Note On A Pack Of Tim Tam's That I Bought

#52 The Bed Work Provided Me With😭

#53 I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem. I Made A Sign Yesterday For The Fridge And Saw This The Next Morning. No One Was Ever Told To 'Help Themselves'

#54 Apparently It Is A Problem Calling In Sick To Your Job… The Day You Are Sick

#55 Offered To Illustrate A Tribute Poster For Free. They Rejected My Work Over Creative Differences And Used This AI With Melting Hands Instead

#56 The Company I Work For Doesn't Let Employees Select Anything But Yes

#57 Time To Work Hard, I Guess

#58 A Coworker From Years Ago Who I Haven’t Spoken To Since. Really Relieved She Doesn’t Mind $10 Instead Of $20

#59 Coworker Keeps Avoiding To Pay Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner

#60 My Coworker Lied To My Boss That I Could Cover His Shift

#61 The Shelf Next To The Toilet At My Job

#62 Someone At Work Keeps Parking Like This. We Even Left Him A Note. Any Suggestions?

#63 My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

#64 Imagine Your Coworker Giving You A Ride And Then Shaming Them On The Internet

#65 The Bathroom At My Job Is In The Basement And Has 6 Ft Ceilings