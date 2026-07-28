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Choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. It’s as simple and as complicated as that. Even when you adore what you do, a day at the office can drive you up the pole. That’s because no woman or man is an island. There’s a good chance you’ll have to interact with other people, and that alone can be mildly infuriating.

Workers around the world have been sharing pics of how things went from bad to worse during their 9-5, thanks to a bunch of entitled, annoying, and downright rude human beings, or completely irritating situations. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst, to help get you through your own awful work day.

We also explore the surprising findings from a recent survey, which revealed that more than half of all office workers polled would leave their desk jobs for a trade—if the pay cut didn't stop them. Most are dreaming of farming. And after scrolling through some of the pics on this list, you too might consider heading off to greener pastures.

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#1

Insanely Frugal Employer

A yellow sign on a water cooler charging 25 cents per 8 ounces of water, highlighting terrible work conditions.

coatedbraincells Report

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Mildly infuriating doesn’t even begin to describe some of what certain people go through on a daily basis at work. So it should come as no surprise that many are dreaming of throwing in the proverbial pen altogether, in search of a more peaceful life, and greener pastures.

A recent Kickresume survey reveals that more than half of all office workers polled would leave their jobs in a heartbeat, and take up a trade instead. The only thing holding them back is money. 

52% have considered swapping to manual labor, with 18% thinking about it regularly. According to the survey, among those open to it, 96% of office workers would switch if retraining and lost income were covered.
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    #2

    Coworker Decided To Air Out Their Musty Socks And Make The Entire Break Room Reek

    A black sock hanging out of a locker with a combination lock, symbolizing a terrible day at work.

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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you the way that you are

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    #3

    Coworker Ate My Food

    A phone screen showing a text message conversation about eggs being eaten, a terrible day at work scenario.

    This morning a friend bought me breakfast and a fancy coffee, which is a treat, as I am a poor.

    I kinda had a bum day and wasn't feeling well so I didn't eat more than two bites. I taped it closed and wrote my name/date on it, as that's just what I do with personal items in the work fridge.

    Anywho, as the day progresses I just feel ho hum so I shot a message to my boss asking if I could finish my tasks the following day and head out early. They didn't mind and so I go home and lay down.

    Sometimes towards the end of my nap I received a text message from the closer asking if they could eat my food. I replied about 40 mins after the message was received.

    I feel like an jerk for being peeved but I was looking forward to having it tomorrow 🤷 anyway.. rant over. There's no issue really because they offered to replace it but I won't accept because I know this person struggles financially just as I do..

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    Those in business and consulting were most likely to want to leave their roles for something more hands-on, with 59% saying they’ve considered it. 52% of those in tech and IT are contemplating work that doesn’t involve an office, or people constantly complaining about forgetting their password.

    Ironically, noted the survey, the pull toward manual work is “strongest among those whose jobs are furthest removed from anything you can actually touch.”
    #4

    Coworker Got Genuinely Upset By The Word Of The Day

    A whiteboard with work metrics and the 'Word of the day: GOD', showing a terrible day at work.

    AlphawolfAJ Report

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    #5

    I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

    A sink full of dirty dishes and utensils, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    ExternalStress Report

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    #6

    Came Back To Work So See This Prominently Displayed In A Coworker’s Cube

    A wooden sign on a desk that says Proudly Unpoisoned with a syringe icon, reflecting a terrible day.

    SchuylarTheCat Report

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    It appears many workers feel the grass is quite literally greener on the other side. “Given a free pass with no pay cut, 31% of office workers would pick farming or agriculture—more than any trade,” notes the Kickresume survey.

    Construction/building trades came in second, followed by landscaping and horticulture work.10% of respondents said they’d consider switching to a job in manufacturing or factory work. The same percentage opted for mechanics or automotive careers.

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    #7

    I Could Have Parked Anywhere At Work

    A car windshield covered in bird droppings, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    benjamin-is-ben Report

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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I once took a ferry in Puget sound and left the car in the closest empty space to the ferry terminal. It was under a light post and was probably empty because other people knew the seagulls sit on the op of the light post. When I got back after just 4 hours the car looked like a Jackson Pollack painting done with just white and light gray paint. It was a rental, but I washed it as soon as I could.

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    #8

    I'm A Slightly Squintier Than Average Person, And My Work Dashcam Constantly Reminds Me

    A car dashboard display showing a sleepy face and a warning, depicting a terrible day at work.

    TacticalHog Report

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    #9

    The Way My Coworker Wraps The Cord On The Vacuum

    A vacuum cleaner with its power cord tangled, representing a terrible day at work.

    trucnav Report

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    So how did these respondents end up in office jobs they hate? “Nobody told them trades were an option. Around half of office workers say school never presented trades as a serious path.”

    Rather interestingly, students were asked which path felt most appealing, 84% chose an office-based professional career. Many put this down to the fact that trades were never seriously discussed at their school, while academic careers were clearly the favored path. 
    #10

    Poster My Boss Hung Up At Work

    A printed ladder diagram showing 'Accountable Behaviors' and 'Victim Behaviors,' symbolizing a terrible day at work.

    The_CEO_Of_No Report

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    ehtonalcanada avatar
    woolly research
    woolly research
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ai generated. No such thing as "lhatim"

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    #11

    Started A New Job, Told Them My Name Is "Michelangelo" And This Is The Name Tag They Gave Me 😭

    A close-up of a Target name tag for Michael Angelo, highlighting a terrible day at work.

    TheGentlemanWolf Report

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    #12

    My Work Has A Sign Posted Urging Is Not To Seek Medical Care

    A medical brochure listing 5 questions to ask your doctor before any test, treatment, or procedure, changing your mind about your terrible day at work.

    Educational_Dust_932 Report

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    “Current office workers are looking for the door. The students behind them are walking in—not because they've judged the trades and found them wanting, but because, for most, the trades were never really put on the table,” explains Kickresume’s team.

    And while many office workers are dreaming of greener pastures, it would appear that those in the pastures are dreaming of a regular desk job. 

    Among the tradespeople polled, 79% said they’d thought about switching to an office job—36% of them regularly. That's a higher rate of "considering the other side" than the office workers showed.
    #13

    Glassdoor Said I Was Making Up My Salary, Because It Was Too Low When I Reviewed My Employer

    A rejection email from Glassdoor about a salary submission being below market average, portraying a terrible day at work.

    Jewsusgr8 Report

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    #14

    Coworker Is Too Good To Throw Away Paper Towels In Trash Can

    A messy bathroom counter and sink, showcasing a terrible day at work.

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    #15

    Coworker Started A Literal Dumpster Fire

    A dumpster on fire outside a building, highlighting a terrible day at work.

    OkGroup4765 Report

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    According to Stanley Black & Decker’s Makers Index, those in trade don't earn too badly. 50% of skilled trade workers with less than 10 years of experience rake in a starting salary of at least $50,000 to start.

    "After five years, trade school graduates can be $140,000 ahead of their peers who pursued four-year degrees, thanks to lower education costs and faster workforce entry," reveals job marketplace Unmudl, adding that an HVAC technician can quickly climb to six-figure earnings with experience and certifications. 

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    #16

    Coworker Decided To Sample Every Doughnut…

    A half-eaten box of assorted donuts on a table, representing a terrible day at work.

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    #17

    So I Asked My Coworker To Fill The Sink With Water...

    A kitchen sink filled with dirty dishes and empty bottles, showing a terrible day at work.

    vizickles Report

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    #18

    Coworked Asks Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about covering a shift, highlighting a frustrating day at work.

    budderrr Report

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    Another benefit of being a tradesman is that you're not too likely to be replaced by a robot. While many office workers worry about AI stealing their bread and butter, a 2024 TechTarget study lists skilled trades as one of eight jobs that AI and automation cannot replace.

    #19

    This Is Supposed To Be Cleaned Every Night By My Coworker With ✨15 Years Of Experience Running His Own Coffee Shop✨

    A close-up of a dirty espresso machine with coffee stains, symbolizing a terrible day at work.

    moonwtr Report

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    #20

    I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got:

    A whiteboard with tally marks for clothing sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL), representing a challenging day at work.

    LorenzoTheGawd Report

    4points
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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a short story by Woodstock.

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    #21

    For The Past 4 Months, I’ve Been Drawing On The Protective Wrapping Of My Whiteboard

    A whiteboard with a sticky note labeled TODAY, depicting a challenging day at work.

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    "That is because tradesmen like plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians require problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to unpredictable situations," explains the Unmudl site. "AI simply cannot match this level of physical agility, critical thinking, and human ingenuity."
    #22

    Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This

    A person's arm with a prominent and uneven tan line, depicting a terrible day at work.

    Arxtix Report

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    #23

    Right As I About To Start My Handyman Job

    Tools and screws scattered on the ground next to a car, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    DeepSleepr Report

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    #24

    One Of My Coworkers Used Their Finger To Scoop Margarine Out Of The Tub

    A container of light-colored food with a bite taken out, showing a terrible day at work.

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    #25

    I’m Waiting For The Elevator At Work After Walking The Dog, Going To The Store And Taking A Bus And Then The Subway!

    Two feet wearing mismatched black slip-on shoes, one plain and one glittery, showing a terrible day at work.

    PureOrange7049 Report

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    #26

    We Ordered 100 Plastic Trims For Work, And This Is How They Were Delivered. I Can Only Assume It Was Someone's First Day

    A large wooden crate overflowing with numerous cardboard tubes, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    PurPah Report

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    #27

    When A Coworker Locks A Door That Clearly Says “Don’t Lock” And I Don’t Have A Key

    A sticky note on a door handle saying Do NOT LOCK DOOR please, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    HogwartsRex Report

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    #28

    The Customer Has To Refuse The Delivery Of The Item…

    A damaged truck full of boxes and wooden pallets, an image that will change your mind about your terrible day at work.

    Fusillect Report

    3points
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    #29

    Haven't Missed A Single Day Of Work This Year And This Is All My Pto So Far

    A sticky note held in a hand, showing PTO of 29.33 hrs as of 6/1/26, highlighting a terrible day at work.

    DAEOFRUIN Report

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    #30

    Coworkers Leaving Their Power Bricks On Their Days Off

    A cluttered desk with multiple power adapters and tangled cables, a scene that will change your mind about your terrible day at work.

    Zealousideal-Pin6883 Report

    3points
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    #31

    New Colleague Reported Me Sleeping On My Lunch Break, Lost A Whole Shift W/ Overtime As A Result

    A text message about sleeping on the floor in the radiology department, highlighting a terrible day at work.

    Fcking_Chuck Report

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    #32

    One Coworker Took All The Snacks Meant For The Team

    A round metal tin with a single small piece of food in plastic packaging, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    kuroida Report

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    #33

    I Have Evil Coworkers Who Like To Prank Me. Fortunately, I Don't Look When I Type Anyways

    An HP computer keyboard on a desk, illustrating a typical terrible day at work setup.

    [deleted] Report

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    #34

    My Coworker Put Straight Printer Ink In One Of My Gloves At Work. This Will Take A Week Or Two Minimum To Come Off

    A person's hand stained bright purple with ink, suggesting a messy and terrible day at work.

    xamlax Report

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    #35

    Coworkers Unchecked Emails

    A smartphone screen showing an overwhelming number of unread emails and messages, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    ghperry Report

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    #36

    My Coworker Cleaned His Ears At Work This Afternoon

    A pile of used, dirty cotton swabs on a black textured surface, representing a terrible day at work.

    PhoenixAvenger1996 Report

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    #37

    My Co Worker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients

    A screenshot of a text message conversation, depicting a terrible day at work with humorous caps lock usage.

    LDTheGoon Report

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    #38

    Coworker Didn't Know How To Take A Screenshot And Decided To Photocopy The Phone

    A black smartphone case printed onto a piece of paper, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    Nyroc12 Report

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    #39

    My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

    Mud-covered boots resting on a car dashboard, depicting a terrible day at work.

    Phishphrog Report

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    #40

    It's Always A Pleasure To Realize That Your Coworkers Don't Know How To Close A Box Properly... Right When You're Ready To Go Home

    A container of small metal parts, including screws, nuts, and washers, spilling out, creating a terrible day at work.

    [deleted] Report

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    #41

    My Coworker "Locked" Me In The Porta Potty And Then Went To Lunch

    A narrow gap between two metal doors, revealing a glimpse of the outdoors, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    TheAtlasComplex Report

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    #42

    My Coworkers Are Idiots

    Two office trash cans with black liners, appearing full and unemptied, suggesting a terrible day at work.

    Rick-the-Brickmancer Report

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    #43

    Gave A Co Worker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back

    A person holding a heavily worn, red-handled screwdriver, symbolizing a terrible day at work.

    Substantial-Title-25 Report

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    #44

    Coworker Walks Around The Office Barefoot

    A barefoot person sitting on a metal chair at work, highlighting a terrible day.

    Justletmedieplease_ Report

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    #45

    Coworker Said We Couldn’t Use The Warmer Because It Was “Already Being Used.”

    An almost empty food warmer with just a few tortillas, representing a terrible day at work.

    Tobelerone1 Report

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    #46

    Old Coworker Of Mine Bashed Me For Getting A New Job And Now Wants My Employee Discount

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about employee discounts on a car seat, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    [deleted] Report

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    #47

    Don’t Do Commissions For Coworkers, And Always Get The Money Up Front

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about a canvas print, showing a difficult work interaction.

    Drjghost Report

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    #48

    Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy

    A phone screen displaying a text message asking for Universal tickets, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    shay_bot Report

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    #49

    My Friend Who Works Loss Prevention Constantly Sends Me Videos Of Me Pretending To Know What I’m Doing

    A man in a store, captured on a security monitor, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    the_username_please Report

    3points
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    #50

    What Kind Of Monsters Do I Work With? Who Cuts A Donut In Half Like A Bagel?

    Several glazed donuts with one cut in half and a knife, symbolizing a terrible day at work.

    Legend_of_the_Wind Report

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    #51

    Someone At Work Put A "Help Yourself" Note On A Pack Of Tim Tam's That I Bought

    A packet of TimTams with a note saying 'Help Yourself', depicting a terrible day at work.

    TheMuffinMan347 Report

    3points
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    #52

    The Bed Work Provided Me With😭

    A stained mattress with a dirty pillow, changing your mind about a terrible day at work.

    kittykatunicornqueen Report

    3points
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    #53

    I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem. I Made A Sign Yesterday For The Fridge And Saw This The Next Morning. No One Was Ever Told To 'Help Themselves'

    A note on a fridge about not touching food that isn't yours, changing your mind about a terrible day at work.

    ally-sha Report

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    #54

    Apparently It Is A Problem Calling In Sick To Your Job… The Day You Are Sick

    A text conversation about calling in sick for work, changing your mind about a terrible day at work.

    Purple_Bodybuilder53 Report

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    #55

    Offered To Illustrate A Tribute Poster For Free. They Rejected My Work Over Creative Differences And Used This AI With Melting Hands Instead

    Two posters for a BB King concert, one AI-generated and one human-made, changing your mind about a terrible day at work.

    Pyston Report

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    #56

    The Company I Work For Doesn't Let Employees Select Anything But Yes

    A work screen showing an error message and questions about break compliance, highlighting a terrible day at work.

    Confused_Rabbiit Report

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    #57

    Time To Work Hard, I Guess

    A notice for FOH staff announcing a Yelp and Google review contest, adding to a terrible day at work.

    narv2001 Report

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    #58

    A Coworker From Years Ago Who I Haven’t Spoken To Since. Really Relieved She Doesn’t Mind $10 Instead Of $20

    A chat conversation where someone asks for money, depicting a terrible day at work.

    hannberger Report

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    #59

    Coworker Keeps Avoiding To Pay Me Back After She Conveniently Forgot Her Wallet At Dinner

    A text conversation about unpaid debt, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    reveal_time_bfedit Report

    3points
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    #60

    My Coworker Lied To My Boss That I Could Cover His Shift

    A text conversation where someone is asked to cover a shift, changing your mind about a terrible day at work.

    anon Report

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    #61

    The Shelf Next To The Toilet At My Job

    Several empty toilet paper rolls and some nearly empty rolls on a counter, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    bass_jockey Report

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    #62

    Someone At Work Keeps Parking Like This. We Even Left Him A Note. Any Suggestions?

    A gray Dodge Ram pickup truck poorly parked across two spaces, highlighting a terrible day at work situation.

    Golifr4u Report

    2points
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    #63

    My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

    A black stapler with a jam, showing a terrible day at work.

    Stupid_Genious Report

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    #64

    Imagine Your Coworker Giving You A Ride And Then Shaming Them On The Internet

    The floor of a car filled with trash, illustrating a terrible day at work.

    MASHEDPOT80 Report

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    #65

    The Bathroom At My Job Is In The Basement And Has 6 Ft Ceilings

    A person with glasses looking down, representing a terrible day at work.

    Ucyless Report

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    #66

    Someone Stole My Work Lunch

    A note from Belinda about stolen lunch, reflecting a terrible day at work.

    Alarmed_Gap_8387 Report

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