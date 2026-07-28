Seasoned travelers on Threads have recently been discussing the culture shocks that nothing could have prepared them for while traveling abroad. From surprising culinary combinations to the normalization of public intoxication, we’ve compiled a list of the most fascinating stories below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the experiences that would have caught you off guard too!

Traveling to a different country is one of the best ways that you can learn more about the world. Embracing the local customs and traditions can be a beautiful way to experience a new culture. But no matter how well-traveled you are, you might still be capable of being shocked by what you find in an unfamiliar place.

#1 When I saw girls in Singapore, drunk AF, laid out at bus stops... Skirts hiked up, one shoe on, purse somewhere in the bushes.... And they slept that liquor off, peacefully because they knew with 100% certainty they wouldn't be attacked or bothered in the least bit. People even left little water bottles for them when they woke up. I'm from America so I couldn't fathom how inherently safe that place was. Wouldn't have believed it had I not seen it with my own eyes, multiple times while I was there.

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#2 In Ecuador and Costa Rica many of the buildings look like what we in the states would consider ‘run down.’

My husband pointed out it’s because the US is super capitalist and people buy and buy and buy until things look perfect instead of opting for things that work just fine.

It really opened my mind to need vs. want.

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#3 When I moved 10 years ago to the US, I was genuinely shocked on how many teens were pregnant in a western country. Especially because I moved from germany where it was such a taboo thing to have somebody in such a young age pregnant.

#4 I lived in Mexico City with a Mexican family when I was 13 and was surprised at how much the entire extended family loved children. It was like being in a warm love bath.

#5 I backpacked through Europe. I was gravitated to other people with Canada flags sewn to their items. I started talking to a guy on a train. He had Canada flags sewn to almost everything he had, but spoke with a very American (southern) accent. I said, "you're not actually Canadian are you?" He said, "No. I'm from Mississippi, but I heard Europeans hate Americans, but love Canadians." It blew my mind that American tourists false flag themselves like that.

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#6 When I was in an unfamiliar city in Portugal with my daughter and realized I was not concerned about potential violence.

#7 My first (and only) trip to Europe, we were having dinner in Munich, and I noticed the number of languages being spoken. I closed my eyes and started to count and found 8 different sounding languages being spoken at tables nearby. It was so cool, beautiful, and overwhelming as my brain tried to decipher/catalog the languages I was hearing.

#8 In Laos, I dropped off my laundry to be washed, and later saw a teenage girl scrubbing my underwear (some period-stained) by hand in a baby pool. It profoundly changed me in an instant. I was horrified with myself for putting her in that position.

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#9 When I moved to the US I was shocked how many obese people I saw.

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#10 Went to Austria, the amount of people that still smoke cigarettes. A cigarette vending machine in a public area, that’s something you haven’t seen in states since the early 90s.

#11 Staying in a Japanese capsule hotel taught me their true purpose: they're essentially crash pads for drunk salarymen who stumble in, snore the night away, grab a fresh shirt from the vending machine, and head right back to the office.

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#12 How pretty much every beautiful historic building in every country in Europe is covered in graffiti.

#13 When I was in Japan and saw little 4 year old kids taking the train to school by themselves, girls walking alone at night, leaving my camera on a bus bench and it still being there 3 hours later. I felt ashamed of my own country seeing how safe another was.

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#14 Bartering *anywhere*. I normally just opt out because it’s so stressful (I pay the first number they say if I really want the thing). Recently in Tunisia, I found EXACTLY what I had been searching for at the medina in Sousse. The vendor named a price of 150 dinar, about $50, which was right within the budget I had set. I eagerly handed over 150. He rolled his eyes, heaves a huge sigh, packed up the purchase…and handed me back 40 dinar along with a giant cold bottle of water.

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#15 I took my almost 3 year old to Iceland. No one ever made us feel like she wasn’t wanted or a bother or anything other than a delight. Chefs offered to cook kid-friendly food, people smiled at us, a server went and found her crayons and paper. I hadn’t realized until that trip how much in America that I felt like I had to apologize for taking her in public and how incredibly silly people are for doing that.

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#16 A lifeguard in Mexico threatened to end me for flirting with a foreign woman on "his" beach. It made me realize that (insecure) men around the world are very territorial about women and now I can't stop seeing it everywhere.

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#17 My husband and I just spent six weeks in Europe (France, England, Denmark, Norway) and I was so shocked by how seriously they took my tree nut allergy. We’d sit down at a restaurant—first question: “Any allergies in the party?” And they would be so careful when making my coffees to not cross-contaminate. I’m so used to the attitude of “it’s your own darn fault for taking a risk” in the US. It was so nice to not have to worry about it as much!

#18 My only complaint about Italy is all the gorgeous terrace restaurants that allow smoking. Trying to enjoy a Hugo spritz on a European patio and having to breathe in everyone’s cigarette smoke was not the vibe I was after god forbid I defend the US but I appreciate that that’s more taboo here

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#19 Businesses closing down for siesta time in Spain. ES When I came back, I decided I too need siesta time abd blocked my calendar.

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#20 Water not being complementary at restaurants

#21 Not going to name countries, but the amount of garbage and litter in natural spaces. It’s heartbreaking to see a beautiful vista drowning in empty plastic bottles, diapers and half eaten food.

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#22 Lived in Cuba for 8 months with my husband before he immigrated. People repaired their shoes with holes in them as many times as they could.

#23 I was really suprised by how people spit in the street and smoke just about everywhere in China, it definitely took some getting used to.

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#24 In Tanzania, out in the jungle areas at least, privacy is not expected for the bathroom type needs. Man has to pee, he pees. If I tried to go behind a tree all the kids followed me.

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#25 Level of pollution in China.

Sophistication of technology in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Average size of people in USA.

#26 The porcelain hole in a public toilet in a village in South Korea. The smoking in Croatia. The amount of people who used tobacco pouches in Sweden.

#27 As an Indian, I was shocked to see young, working age people at Kensington gardens in London on a weekday at 5 PM. Clearly locals, walking their dogs etc. We would be slogging our bums off at that time & there’s not much work-life balance in India.

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#28 Different attitudes to animals. For example in Kyrgyzstan being offered barbequed horse entrails at a restaurant.

#29 Also: traveling by bus to see one of the wonders of the world ( Taj Mahal) I saw many, many brick kilns with entire families of indentured servants working in the heat.

#30 I found it odd that they were selling an entire raw octopus in food supermarkets in Greece.

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#31 How late people eat dinner in Spain.

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#32 Got culture shock coming back the US from Thailand. The way we live in America is horrifying.

#33 Just returned from Spain (Barcelona & Madrid). The body positivity of women, old and young, all sizes and shapes, is incredibly healthy and refreshing. You wear what you want as long as it makes you feel good. No gawking. No rude comments. Just minding one’s business and living life.

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#34 When I was in Sweden...first of all, I noticed tons of families with multiple children. And most of the time, the man was pushing the stroller or carrying the baby. I even saw a man by himself in a park on a blanket with his baby. Very opposite of typical American men.

#35 I googled “Just landed in Italy. Where are the seat covers for the toilets? Like the porcelain part? Are they all going to be like this?” I found out they were all pretty much like that.

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#36 was a street over. The butcher was close by. A Cafe every couple of blocks.

A man came by every day selling fresh produce out of his truck. You yelled down at him and sent the bucket down with money and he'd put the food in the bucket for you to pull up.

People were always in the streets, walking, talking, sweeping, gaming. I always felt safe.

It was a slow life. I miss it every single second of every day.

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#37 Moving to the US and seeing so much religious psychosis. It’s insane to me.

#38 In Ireland I tried to just show up at a restaurant one evening without a reservation. They accommodated me but were very confused.

#39 Honestly, not getting the nod from non-American Black people is still startling to me lol. I never realized how normal I found that! When people don’t do it, I lowkey feel like I’m in Get Out, even though I know it’s just a cultural difference.

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#40 I’m a Canadian. Doors in America are so darn heavy.

#41 The round bar to fold down and sit on in a French train station toilet. How do you avoid splashing on your jeans legs?

#42 Tipping culture. It's non existent outside of the US.

#43 Whilst volunteering for a Cambodian HIV/AIDS orphanage, I was taken to a slum without any prior communication. Ended up pinned against a wall by thirty people with black teeth and long fingernails, who were super curious about the tattooed English girl, stroking my hair and touching my skin. It was like something from a horror movie, had never seen real poverty up close before. It permanently changed my perspective on white/western privilege.

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#44 When I went to Ireland, they had zero clue what a washcloth/rag was. They also apparently don’t do tips?? (Someone correct me if I’m wrong please)

#45 The biggest culture shock I had in Japan was how people would shoulder‑check you out of nowhere while walking. It reminded me that no matter how highly a place is praised, there are rude people everywhere.

#46 When I visited Japan I realized how awful and disrespectful it is to be loud in shared spaces. Whether it’s watching videos, a call or talking… that’s when I discovered I’m over sensitive to loud noise. I’m Mexican born and raised.

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#47 In Copenhagen the 7-11 stores are sparkling clean with bakeries that sell the most amazing pastries! Tokyo’s were also nice. I can’t think of the last time I went into a 7-11 in the US.

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#48 Lived with a host family in Costa Rica for a month. It was being called a “gringa” as a black person! I know Mexicans call white people gringos, and I’m aware of why. But I’m in a different Spanish speaking country and you’re calling me a gringa??!?!!! ME!!!!???? AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN?!?!?! I was taken aback!

#49 I’m a young white lady, blonde, blue eyes. In Vietnam I was shocked that multiple women came up to me to tell me I’m so beautiful and that they are not. It broke my heart. They were all beautiful.

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#50 Grocery shopping in the Philippines. It takes ages. They’re not scanning the items, they type everything in by hand. Then there’s another person packing your stuff. Which takes ages too. And you’re not allowed to help them pack. Otherwise they lose their jobs. Then when everything’s packed, they start printing your receipt. Which takes ages too. Compared to Germany, where the cashier is stressing you out how fast they scan everything and you have to pack quickly, this was a real shock.

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#51 Babies in strollers left outside coffee shops in Denmark.

#52 2008, a golf club in China. I finished a round and just as I was about to leave I saw a rich woman in her Audi backed into a parking attendant. The young lad was rolling on the floor groaning in agony. Manager popped out, did not bat an eyelid at the boy and went straight to console the woman, even went as far as giving her water and towel.

The boy was helped away by his colleagues eventually but the manager did not acknowledge him once throughout the ordeal.

I experienced the real China.

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#53 I lived in Brazil, specifically Florianopolis. I got the flu while there. I couldn't believe that they saw me for free at the hospital, and my meds at the pharmacy were dirt cheap. I also spent about $25/week on groceries (this was 2012).

#54 I moved to New Zealand about a year ago and was so shocked to see how easy it is for people to move in with their partners after like a year or even months of dating. I’m African, and in as much as yes some people do move in with their partners at some point, it happens with like “older” couples for lack of a better word (28+) or maybe after engagement or even marriage. So that was kind of a surprise to me.

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#55 An extremely positive culture shock experience: being able to just leave your purse/computer/phone/keys on tables at cafes in Korea, walk away, and come back 20 minutes later to everything where you left it.

#56 From Japan not Korea but similar, I took a trip to the US and in a cafe found an empty table so put my phone and handkerchief down to save the spot before going over to order.

A guy at a nearby table yelled out “dude, your phone” and looked at me like I was crazy to leave it there.

#57 I went to Tokyo and they had pretty stiff rules around smoking outside (environmentally), so they had glass parks where you could smoke inside and it would be run through an air filtration system.

They were hilarious because sometimes all you’d see inside was a cloud of smoke up top and legs on the bottom.

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#58 Turkey. We were having a layover and got to the hotel around 2am from the airport in a full bus. Because we were travelling with our 2yo daughter, we were not fast, so by the time we had our luggage out, the line to check in was already outside. Hotel staff sees us, waves us past the line and we got to our room among the first. No one complained. For my nordic bum this was unheard of.

#59 Every time I've traveled to a Latin American country, I'm reminded how different our world views and experiences are. Example: Coach bags and makeup. Designer stuff is so easily accessible to us in Puerto Rico that it's wild to see the same everyday brands treated as luxury items in other countries. It's a real eye-opener. And the conversations I've had on this topic with the locals have been very cool. Girls flipping out that Coach bags are sold for less than $100 at outlets.

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#60 Spent a few weeks in England with a few different host families when I was 17 and learned that tea time is actually a thing. Every day around 4 pm the family would sit down and have tea together. I missed it when I left.

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#61 Went to Scandinavia and I was shocked to see all the dads with their small kids. Alone or in groups with other dads.

Looked it up when I got back home and Caffe Dad is a whole movement.

#62 Shocked about the amount of pharma commercials in the US. Everywhere!

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#63 Walking around Manama, Bahrain and not once was I cat-called. Passed a group of about 10 guys and braced myself for the usual cat-calling I receive. Nope. They just nodded. A few said "salam".

While in Luxor, me & 2 friends walked by the Nile around 11pm. NO problems.

I'm from USA.

#64 No ac in our hotel & Airbnb(s). Funny story, we 🇺🇸 went to Dublin in July 2006, an uncharacteristically warm week. So we call down to the front of our hotel & we ask them how to turn on the ac. They said ‘we use Irish air conditioning. Open the window!’

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