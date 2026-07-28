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Anger is a basic human emotion. Everyone experiences it in varying degrees, as there is always at least one thing that makes us tick. What matters more is how we deal with the situation once we feel our ears getting hot and our blood pressure rising.

One of the ways people express their outrage and exasperation is by posting online. That’s where communities like the Extremely Infuriating subreddit are for: to provide an outlet where the enraged can let off some steam.

Here are some of the posts from the page that drew the most ire, and you will see why as you scroll through.