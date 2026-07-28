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Anger is a basic human emotion. Everyone experiences it in varying degrees, as there is always at least one thing that makes us tick. What matters more is how we deal with the situation once we feel our ears getting hot and our blood pressure rising. 

One of the ways people express their outrage and exasperation is by posting online. That’s where communities like the Extremely Infuriating subreddit are for: to provide an outlet where the enraged can let off some steam. 

Here are some of the posts from the page that drew the most ire, and you will see why as you scroll through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A

A tree stump with an RIP sign for Picadilly Oak, marking its existence from 1750-2024, an infuriating thing.

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    #2

    I Let My Sister Borrow My Laptop Last Night, Woke Up To This

    A laptop with a cracked and distorted screen, an extremely infuriating thing.

    anonymous Report

    7points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister owes OP a new laptop. But if she just handed it back like this without a word she's the type who'll never pay for it.

    2
    2points
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    #3

    This Is Infuriating

    Two men wearing face masks, looking at the camera, with a news headline about infuriating things.

    builder525333 Report

    6points
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    The Extremely Infuriating subreddit has 64,000 weekly visitors. That kind of traffic is solid proof that people may actually enjoy being rage-baited. But why is that?

    #4

    Kid Destroys $15,000 LEGO Sculpture An Hour After New Exhibit Opens

    A pile of colorful Lego bricks scattered on the floor, an extremely infuriating thing.

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    6points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, the HOURS if took to design and build such a large sculpture!

    1
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    #5

    One. More. Cent

    An extremely infuriating screenshot of a purchase screen showing a subtotal just one cent over the current wallet balance.

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    6points
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    #6

    No Contact Mother Messaged Me

    An extremely infuriating text message about cancer received right after a graduation congratulations.

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    For one, our inherent negative biases make us gravitate towards online toxicity. It’s why a single disparaging comment stands out among thousands of praises, and it’s why news reports always begin with bad news, according to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Christian Jarrett.

    #7

    My Teacher Wouldn't Change It

    A Google Forms quiz question about a conch shell with multiple incorrect answer options, an infuriating thing.

    Sir_Certainly Report

    6points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speak to principal or dean

    1
    1point
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    #8

    Was Sick For Over A Week, GF Let The Dishes Pile Up The Whole Time

    A sink full of extremely infuriating dirty dishes and cooking ware, showing things that may ruin your day.

    Lia-likes2draw Report

    6points
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    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assume you mean ex-girlfriend

    6
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    #9

    I'm Losing My Mind And Considering Amputation

    A person's leg in a Halloween-themed cast with text about an infuriating itch, showing extremely infuriating things.

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    6points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This calls for something like a letter opener.

    1
    1point
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    People may be fully aware that rage-bait content is intended to provoke them, yet they continue to consume it. According to University of Virginia psychology professor Bethany Teachman, it’s because anger compels us to take action and defend ourselves, which is rooted in evolutionary survival mechanisms. 

    “Feeling anger compels us to approach the anger trigger (in contrast to emotions like anxiety and sadness that make us want to withdraw or avoid), so we are often “baited” by rage bait,” Teachman said.

    #10

    People Suck

    A temporarily closed Little Free Library with a sign stating books were removed, an extremely infuriating act.

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    #11

    Name Me A Bigger Scam

    A tweet about an NFT bought for $31,000 that is now worth $0, an infuriating thing.

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    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idiot. No sympathy. Plus-ugly.

    6
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    #12

    Somebody Put Chewing Gum In The USB-Outlets On The Bus

    A close-up of a damaged USB port, filled with what appears to be plaster, an extremely infuriating sight.

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    4points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No thoughts at all, is there?

    0
    0points
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    Being angry is exhausting. It drains you both physically and mentally. Having a lack of control can also put you in troublesome situations. This is where the importance of channeling that anger comes in. 

    According to clinical psychologist Leigh W. Jerome, it means responding to the emotion in a “reflective, regulated, and respectful” way.

    #13

    Nephews Broke My Limited Edition And Gifted To Me Bob Segar Vinyl

    Two broken vinyl records from Bob Seger's album, displaying extremely infuriating damage to music memorabilia.

    Marsupialmobster Report

    4points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your sibling owes you for the replacement value.

    0
    0points
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    #14

    First Day Of Lockdown Restrictions Eased

    Four images of a park littered with trash, showing an extremely infuriating mess that may ruin your day.

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    4points
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    #15

    I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop. I Said No I Was Fleeing For My Life She Sent This Message To Our Group

    An extremely infuriating text message about fire evacuation and work equipment, showing things that may ruin your day.

    Wonderful_Spinach598 Report

    4points
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    Jerome shared practical tips for channeling anger, including taking a time-out to process rage, taking a short walk, or stepping into a quiet space for deep breathing. She also advises noticing impulses and naming anger triggers. 

    “Your feelings are valid. You are only accountable for your actions and the consequences of your response,” she stated.

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    #16

    I Bought A 64 Gig Flash Drive, Got Half Of What I Payed For

    A computer screen showing an extremely infuriating incorrect USB drive capacity, showing things that may ruin your day.

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    4points
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    #17

    My Friend’s Building Told Her They Needed To Look For Damaged Pipes Under Her Floor. She Came Home To This

    An extremely infuriating messy kitchen under renovation with a large hole, showing things that may ruin your day.

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    4points
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    #18

    Cochlear America Turned Off My Cochlear Implant Remotely. Now I Can't Hear Anything Because My Hearing Implant Is From An Older Version. + It Costs Thousands To Get A New One

    A hand holding an extremely infuriating small black object, showing things that may ruin your day.

    DiligentSector8395 Report

    4points
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    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is why the French erected guillotines in the public square

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Was Supposed To Drive 6 Hours To Meet Family Today. Instead, Woke Up To 4 Stolen Wheels. Happy Thanksgiving

    A gray Jeep SUV on a jack with missing wheels, parked on a street curb, an infuriating sight.

    RaveIsKing Report

    4points
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    #20

    Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night

    A burned-out house and car, surrounded by caution tape, an extremely infuriating sight.

    Wicked_Bizcuit Report

    4points
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    #21

    Someone Tried To Enter My Hotel Room At Night And Now The Lock Is Broken

    A poorly installed door chain lock barely attached to the doorframe, a truly infuriating thing to see.

    Cool_Researcher4794 Report

    4points
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    #22

    School Refuses To Replace Battery, Says Swelling Is “Normal”

    A swollen laptop battery causing the laptop case to split, an extremely infuriating thing.

    shredding_pow Report

    4points
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    #23

    My Mom's Boyfriend Threw Away My 9 Year Old Collection Of LEGO Just Because I Hadn't Played With It In A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series

    Infuriating Things: A large bin filled with discarded LEGO bricks, plastic bags, and other assorted trash.

    SecondNo1399 Report

    4points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be a literal crime.

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Look Where The Dasher Delivered My Food!!!

    Infuriating Things: A food delivery left on the ground next to a trash can, with a text exchange showing customer frustration.

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    4points
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    #25

    A Kid Thought It Would Be Funny To Put A Padlock On The Entrance To My House

    A gate with a lock on the door handle, an extremely infuriating thing.

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    4points
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    #26

    What My Cousin Did To My Newton's Cradle

    Infuriating Things: A tangled Newton's cradle with its silver balls and fishing line strings hopelessly knotted.

    TheUnstopableBob Report

    4points
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    #27

    I Spent A Month Making An Animation That Got Freebooted On Facebook And Over 300k More Views Than My Youtube Version 🙃

    An extremely infuriating YouTube screenshot showing a video with 15k views, but the thumbnail claims 305k views.

    gapmunky Report

    3points
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    #28

    My School Disabled Offline Editing And I Can't Do My Work

    A Google Docs page displaying a missing or disabled offline extension, an extremely infuriating thing.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #29

    Oh My God

    A screenshot showing an extremely infuriating World War II quiz question with incorrect answer provided.

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    3points
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    #30

    How The Hell Does This Count As A Lunch?

    A school lunch with infuriatingly small portions of chicken nuggets, tater tots, and a tiny dollop of ketchup.

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    3points
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    #31

    Pro Diving Goggles (Plate Glass) Exploded In My Face While I Was Diving Out Today

    A broken snorkeling mask with shattered lenses, an infuriating thing that may ruin your day.

    burritolegend1500 Report

    3points
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    eliashodgealt avatar
    Edo Sayle
    Edo Sayle
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP didn't get any in her eyes

    0
    0points
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    #32

    This Is What My Friend Wears On The Beach. (They're Wet Too.)

    Feet wearing white socks covered in sand on a beach, an infuriating thing that may ruin your day.

    anonymous Report

    3points
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    #33

    Built My PC No More Than 1 Hour Ago, Very Nice

    A gaming PC with a shattered glass side panel and glowing blue lights, an extremely infuriating thing.

    RewindUK Report

    3points
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    #34

    This Math Teacher's Reason To Cut Marks

    A partially completed math worksheet with a low score, an extremely infuriating thing.

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    3points
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    #35

    Hospital Bill Addressed To My Brother. He Passed Away In The Ambulance On The Way There

    Infuriating Things: A medical bill showing an amount due of $2,149.70, with no insurance payments.

    I_aim_to_sneeze Report

    3points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let them come after him - cant get blood from a stone.

    1
    1point
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    #36

    A Cockroach Burrowed Into My Head

    Infuriating Things: A two-part image showing an insect being held by tweezers and then wrapped in tissue.

    gharris02 Report

    3points
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    #37

    Client Fed My Album Cover Art To AI

    Two album covers side-by-side, similar but with minor infuriating differences, showing how things may ruin your day.

    Mousse_Rich Report

    3points
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    #38

    Came Back To Find My Bike Held Hostage By A Stranger's Cable Lock

    A blue bicycle locked tightly between two other bikes, an infuriating obstruction that may ruin your day.

    Legitimate-Reason150 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Thank Mailman, Who Said Reading Is Essential??

    A mail envelope with DO NOT FOLD printed, folded anyway, one of the extremely infuriating things.

    nfamouschad Report

    3points
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    #40

    My Lyft Driver Is Watching TV And On The Phone

    A driver looking at a car's screen while driving, an infuriating thing that may ruin your day.

    jyeatbvg Report

    3points
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    #41

    8 Year Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It

    A pair of scissors stuck to a computer screen, an extremely infuriating thing.

    Extension-Emu-8585 Report

    2points
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    #42

    Someone In My Hometown Plants Razors In Sausages Just To Be Cruel To The Local Dogs. Smh

    An extremely infuriating image of a hot dog with a razor blade inside, surrounded by dirt.

    flippy321 Report

    2points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who do this deserve to have this done to them 1000 fold.

    5
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    #43

    Annoyance

    A meme using foosball players to depict the struggle of reaching an itch on the back, an infuriating thing.

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    2points
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    #44

    $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk

    A large dumpster with trash spilling out onto the ground, an extremely infuriating thing.

    anonymous Report

    2points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would you not notice the noise?

    1
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