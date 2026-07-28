44 Photos Showing Extremely Infuriating Things That May Ruin Your Day (New Pics)
Anger is a basic human emotion. Everyone experiences it in varying degrees, as there is always at least one thing that makes us tick. What matters more is how we deal with the situation once we feel our ears getting hot and our blood pressure rising.
One of the ways people express their outrage and exasperation is by posting online. That’s where communities like the Extremely Infuriating subreddit are for: to provide an outlet where the enraged can let off some steam.
Here are some of the posts from the page that drew the most ire, and you will see why as you scroll through.
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280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A
I Let My Sister Borrow My Laptop Last Night, Woke Up To This
This Is Infuriating
The Extremely Infuriating subreddit has 64,000 weekly visitors. That kind of traffic is solid proof that people may actually enjoy being rage-baited. But why is that?
Kid Destroys $15,000 LEGO Sculpture An Hour After New Exhibit Opens
One. More. Cent
No Contact Mother Messaged Me
For one, our inherent negative biases make us gravitate towards online toxicity. It’s why a single disparaging comment stands out among thousands of praises, and it’s why news reports always begin with bad news, according to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Christian Jarrett.
My Teacher Wouldn't Change It
Was Sick For Over A Week, GF Let The Dishes Pile Up The Whole Time
I'm Losing My Mind And Considering Amputation
People may be fully aware that rage-bait content is intended to provoke them, yet they continue to consume it. According to University of Virginia psychology professor Bethany Teachman, it’s because anger compels us to take action and defend ourselves, which is rooted in evolutionary survival mechanisms.
“Feeling anger compels us to approach the anger trigger (in contrast to emotions like anxiety and sadness that make us want to withdraw or avoid), so we are often “baited” by rage bait,” Teachman said.
People Suck
Name Me A Bigger Scam
Somebody Put Chewing Gum In The USB-Outlets On The Bus
Being angry is exhausting. It drains you both physically and mentally. Having a lack of control can also put you in troublesome situations. This is where the importance of channeling that anger comes in.
According to clinical psychologist Leigh W. Jerome, it means responding to the emotion in a “reflective, regulated, and respectful” way.
Nephews Broke My Limited Edition And Gifted To Me Bob Segar Vinyl
First Day Of Lockdown Restrictions Eased
I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop. I Said No I Was Fleeing For My Life She Sent This Message To Our Group
Jerome shared practical tips for channeling anger, including taking a time-out to process rage, taking a short walk, or stepping into a quiet space for deep breathing. She also advises noticing impulses and naming anger triggers.
“Your feelings are valid. You are only accountable for your actions and the consequences of your response,” she stated.
I Bought A 64 Gig Flash Drive, Got Half Of What I Payed For
My Friend’s Building Told Her They Needed To Look For Damaged Pipes Under Her Floor. She Came Home To This
Cochlear America Turned Off My Cochlear Implant Remotely. Now I Can't Hear Anything Because My Hearing Implant Is From An Older Version. + It Costs Thousands To Get A New One
this is why the French erected guillotines in the public square