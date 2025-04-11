ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re a super disciplined Buddhist monk living in a beautiful, calm, remote part of the earth, you’re probably bound to experience some level of annoyance in life. It may be mildly infuriating, like getting someone else's food delivered to your door by mistake. Medium… getting locked out of your house. Or hot. Witnessing a despicable human being carrying out acts that shall not be mentioned here.

Thankfully, there’s somewhere you can go when the world tests your temper. And you really need to vent. r/ExtremelyInfuriating has more than 176,000 members, collectively raging about things that drive them to the brink of anger. From daily frustrations, to serious issues, news articles, personal stories, or just pet peeves, people are sharing and supporting each other through the reddest of times. Bored Panda has put together the top posts from the page, and many prove that mankind does indeed have a long way to go.

#1

I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA

Text message instructing a team to prepare for possible evacuation due to fires.

Had 30 minutes to leave my home. When my manager called me and asked if I remembered my work laptop. I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.

Wonderful_Spinach598 Report

    #2

    People Suck

    Little Free Library temporarily closed after all books removed twice in a week.

    Just_L-i-v-i-n_ Report

    #3

    Artificially Obsolete

    Stacked laptops showing differences in port designs, highlighting user frustration with evolving technology standards.

    0xgaut Report

    Some of us manage our anger well. And some of us really don’t. It all comes down to emotional regulation. And sometimes, our current mood or the way our day is going, or not going, can play a part in whether we want to roll our eyes at something, or punch the wall in a fit of rage. Not advised.

    Anger is a completely normal, human emotion. We are meant to feel it, in healthy doses. Lest we bottle everything up and one day explode like a pressure cooker. It's how you manage the infuriating moments that matters. Not controlling your anger can cause destruction that'll have a negative impact on your daily life, personal relationships, work, mental health and general wellbeing.
    #4

    Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

    Woman looking displeased with crossed arms, sitting in a laundromat setting.

    SerpentDragon Report

    #5

    This Cat Left In A Cage On The Side Of The Road

    Cat in a metal cage with a blanket and food bowl outside, highlighting online outrage moments.

    reddit.com Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a special place in the pits of hell for people who do this to animals. My only regret is that i dont get to watch their suffering

    #6

    "Its Just A Prank Brah"

    Man strapped to a gurney in an ambulance, smiling broadly after a prank gone wrong, showcasing online outrage.

    jackothereturned Report

    sockman avatar
    sock man
    sock man
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're finna be a f***king loser. No one likes people like you. Find something else to do. Please.

    Before we discuss managing our anger, let’s take a look at what happens to our bodies when we get mildly annoyed or highly p*ssed off. According to the American Psychological Association, just like other emotions, anger is accompanied by physiological and biological changes. When your blood boils, so to speak, your heart rate and blood pressure go up, as do the levels of your energy hormones, adrenaline, and noradrenaline.

    #7

    Wtf Adobe🤡

    Online post showing Adobe early cancellation fee of ₹2,553.52 for plan termination.

    Mysterious-Total9448 Report

    #8

    How I Found My Car This Morning When I Was About To Go To Work

    Damaged black car with side dents and scratches, highlighting a moment of frustration shared online.

    Mekelaxo Report

    #9

    I Work Hotel Maintenance And This Is What I Pulled Up To This Morning

    Red truck parked poorly across multiple spaces, capturing online frustration.

    facemelt1991 Report

    Dr Jerry Deffenbacher is a psychologist who specializes in anger management. The expert says some people are more “hotheaded” than others are. Basically, they get angry more easily and more intensely than the average person does. Think about how different people react to someone cutting in front of them in traffic. One might shrug it off and turn the soothing music up. Another might fly into a fit of rage and jump out of their car wielding a baseball bat.

    "People who are easily angered generally have what some psychologists call a low tolerance for frustration, meaning simply that they feel that they should not have to be subjected to frustration, inconvenience, or annoyance," notes the APA site. "They can’t take things in stride, and they’re particularly infuriated if the situation seems somehow unjust: for example, being corrected for a minor mistake." Here's looking at you, Karen.

    #10

    Neighbor Behind Our Property Was Target Shooting In The Direction Of Our Home Because They “Thought No One Lived There”

    Damaged window with bullet hole, reflecting stained glass lamp, symbolizing frustration shared online.

    guarantiddies Report

    #11

    Sold As “Nut Free” Chocolate. It’s Not Even Chocolate

    Hand holding a bitten snack bar with nuts and seeds, a moment captured from an online post expressing frustration.

    uphigh_studio Report

    #12

    How On Earth Are Disposable Vapes With Lithium Batteries Legal?

    Disassembled vape parts laid out on a napkin showcasing frustration with a small device.

    Fir34blad801 Report

    On the other end, there are those who don't have big angry outbursts, but rather live their lives chronically irritable and grumpy. Easily angered people don’t always curse and throw things, says Deffenbacher. Sometimes they withdraw socially, sulk, or even get physically ill.

    You tolerance to highly infuriating situations might be genetic. The APA notes that previous research has revealed that some babies are "born irritable, touchy, and easily angered, and that these signs are present from a very early age."
    #13

    Knocked A Candle Onto My Brand New Boots

    Damaged winter boots with peeling material, shared online by an angry user.

    Witness_Lower Report

    #14

    My “Friends” Neglected Goldfish

    Fish tank on a colorful shelf, part of an online post showcasing frustrations.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    I Was In Mexico And I Saw This. These Poor Chickens And Ducks

    Colorful chicks and yellow ducklings in cardboard boxes attract online attention due to unusual presentation.

    reddit.com Report

    The way we are brought up, or who and what we are exposed to can also play a part. Some of us are taught that anger is is negative and we shouldn't express it. We therefore don't learn to channel our anger properly.

    Others learn that it's okay to show your emotions. Whether they be anger, sadness, or pure joy. And they also learn to regulate their emotions so that they don't have big outbursts.

    The APA's site reveals that people who are easily angered often come from families that are "disruptive, chaotic, and not skilled at emotional communications."
    #16

    280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A

    Tree stump with a sign reading "R.I.P Picadilly Oak 1750-2024," expressing online frustration over tree removal.

    LABoy12 Report

    #17

    Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night

    House with burned garage and two people observing the damage, illustrating online frustration over unexpected events.

    Wicked_Bizcuit Report

    #18

    My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink

    Hand holding a damaged blue gaming console smeared with dark substance, showing online frustration.

    Anthony_Walsh Report

    #19

    Nobody Cares About Handicapped Parking In My Town

    Man in red shirt at parking lot with wheelchair, appearing upset, as part of online expressions of anger.

    atypicalfuture Report

    e-samberg avatar
    Tardis42
    Tardis42
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Accidentally" ram his car with the wheelchair... 12 times.

    #20

    I’m Already Sick And I See This

    Blister packs with orange and green pills highlighting an online post about frustration.

    DanielletheMoran Report

    #21

    What The F*ck Is This

    People expressing anger online; image shows an unusual bench design on a busy city street.

    smoothbriminal Report

    #22

    Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s “Library” Now

    Library shelves covered with blue sheets, likely due to frustration or protest, under bright lighting.

    missmyrajv Report

    #23

    The Bathrooms At My School Don't Have Stall Doors

    Public restroom with a poorly constructed toilet area, highlighting frustrating design choices.

    NewSessionWen Report

    sockman avatar
    sock man
    sock man
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May as well poop in the middle of the floor if you're gonna have an audience

    #24

    The Mona Lisa Got Smeared By A Cake By An Activist

    Crowd taking photos of the Mona Lisa, focusing on capturing the iconic painting.

    Xae-12569420 Report

    #25

    Mandatory Tipping

    Tablet screen displaying tipping options with a message urging patrons to tip, illustrating online frustrations.

    Exen44 Report

    e-samberg avatar
    Tardis42
    Tardis42
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hit custom tip and input 0. Terrible screen options, but an easy solve.

    #26

    Pitbull Is In A Chihuahua Cage

    House entrance at night, illuminated by a porch light, with a dog and chair visible behind a chain-link fence, showcasing online frustration.

    sunshinezx6r Report

    e-samberg avatar
    Tardis42
    Tardis42
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't just take a picture. Call someone - that's animal cruelty!

    #27

    Ticketmaster Scammed Thousands Of Fans, "Sold Out" Stadium Concert Is Empty

    Sparse crowd at a large stadium concert, with empty seats visible, illustrating online outrage moments.

    ResponsibleTap9745 Report

    #28

    How It Be When The Spray Can Runs Out Of Air But There’s Still So Much Cheese Inside

    DIY snack hack: crackers and cheese taken from a can using a tool on a yellow table.

    Pheto9822 Report

    #29

    Oh My God

    Quiz error showing incorrect World War II answers, causing online frustration.

    mycrazylifeeveryday Report

    #30

    The Way My School "Helps" It's Students. Not Able To Go To The Bathroom Or Get Water Or Food

    Plain corner of a room with scuff marks and a person seated, reflecting frustration online.

    linkster69420 Report

    #31

    Racist Karen Leaves A Message (Not Mine)

    Letter expressing anger about neighbor's culture and behavior, posted online in frustration.

    Yourfather223 Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤬🤮🤬🤮🤬🤮🤬🤮🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤮🤮🤬

    #32

    This Is Beyond Fuckedup

    Brother accused after tragic incident with sister pursuing modeling, as reported in article screenshot.

    metrometro45 Report

    #33

    Having To Put Your Dog Down Because Of The Negligence Of Another Dog Owner

    Flyer about a dog attack incident involving a Pitbull named Benny and another dog named Tripp, with their photos.

    A-Midwest-Crisis Report

    #34

    So I Broke My Leg. This Doesn’t Include The Emergency Room Visit Prior

    Hospital bill showing charges, adjustments, and final notice for a current amount due of $5,709.15.

    gbhayesphoto Report

    #35

    Egyptian Authorities Are Destroying Heritage Sites To Make Room For Highways

    Excavator demolishing a building as a person watches, capturing an online-worthy moment of frustration turned action.

    evening_shop Report

    #36

    Moving Horror

    Broken drawer pieces on a grey carpet, showing damage and frustration in an online post.

    We moved from Nebraska to Maryland and hired a company to move us. They didn't have a big enough truck so we had to throw away some of our stuff and leave behind some things like my husband's big work bench. It took 3 weeks to get to us and we only got back 1/3 of our entire 2 bedroom apartment. I've spent days crying over this. I paid them $3,000. They told me to file a claim but without receipts to prove what we bought they would deny it immediately, that is exactly what the representative on the phone said.

    We lost SO MUCH! That wooden chest was handmade by my husband's great grandpa and it's DESTROYED!

    FightMeBro3579 Report

    #37

    This Is Bs. This Guy Is About To Have A Heat Stroke Because Of Corporations Not Giving Him Access To A/C. Poor Guy

    Person sitting on porch, frustrated, captured by a Ring camera during a sunny day.

    Gbomb002 Report

    #38

    My Brother Decided To "Re-Claim" My Autographed Pete The Cat Plush That Was Signed By Eric Litwin Back In 2011. I Fucking Hate Him

    Close-up of a hand holding a small cloth with a name written on it, showing online anger expression.

    IfuckingloveLoba Report

    #39

    Finished Work For The Day And Couldn’t Get Back In My Car

    White car parked frustratingly between two larger vehicles in a dimly lit garage, highlighting online posting anger.

    lunardownpour Report

    #40

    Starbucks Bathroom Finding

    Sink with a stapler inside, illustrating someone's frustration shared online.

    Upset_Fold_251 Report

    #41

    How Much Krispy Kreme Throws Out

    Dumpster filled with unopened Krispy Kreme donut boxes, showcasing waste.

    ethanol696 Report

    #42

    He Removed A Divider And Let His Kids Lie Ubder An Art Piece. (Light Art Museum Budapest.)

    People lying on the ground under a ceiling light installation while a child observes, expressing frustration online.

    Orcasareglorious Report

    #43

    I Beg Your Finest Fucking Pardon, That's Not How This Works

    Sign announcing a 20% gratuity on all take-out orders near a Mary Poppins poster.

    RootLoops369 Report

    #44

    This Hotel Owner, James Brock, Poured Acid In His Pool In 1965 At The Monson Motor Lodge Just Because Black Individuals Wanted To Relax And Cool Off In The Pool Too

    A man steps into a hotel pool fully clothed, expressing anger and surprising swimmers around him.

    likerofgoodthings Report

    #45

    My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much

    Text exchange showing someone upset about puppy having more followers; reflects online frustrations.

    Joanna_Valdes Report

    #46

    Men

    Tourist arrested in Bangkok for slapping; claims ignorance of law, causing online outrage.

    Sweet_Dimension_8534 Report

    #47

    Narcissistic Gender Reveal

    Couple dyes waterfall blue for gender reveal, angering locals in drought-hit town.

    Lower-Reflection-448 Report

    #48

    This Is My Hotel's Public Pool After Somebody Decided They Didn't Want To Pay 2 Dollars To Use The Washing Machines

    Green pool water with chairs and doors in the background, reflecting anger-inducing maintenance neglect.

    TheAyoooo Report

    #49

    This Is What Papa Murphys Put On My Mom's Order Because She Called In A Few Minutes Before Closing

    Crinkled receipt from a call-in pizza order at Papa Murphy's showing humorous error, trending online in frustration posts.

    TheTernes Report

    #50

    I Think The Word "Why" Fits My Thoughts Best

    A couple in court, wearing orange jumpsuits, reflecting anger and outrage shared online.

    Phil_Carrier Report

    #51

    How Does This Even Happen????

    News broadcast about a police raid error resulting in a tragic fire incident, featuring a reporter in front of a police vehicle.

    ItsProTimeBro Report

    #52

    Cop Doing 90 In A 35 With No Lights Or Sirens Kills 2 People, Media Still Tries To Blame The Deceased

    A damaged car at a crash scene involving an officer charged with vehicular homicide, highlighting public outrage online.

    Imesseduponmyname Report

    #53

    Dolphin Dies After Tourists Yank It Out Of Ocean For Selfies

    Tourists crowd around a dolphin on the beach, sparking online outrage over animal treatment.

    Funkopopsandstuff Report

    #54

    He Got Away With Grooming A 12 Year Old Because He Is Attractive. 1.4 Million Followers On Weibo Saying How Cute They Look Together

    Couple's journey from music coaching to wedding announcement on Weibo.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    This Is Just Insane

    A news headline about an Ohio worker accused of risky behavior while HIV-positive.

    Throat_Goat_1 Report

    #56

    To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either 6y/O, Brain Damaged, Or Both

    Trash can with a cup on the floor next to it, expressing online frustration.

    TonyLionYT Report

    #57

    Waiting At Mcdonald’s For Over An Hour. We Walked A Few Miles There Or Else We Wouldn’t Have Waited

    A person holding a receipt at a fast-food counter, showing an Apple Watch displaying 9:18, expressing frustration online.

    BadGalKylie Report

    #58

    Found On Mildlyinfuriating. Nothing Mild About This

    Tweet highlighting housing cost versus pay during the Great Depression compared to now, expressing frustration.

    fuckballs9001 Report

    #59

    This Employee Dumping Grease In The Storm Drain

    Person pouring liquid outside Neo Cafe, expressing frustration.

    Amy_Bell97 Report

    #60

    Maybe The World Should Burn

    Collage of social media rage: Kylie Jenner's wealth highlighted, GoFundMe lacks $50 for insulin, sparking online anger.

    the_annihalator Report

    #61

    My Car That I Bought Because My Previous Car Was Totaled In A Rear Ending Just Got Rear Ended

    Damaged white car parked on the side of the road, showing rear-end collision impact.

    minertyler100 Report

    #62

    What The Actual Fuck Michigan

    Woman in winter coat beside an alpaca, with text overlay about wildlife care charges causing online outrage.

    DoorAMii Report

    #63

    Price Gauging After A Disaster

    Real estate price increase screenshot sparks online outrage.

    MemorableKidsMoments Report

    #64

    Mom Gets Her Young Kid A Tattoo

    Young boy with heart tattoos on arm and hand, mom's social media post sparks criticism online.

    Trying-to-improme123 Report

    #65

    Got This Frantic Text Early In The Morning. Dad Has My Back. I’m 20 Btw And She Kicked Me Out Of Her House Already

    Text exchange showing frustration over financial privacy invasion, urging immediate action with banking details.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    Went To Go Make Biscuits For Dinner Tonight…

    Oven interior with spilled blue substance, baking tray with raw biscuits, and a skillet on the stovetop.

    BlondBisxalMetalhead Report

    #67

    5 Teens Mocked And Laughed At A Man Drowning To His Death

    Teenagers film a tragic incident at a Florida pond, capturing public outrage online.

    goodisverygreat Report

    #68

    Wtf Is Wrong With People, Its A Video Game

    VTuber experiences online harassment after streaming Hogwarts Legacy gameplay.

    Bensupercharged Report

    #69

    Are You Being Serious?

    A woman looks upset after being fired for giving a free meal, highlighting online outrage.

    AtomicRadiation Report

    #70

    Crazy Mom Don't Let Her Son Sleep Without Her Permission

    Online post expressing frustration over a child sleeping without permission, seeking advice on discipline.

    CandidLeadership2704 Report

    #71

    Elon Musk Posted Nazi Puns On Twitter/X

    Tweet expressing anger with historical allusions, posted online by a verified user, attracting significant engagement.

    miehron Report

    #72

    This Is Just Sinful. Technoblade Was An Amazing Person And This Is The Worst Way To Celebrate His Life

    Technoblades Heaven and Hell NFTs advertised in a tweet for crypto and Minecraft enthusiasts.

    Hiimjackpleasehelp Report

    #73

    My Mom Died In October, Today I Recieved This Letter From A Scumbag

    Letter showing anger, titled "Dear Me" and ending with "Scumbag," expressing frustration over probate process.

    whattheputt954 Report

    #74

    This Order Of Mine That Took Years To Be Shipped

    Order status timeline showing multiple dates and stages, highlighting delays, including "Shipped" and "Order Packed" entries.

    GroovyCadaver Report

    #75

    Nerissa And Katherine Lyon

    Two historical photos of women with caption about undisclosed royal family members.

    likerofgoodthings Report

    #76

    R/Art Is Banning Artists Who Have Styles "Too Similar To AI Generated Art."

    Digital artwork depicting a woman in a flowing dress, with ravens and glowing eyes in the background—online frustration expressed.

    Emanu1674 Report

    #77

    Blocking 5 Of My Business' 9 Spots With 2 Being Handicapped Spaces To Go Eat At The Chinese Restaurant Next Door

    Red truck with a trailer parked across two spaces in a parking lot, blocking other vehicles.

    jkharr200634 Report

    #78

    My Copay On This Bottle Of Eye Drops Is $303/Month Until I Reach My Deductible. Then It Is $80/Month

    Small bottle and two coins showcase a product expiration date, reflecting online frustration over product size versus price.

    Psychosomatic_Ennui Report

    #79

    All Of This Food Is Still Edible. There's No Discoloration, No Damage To Packages. Yet We Have Throw It Out Because A Company Claims It's Expired

    Grocery store sandwiches in a plastic crate, showcasing an example of online frustration over excessive packaging.

    Your_FBI_Agent_Kevin Report

    #80

    What The Actual Fuck

    A headline about a denied abortion in Ohio, showcasing online outrage.

    XxSnowrlsexX Report

    #81

    This Dad On Craigslist

    Lego Minecraft set listed for sale online out of anger due to son's behavior and beliefs, among other toys.

    reddit.com Report

