Thankfully, there’s somewhere you can go when the world tests your temper. And you really need to vent. r/ExtremelyInfuriating has more than 176,000 members, collectively raging about things that drive them to the brink of anger. From daily frustrations, to serious issues, news articles, personal stories, or just pet peeves, people are sharing and supporting each other through the reddest of times. Bored Panda has put together the top posts from the page, and many prove that mankind does indeed have a long way to go.

Unless you’re a super disciplined Buddhist monk living in a beautiful, calm, remote part of the earth, you’re probably bound to experience some level of annoyance in life. It may be mildly infuriating , like getting someone else's food delivered to your door by mistake. Medium… getting locked out of your house. Or hot. Witnessing a despicable human being carrying out acts that shall not be mentioned here.

#1 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA Share icon Had 30 minutes to leave my home. When my manager called me and asked if I remembered my work laptop. I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.



#2 People Suck Share icon

#3 Artificially Obsolete Share icon

Some of us manage our anger well. And some of us really don’t. It all comes down to emotional regulation. And sometimes, our current mood or the way our day is going, or not going, can play a part in whether we want to roll our eyes at something, or punch the wall in a fit of rage. Not advised. Anger is a completely normal, human emotion. We are meant to feel it, in healthy doses. Lest we bottle everything up and one day explode like a pressure cooker. It's how you manage the infuriating moments that matters. Not controlling your anger can cause destruction that'll have a negative impact on your daily life, personal relationships, work, mental health and general wellbeing.

#4 Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished Share icon

#5 This Cat Left In A Cage On The Side Of The Road Share icon

#6 "Its Just A Prank Brah" Share icon

Before we discuss managing our anger, let's take a look at what happens to our bodies when we get mildly annoyed or highly p*ssed off. According to the American Psychological Association, just like other emotions, anger is accompanied by physiological and biological changes. When your blood boils, so to speak, your heart rate and blood pressure go up, as do the levels of your energy hormones, adrenaline, and noradrenaline.

#7 Wtf Adobe🤡 Share icon

#8 How I Found My Car This Morning When I Was About To Go To Work Share icon

#9 I Work Hotel Maintenance And This Is What I Pulled Up To This Morning Share icon

Dr Jerry Deffenbacher is a psychologist who specializes in anger management. The expert says some people are more "hotheaded" than others are. Basically, they get angry more easily and more intensely than the average person does. Think about how different people react to someone cutting in front of them in traffic. One might shrug it off and turn the soothing music up. Another might fly into a fit of rage and jump out of their car wielding a baseball bat. "People who are easily angered generally have what some psychologists call a low tolerance for frustration, meaning simply that they feel that they should not have to be subjected to frustration, inconvenience, or annoyance," notes the APA site. "They can't take things in stride, and they're particularly infuriated if the situation seems somehow unjust: for example, being corrected for a minor mistake." Here's looking at you, Karen.

#10 Neighbor Behind Our Property Was Target Shooting In The Direction Of Our Home Because They “Thought No One Lived There” Share icon

#11 Sold As “Nut Free” Chocolate. It’s Not Even Chocolate Share icon

#12 How On Earth Are Disposable Vapes With Lithium Batteries Legal? Share icon

On the other end, there are those who don't have big angry outbursts, but rather live their lives chronically irritable and grumpy. Easily angered people don’t always curse and throw things, says Deffenbacher. Sometimes they withdraw socially, sulk, or even get physically ill. You tolerance to highly infuriating situations might be genetic. The APA notes that previous research has revealed that some babies are "born irritable, touchy, and easily angered, and that these signs are present from a very early age."

#13 Knocked A Candle Onto My Brand New Boots Share icon

#14 My “Friends” Neglected Goldfish Share icon

#15 I Was In Mexico And I Saw This. These Poor Chickens And Ducks Share icon

The way we are brought up, or who and what we are exposed to can also play a part. Some of us are taught that anger is is negative and we shouldn't express it. We therefore don't learn to channel our anger properly. Others learn that it's okay to show your emotions. Whether they be anger, sadness, or pure joy. And they also learn to regulate their emotions so that they don't have big outbursts. The APA's site reveals that people who are easily angered often come from families that are "disruptive, chaotic, and not skilled at emotional communications."

#16 280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A Share icon

#17 Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night Share icon

#18 My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink Share icon

#19 Nobody Cares About Handicapped Parking In My Town Share icon

#20 I’m Already Sick And I See This Share icon

#21 What The F*ck Is This Share icon

#22 Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s “Library” Now Share icon

#23 The Bathrooms At My School Don't Have Stall Doors Share icon

#24 The Mona Lisa Got Smeared By A Cake By An Activist Share icon

#25 Mandatory Tipping Share icon

#26 Pitbull Is In A Chihuahua Cage Share icon

#27 Ticketmaster Scammed Thousands Of Fans, "Sold Out" Stadium Concert Is Empty Share icon

#28 How It Be When The Spray Can Runs Out Of Air But There’s Still So Much Cheese Inside Share icon

#29 Oh My God Share icon

#30 The Way My School "Helps" It's Students. Not Able To Go To The Bathroom Or Get Water Or Food Share icon

#31 Racist Karen Leaves A Message (Not Mine) Share icon

#32 This Is Beyond Fuckedup Share icon

#33 Having To Put Your Dog Down Because Of The Negligence Of Another Dog Owner Share icon

#34 So I Broke My Leg. This Doesn’t Include The Emergency Room Visit Prior Share icon

#35 Egyptian Authorities Are Destroying Heritage Sites To Make Room For Highways Share icon

#36 Moving Horror Share icon We moved from Nebraska to Maryland and hired a company to move us. They didn't have a big enough truck so we had to throw away some of our stuff and leave behind some things like my husband's big work bench. It took 3 weeks to get to us and we only got back 1/3 of our entire 2 bedroom apartment. I've spent days crying over this. I paid them $3,000. They told me to file a claim but without receipts to prove what we bought they would deny it immediately, that is exactly what the representative on the phone said.



We lost SO MUCH! That wooden chest was handmade by my husband's great grandpa and it's DESTROYED!

#37 This Is Bs. This Guy Is About To Have A Heat Stroke Because Of Corporations Not Giving Him Access To A/C. Poor Guy Share icon

#38 My Brother Decided To "Re-Claim" My Autographed Pete The Cat Plush That Was Signed By Eric Litwin Back In 2011. I Fucking Hate Him Share icon

#39 Finished Work For The Day And Couldn’t Get Back In My Car Share icon

#40 Starbucks Bathroom Finding Share icon

#41 How Much Krispy Kreme Throws Out Share icon

#42 He Removed A Divider And Let His Kids Lie Ubder An Art Piece. (Light Art Museum Budapest.) Share icon

#43 I Beg Your Finest Fucking Pardon, That's Not How This Works Share icon

#44 This Hotel Owner, James Brock, Poured Acid In His Pool In 1965 At The Monson Motor Lodge Just Because Black Individuals Wanted To Relax And Cool Off In The Pool Too Share icon

#45 My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much Share icon

#46 Men Share icon

#47 Narcissistic Gender Reveal Share icon

#48 This Is My Hotel's Public Pool After Somebody Decided They Didn't Want To Pay 2 Dollars To Use The Washing Machines Share icon

#49 This Is What Papa Murphys Put On My Mom's Order Because She Called In A Few Minutes Before Closing Share icon

#50 I Think The Word "Why" Fits My Thoughts Best Share icon

#51 How Does This Even Happen???? Share icon

#52 Cop Doing 90 In A 35 With No Lights Or Sirens Kills 2 People, Media Still Tries To Blame The Deceased Share icon

#53 Dolphin Dies After Tourists Yank It Out Of Ocean For Selfies Share icon

#54 He Got Away With Grooming A 12 Year Old Because He Is Attractive. 1.4 Million Followers On Weibo Saying How Cute They Look Together Share icon

#55 This Is Just Insane Share icon

#56 To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either 6y/O, Brain Damaged, Or Both Share icon

#57 Waiting At Mcdonald’s For Over An Hour. We Walked A Few Miles There Or Else We Wouldn’t Have Waited Share icon

#58 Found On Mildlyinfuriating. Nothing Mild About This Share icon

#59 This Employee Dumping Grease In The Storm Drain Share icon

#60 Maybe The World Should Burn Share icon

#61 My Car That I Bought Because My Previous Car Was Totaled In A Rear Ending Just Got Rear Ended Share icon

#62 What The Actual Fuck Michigan Share icon

#63 Price Gauging After A Disaster Share icon

#64 Mom Gets Her Young Kid A Tattoo Share icon

#65 Got This Frantic Text Early In The Morning. Dad Has My Back. I’m 20 Btw And She Kicked Me Out Of Her House Already Share icon

#66 Went To Go Make Biscuits For Dinner Tonight… Share icon

#67 5 Teens Mocked And Laughed At A Man Drowning To His Death Share icon

#68 Wtf Is Wrong With People, Its A Video Game Share icon

#69 Are You Being Serious? Share icon

#70 Crazy Mom Don't Let Her Son Sleep Without Her Permission Share icon

#71 Elon Musk Posted Nazi Puns On Twitter/X Share icon

#72 This Is Just Sinful. Technoblade Was An Amazing Person And This Is The Worst Way To Celebrate His Life Share icon

#73 My Mom Died In October, Today I Recieved This Letter From A Scumbag Share icon

#74 This Order Of Mine That Took Years To Be Shipped Share icon

#75 Nerissa And Katherine Lyon Share icon

#76 R/Art Is Banning Artists Who Have Styles "Too Similar To AI Generated Art." Share icon

#77 Blocking 5 Of My Business' 9 Spots With 2 Being Handicapped Spaces To Go Eat At The Chinese Restaurant Next Door Share icon

#78 My Copay On This Bottle Of Eye Drops Is $303/Month Until I Reach My Deductible. Then It Is $80/Month Share icon

#79 All Of This Food Is Still Edible. There's No Discoloration, No Damage To Packages. Yet We Have Throw It Out Because A Company Claims It's Expired Share icon

#80 What The Actual Fuck Share icon