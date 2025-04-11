81 Times People Got So Mad About Something, They Just Had To Post It Online (New Pics)
Unless you’re a super disciplined Buddhist monk living in a beautiful, calm, remote part of the earth, you’re probably bound to experience some level of annoyance in life. It may be mildly infuriating, like getting someone else's food delivered to your door by mistake. Medium… getting locked out of your house. Or hot. Witnessing a despicable human being carrying out acts that shall not be mentioned here.
Thankfully, there’s somewhere you can go when the world tests your temper. And you really need to vent. r/ExtremelyInfuriating has more than 176,000 members, collectively raging about things that drive them to the brink of anger. From daily frustrations, to serious issues, news articles, personal stories, or just pet peeves, people are sharing and supporting each other through the reddest of times. Bored Panda has put together the top posts from the page, and many prove that mankind does indeed have a long way to go.
I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA
Had 30 minutes to leave my home. When my manager called me and asked if I remembered my work laptop. I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.
People Suck
Artificially Obsolete
Some of us manage our anger well. And some of us really don’t. It all comes down to emotional regulation. And sometimes, our current mood or the way our day is going, or not going, can play a part in whether we want to roll our eyes at something, or punch the wall in a fit of rage. Not advised.
Anger is a completely normal, human emotion. We are meant to feel it, in healthy doses. Lest we bottle everything up and one day explode like a pressure cooker. It's how you manage the infuriating moments that matters. Not controlling your anger can cause destruction that'll have a negative impact on your daily life, personal relationships, work, mental health and general wellbeing.
Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished
This Cat Left In A Cage On The Side Of The Road
"Its Just A Prank Brah"
Before we discuss managing our anger, let’s take a look at what happens to our bodies when we get mildly annoyed or highly p*ssed off. According to the American Psychological Association, just like other emotions, anger is accompanied by physiological and biological changes. When your blood boils, so to speak, your heart rate and blood pressure go up, as do the levels of your energy hormones, adrenaline, and noradrenaline.
Wtf Adobe🤡
How I Found My Car This Morning When I Was About To Go To Work
I Work Hotel Maintenance And This Is What I Pulled Up To This Morning
Dr Jerry Deffenbacher is a psychologist who specializes in anger management. The expert says some people are more “hotheaded” than others are. Basically, they get angry more easily and more intensely than the average person does. Think about how different people react to someone cutting in front of them in traffic. One might shrug it off and turn the soothing music up. Another might fly into a fit of rage and jump out of their car wielding a baseball bat.
"People who are easily angered generally have what some psychologists call a low tolerance for frustration, meaning simply that they feel that they should not have to be subjected to frustration, inconvenience, or annoyance," notes the APA site. "They can’t take things in stride, and they’re particularly infuriated if the situation seems somehow unjust: for example, being corrected for a minor mistake." Here's looking at you, Karen.
Neighbor Behind Our Property Was Target Shooting In The Direction Of Our Home Because They “Thought No One Lived There”
Sold As “Nut Free” Chocolate. It’s Not Even Chocolate
How On Earth Are Disposable Vapes With Lithium Batteries Legal?
On the other end, there are those who don't have big angry outbursts, but rather live their lives chronically irritable and grumpy. Easily angered people don’t always curse and throw things, says Deffenbacher. Sometimes they withdraw socially, sulk, or even get physically ill.
You tolerance to highly infuriating situations might be genetic. The APA notes that previous research has revealed that some babies are "born irritable, touchy, and easily angered, and that these signs are present from a very early age."
Knocked A Candle Onto My Brand New Boots
My “Friends” Neglected Goldfish
I Was In Mexico And I Saw This. These Poor Chickens And Ducks
The way we are brought up, or who and what we are exposed to can also play a part. Some of us are taught that anger is is negative and we shouldn't express it. We therefore don't learn to channel our anger properly.
Others learn that it's okay to show your emotions. Whether they be anger, sadness, or pure joy. And they also learn to regulate their emotions so that they don't have big outbursts.
The APA's site reveals that people who are easily angered often come from families that are "disruptive, chaotic, and not skilled at emotional communications."
280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A
Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night
My Kids (Age 3 & 5) Decided To Paint My Switch With Tattoo Ink
Nobody Cares About Handicapped Parking In My Town
I’m Already Sick And I See This
What The F*ck Is This
Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s “Library” Now
The Bathrooms At My School Don't Have Stall Doors
The Mona Lisa Got Smeared By A Cake By An Activist
Mandatory Tipping
Pitbull Is In A Chihuahua Cage
Ticketmaster Scammed Thousands Of Fans, "Sold Out" Stadium Concert Is Empty
How It Be When The Spray Can Runs Out Of Air But There’s Still So Much Cheese Inside
Oh My God
The Way My School "Helps" It's Students. Not Able To Go To The Bathroom Or Get Water Or Food
Racist Karen Leaves A Message (Not Mine)
This Is Beyond Fuckedup
Having To Put Your Dog Down Because Of The Negligence Of Another Dog Owner
So I Broke My Leg. This Doesn’t Include The Emergency Room Visit Prior
Egyptian Authorities Are Destroying Heritage Sites To Make Room For Highways
Moving Horror
We moved from Nebraska to Maryland and hired a company to move us. They didn't have a big enough truck so we had to throw away some of our stuff and leave behind some things like my husband's big work bench. It took 3 weeks to get to us and we only got back 1/3 of our entire 2 bedroom apartment. I've spent days crying over this. I paid them $3,000. They told me to file a claim but without receipts to prove what we bought they would deny it immediately, that is exactly what the representative on the phone said.
We lost SO MUCH! That wooden chest was handmade by my husband's great grandpa and it's DESTROYED!