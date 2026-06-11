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Man Suffers A Panic Attack During A Wedding, Bride Isn’t Happy About It
Man suffering a panic attack during a wedding ceremony while guests and bride look on with concern.
Friends, Relationships

Man Suffers A Panic Attack During A Wedding, Bride Isn’t Happy About It

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A mental health crisis can manifest in different ways. But for some people, such episodes can be so severe that they’re unable to control what is happening. 

This man, for one, suffers from debilitating panic attacks that can suddenly happen out of nowhere. Unfortunately for him, one of them suddenly flared in the middle of an intimate wedding ceremony, forcing him to suddenly step out. 

However, the bride didn’t take it too lightly and made sure he felt her utter annoyance about having the spotlight stolen from her. 

RELATED:

    Panic attacks can be debilitating for some people

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For this man, one of his episodes happened during an intimate wedding ceremony, forcing him to step out

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    Image credits: Ángel Ramírez Flores / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    His actions apparently annoyed the bride, who felt that the spotlight had been taken away from her

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    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He was overrun by guilt and felt selfish after

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    Image credits:

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Panic disorders can feel like a severe condition, like a heart attack

    Based on the author’s description, he may be suffering from panic disorder as a result of his mental health struggles. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, someone with this condition tends to suffer from frequent and unexpected panic attacks. 

    When they happen, these episodes may feel like heart attacks, where the person may experience trembling or tingling in their entire body. What can be difficult for the individual is the constant worry about possibly having another attack and how it affects their life, much like what the author had been going through. 

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, other symptoms may include chest pain, a racing heart, hyperventilation, chills, sweating, and even nausea. 

    The author didn’t specify what happened to him other than that he felt “on edge,” but if any of these symptoms occurred, stepping out in response was understandable. 

    However, he was fully aware of his condition and the potential triggers, especially being in such a setting as an intimate wedding. Perhaps he should have bowed out and spared himself the ordeal of such a tense situation. 

    But at the same time, the bride should have also shown a bit more understanding. The man didn’t completely steal the spotlight from her, and she may have overreacted with her angry texts.

    Many people in the comments agreed that he was in the wrong

    Man suffers panic attack during wedding, bride unhappy with situation

    But there were those who defended him

    The author shared an update after he had done some thinking

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He apologized to the bride, who forgave him

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He was also taking further actions to get more support and prevent such instances from happening again

    Image credits:

    Commenters shared their words of support and encouragement

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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