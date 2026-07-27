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Sometimes the funniest things aren’t broad, relatable observations—they’re weirdly specific ones. Think of a sign banning something so oddly precise it raises more questions than it answers, a caption that feels like it was lifted straight from one of your own (admittedly obscure) thoughts, or a comparison so bizarre it logically has no business working as well as it does.

Those are exactly the kinds of posts celebrated on r/oddlyspecific, where hyper-specific details somehow manage to strike a surprisingly universal chord. Whether they hint at an untold backstory or capture an oddly familiar experience with uncanny precision, they’re the sort of posts that make you stop scrolling just to think, “Wait... why is this so accurate?”

Scroll down to see some of our new favorite finds from the community—and stick around to find out what a Seattle raccoon with a spinal condition has to do with any of it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Feel The Anger Through The Screen

Funny and confusing tweet sarcastically thanking someone for a beach speaker.

[deleted] Report

10points
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If you’ve spent any time online recently, it’s pretty likely that you’ve encountered the internet’s latest favorite animal who’s gone from local legend to national celebrity. This time, it’s not an orphaned baby Japanese macaque clinging to an IKEA orangutan plush toy. It’s Jimothy, a raccoon with what’s likely short spine syndrome who calls Seattle home but apparently enjoys the odd vacation.

More flattering descriptions refer to his noticeably “unusual, spindly shape” and “scamper of a Tasmanian Devil.” Less flattering ones say he looks “like a 5-year-old’s crayon rendering of a raccoon, or a lesser character from a horror film.”

Either way, Jimothy’s “scamper” has even made it over onto Google Search. Just type in “Jimothy” or “Jimothy the raccoon,” and you’ll see him in all his animated glory.

But what does Jimothy have to do with the oddly specific posts we’re featuring today, you might ask? It might seem like an oddly specific entry point. But maybe that is the point.

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    #2

    Wonder Where It Was Hidden

    A tweet about a 4-year-old's funny and confusing hot cocoa theory, an example of people being way too specific.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    10points
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I am sure the candy isnt stuffed in my pillow", my kid, master of deception.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Facts

    A funny and confusing example of people being way too specific about creating a baby's social media page.

    xChicKitty Report

    10points
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    Because if you hadn’t gathered by now, the thing about Jimothy is that he isn’t your average trash panda (although we love those too!). He’s bizarre and unbothered, deeply chaotic, and, as NYT reporter Madison Malone Kircher says, “both cute and just a little bit freaky looking.”

    When you see Jimothy, she explains, you immediately understand he simply couldn’t be called anything else. It’s oddly specific, bestselling author Jamie Slack explains:

    “His name is Jimothy. Not Jimmy, Not Tim. Jimothy—like someone started to name him something respectable and just gave up halfway through and committed anyway.”

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    And that’s a large part of why she believes he went viral in the first place—”not because raccoons are new, but because Jimothy is a name that sounds like he owes someone money.”
    #4

    Let’s Start Using Wolves Now

    A funny and confusing example of people being way too specific about using wolves to solve all problems.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    10points
    POST
    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would release the wolves elsewhere to reduce pollution! The factory workers are just trying to make a living

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Poor Grandpa

    A funny tweet from Dan Sheehan about a baby mispronouncing a word, leading to a grandpa being way too specific with his name.

    [deleted] Report

    9points
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see your point -- but some of those mispronounciations are cherished by the grandparents who hear them. If you don't like it, let the kid and their parents know!

    3
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    Slack sees this as proof of what’s basically internet culture law: the weirder and more specific something is, the faster it spreads. “Generic cute animal? Fine. Raccoon with a name that sounds like a mid-level accounting temp who’s been to small claims court at least twice? Pandemonium.”

    It’s the same reason r/oddlyspecific has quietly become one of the internet’s most beloved corners, amassing over 3.8 million members. Each week, some 542,000 of them show up to share things that are, in the sub’s own words, “just way too specific”—posts so hyper-detailed that they should, by all logic, only make sense to the person who posted them.

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    Sometimes it’s a caption or comment. Sometimes it’s a bizarrely detailed headline, or a tombstone “in memory of Ellen Shannon, age 26 years” that lists the very particular sequence of events that led to her demise. But many of these posts straddle the same fine line: between deeply, almost embarrassingly personal and somehow universally relatable.
    #6

    Definitely The Perfect Teacher

    A confusing yet funny opinion on s*x education, specifying a pregnant woman as a teacher.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    9points
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was in a church group with a lot of 14-16 yo while pregnant. Initiallty all was "How cute, I want a baby too" but after seing me puke in a bucket for the umptenth time and being in a wheelchair the last month noone wanted a baby anymore.

    0
    0points
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    #7

    $15

    A confusing tweet from robwhisman about a $15 Tylenol charge after a cavity fill, showing people being way too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that allowed in the US? In Germany, even over-the-counter d***s can't be given to patients by medical staff unless it's on a physician's say.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Nice Proof

    A tweet about a school secretary's funny and confusing lesson, showcasing people being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    8points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Mrs DeBlasio!

    3
    3points
    reply
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    They’re specific, but somehow even if you’ve never had the exact experience, the vividness of the description makes it easy to picture, and that’s exactly what makes it funny. Or they describe something so precisely, down to the last unnecessary detail, that the specificity loops back around into feeling universal.

    A comparison that seems completely arbitrary at first suddenly clicks. A caption about an oddly particular habit, or a passing thought you’ve never said out loud, makes you pause and realize: I’ve done that. I’ve thought that. I just never had the words for it.

    In such cases, often the experience itself isn’t remarkable at all. Rather, what’s remarkable is that someone managed to describe it perfectly.
    #9

    10 Years

    A funny tweet by V Del Rossi about Gaga becoming a legend and his math teacher being in jail, an example of people being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Kid Tells A Story

    A funny tweet about a 4-year-old pretending to be a hired cleaner with five kids and a 30-year marriage, an example of people being way too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Bruh

    Funny image of a lesbian couple, comparing their expressions to parents at a conference about their child biting someone.

    CapybaraSupremacy Report

    8points
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The commenters name is Galinda! I didnt know that was a actual name, and how fitting here!

    -2
    -2points
    reply

    But sometimes the appeal of these posts comes down to a mismatch between the detail that is included and that which is left out. These instead work by holding information back, daring you to fill in the blank yourself.

    And research backs this up: Psychologist George Loewenstein’s landmark 1994 paper on the psychology of curiosity found that it kicks in the moment we sense a “gap” between what we know and what we don’t.

    “The Holy Bible read in a condescending voice by a 14-year-old atheist” makes us wonder why the need for such a cassette ever arose in the first place.

    Something similar can be said for that unusually round raccoon, Slack says: “Everybody just wanted to know more about Jimothy. What does he want. Where is he going. Is he okay.”

    And that “instinct to collectively root for a chaotic little trash panda with grandpa name,” she argues, “is actually the most human thing we’ve done online in a while.”

    #12

    English Can't Be Stopped🫠

    A funny and confusing tweet conversation about the word spouse and English language oddities, an example of people being specific.

    Old-Boot-250 Report

    8points
    POST
    #13

    Cooking

    Funny and confusing tweet about being specific while watching Bake-off vs. baking at home.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
    POST
    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I typically watch the Great British Bake Off when I'm fasting. I don't know why. Maybe I hate myself?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Fellow Americans!

    Funny and confusing tweet about feeling disconnected from Americans by the Netflix top 10.

    Far-Newspaper-4700 Report

    7points
    POST

    Perhaps that’s one of the internet’s quiet superpowers.

    Slack says that Jimothy “has done more for national unity” than anything she’s seen “in recent memory.” And while she admits that’s a hot take, she might just have a point.

    Thriving communities like r/oddlyspecific show that it’s possible for the most specific, personal observations to find an audience—and then discover that audience is far greater than one might’ve thought. What might start as a joke that feels too niche to share can become something thousands of strangers recognize instantly.

    And what both the posts shared in this subreddit and the internet’s favorite raccoon with a spine condition prove is something Slack articulates perfectly:

    “Specificity is everything. The internet doesn’t rally around vague. It rallies around Jimothy.”
    #15

    I Can’t Imagine

    A funny example of someone being way too specific, imagining a breakup in 1823 as Beethoven drops Moonlight Sonata.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Future

    A tweet about the Apple Car and a funny, confusing scenario in 2032, showing people being way too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    No Spoilers Please

    A tweet about a musical, book, movie, and another book's ages, an example of people being way too specific.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    6points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If ever I saw an argument for punctuation.

    0
    0points
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    #18

    Strange Exception

    A screenshot of a specific and funny discussion about cheating in relationships.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    6points
    POST
    brandon-mcclure0301 avatar
    Wetbeard-the-Pirate (they/she)
    Wetbeard-the-Pirate (they/she)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the third thing you're penetrating???? (mouth doesn't count)

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Family Secret Tho

    A funny and confusing tweet by Zak Toscani about family secret recipes and cheating, an example of people being way too specific.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Only The Cat Heard

    Funny and confusing tweet about a specific conversation with a cat and a car horn.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    6points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣 I love this!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    Wait What?

    Funny map showing Australia, highlighting the country where the prime minister disappeared and citizens didn't care.

    Unknown_Warrior274 Report

    6points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But we will proudly tell you that we promptly named a swimming pool after him

    4
    4points
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    #22

    I Can See It…

    A funny tweet about Cam Newton looking like a disgraced polo player, a confusing example of people being way too specific.

    Throwaway_Thrills Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Definitely Enjoying His 2nd Daughter’s Wedding

    A funny image of a young boy in a suit, looking like he is 68 and retired, an example of people being way too specific.

    beingsleek Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Found Another Specific Grave

    A confusing gravestone example for Ellen Shannon, who was fatally burned by a non-explosive fluid, showing people being way too specific.

    ChaoticMornings Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Bermuda Triangle!

    A funny and confusing example of someone being too specific, discussing childhood Bermuda Triangle fears.

    Far-Newspaper-4700 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Haunted Castle

    A tweet about billionaires being boring, wishing they lived in haunted castles with moats and hedges.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    That Other Post Without Censoring

    A tweet from @cessonmute, a funny and confusing example of a wealthy friend giving gifts for gossip, being way too specific.

    Longjumping_Bit_4608 Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    He Really Wants The Cookies

    A funny and confusing tweet by Dan Polish Last Name looking for a very tall or small girlfriend, an example of people being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    I Hate Fondant

    A funny tweet by Elijah Personette describing cake in a cake looks like object video, an example of people being way too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Facts

    Funny and confusing tweet about doctors being too specific with questions.

    Enough_Grapefruit69 Report

    5points
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only that -- "Have you felt depressed lately?"

    2
    2points
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    #31

    Bread Soda

    A funny tweet from Red Forman about someone being way too specific about drink preferences.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    New Life Phase

    A funny tweet comparing high school learning to adult interests, showing people being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Gotta Try Them All

    A funny and confusing tweet about a migraine sufferer being way too specific with their remedy of chocolate milk.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    5points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent one migraine frantically sniffing apple-scented shampoo because someone told me they'd heard it works. It doesn't.

    0
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    #34

    Men In History

    A funny and confusing example of people being way too specific when discussing historical figures' personal lives.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    5points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And ditto the famous women who lived in the country with their best friend Edith and five cats

    1
    1point
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    #35

    The Food Equivalent Of A Suicide Note

    A funny and confusing example of plain chicken and rice, questioning if seasoning hinders muscle growth.

    FourHecks Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Ideal Beach Boy

    A tweet about funny and confusing examples of an ideal beach body with a lobster claw and arm flaps.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Fact Or Stereotype!?

    A confusing tweet about a husband and his friends spending four days trying to name state capitals and African countries, an example of being too specific.

    astro_norm_ical Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Interesting Example LOL

    A funny and confusing tweet comparing a tall woman on a lap to a Great Dane, an example of being way too specific.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Oddly Specific 27 Year Old Brother

    A tweet about a funny and confusing childhood memory, highlighting how people can be way too specific.

    IvyReddington Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    She Wanted To Play A Game

    Funny tweet with a confusing, formal sexting message from a beautiful woman and a reply asking 'why do you sext like Jigsaw'.

    bumjiggy Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    A Very Specific Camper

    A man stoking a campfire, an example of people being funny and specific about their dedication.

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    What An Oddly Specific Feature

    A funny image showcasing a confusing, U-shaped skyscraper design in New York City that is way too specific.

    Nkaufmann Report

    4points
    POST
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    #43

    Thats A New One

    A funny tweet about a college roommate being way too specific about watching raccoons.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Gotta Catch ‘Em All

    A funny and confusing tweet about a friend dating someone named Blaine, but the ex's name was Blaise, showcasing people being too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Got Any Grapes

    A funny example of kids being too specific, running a lemonade stand that also offers grapes.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Chicken

    A funny tweet about someone eating a whole rotisserie chicken in a parked car, hoping to be seen as the one, an example of being too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    An Interesting Idea

    A funny and confusing example from a tweet proposing a show where moms guess their sons' specific DMs.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    4points
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish! Then after the reveal, show the moms slapping some sense into the guys.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Really Makes You Wonder

    A funny and confusing example of being too specific, wondering about driving in a roundabout indefinitely.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    I'd Pay More Than 50$

    A funny and confusing example of someone being way too specific about attending a funeral for $50.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Killer Recipe Book

    A funny tweet about a recipe blogger confessing to m****r in their long text before the recipe, an example of being too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Seems Like It Was Designed For A Niche Audience

    A confusing image of a cassette tape labeled The Holy Bible, read in a condescending voice by a 14-year-old atheist, an example of being too specific.

    DamenAJ Report

    4points
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    #52

    Eric

    A funny image depicting a man embracing his girlfriend, while a male friend is being too specific about leaving.

    FirefighterLevel8450 Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    I See No Flaw In This Logic

    A funny example of people being way too specific, comparing adults to adult cats.

    __thatBihToni__ Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Wish Someone Would Do This For Me

    A confusing yet funny example of a writing prompt about a mob boss and a lost wallet.

    Local_Masterpiece_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Sickly Quality

    A funny and confusing tweet comparing Timothée Chalamet and Natalia Dyer faces, an example of being way too specific.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Bee Game

    A funny and confusing tweet about a childs game involving a d**d bee, an example of being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    A Little Too Early To Be Saying That

    A tweet from kaijuno, a funny and confusing example of being way too specific about an 11-year-old starting their period.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    This Is A Bit Too Precise

    A funny example of people being way too specific, a tweet about the challenges of being a teacher.

    DreamgirlMoodd Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Now I Want To Try It

    A funny tweet from Noah Garfinkel about asking for sleep help at a store. Examples of people being too specific.

    netphilia Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Homie No

    A funny example of people being way too specific, a tweet about cooking for hungover people with eggs and sausages on a griddle.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    4points
    POST
    #61

    Seriously Only 1,010,300 …

    A confusing image of a quote by Alexander Hamilton, an example of people being way too specific.

    Disastrous-Link9290 Report

    4points
    POST
    amandabazner avatar
    bazjack
    bazjack
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a lot more words now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #62

    Asian Racism Is Something Different

    Funny meme showing a man's face changing from happy to horrified, contrasting a racial slur with a specific insult.

    NerooQQ Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Is This Normal

    A screenshot of a funny and specific tweet about girls texting each other before a date.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Day Off Alone At Home

    Confusing meme with text describing a highly specific, unusual experience of eating a burrito alone.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Twix Bars And Cocaine

    A screenshot of a tweet about artificial intelligence and actual intelligence, showing funny and specific thoughts.

    AspieAsshole Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    It Is Exactly What Happened

    A funny and confusing example of people being way too specific describing exaggerated girl sleepover activities.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Bone Apple Feet

    A funny and confusing example of people being way too specific about a bizarre ground beef and banana meal.

    bandgeekchic Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Sounds Silly But…

    A funny and confusing example from a tweet about a website for ranking hot girls, leading to specific, dark humor.

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Facts

    A tweet about people being too specific with baby names, advising against Kitchenaid Whiskey Jones.

    GlazeAmber_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Crazy How Easy It Is For Them

    A funny example of a specific social dynamic between friends, one being a politician and the other a mute.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Chicken Is Chicken

    A funny and confusing tweet describing a person acting like a rotisserie chicken, an example of being way too specific.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    She’s Onto Something

    A funny and confusing tweet about Thanos snap and its gut biome implications, an example of being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Drug Store Makeup

    A funny example of someone being way too specific, reminiscing about high school beauty routines and ignored boys.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    That's A Wild Arrangement

    A tweet describing a funny and confusing funeral scenario with identical coffins and bodies, questioning if it is cake, being too specific.

    Algernonletter5 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Baby Boomers

    A tweet from Zach Wallen, presenting a funny and confusing example of someone being way too specific about baby boomers and cursive writing.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Sound About Right…

    A man looking out a window, reflecting on the funny and confusing irony of leaving Jamaica to work in America for a Jamaican vacation.

    Tullubenta Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Xbox But Not Xbox

    A funny tweet from Angel wishing for a non-Xbox for girls to play and talk for 12 hours straight. Examples of people being too specific.

    SystematicApproach Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Don't Use The Bad Fork

    A confusing tweet from A K Blakemore about a partner giving 'the bad fork' for dinner. Examples of people being too specific.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    They Don’t Know

    A funny tweet from Peter Tucker about what strict parents actually teach you. Examples of people being too specific.

    beingsleek Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    I Know A Female Country Singer Who Loves Fishing And Her Ford Van

    A funny example of people being way too specific, a tweet about male and female country singers.

    Appropriate-Push-668 Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Turkish Delight Compensation

    A funny example of people being way too specific, a child looking disgusted while eating Turkish Delight.

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    3points
    POST
    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always thought it was some kind of nut-filled fudge or toffee...until I looked it up. (And ordered some.) Booooo... I'd rather have the fudge!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #82

    Spider Nightmares

    A funny example of people being way too specific, a tweet from a person who confused Benadryl for melatonin.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Best Superpower

    A confusing text post about shapeshifting, a funny example of people being way too specific.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Rare

    A funny image of a basketball player with a medieval haircut, illustrating people being way too specific.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    This Means He Definitely Did It

    A funny news article about a politician and a tweet, showcasing people being way too specific.

    BeginningHighway4830 Report

    2points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he did, it was probably the least offensive thing he ever did. Our worst prime minister ever

    0
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    #86

    Yes I Can Definitely See That

    A funny tweet from valeska about a model cosplaying Scooby-Doo characters simultaneously. Examples of people being too specific.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

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    #87

    Oddlyspecific Jim Parsons

    A funny image of Jim Parsons before and after, showing people being way too specific.

    caffeineboi71 Report

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