87 Funny And Confusing Examples Of People Being Way Too Specific (New Pics)
Sometimes the funniest things aren’t broad, relatable observations—they’re weirdly specific ones. Think of a sign banning something so oddly precise it raises more questions than it answers, a caption that feels like it was lifted straight from one of your own (admittedly obscure) thoughts, or a comparison so bizarre it logically has no business working as well as it does.
Those are exactly the kinds of posts celebrated on r/oddlyspecific, where hyper-specific details somehow manage to strike a surprisingly universal chord. Whether they hint at an untold backstory or capture an oddly familiar experience with uncanny precision, they’re the sort of posts that make you stop scrolling just to think, “Wait... why is this so accurate?”
Scroll down to see some of our new favorite finds from the community—and stick around to find out what a Seattle raccoon with a spinal condition has to do with any of it.
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I Feel The Anger Through The Screen
If you’ve spent any time online recently, it’s pretty likely that you’ve encountered the internet’s latest favorite animal who’s gone from local legend to national celebrity. This time, it’s not an orphaned baby Japanese macaque clinging to an IKEA orangutan plush toy. It’s Jimothy, a raccoon with what’s likely short spine syndrome who calls Seattle home but apparently enjoys the odd vacation.
More flattering descriptions refer to his noticeably “unusual, spindly shape” and “scamper of a Tasmanian Devil.” Less flattering ones say he looks “like a 5-year-old’s crayon rendering of a raccoon, or a lesser character from a horror film.”
Either way, Jimothy’s “scamper” has even made it over onto Google Search. Just type in “Jimothy” or “Jimothy the raccoon,” and you’ll see him in all his animated glory.
But what does Jimothy have to do with the oddly specific posts we’re featuring today, you might ask? It might seem like an oddly specific entry point. But maybe that is the point.
Wonder Where It Was Hidden
"I am sure the candy isnt stuffed in my pillow", my kid, master of deception.
Facts
Because if you hadn’t gathered by now, the thing about Jimothy is that he isn’t your average trash panda (although we love those too!). He’s bizarre and unbothered, deeply chaotic, and, as NYT reporter Madison Malone Kircher says, “both cute and just a little bit freaky looking.”
When you see Jimothy, she explains, you immediately understand he simply couldn’t be called anything else. It’s oddly specific, bestselling author Jamie Slack explains:
“His name is Jimothy. Not Jimmy, Not Tim. Jimothy—like someone started to name him something respectable and just gave up halfway through and committed anyway.”
And that’s a large part of why she believes he went viral in the first place—”not because raccoons are new, but because Jimothy is a name that sounds like he owes someone money.”
Let’s Start Using Wolves Now
Poor Grandpa
I see your point -- but some of those mispronounciations are cherished by the grandparents who hear them. If you don't like it, let the kid and their parents know!
Slack sees this as proof of what’s basically internet culture law: the weirder and more specific something is, the faster it spreads. “Generic cute animal? Fine. Raccoon with a name that sounds like a mid-level accounting temp who’s been to small claims court at least twice? Pandemonium.”
It’s the same reason r/oddlyspecific has quietly become one of the internet’s most beloved corners, amassing over 3.8 million members. Each week, some 542,000 of them show up to share things that are, in the sub’s own words, “just way too specific”—posts so hyper-detailed that they should, by all logic, only make sense to the person who posted them.
Sometimes it’s a caption or comment. Sometimes it’s a bizarrely detailed headline, or a tombstone “in memory of Ellen Shannon, age 26 years” that lists the very particular sequence of events that led to her demise. But many of these posts straddle the same fine line: between deeply, almost embarrassingly personal and somehow universally relatable.
Definitely The Perfect Teacher
I was in a church group with a lot of 14-16 yo while pregnant. Initiallty all was "How cute, I want a baby too" but after seing me puke in a bucket for the umptenth time and being in a wheelchair the last month noone wanted a baby anymore.
$15
Is that allowed in the US? In Germany, even over-the-counter d***s can't be given to patients by medical staff unless it's on a physician's say.
Nice Proof
They’re specific, but somehow even if you’ve never had the exact experience, the vividness of the description makes it easy to picture, and that’s exactly what makes it funny. Or they describe something so precisely, down to the last unnecessary detail, that the specificity loops back around into feeling universal.
A comparison that seems completely arbitrary at first suddenly clicks. A caption about an oddly particular habit, or a passing thought you’ve never said out loud, makes you pause and realize: I’ve done that. I’ve thought that. I just never had the words for it.
In such cases, often the experience itself isn’t remarkable at all. Rather, what’s remarkable is that someone managed to describe it perfectly.
10 Years
Kid Tells A Story
Bruh
The commenters name is Galinda! I didnt know that was a actual name, and how fitting here!
But sometimes the appeal of these posts comes down to a mismatch between the detail that is included and that which is left out. These instead work by holding information back, daring you to fill in the blank yourself.
And research backs this up: Psychologist George Loewenstein’s landmark 1994 paper on the psychology of curiosity found that it kicks in the moment we sense a “gap” between what we know and what we don’t.
“The Holy Bible read in a condescending voice by a 14-year-old atheist” makes us wonder why the need for such a cassette ever arose in the first place.
Something similar can be said for that unusually round raccoon, Slack says: “Everybody just wanted to know more about Jimothy. What does he want. Where is he going. Is he okay.”
And that “instinct to collectively root for a chaotic little trash panda with grandpa name,” she argues, “is actually the most human thing we’ve done online in a while.”
English Can't Be Stopped🫠
Cooking
Fellow Americans!
Perhaps that’s one of the internet’s quiet superpowers.
Slack says that Jimothy “has done more for national unity” than anything she’s seen “in recent memory.” And while she admits that’s a hot take, she might just have a point.
Thriving communities like r/oddlyspecific show that it’s possible for the most specific, personal observations to find an audience—and then discover that audience is far greater than one might’ve thought. What might start as a joke that feels too niche to share can become something thousands of strangers recognize instantly.
And what both the posts shared in this subreddit and the internet’s favorite raccoon with a spine condition prove is something Slack articulates perfectly:
“Specificity is everything. The internet doesn’t rally around vague. It rallies around Jimothy.”
I Can’t Imagine
The Future
No Spoilers Please
Strange Exception
What is the third thing you're penetrating???? (mouth doesn't count)
Family Secret Tho
Only The Cat Heard
Wait What?
But we will proudly tell you that we promptly named a swimming pool after him
I Can See It…
Definitely Enjoying His 2nd Daughter’s Wedding
Found Another Specific Grave
Bermuda Triangle!
Haunted Castle
That Other Post Without Censoring
He Really Wants The Cookies
I Hate Fondant
Facts
Bread Soda
New Life Phase
Gotta Try Them All
I spent one migraine frantically sniffing apple-scented shampoo because someone told me they'd heard it works. It doesn't.
Men In History
And ditto the famous women who lived in the country with their best friend Edith and five cats
The Food Equivalent Of A Suicide Note
Ideal Beach Boy
Fact Or Stereotype!?
Interesting Example LOL
Oddly Specific 27 Year Old Brother
She Wanted To Play A Game
A Very Specific Camper
What An Oddly Specific Feature
Thats A New One
Gotta Catch ‘Em All
Got Any Grapes
Chicken
An Interesting Idea
I wish! Then after the reveal, show the moms slapping some sense into the guys.
Really Makes You Wonder
I'd Pay More Than 50$
Killer Recipe Book
Seems Like It Was Designed For A Niche Audience
Eric
I See No Flaw In This Logic
Wish Someone Would Do This For Me
Sickly Quality
Bee Game
A Little Too Early To Be Saying That
This Is A Bit Too Precise
Now I Want To Try It
Homie No
Seriously Only 1,010,300 …
Asian Racism Is Something Different
Is This Normal
Day Off Alone At Home
Twix Bars And Cocaine
It Is Exactly What Happened
Bone Apple Feet
Sounds Silly But…
Facts
Crazy How Easy It Is For Them
Chicken Is Chicken
She’s Onto Something
Drug Store Makeup
That's A Wild Arrangement
Baby Boomers
Sound About Right…
Xbox But Not Xbox
Don't Use The Bad Fork
They Don’t Know
I Know A Female Country Singer Who Loves Fishing And Her Ford Van
Turkish Delight Compensation
I always thought it was some kind of nut-filled fudge or toffee...until I looked it up. (And ordered some.) Booooo... I'd rather have the fudge!
Spider Nightmares
Best Superpower
Rare
This Means He Definitely Did It
If he did, it was probably the least offensive thing he ever did. Our worst prime minister ever