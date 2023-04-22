64 Of The Most Bizarre ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ That May Leave You Wondering “Who On Earth Tried This?”
Rules are necessary to maintain order and civil interactions. They are the guidelines to follow when the inner compass is conflicted or you’re simply unsure of how to behave. And even though most of the rules for public places have become commonsensical, once every blue moon, you may face something completely unexpected. A restriction that’s so oddly specific, you can’t help but wonder what happened here to have led to such a rule.
Bizarre public place regulations are a more common phenomenon than you might think. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to the best of them. For instance, a request asking people to yell out not a squirrel when returning books or a ban on playing volleyball at a certain time, in a certain direction. We have put some of the most interesting examples shared by the ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ community members onto this list for you today. Scroll down to find the peculiar rules and enjoy.
I Wonder How Many Babies Got Hit Before They Put This Up
Probably stems from that short video of someone throwing a cheese slice onto a crying baby’s head, causing them to stop crying in surprise. Probably worked for a few seconds, but definitely not a viable long-term solution.
Poor Keith
...again?
These oddly specific rules have attracted a community of 4,5k members during the five years since its creation. Users of the subreddit share the most bizarre signs they come across; some seem to be jokes, others—not so much, which usually raises so many questions.
A few of these regulations seem to be based on certain past events, though. For instance, a sign on the piano saying ‘No Celine Dion’ probably means that someone’s heart (or ears, at least) can probably no longer go on. Similarly, a note by the single cheese slices, asking not to throw this type of dairy at children, is also pretty straightforward if you remember the 2019 trend of throwing it at babies.
This Question From My Job Application Still Confuses Me I Have No Idea How To Respond
Celine..... Denied!!
Some rules are no joke, though. When it comes to certain routine things in life, such as traffic, for instance, real chaos would ensue without them. Anyone who’s ever tried getting a driver’s license knows that being familiar with road traffic rules is as important as the actual know-how of driving a car. And I’m sure there’s no need to describe what streets would look like if everyone stopped following the commonly accepted order.
What Happened?!
i want to know what those "recent events" were
This Sign Posted At A Tatoo Artist’s Shop
This Is A Big Problem In My Hometown
Some regulations we follow every day are less obvious but important, nevertheless. Known as social norms, they encourage us to act respectfully and responsibly and allow for easier co-existence in a community.
The extent to which we tend to follow social norms differs from person to person. However, Scientific American pointed out that most of us abide by them because of a fear of some sort of punishment. Once it is removed, people tend to disregard such rules more.
I'm Sorry, What Now?
No Cussing Please
Don't Act Cool
Games and sports are also areas that wouldn’t work without rules. Watching a group of people wander aimlessly around a soccer field or stand on the basketball court hugging the ball arguably wouldn’t be as popular as going to a sports game now. Such activities sound as oddly specific and peculiar as most of the rules on the subreddit itself.
Quite a few rules from the sports world could make it to the redditors’ collection, though. (They might not all be odd, but some are definitely specific.) For example, polo professionals can’t play left-handed, wrestlers must carry a handkerchief with them, and women can’t have more than two buttons undone during a chess match.
Do You Think Screaming Is Allowed Though?
Gotta Feel Bad For Those Sandwich Artists
The Fact That This Had To Be Put Up
tiktok should be strictly prohibited most places
Regulations in sports are there for obvious reasons, but they also help to maintain a routine, which is important for professional athletes. Though, rules are relevant in most types of jobs. Mind Tools emphasized that workplace guidelines help ensure the safety of the employees as well as protect the interests of the company.
Mind Tools also pointed out that in order for them to work they have to be reasonable. There shouldn’t be too many of them (counting bathroom breaks might be too much), nor too few (an overly relaxed environment is also not the best idea for a business). It’s also useful to explain why the rule is implemented and what are the consequences if it’s not followed.
Don't Tell Me How To Live Dangerously
Classic Zoo Behavior
Found In A Band Room
Rules also play an important role when it comes to raising children. According to US News, they help kids understand what’s expected of them, whether at home, in school, or elsewhere. Setting certain limits or boundaries teaches them valuable skills that might be beneficial in the future, and keeps them safe and secure (despite how much they might not like them and how many temper tantrums they evoke).
If There’s A Sign, There’s A Story
I Always Say "The Horn Of Gondor" Louder Than Necessary
It’s The Raccoon Choice, Not Yours
Whether it’s kids, work, sports, or social interactions, rules can help in numerous ways. And if you’re still wondering how, browse this list of the best unwritten rules and try to imagine a life where everyone abides by them.
Found In A Japanese Ancient House During The Visit
Normal Weapons Are Fine Though. Just No Nuclear
tacobell should also be banned, as part of rule #2...
None
Sat Test Registration Requires You To Upload A Photo Of Yourself. Apparently More Than One Person Has Uploaded A Photo Of Their Dog
Spotted At A Local Ice Cream Store
It Started Off So Polite
Weirdest Sticker On This Cafe's Coffee Grinder
Well then kindly explain how I am to have my fresh ground morning baby? Hmm?
I Like To Imagine This Was One Singular, Significant Incident For Someone
But... Why
If I understand...it is okay to use too much paper provided you wash your shoes in the toilet?
How Often Does This Happen?
These Instructions Before The Exam
You Could Get Double-Towed
Guess I’m Not The Only Patient Who Suffers From Sticky Fingers
They must have had an old friend of mine as a patient. She used to empty everything in the room into her purse. She took one of those very bright hot lights used for gynecological exams and accidentally burned down her house!! Karma?
Some A**hole Probably Blasted An Attendent
Where'd Y'all Go
I Guess The "Rule" Version Is Do Not Attempt To Bounce The Lip Gloss, It Will Shatter
Don't Hold Your Breath
Throwing Confetti Is A No-Go
Do Not Smell The Flavor
This Toilet Is Special
Peter Pan Is Banned
Hands Only
Ummmm Ok Then
Buying Bread? You Need Real Dough
From A Local Ketchup Packaging
Gets Better If You Know Thai
don't not? okay got it i can pedal the sink then
Better Have Your Poop Knife Handy
What do you do when you leave your tape measure at home???
I'd Love To See The Reason Behind This One
At Least The Spelling Is Flawless
No Title Needed
This Sign In An Open Field Near The Golden Gate Bridge
Found In Chicago School Of Art Institute Dorms
Well, Ok Then
Absolutely No Trumpets
This Really Specific Sign
Yes Sir
Sober People Stay Away
I remember when you just had to know where to look for drugs. So nice of the city to advertise.