Rules are necessary to maintain order and civil interactions. They are the guidelines to follow when the inner compass is conflicted or you’re simply unsure of how to behave. And even though most of the rules for public places have become commonsensical, once every blue moon, you may face something completely unexpected. A restriction that’s so oddly specific, you can’t help but wonder what happened here to have led to such a rule.

Bizarre public place regulations are a more common phenomenon than you might think. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to the best of them. For instance, a request asking people to yell out not a squirrel when returning books or a ban on playing volleyball at a certain time, in a certain direction. We have put some of the most interesting examples shared by the ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ community members onto this list for you today. Scroll down to find the peculiar rules and enjoy.