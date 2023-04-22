Rules are necessary to maintain order and civil interactions. They are the guidelines to follow when the inner compass is conflicted or you’re simply unsure of how to behave. And even though most of the rules for public places have become commonsensical, once every blue moon, you may face something completely unexpected. A restriction that’s so oddly specific, you can’t help but wonder what happened here to have led to such a rule.

Bizarre public place regulations are a more common phenomenon than you might think. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to the best of them. For instance, a request asking people to yell out not a squirrel when returning books or a ban on playing volleyball at a certain time, in a certain direction. We have put some of the most interesting examples shared by the ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ community members onto this list for you today. Scroll down to find the peculiar rules and enjoy.

#1

I Wonder How Many Babies Got Hit Before They Put This Up

I Wonder How Many Babies Got Hit Before They Put This Up

Probably stems from that short video of someone throwing a cheese slice onto a crying baby’s head, causing them to stop crying in surprise. Probably worked for a few seconds, but definitely not a viable long-term solution.

#2

Poor Keith

Poor Keith

#3

...again?

...again?

These oddly specific rules have attracted a community of 4,5k members during the five years since its creation. Users of the subreddit share the most bizarre signs they come across; some seem to be jokes, others—not so much, which usually raises so many questions. 

A few of these regulations seem to be based on certain past events, though. For instance, a sign on the piano saying ‘No Celine Dion’ probably means that someone’s heart (or ears, at least) can probably no longer go on. Similarly, a note by the single cheese slices, asking not to throw this type of dairy at children, is also pretty straightforward if you remember the 2019 trend of throwing it at babies.
#4

This Question From My Job Application Still Confuses Me I Have No Idea How To Respond

This Question From My Job Application Still Confuses Me I Have No Idea How To Respond

#5

Celine..... Denied!!

Celine..... Denied!!

Some rules are no joke, though. When it comes to certain routine things in life, such as traffic, for instance, real chaos would ensue without them. Anyone who’s ever tried getting a driver’s license knows that being familiar with road traffic rules is as important as the actual know-how of driving a car. And I’m sure there’s no need to describe what streets would look like if everyone stopped following the commonly accepted order. 
#6

What Happened?!

What Happened?!

#7

This Sign Posted At A Tatoo Artist’s Shop

This Sign Posted At A Tatoo Artist’s Shop

#8

This Is A Big Problem In My Hometown

This Is A Big Problem In My Hometown

Some regulations we follow every day are less obvious but important, nevertheless. Known as social norms, they encourage us to act respectfully and responsibly and allow for easier co-existence in a community.

The extent to which we tend to follow social norms differs from person to person. However, Scientific American pointed out that most of us abide by them because of a fear of some sort of punishment. Once it is removed, people tend to disregard such rules more.
#9

I'm Sorry, What Now?

I'm Sorry, What Now?

#10

No Cussing Please

No Cussing Please

#11

Don't Act Cool

Don't Act Cool

Games and sports are also areas that wouldn’t work without rules. Watching a group of people wander aimlessly around a soccer field or stand on the basketball court hugging the ball arguably wouldn’t be as popular as going to a sports game now. Such activities sound as oddly specific and peculiar as most of the rules on the subreddit itself.

Quite a few rules from the sports world could make it to the redditors’ collection, though. (They might not all be odd, but some are definitely specific.) For example, polo professionals can’t play left-handed, wrestlers must carry a handkerchief with them, and women can’t have more than two buttons undone during a chess match.
#12

Do You Think Screaming Is Allowed Though?

Do You Think Screaming Is Allowed Though?

#13

Gotta Feel Bad For Those Sandwich Artists

Gotta Feel Bad For Those Sandwich Artists

#14

The Fact That This Had To Be Put Up

The Fact That This Had To Be Put Up

Regulations in sports are there for obvious reasons, but they also help to maintain a routine, which is important for professional athletes. Though, rules are relevant in most types of jobs. Mind Tools emphasized that workplace guidelines help ensure the safety of the employees as well as protect the interests of the company.

Mind Tools also pointed out that in order for them to work they have to be reasonable. There shouldn’t be too many of them (counting bathroom breaks might be too much), nor too few (an overly relaxed environment is also not the best idea for a business). It’s also useful to explain why the rule is implemented and what are the consequences if it’s not followed.
#15

Don't Tell Me How To Live Dangerously

Don't Tell Me How To Live Dangerously

#16

Classic Zoo Behavior

Classic Zoo Behavior

#17

Found In A Band Room

Found In A Band Room

Rules also play an important role when it comes to raising children. According to US News, they help kids understand what’s expected of them, whether at home, in school, or elsewhere. Setting certain limits or boundaries teaches them valuable skills that might be beneficial in the future, and keeps them safe and secure (despite how much they might not like them and how many temper tantrums they evoke).
#18

If There’s A Sign, There’s A Story

If There’s A Sign, There’s A Story

#19

I Always Say "The Horn Of Gondor" Louder Than Necessary

I Always Say "The Horn Of Gondor" Louder Than Necessary

#20

It’s The Raccoon Choice, Not Yours

It’s The Raccoon Choice, Not Yours

Whether it’s kids, work, sports, or social interactions, rules can help in numerous ways. And if you’re still wondering how, browse this list of the best unwritten rules and try to imagine a life where everyone abides by them.
#21

Found In A Japanese Ancient House During The Visit

Found In A Japanese Ancient House During The Visit

#22

Normal Weapons Are Fine Though. Just No Nuclear

Normal Weapons Are Fine Though. Just No Nuclear

#23

None

None

#24

Sat Test Registration Requires You To Upload A Photo Of Yourself. Apparently More Than One Person Has Uploaded A Photo Of Their Dog

Sat Test Registration Requires You To Upload A Photo Of Yourself. Apparently More Than One Person Has Uploaded A Photo Of Their Dog

#25

Spotted At A Local Ice Cream Store

Spotted At A Local Ice Cream Store

#26

It Started Off So Polite

It Started Off So Polite

#27

Weirdest Sticker On This Cafe's Coffee Grinder

Weirdest Sticker On This Cafe's Coffee Grinder

#28

I Like To Imagine This Was One Singular, Significant Incident For Someone

I Like To Imagine This Was One Singular, Significant Incident For Someone

#29

But... Why

But... Why

#30

How Often Does This Happen?

How Often Does This Happen?

#31

These Instructions Before The Exam

These Instructions Before The Exam

#32

You Could Get Double-Towed

You Could Get Double-Towed

#33

Guess I’m Not The Only Patient Who Suffers From Sticky Fingers

Guess I’m Not The Only Patient Who Suffers From Sticky Fingers

#34

Some A**hole Probably Blasted An Attendent

Some A**hole Probably Blasted An Attendent

#35

Where'd Y'all Go

Where'd Y'all Go

#36

I Guess The "Rule" Version Is Do Not Attempt To Bounce The Lip Gloss, It Will Shatter

I Guess The "Rule" Version Is Do Not Attempt To Bounce The Lip Gloss, It Will Shatter

#37

Don't Hold Your Breath

Don't Hold Your Breath

#38

Throwing Confetti Is A No-Go

Throwing Confetti Is A No-Go

#39

Do Not Smell The Flavor

Do Not Smell The Flavor

#40

This Toilet Is Special

This Toilet Is Special

#41

Peter Pan Is Banned

Peter Pan Is Banned

#42

Hands Only

Hands Only

#43

Ummmm Ok Then

Ummmm Ok Then

#44

Buying Bread? You Need Real Dough

Buying Bread? You Need Real Dough

#45

From A Local Ketchup Packaging

From A Local Ketchup Packaging

#46

Gets Better If You Know Thai

Gets Better If You Know Thai

#47

Better Have Your Poop Knife Handy

Better Have Your Poop Knife Handy

#48

I'd Love To See The Reason Behind This One

I'd Love To See The Reason Behind This One

#49

At Least The Spelling Is Flawless

At Least The Spelling Is Flawless

#50

No Title Needed

No Title Needed

#51

This Sign In An Open Field Near The Golden Gate Bridge

This Sign In An Open Field Near The Golden Gate Bridge

#52

Found In Chicago School Of Art Institute Dorms

Found In Chicago School Of Art Institute Dorms

#53

Well, Ok Then

Well, Ok Then

#54

Absolutely No Trumpets

Absolutely No Trumpets

#55

This Really Specific Sign

This Really Specific Sign

#56

Yes Sir

Yes Sir

#57

Sober People Stay Away

Sober People Stay Away

#58

No Poop In The Shower

No Poop In The Shower

#59

Aw Dang, Now I Have To Find Another Gas Station

Aw Dang, Now I Have To Find Another Gas Station