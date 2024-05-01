ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Yana Khachikyan and I create miniature paintings. I really believe that details make perfection, hence I try my best to achieve it while creating my miniatures. I work really hard on the details of my paintings as I think they are the most important part and they catch the eye of the viewer.

Painting miniatures requires a pretty high level of precision, it's not always easy to capture small details. So creating detailed art has always been a bit of a challenge. It requires careful planning and execution on a small surface. I tried painting even on sunflower seeds - there is no place for a random brush stroke there. So every time, I am very curious and excited too. I enjoy the fact that the stones are natural - probably that's the main reason why I got so attached to this particular kind of painting.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#10

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#12

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#16

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#19

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Painted A Series Of Miniature Paintings

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Yana Khachikyan
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!