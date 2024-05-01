ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Yana Khachikyan and I create miniature paintings. I really believe that details make perfection, hence I try my best to achieve it while creating my miniatures. I work really hard on the details of my paintings as I think they are the most important part and they catch the eye of the viewer.

Painting miniatures requires a pretty high level of precision, it's not always easy to capture small details. So creating detailed art has always been a bit of a challenge. It requires careful planning and execution on a small surface. I tried painting even on sunflower seeds - there is no place for a random brush stroke there. So every time, I am very curious and excited too. I enjoy the fact that the stones are natural - probably that's the main reason why I got so attached to this particular kind of painting.

