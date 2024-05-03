ADVERTISEMENT

I'm a Dutch photographer and have been capturing tulips in my homeland from every possible angle for more than a decade. So I asked myself: What's next?

Recently, the Dutch Tulip Society, an international network of tulip parks and festivals, contacted me with the direct answer to that question: They asked me if I wanted to photograph tulips outside of the Netherlands, all around the world!

The first stop was Yancheng, China, to the Holland Flower Park in Dafeng. I didn't really know what to expect. But once I arrived, I was amazed! Not only did they have a crazy amount of tulips, they also had many Dutch buildings. In fact, they have a whole Dutch-themed village called Holland Village. The backstory to this is that 100 years ago, a Dutch water engineer supported the local community in creating arable lands, on which nowadays millions of tulips are showcased for the public to enjoy!

In this photo series, you can see this incredible place, complete with many flowers, windmills, and even a spectacular church building!

