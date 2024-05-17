ADVERTISEMENT

I am a fine art photographer based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. I have always been deeply interested in drawing and painting, and I aspired to be an artist since childhood. My journey in photography began in 2013 when I embarked on a 365 project. I completely fell in love with photography and discovered my true passion.

As a passionate photographer, I am always drawn to the enchanting allure of the golden hour. The warm, golden sunlight during this time of day has a transformative effect, infusing everything it touches with a magical quality. Capturing people bathed in this ethereal light is truly captivating for me as a photographer.

