Dreamscapes Of Iceland: A Photographic Journey Through Time And Memory By Attila Ataner (14 Pics)

All About Photo proudly presents "Reimagined Landscapes: Iceland" by Attila Ataner. This exclusive online exhibition is part of All About Photo's curated showroom and will be on view for the entire month of June 2024. The collection features fourteen stunning photographs from the "Reimagined Landscapes: Iceland" series.

Attila Ataner visited Iceland during August and September of 2006, a pivotal period in his life. His memories of this enchanting place are deeply intertwined with its breathtaking landscapes. Iceland's vast open spaces, expansive skies, majestic mountains, serene streams and ponds, rugged black rocks, volcanic sands, moss-covered stones, and crashing ocean waves left an indelible mark on him. The country's soft, misty light on some days and stark, sunny contrasts on others have blended together in his memory. Over time and distance, these recollections have transformed, leading him to reimagine and re-edit his photographs to reflect a more authentic representation of his experiences. These images capture how Iceland lives in his mind and heart today, often revisited in his dreams.

To create these final images, Ataner paired and merged various sets of photos from his trip. He also reframed them in a 1:2 aspect ratio, inspired by traditional Asian scroll paintings, emphasizing the harmony between Earth and sky.

