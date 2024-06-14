Meet Nori, The Dog With Human-Like Expressions

ADVERTISEMENT

In the vast world of internet-famous pets, one particular dog is making waves with his unique, human-like smile. Nori, a cute Australian shepherd-poodle mix, has a face that has the entire online community buzzing.

When people see Nori, they usually take a second look. And you might do the same. It’s because Nori has big eyes, a strong stare, and pink lips that curve up a bit like a smile. “I think Nori’s coloring is what makes him look human, especially his eyes. People like to say that his eyes make him seem very wise or soulful. He has a very expressive face — he even makes a disgusted face when I’m painting my nails and he smells the nail polish,” Tiffany Ngo, Nori’s mom, shared in one of her interviews.

More info: Instagram | norichiban.com | tiktok.com

Meet Nori, the dog with a human-like smile

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Nori lives with owners Kevin Hurless and Tiffany Ngo and has gained attention for its human-like smile, pink lips, and large, almond eyes

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: norichiban

Nori has almond-shaped, expressive eyes and peach-colored skin and lips, making him look very human-like. Because of this unique appearance, he’s affectionately called “the dog with the human smile.” His owner, Tiffany Ngo, often jokes that Nori looks like a kind old grandpa, and it’s easy to understand why.

When Nori’s owners posted a photo of him on Twitter, he quickly became a star. The tweet got over 9,000 likes

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

“We were surprised by all the attention Nori got at first. We knew he had a very unique and interesting look but didn’t expect quite the reaction we got,” Kevin shared.

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Since he was a puppy, Nori’s charming appearance has turned heads

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

“We couldn’t go more than a block without someone stopping us to ask questions about him”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: norichiban

Although Nori’s snout has grown longer, changing his smile a bit, his thoughtful eyes are still just as captivating

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Many have wondered if Tiffany does anything special to enhance Nori’s unique look. She insists it’s all natural

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

“There’s no highlighting, just Nori’s natural coloring and curls,” she says.

Nori isn’t the only star in Tiffany’s household. He shares the spotlight with his brother Boba, a shih tzu-yorkie mix

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Tiffany loves sharing the lives of Nori and Boba with the world. “It’s nice to know that your little selves can be making a positive difference in someone else’s life, no matter how small,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

“Nori is incredibly sweet and friendly, and very energetic and playful”

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Nori’s owners say he loves everyone he meets, both people and dogs, and just wants to be friends with everyone

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: norichiban

Smile!

Share icon

Image credits: norichiban