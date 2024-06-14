Meet Nori, The Dog With Human-Like Expressions
In the vast world of internet-famous pets, one particular dog is making waves with his unique, human-like smile. Nori, a cute Australian shepherd-poodle mix, has a face that has the entire online community buzzing.
When people see Nori, they usually take a second look. And you might do the same. It’s because Nori has big eyes, a strong stare, and pink lips that curve up a bit like a smile. “I think Nori’s coloring is what makes him look human, especially his eyes. People like to say that his eyes make him seem very wise or soulful. He has a very expressive face — he even makes a disgusted face when I’m painting my nails and he smells the nail polish,” Tiffany Ngo, Nori’s mom, shared in one of her interviews.
Meet Nori, the dog with a human-like smile
Nori lives with owners Kevin Hurless and Tiffany Ngo and has gained attention for its human-like smile, pink lips, and large, almond eyes
Nori has almond-shaped, expressive eyes and peach-colored skin and lips, making him look very human-like. Because of this unique appearance, he’s affectionately called “the dog with the human smile.” His owner, Tiffany Ngo, often jokes that Nori looks like a kind old grandpa, and it’s easy to understand why.
When Nori’s owners posted a photo of him on Twitter, he quickly became a star. The tweet got over 9,000 likes
“We were surprised by all the attention Nori got at first. We knew he had a very unique and interesting look but didn’t expect quite the reaction we got,” Kevin shared.
Since he was a puppy, Nori’s charming appearance has turned heads
“We couldn’t go more than a block without someone stopping us to ask questions about him”
Although Nori’s snout has grown longer, changing his smile a bit, his thoughtful eyes are still just as captivating
Many have wondered if Tiffany does anything special to enhance Nori’s unique look. She insists it’s all natural
“There’s no highlighting, just Nori’s natural coloring and curls,” she says.
Nori isn’t the only star in Tiffany’s household. He shares the spotlight with his brother Boba, a shih tzu-yorkie mix
Tiffany loves sharing the lives of Nori and Boba with the world. “It’s nice to know that your little selves can be making a positive difference in someone else’s life, no matter how small,” she says.
“Nori is incredibly sweet and friendly, and very energetic and playful”
Nori’s owners say he loves everyone he meets, both people and dogs, and just wants to be friends with everyone
Smile!
