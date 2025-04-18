ADVERTISEMENT

Narrative films have a visual language embedded within their structure, and as moviegoers, we are conditioned to understand this language without our acknowledgment. All of the elements that comprise a film support suspended belief within our viewing experience to allow the viewer to become immersed in the world that is taking place on screen. Sound, Costume, Makeup, and Editing support the action that takes place within a story, and Memphis Noir highlights how Setting and Cinematography are key elements to telling a story.

Cinematography is used to visually convey events that are unfolding during a particular scene, while the setting acts as a character itself, impacting the characters and their behavior to further the plot. Memphis, Tennessee, is the setting of the series, acknowledging the city as a character and how the atmosphere, itself, establishes those who live here as characters in an ongoing movie the city has been creating through its rich history.

