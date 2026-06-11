Someone asked “Have you ever reconnected with an old friend only to be horrified of who they've become?” and netizens shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to add your own down in the comments section below.

Making friends is the sort of task that can look very different depending on your age. In primary school, all it might have taken was a sweater of the same color. Later, it can feel like one of those modern, six week job application processes. So it should be surprising that the folks we’re friends with in the past might not be the same as those in the present.

#1 A few years back, I met up with an old friend to find out that he only wanted to hang out so he could pitch a pyramid scheme to me.

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#2 I knew a girl in high school who was pretty cool. We went on a class trip and spent a lot of time hanging out, then later I went to a few punk shows with her.



7 or 8 years later, I was back in town visiting. I stopped at a gas station to fill up, and this emaciated, dirty creature stepped out of the shadows and asked me if I had any spare change. It was her. She looked like she hadn't eaten in days and had track marks all up and down her arms. She didn't recognize me. I gave her the few bills I had in my pocket and left. Kind of haunts me to this day.



edit (4 months later): She actually messaged me on FB recently. Looks like she kicked her habit and is doing well today!

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#3 I found out that an individual whom I played sports with (many times giving me rides to practice and games) was running a near multiple year long internet scam.



They posed as a parent whose child had cancer, using pictures they stole from other people and their children around the internet. The scam ended up gaining scores of supporters and went so far as selling personalized wristbands with the "child's" (remember the child is not real) name on it. They are now under investigation for possible money laundering (however it is not proven that they did or did not). This scam was so large that there are multiple large news groups that picked up and reported the story (which is how I found out).



My mind is still blown from my discovery.

#4 Two years after we broke up, an ex contacted me out of the blue and we decided to hang out. While dating we'd talked a lot about dropping out of high school and getting our GEDs so we could go to college early--I never did either one, and he decided it'd be a good plan to drop out but never get his GED. He was playing the Yu-Gi-Oh card game pretty much full-time (this was a while ago) and living off of his mom. He was living in this apartment full of garbage with a friend, his girlfriend, and her baby. I ran for the hills.

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#5 Yes, I had a friend in high school that was as normal as can be. Met him at our high school reunion and within 5 minutes of chatting he starts spewing these nonsense goverment conspiracy theories regarding 9/11 and the Boston Bombing. He even pulled out a dollar bill an tried showing hidden messages. Dude turned into a loon.

#6 I found a childhood friend that I hadn't seen for 25 years or so on Facebook. Turns out, he's a huge racist now.



On a related note, a guy I knew from the Army 20 Years ago that was a racist skinhead is now one of the most tolerant people I know.

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#7 This greaser girl who always came out to shows in my city. She was gorgeous, skinny, did her hair and make up very rockabilly, great personality, every guy was in love with her, she was the center of attention in many circles. People just wanted to be around her because she was just a fun person. I stopped being in the music scene and haven't spoken to her for 8 years.



Well I was delivering to one of my customers and someone approached me...this weird fat homeless person. "Drey? is that you?" And I got freaked out because I had no idea who this chick was...I was scared. Like she was one of those ghosts who no one can see but me... "It's me Natalie..." And instantly my heart broke. She tells me she sleeps behind her parents a garage, spends all day at a library, in front of a 7 eleven, or the park. She isn't allowed inside her house. After we caught up and believe me...this chick was out of her mind because she would bring up random things that never happen, she asked for "a few dollars" and I gave it to her. She walked away. And I was in shock...still am.

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#8 My best friend in high school went away to the army after graduation. We lost touch after a few years. I found her on Facebook recently only to discover that she is now IN LOVE with God, hates gay rights with a passion, and is on her third marriage. We had a couple catch up conversations over Facebook chat. A few weeks later I posted a story about the supreme court decision on DOMA and she sent me a HUGE rant about how disappointed and disgusted she was in me and how God will surely strike me down for my support of gay marriage.

#9 My girl friend all through high school left me after about a five year stint for a d**g dealing idiot. During high school she was the captain of the cheer leading team and an avid church goer. About 6 months ago she created a Facebook account and sent me a friend request and an IM. I had heard she was bad off but had no idea. During the IM she asked how I was doing and I told her that I was raising a family and working on my M.S. while working full time for a local college. When I asked her how she was doing I got no reply. I later sent her cousin that I am friends with a message to ask her what was up. She told me that she has 4 different kids from 4 different dudes in which she has custody of none and is a [s*x worker] and [an addict]. I wished a lot of bad things on her but never this much.

#10 My best friend from when I was 9 got hooked on pills and never learned to spell.

We used to stuff our bras together :/.

#11 I'm from a small town in the Midwest. At least half of the people I used to hang out with are now racist, homophobic jerks.

#12 I recently caught up with my best friend from five years prior. He was an internet-only friend whom (despite having close real life friends) I considered to be my "best friend".



Long story short, we just kind of drifted apart. We were in high school at the time and when each of us got jobs and moved on with our own lives our communication kind of fell away. Now, a few years later, we've started to talk a bit more.



In a recent conversation, I discovered that he had become a racist, wildly conservative, conspiracy theorist. He went on to inform me that he runs a newsletter (which was filled with crazy conspiracies) and then asked me to acquaint myself with a very popular conspiracy theorist's forum. All of this directly opposite the person I used to know. It struck me as a very drastic personality change and got me thinking you guys probably have some interesting stories.

#13 I was best friends with a girl all through elementary school but once we went on to middle school we never saw each other so we stopped talking. We randomly decided to hang out 4 years later while in High School but when we went shopping she stole a ton of clothes from a store. It was really weird and I refused to participate in any of it so I went home and never spoke to her again.

#14 I saw an old friend of mine from elementary school begging outside an supermarket. We sat down and had a coffee. I knew he got into d***s quite early but we lost contact years before that. He told me that the doctors gave him a year tops due to problems with the heart and liver. And junkies don't get new organs. He seemed very sad but somehow as if he had accepted that he screwed up and would not get a second chance. I heard from my mother earlier that he had a child. His parents live next to mine and apparently gave up on him but supported the child and the mother. He said that even though he will d*e soon something from him will stay behind: his daughter. When we said goodbye he wished me luck and I could tell that he envied me for having a live to go back to. I did not know what to say...

#15 Not a very long time between losing contact and meeting him, but this guy that was a huge d**k and a tool in my sophomore year of high school dropped out because of d**g use, a broken home, and really a large combination of issues.



My freshman year of college, I discovered that he was a janitor in my dorm building, and regularly cleaned the bathroom that I used. It seemed, however, that he had really changed for the better. He looked much better, and he was really polite and adult-like when I talked to him. He said that he had a daughter with this girl, and that he was married.



His job wasn't really the best, but I hope that his life has turned out well since.

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#16 I had a best friend from seventh grade on. We were inseperable, had matching tattoos, bought a mini school bus together, painted it green, she lived with my grandparents for awhile in high school because her mom threw her out...



Right before I went to college she started using [illegal substances], and naturally, I was worried/devastated.



I went to a bar for my 21st birthday in my hometown, because I'm born around Christmas and it was winter break. Unfortunately, none of my other friends were 21 at the time, so I was just kind of sitting at the bar drinking baybreezes with my mom. I decided to call my old friend up.



When she showed up she was so burnt out that she could hardly form a sentence. She was really on something, too. I remember feeling like someone punched me in the gut. I still miss her.

#17 My husband ran into an old friend and invited him over to hang out. It had been about 5 years since he had seen him. The old friend shows up with the sketchiest ho-bag you can imagine, missing teeth, sores, the whole nasty set. The chick makes a bee line for my bathroom and spends like 45 minutes in there before bolting to my patio and puking over my balcony. I had had enough so I kicked them out, as they were leaving they looked around my apartment and said "You have really nice things we will be back." When I went into my bathroom I found an orange cap from a syringe on the floor.



TL;DR If it has been 5+ years since you have seen someone do not invite them to your place.

#18 When I was living out of the country, a friend of mine who I had already not seen for years was hit by a car, back in the US of A. When I got back 10 months later, he had just gotten out of PT and physically was doing very well. So we start talking,reminiscing on the old times, talking about what we had done since we last saw each other. Turns out that in the years we spent apart he became a massive racist, card carrying member of (one of) the US N**i party and a Knight of (one of the many) Klans.

#19 I went to school with this kid. Lets call him Phil.



I was never too close with the guy, as we were in different majors at our arts school. Had a few core classes with him. We would talk from time to time. Seemed like the normal nerd type. One of the anime enthusiasts that would show up early to play hacky-sack with the guy who wore a cape and the girl with a cat ear head band. Generally a nice guy.



Ran into him grabbing some food about a year after graduation. We were both there alone so I asked him to sit and eat with me to be nice. He accepted. We spent the next thirty minutes catching up. He started acting very strange towards the end of the conversation, as if there was something he wanted to tell me but couldn't. We parted ways.



2 days later I see his face on the news. He had went home that night, and stabbed his Mother, Father, And Sister to Death.



TL;DR Saw a kid from high school I hadn't seen since, killed his family later the same night.

#20 I ended up hearing from one of my old childhood friends and neighbor that one of our other childhood friends in the neighborhood who I hadn't talked to in over a decade m******d his college girlfriend and is spending life in prison now. We were best friends from like 5-13 years old until our family moved.

#21 Yes... i once had a friend in junior high. i had a massive crush on her. she was really one of the nicest girls i knew. i met her again nearly a decade later... by then she had been in juvey, then in jail, then a short stint in prison. been through 2 divorces and still hung out with gangsters. she was not the nice sweet girl i had remembered. she was incredibly stuck up by then. Disturbing...

#22 Yes. I had two best friends when I was very young (1st and 2nd grade) that both moved away the same year and I have always wanted to try looking them up. I only remembered the last name of one (the boy, I forgot the girls last name) and a few years ago on a whim I put it in the search bar of Facebook. Like 12 entries down I found him and apparently in the dozen or so years since we were friends his life took a pretty down hill turn. His mom and dad had kicked him out, he didn't have a job, he was too mentally unstable to hold a job but not "crazy enough" for disability and his 40 something girlfriend had just left him. I was stupid enough to give him my number on FB and about an hour into this phone call he tells me he should move in with me and it would be great "just like old times!" I made an excuse to get off the phone and dodged all of his calls for the next week. I feel terrible that I basically rejected him but I just did NOT need that in my life at the time.

#23 Once I hit middle school it was pretty much the same group of people I ran around with for the rest of my school years. Had one guy named Bobby that was part of our group. Partied with him, crashed at his house, he crashed at mine. Were great friends. We all grow up go our separate ways into the military, I went Army, he went Navy. Couple years after he gets out he decided his life's goal is to become a serial killer. They finally caught him. They were only able to convict him on 5, but we all know there is more.. What's worse is when he was finally caught, his mom was helping him cover it up.. Oh and she worked as a dispatcher for the local sheriffs department......

#24 There was this dude I hung out with in high school. Me, him and another dude were inseperable for one summer, hanging out almost every day. I ran into him again years later, mid twenties maybe. at a bus/train terminal and said 'Hey, dude, what's up?' He spent the next fourty five minutes while I waited for my bus chainsmoking cigarettes and telling me about his troubles. How his ex girlfriend had taken out a restraining order. About how she kept calling him regardless. About how he kept losing jobs, and none of his friends wanted to talk to him. About how he the government was tapping into his thoughts, listening in on his phone calls, and calling him themselves some nights, just to berate him over the phone.



It was surreal, as the slow realization dawned on me over that time that he'd gone absolutely, entirely insane. The more I talked to him, the more comfortable he apparently felt, because the more stuff he admitted. About the voices and what they told him. No one else I knew had any idea about what happened to him except that the only time they saw him any more was wandering the area smoking cigarettes and talking to himself.



Best I can figure, he hit that 19-21 age group that Schizophrenia can suddenly emerge, and it emerged with a vengence. And because of out country's mental health system, because he was just a normal middle class suburban shchmuck without a rich daddy, because like the vast majority of americans these days he had no safety net at all...all he could do was try desperately to medicate with nicotine and alchohol and wander like some kind of terrified and half mad street-ghost that people who should have been helping hid behind bus stop shelters to avoid.

#25 Not too long ago I was walking home and saw four guys walking towards me... It was about 2am so I was being cautious and crossed to the other side of the road. One of them pointed me out to the others and they crossed too. By this point I was on full alert and knew something was definitely up, I live in the UK and they were definite 'chavs' if you know what one is.



It was dark and they had their hoods up so I couldn't see their faces. As I reached them two blocked my path and two stood behind me. One squared up to me and looked ready to fight and all of a sudden I hear one of the lads behind me, 'shockinglime is that you?!'



He rushes round and pushes his mate back, turns out he was a friend from my primary school... The last time I saw him we were around 11 years old (7 years ago).



He starts chatting as if nothing had even happened! Talking about going to some party with him as if he wasn't about to beat me up and rob me in the middle of the night! He was the nicest boy ever when I knew him, I was flabbergasted.



TLDR; Got jumped, one of them recognised me. Old friend, wanted to catch up, I got the hell out of there.

#26 My old roommate quit his job cause he didn't want to do it. Now he sits at home all day on the internet, living off of his boyfriend.



When I first met him he was determined and super motivated to be a doctor.

#27 In ninth grade there was a girl that I had a crush on. I had known her since 4th grade and always thought of her as my dream girl (she was my "girlfriend" from time to time). She moved across the country half way through 9th grade. I had always wondered what happened to her. Even into my late 20's I would have dreams about her and feel this incredible sense of love and adoration. I finally found her when I was 27 and we started talking through e-mail. One day she decided that we should talk on the phone. I couldn't wait to find out all of feelings I still had were completely warranted. She wasn't the kind cheerleader that was a "good girl" anymore. In an effort not to insult somebody unnecessarily, I will just say it was a short call and we never spoke again. I have never wondered or had a dream about her again.

#28 Not so much "reconnected" as "ran into in passing", but yeah.



During my teenage years, my best friend was a guy named Bob. Bob and I were skater kids back in the mid 90s, which wasn't very common in my area. We weren't outcasts or anything, we both played sports, but we definitely didn't fit the Abercrombie mold that most of our peers were in. We drifted apart when we graduated, he delved deeper into [illegal substances] and we just kind of lost contact.



I'm 31 now, and so is Bob. My wife and I were feeling all kinds of lazy on a Friday afternoon, our kid was with my mom for the night, so we decided to change into our pajamas at 6pm, order food in, and basically lounge around doing diddly-squat all evening. Sometimes it's the little things, guys.



Anyway, I call up my local pizza joint and order a couple medium pies since my wife likes that cardboard thin-crust nonsense with white sauce and I actually like pizza (to each their own, except when it comes to pizza.) We're doing our best sloth impressions on the couch in the living room, catching up on Mad Men and Breaking Bad (DON'T SPOIL THEM I'M STILL BEHIND) when the doorbell rings. My wife restrains the 35lb. ball of fluff we call a dog and I head to the door with the cash in my hand for the pizza guy.



I open the door, when lo and behold there's Bob.



Now, Bob was always slender, but he never looked sickly as a kid. When I opened my door I didn't recognize him. He had pockmarks on his face, his hair was long and greasy, he looked frail and unhealthy.



"$20.50, right? Here's $25, all you bud" I said as I extended my hand for the pies.



"OpticalDelusions? OpticalDelusions LastName?" he choked out in a gravely voice that shouldn't come out of a 30 year-old.



"Yeah... sorry man do I kno- BOB?!?" The realization hit me like a bug hitting a windshield, this used to be one of my best friends!



"Yeah man, how you been?" he wheezed, each word slurred and sputtered out as if he'd forgotten how to speak, his lips barely moving, his mouth slightly agape, slack-jawed. He picked at one of the pockmark scabs while he waited for me to answer.



"Uh... good! I married [wife], had a daughter in October... things are pretty good man, how about you?" I instantly regretted asking, but common social courtesy had taken over and I didn't feel like I was talking to a friend, but a stranger in a friend's deteriorating frame.



"Not too bad, still living with pops in [city we grew up in], just workin' and chillin', y'kno?" his voice was cracking, the words seemed forced and completely devoid of emotion, as if he was answering the cashier at the grocer when asked 'did you find everything?'



"That's... cool.... man..." I swear it took me five minutes to get that sentence out, or at least it felt like it. Hell, it felt like five *eternities* - here I am, in my big ol' house in the 'burbs with a pretty wife and an amazing baby girl and two cars and a dog, living the snapshot of the American Dream, and here is *living proof* of how my life could've turned out if I decided to keep doing [illegal substances].

#29 After going away to college and coming back to my hometown, I was horrified to find out that my best friend turned into a Neo N**i/K*K guy. This is the same guy that I would have dinner at his house mom and dad loved me and even his nephew. He had gone to the extreme by getting N**i tattoos and even wearing racist shirts. He still was very nice to me and invited me over where he was proudly displaying his Rebel Flag, tats, N**i symbols.

It was hard for me to think this was my friend who would pick me up everyday for school and drop me off. By the way I'm a black female. I still somewhat talk to his sister and parents.

#30 I am that friend. : My life went [downhill] after high school, everyone reconnects with me, they see how bad a hole I'm in and they just bail and never talk to me after that.

#31 Yep. I had a friend in elementary school who moved in 5th grade. He didn't move far, but this was 1988, so there was no internet, his family was too poor to have a phone, and we lost touch.



Fast forward to 2002. I was teaching GED classes in the jail in our hometown. In my third or fourth month of the job, he came into one of my classes, as an inmate.



In a small town, this really wasn't uncommon. I had tons of former friends and acquaintances from school in on d**g charges, child support, usually relatively minor things like that.



He was in for m****r. Not on suspicion of m****r, no ambiguity. He literally k****d a guy with a switchblade, on the street, in front of numerous witnesses. Cut him wide open. I don't even remember his reason for doing it, but it was something pretty mild, like an insult or something similar.



He had no remorse. He tried to talk to me about just stuff, and I was civil like I always was with my students. I actually made some good "friends" in jail, but he and I just didn't have anything in common anymore. I was a college grad, working on a higher degree, keeping clean and out of trouble... This wasn't even his first time in jail. He had been in before for beating people up, numerous d**g charges. He definitely was not that kid that I traded Garbage Pail Kids with anymore.



He didn't last long in that jail. He was just there for a few weeks before being sent to prison. He wasn't in prison long. Served his surprisingly short term, got out, and has been back to prison twice since then. Not for m****r, but domestic a*****t. Pretty sure he should probably stay in prison now.

#32 I was horrified at first then just felt pity.



I had returned home for summer after my first year of college and met up with one of my old buddies. We both were staying at our parents' for summer so we went to this trail near where we lived to smoke a J and ventured a ways into the brush on the side so as not to be seen by the people walking their dogs or whatever. We came across a big blanket under a bush that had a bong, clothes, and food on it. We look up and see two kids we knew who had dropped out of high school for grades and also getting into trouble. They had been sent to a correctional facility by their parents and when they got back and were 18 had no place to go.



It was really sad hearing their stories. One of them actually had a girlfriend with whom he pretended that he had a house and always had her drop him off at some random house. He'd tell her his dryer was broken so he could wash his clothes at her house.



They also told me all the terror stories about how kids were treated at these correctional facilities. They were really corrupt and nasty.



Anyways, they let us use their bong and we were on our way and I haven't seen those two in the five years since.

#33 Isn't that what Facebook's all about? I'm surprised often at how people I was pretty tight with in high school who were kind of wild and rebellious and "screw the system" are super super conservative adults. I know it's a cliche but in real life it seems strange every time to me.

#34 My best friend Eric from elementary and middle school. I moved after 8th grade and recently reconnected with him after 4 years of absence. Turns out he dropped out, lives with 5 other random junkies, is a******d to PCP, and got a restraining order against him from his mom for beating the [hell] out of her. To think we used to ride scooters.

#35 I went all through school (kindergarden to high school) with a girl until she finally dropped out of high school. She was always on the chubby side so that's how I imagined her when I thought of her. Then one day, about 5-6 years later I saw her working at a bank in town and she had ballooned to what has to be 500+ lbs. I couldn't believe it. It's kind of sad, we have hung out a bit since and it's good to talk to her again but I'm still shocked that she let that happen to her. At least she went back and finished high school and has a good job now though!

#36 Here's how the voicemail from one of my best friends from college went:



"Hey how's it going man? I haven't talked to you in forever, how are things?! You should give me a call back when you get a chance, I'd like to talk to you about some insurance products that I can offer you. Talk to you later!"

#37 I was contacted 10 years after graduation by our class valedictorian. He wanted to "let me in" on his multi-level marketing organization.

#38 My uncle was a college room mate with Mark David Chapman for a semester. Needless to say he was horrified.

#39 I reconnected with a guy I was good friends with in elementary and middle school in college because we ended up attending the same one by coincidence. He was ok, but pretty much a gun loving tea party adherent. Still a decent guy. I briefly went to church during college because there was this cute chick I liked and wanted to have more reasons to talk to and my friend started going with us. Fast forward a year after college and I start talking to my friend on Facebook. Everything he says has three exclamation points after it (!!!) and I start wondering what's up. Apparently he became super religious and everything he does now is because of God's will and he won't stop talking about His love. I feel bad because I think I started him down this path all because I wanted to hit on a chick.



Edit: So this guy now goes and protests at abortion clinics. They "pray" at the emotionally distressed women and hold up some really terrible signs. He's also protested against gay marriage. His politics and views have become downright toxic. He'll talk about how America is being overrun by minorities and gays and we need to be able to overthrow the government they're going to vote in.

#40 Back in high school, I competed with another person for top in my class. He ended up with a higher GPA and I ended up with a higher SAT score. He went on to become a nuclear physicist and I went on to become a lawyer. I had just created a fb page and was reconnecting with old friends when I got a message about possibly defending him in a criminal case. Before I could talk to him, another friend from high school messaged me to ask me not to represent the nuclear physicist, as a courtesy to that classmate and his family. Turns out that the guy I had competed against throughout high school had shot and k****d his wife in the middle of a heated custody dispute. The woman he k****d was my other classmate's sister. My friend served almost a decade in prison and is now out of jail. I don't know if I will see him at our high school reunion or not. I don't know what I would say if I do.

#41 I had a friend in high school who I'm convinced is a sociopath. He lied so easily it was scary. He pointed a s*****n at my head and laughed manically as he chambered and ejected each round. He was cold and calculating, but could easily convince others that he had empathy. He would act one way but as soon as a person was out of view, his demeanor would immediately change. He was also one of the smartest criminals I ever met. He never got caught. It was frightening.



He is now a super conservative, super-Christian. He has a wife and kids. Among other things he posts bible verses on his facebook page. Whenever I see a posting from him, I wonder what is the purpose for that particular message and what is he planning? I feel like I'm the only one who sees through his veil of lies.

#42 Yep. She's pregnant, not sure who the baby daddy is (she's waiting to see what color it comes out as). She still works the same [bad] job she did when she got out of highschool (a cocktail waitress at a casino). She still lives with her parents.

#43 There was a guy I knew in college who was earning his doctorate in molecular biology while my roommate was earning his masters working under him. This guy was the most brilliant person I ever knew. He'd earned three bachelors degrees at the same time without the university realizing it, never finished his masters but went straight into his PhD. He hand-built a machine to do electropharesis (DNA testing) from scratch before there was any available to buy (late 70's). Twenty years later I ran into him at a bar in a nearby town. He was living in the back of a van making pheromone based fishing lures for a living.

#44 I was joined at the hip with my middle school and high school best friend. She and I did everything together; one year in school we even crafted our schedules so that we had all of our classes together. Towards the end of our friendship, though, she and I grew apart for a number or reasons - mainly because she was super competitive with me when it came to boys, or any kind of male attention. Finally, after a huge falling out over (surprise!) a guy, we parted ways and stopped being friends. I was sad to lose her, but ultimately glad because what was once a great friendship had turned toxic.



I went to college out of state, but she had stayed in our home town and attended college there. Since we still had many mutual friends, every time I came home I would get an update about her, even though we didn't hang out anymore. Most of the updates included things like "She is sleeping around with tons of guys," "She is totally coked out," or "She is failing out of college," but the best/worst thing I ever heard was that some guy had eaten her out on stage at a psycho noise rave (I don't even really know what that is).



Finally, years after hearing all of this, she contacted me via FaceBook and asked if I wanted to hang out the next time I was in town. After looking at her profile, it seemed to me that she had turned her life around: she had a serious boyfriend with whom she was living, she had finished college, and she had a job. We agreed to meet up the next time I was home.



When I went to her house, the first thing I noticed was that nothing in it was from the past decade. There's a way to do vintage decorating, but this was not it. It was just living with and using a bunch of old junk as part of some whacked-out hispter philosophy. She even scoffed at me for having a smartphone. The last straw was when she and her boyfriend invited a few more friends over, put on a Charles Manson record, and started giving each other stick and poke tattoos. I'm all for expressing yourself with ink, but not if hepatitis is probable, so I said I had to go and ran for the hills. That was the last time I saw her.

#45 The worst is when you reconnect with high school friends, *and they are exactly the same* as they were in high school. Ugh.

#46 Best friend from elementary school through high school ended up a registered s*x offender for incident with a young girl. Never knew the details - just heard his picture/profile was on the states website.

#47 I had a childhood friend send me some weird anti psychology emails out of the blue in around 05. Then he kept trying to get me to come to some kind of meeting. At the time, I knew nothing about Scientology. In retrospect, I'm pretty sure he was trying to convert me.

#48 Not horrified, but strange. A friend of mine since childhood in our teenage/early adult years was all sensible and would argue with me that god did not exist (this was back when I still believed). Fast forward to us both being moms, I'm an atheist and she's into astrology and against vaccinations. I thought, "Hm, when did I become the sensible one?" We don't really talk anymore.

#49 Yes. My a long-time friend of mine moved from Vancouver to Calgary to live with her boyfriend who was making some serious skrillah up north. A couple years pass and she is now a full-blown racist.

#50 Not horrified, but very disappointed. I mean what can you do when your bf of 8 years marries a man she can't stand, has a baby with him and does nothing but complain about him? Hmm... Yeah, I always thought she was much smarter than that.