93 Historical Photos Showing A Past That Will Remain Alive Only If We Take Time To Remember It (New Pics)
History is not just about significant time periods, inventions, famous figures, or events of mass destruction. In the midst of all that, there is human life: silent moments of everyday life that can tell us more about a place in time than any textbook or historian ever could.
Many of us have seen photographs of world leaders at historical summits, gut-wrenching shots from military zones, and cool images of what ancient buildings looked like a couple of years prior. But this time, Bored Panda invites you to see photographs such as the hands of a homesteader from 1936, the space dog Chernushka, and the home of a rural switchboard operator in 1950s Sweden. They may not be of global importance, but they still say: we were here.
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Ismo Hölttö, Man With His Cat, Norway 1967. Sad Day For Me. My Cat Is Missing Second Week. Happy Hunting In Afterlife My Dear Friend
Hiroo Onoda, Japanese Soldier Who Refused To Surrender Until 1974. After The War Ended Onoda Spent 29 Years Hiding Out In The Philippines Until His Former Commander Traveled From Japan To Formally Relieve Him From Duty By Order Of Emperor Shōwa
Ballard Mill, 1958
Boy Painting A Face On The Back Of His Father’s Bald Head, 1877
Policeman Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter, New York 1922
Baby Camel On A Camel In Western Australia, 1916
Funeral Ceremony For Victor Hugo At The Arc De Triomphe, 1885
Rural Switchboard Operator With Her Cat In Örsundet, Sweden 1953
An Austro-Hungarian Soldier Descent Into The City Of Ice Underneath The Marmolada Glacier, 1916. Stunning And Otherworldly Photo
Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep At Casa De Beneficencia Orphanage In Havana, 1940s
Interior Of U-Boat 110, 1918
Just as complicated as modern sub or airplane control panels
Los Angeles, 1950's
Last Kiss Before Going Off To Korean War, USA 1950
A Wounded Canadian And A Wounded German In The Mud Of Passchendaele Sharing A Smoke. November, 1917
Scene From Siemens Factory, 1900-1930
John F. Kennedy Campaigning In West Virginia, 1960
Two Men By Monumental Elephant Statues, China 1870's
In 1940, The Marc Aurel Stein Expedition Took This Extraordinary Picture Of The Arch Of Roman Bridge Still Standing Near Mosul
A Cowboy Stands In Front Of His Cabin, Hot Springs, Arkansas 1901
A Watermelon Eating Contest In Cincinnatti, Ohio, 1915
Russell Lee, Hands Of Old Homesteader, Iowa 1936
American Soldiers Writing Their Names On Top Of Taj Mahal, Ww2
Soviet Space Dog Chernushka Before Her Flight In 1961
Soldiers In Bunk Bed, 1915
Los Angeles Courthouse. Built In 1891
Warsaw, 1946
Star Reporter Rick Brennan Argues With Gas Station Owner Neil Shepherd Who's Refusing To Gas Russian-Made Lada Cars, Canada 1980
Porcelain Shop, Japan 1900
Bandages Retrieved From The Kit Of A British Dog, 1915
The Esso Hibernia Under Construction, Wallsend Shipyard, 1970
The Original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In New York. Demolished In 1929 To Serve As The Site For The Empire State Building
The Uzbek Republic’s Leading And Most Decorated Winegrower, Rizamat Musamukhamedov, Bred A New Grape Variety (Bayan Shirey), 1939
Cabbage Instead Of Roses At St. Isaac's Square, Autumn 1942
Colosseum In 1846
Inflation King, Germany 1923. Outfit Made Out Of Worthless Coins
A Korean Lady Prepares To Be Carried Through The Streets In Her Sedan Chair, 1890-1923
No Dog Biscuits Today, London 1939
"Near The Forbidden City, A Simpleton Whose Job Is To Assist Brides In A Sedan Chair, Beijing, December 1948."
Turkish Soldier Returns From 1st Balkan War, 1912/1913
Stuttgart, 1931
Valentin Khukhlayev, A Grocery Store In Krasnodonsky Sovkhoz In Kazakhstan, 1959
Kyoto, 1960
Irish Woman With Spinning Wheel, 19th C
Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, 1890. Interesting That He Is Holding Japanese Sword
Sam Hood, Soldiers Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat, Sydney Ww2 Period
I'm so happy womens fashion is mostly sneakers now for everyday wear.