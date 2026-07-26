Many of us have seen photographs of world leaders at historical summits, gut-wrenching shots from military zones, and cool images of what ancient buildings looked like a couple of years prior. But this time, Bored Panda invites you to see photographs such as the hands of a homesteader from 1936, the space dog Chernushka, and the home of a rural switchboard operator in 1950s Sweden. They may not be of global importance, but they still say: we were here.

History is not just about significant time periods, inventions, famous figures, or events of mass destruction. In the midst of all that, there is human life: silent moments of everyday life that can tell us more about a place in time than any textbook or historian ever could.

#1 Ismo Hölttö, Man With His Cat, Norway 1967. Sad Day For Me. My Cat Is Missing Second Week. Happy Hunting In Afterlife My Dear Friend

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#2 Hiroo Onoda, Japanese Soldier Who Refused To Surrender Until 1974. After The War Ended Onoda Spent 29 Years Hiding Out In The Philippines Until His Former Commander Traveled From Japan To Formally Relieve Him From Duty By Order Of Emperor Shōwa

#3 Ballard Mill, 1958

#4 Boy Painting A Face On The Back Of His Father’s Bald Head, 1877

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#5 Policeman Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter, New York 1922

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#6 Baby Camel On A Camel In Western Australia, 1916

#7 Funeral Ceremony For Victor Hugo At The Arc De Triomphe, 1885

#8 Rural Switchboard Operator With Her Cat In Örsundet, Sweden 1953

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#9 An Austro-Hungarian Soldier Descent Into The City Of Ice Underneath The Marmolada Glacier, 1916. Stunning And Otherworldly Photo

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#10 Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep At Casa De Beneficencia Orphanage In Havana, 1940s

#11 Interior Of U-Boat 110, 1918

#12 Los Angeles, 1950's

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#13 Last Kiss Before Going Off To Korean War, USA 1950

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#14 A Wounded Canadian And A Wounded German In The Mud Of Passchendaele Sharing A Smoke. November, 1917

#15 Scene From Siemens Factory, 1900-1930

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#16 John F. Kennedy Campaigning In West Virginia, 1960

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#17 Two Men By Monumental Elephant Statues, China 1870's

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#18 In 1940, The Marc Aurel Stein Expedition Took This Extraordinary Picture Of The Arch Of Roman Bridge Still Standing Near Mosul

#19 A Cowboy Stands In Front Of His Cabin, Hot Springs, Arkansas 1901

#20 A Watermelon Eating Contest In Cincinnatti, Ohio, 1915

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#21 Russell Lee, Hands Of Old Homesteader, Iowa 1936

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#22 American Soldiers Writing Their Names On Top Of Taj Mahal, Ww2

#23 Soviet Space Dog Chernushka Before Her Flight In 1961

#24 Soldiers In Bunk Bed, 1915

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#25 Los Angeles Courthouse. Built In 1891

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#26 Warsaw, 1946

#27 Star Reporter Rick Brennan Argues With Gas Station Owner Neil Shepherd Who's Refusing To Gas Russian-Made Lada Cars, Canada 1980

#28 Porcelain Shop, Japan 1900

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#29 Bandages Retrieved From The Kit Of A British Dog, 1915

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#30 The Esso Hibernia Under Construction, Wallsend Shipyard, 1970

#31 The Original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In New York. Demolished In 1929 To Serve As The Site For The Empire State Building

#32 The Uzbek Republic’s Leading And Most Decorated Winegrower, Rizamat Musamukhamedov, Bred A New Grape Variety (Bayan Shirey), 1939

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#33 Cabbage Instead Of Roses At St. Isaac's Square, Autumn 1942

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#34 Colosseum In 1846

#35 Inflation King, Germany 1923. Outfit Made Out Of Worthless Coins

#36 A Korean Lady Prepares To Be Carried Through The Streets In Her Sedan Chair, 1890-1923

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#37 No Dog Biscuits Today, London 1939

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#38 "Near The Forbidden City, A Simpleton Whose Job Is To Assist Brides In A Sedan Chair, Beijing, December 1948."

#39 Turkish Soldier Returns From 1st Balkan War, 1912/1913

#40 Stuttgart, 1931

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#41 Valentin Khukhlayev, A Grocery Store In Krasnodonsky Sovkhoz In Kazakhstan, 1959

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#42 Kyoto, 1960

#43 Irish Woman With Spinning Wheel, 19th C

#44 Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, 1890. Interesting That He Is Holding Japanese Sword

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#45 Sam Hood, Soldiers Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat, Sydney Ww2 Period

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#46 Third Class Dining Saloon In Lusitania, 1906

#47 Unloading Rations For Soldiers During Ww1

#48 George A. Van Biesbroeck, Astronomer At Yerkes Observatory Observing Mars When It Approached Close To The Earth In 1926, And Using The 40 Inch Refracting Telescope, The Largest Of Its Kind In The World

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#49 Maison Kammerzell, Strasbourg, Alsace, 1895

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#50 Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 26th March 1949

#51 Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia, And Dog Taken At The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, Missouri, 1904

#52 Theodore Roosevelt Jr. With Eli Yale, A Hyacinth Macaw, In The White House Conservatory, 1902

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#54 Man In His House In Pipe City, Oakland, 1932. Roughly 200 Men Were Allowed To Lived In Sections Of Unused Sewer Pipes By The American Concrete And Steel Pipe Company

#55 Man Catches Alcohol To The Cup Pured Down From Window By Prohibition Agent, USA 1925. Great Photo

#56 Russell Lee, "Boys On Easter Morning, 1941, Southside Chicago”

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#57 Factory Workers At The End Of Their Shift, Indiana 1946

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#58 The British Concorde Fleet At London Heathrow Airport, January 21, 1986

#59 Frozen Niagara Falls, 1885

#60 Unemployed Men Outside A Soup Kitchen In Chicago, 1931

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#61 A High School Football Club In Bursa, Ottoman Empire 1910

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#62 Lunch Hour At The Raphael Weill Public School, San Francisco, California 1942

#63 Glasgow, 1870

#64 Blackfoot Piegan Native Americans In Northern Montana, 1908

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#65 Workers At A Brewery Unload Thousands Of Crates Of Beer, Getting Ready For The End Of Prohibition. April, 1933

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#66 An Austro-Hungarian Patrol In The Carnic Alps, 16 July 1916

#67 Kendo Practice, Japan First Half Of 20th C

#68 Woman With Slabs Of Bacon Tied To Her Feet Standing In A Giant Skillet Holding An Enormous Wooden Spatula, Chehalis, Washington 1929

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#69 Hydraulic Press In Krupp Works At Essen, Germany 1928

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#70 Soldiers Of An Australian 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade Walk On A Duckboard Track Laid Across A Muddy, Shattered Battlefield In Chateau Wood, Near Hooge, Belgium, October 29, 1917

#71 A Lone Woman Picketing Against Immigration Raids, Los Angeles 1937

#72 Lebaudy Brothers Dirigible Over Paris, 1903

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#73 Lewis Hine, Junkies Breaking Up Old Looms To Be Sold For Scrap-Iron And Said To Be Sent To Japan For Munitions, 1936

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#74 A View Of Castle Garth With Dog Leap Stairs, 1890s

#75 Ernest Henry Wilson, Men Laden With Tea, Sichuan Sheng, China 1908. Posted The Photo In The Past, But Found Great Article About 1917 – 1919: Expedition To Eastern Asia

#76 Oak Bridge Telephone Operators Getting Ready For A Shift Change At The Switchboard

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#77 Portrait Of Native American Couple With A Child, 1900s

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#78 James Leon Williams, When We Were Boys, 1895

#79 Portrait Of Japanese Archer, 1910s

#80 Mammoth And Giant Octopus Department Of Ethnology Interior Of Anthropology Building, 1893. From Portfolio Of Photographs Of The World's Fair By The Werner Company

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#81 Russell Lee, Man At The Bar On Saturday Night, Craigville, Minnesota, September 1937. Posted The Photo Back In The Day, But It Has This Lonely Desperate Feeling Of Existential Crisis

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#82 Gordon Parks, Department Store, Mobile, Alabama 1956

#83 Felice Beato, Temple Street In Nagasaki, 1863

#84 Richard Jenkins, Group Of Men With Romford & Evershed Ltd Pershorf 1885 Steam Engine, First Half Of 20th C

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#85 Steamer J.s. Docked In New Orleans, 1919. Great Photo

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#86 Empire State Building During Construction With Zeppelins In The Background, 1930

#87 Loading The Copper Bars Into The Ship, USA 1905. Stunning Quality And Resolution

#88 Anchor Men With Mauretania Chain And Anchor, 1910s. Man On The Right Is Absolute Unit Looking Like Dishonored Character

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#89 Baltimore In 1815

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#90 Lobby Stairs To Waiting Room And Concourses, Chicago & North Western Railway, Chicago, 1912

#91 Virna Haffer, Old Tacoma Hotel Fire, 1935

#92 Pilots From Lafayette Escadrille With Two Mascots Lions Whiskey And Soda, 1916/1917

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#93 Russell Lee, People In The Bus Station. Welch, Mcdowell County, West Virginia, 1946