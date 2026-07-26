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History is not just about significant time periods, inventions, famous figures, or events of mass destruction. In the midst of all that, there is human life: silent moments of everyday life that can tell us more about a place in time than any textbook or historian ever could.

Many of us have seen photographs of world leaders at historical summits, gut-wrenching shots from military zones, and cool images of what ancient buildings looked like a couple of years prior. But this time, Bored Panda invites you to see photographs such as the hands of a homesteader from 1936, the space dog Chernushka, and the home of a rural switchboard operator in 1950s Sweden. They may not be of global importance, but they still say: we were here.

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#1

Ismo Hölttö, Man With His Cat, Norway 1967. Sad Day For Me. My Cat Is Missing Second Week. Happy Hunting In Afterlife My Dear Friend

Historical photos: An older man wearing a cap and mittens, affectionately holding a cat against a scenic backdrop.

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    #2

    Hiroo Onoda, Japanese Soldier Who Refused To Surrender Until 1974. After The War Ended Onoda Spent 29 Years Hiding Out In The Philippines Until His Former Commander Traveled From Japan To Formally Relieve Him From Duty By Order Of Emperor Shōwa

    Historical photo of a Japanese soldier, Hiroo Onoda, emerging from the jungle, representing a forgotten past.

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    #3

    Ballard Mill, 1958

    Historical photos: A man standing beside towering stacks of lumber, revealing an industrial past.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminiscent of that great film The Plank.

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    #4

    Boy Painting A Face On The Back Of His Father’s Bald Head, 1877

    Historical photos: Two children painting an adult's head, an endearing scene from the past.

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    #5

    Policeman Dumping Alcohol Into The Gutter, New York 1922

    Historical photos: Men pouring liquid from large jugs onto a street, showcasing a moment from the past.

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    #6

    Baby Camel On A Camel In Western Australia, 1916

    Historical photos: A laden camel and its calf in a desert landscape, used for transport in a bygone era.

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    #7

    Funeral Ceremony For Victor Hugo At The Arc De Triomphe, 1885

    Historical photos: A large crowd gathers around the Arc de Triomphe, showcasing a past public event.

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    #8

    Rural Switchboard Operator With Her Cat In Örsundet, Sweden 1953

    A woman operates a switchboard with a cat on top, next to a window, a historical photo showing a past technology.

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    #9

    An Austro-Hungarian Soldier Descent Into The City Of Ice Underneath The Marmolada Glacier, 1916. Stunning And Otherworldly Photo

    A historical photo of two climbers on an icy mountain, one ascending a ladder, documenting a challenging past expedition.

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    #10

    Marvin Koner, A Nun Watches Orphaned Children Sleep At Casa De Beneficencia Orphanage In Havana, 1940s

    A nun in a habit stands in a dimly lit hallway between rows of beds in a historical photo of a past hospital.

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    #11

    Interior Of U-Boat 110, 1918

    A complex historical photo shows the interior of a submarine with many wheels, gauges, and pipes, a past technological marvel.

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    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just as complicated as modern sub or airplane control panels

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    #12

    Los Angeles, 1950's

    Historical photo of three women in shorts walking down a street, reflecting fashion and life from a past era.

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    #13

    Last Kiss Before Going Off To Korean War, USA 1950

    Historical photo of a soldier hanging upside down from a train window to kiss a woman goodbye, capturing a poignant past moment.

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    #14

    A Wounded Canadian And A Wounded German In The Mud Of Passchendaele Sharing A Smoke. November, 1917

    Historical photo of two soldiers communicating in a muddy trench, showing the harsh realities of past warfare.

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    #15

    Scene From Siemens Factory, 1900-1930

    Historical photo of a man standing inside a massive industrial machine rotor, showcasing the scale of past engineering.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    John F. Kennedy Campaigning In West Virginia, 1960

    Historical photos: A man looking up at children on a porch, capturing a candid scene from the past.

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    #17

    Two Men By Monumental Elephant Statues, China 1870's

    Historical photos: Giant elephant statues with people standing nearby in a grassy field, depicting a past era.

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    #18

    In 1940, The Marc Aurel Stein Expedition Took This Extraordinary Picture Of The Arch Of Roman Bridge Still Standing Near Mosul

    Historical photos: A lone figure stands atop a stone arch bridge spanning a narrow river in a vast, open landscape.

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    #19

    A Cowboy Stands In Front Of His Cabin, Hot Springs, Arkansas 1901

    Historical photos: A man standing proudly with his hunting rifle and a k****d deer outside a rustic log cabin in the woods.

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    #20

    A Watermelon Eating Contest In Cincinnatti, Ohio, 1915

    Historical photos: Boys participating in a watermelon eating contest with an adult watching on a summer day.

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    #21

    Russell Lee, Hands Of Old Homesteader, Iowa 1936

    A historical photo focusing on the hands of an elderly person, showing visible signs of aging and possibly arthritis.

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    #22

    American Soldiers Writing Their Names On Top Of Taj Mahal, Ww2

    A historical photo of two men in military uniforms inspecting a large, ornate metal sphere outdoors.

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    #23

    Soviet Space Dog Chernushka Before Her Flight In 1961

    A historical photo of a person examining a black dog wearing a harness, possibly for a medical check-up.

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    #24

    Soldiers In Bunk Bed, 1915

    A historical photo of two men with moustaches resting in bunk beds, with a calendar showing March 7, 1915.

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    #25

    Los Angeles Courthouse. Built In 1891

    A historical photo showing a tall building behind a vintage building covered in ivy, with old cars parked on the street.

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    Onan Hag All
    Onan Hag All
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My house in the UK is older, built 1875.

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    #26

    Warsaw, 1946

    A photographer takes a portrait of a woman in front of a painted backdrop amidst snowy, war-torn ruins, from historical photos.

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    #27

    Star Reporter Rick Brennan Argues With Gas Station Owner Neil Shepherd Who's Refusing To Gas Russian-Made Lada Cars, Canada 1980

    Historical photo of a man refusing to gas a Lada car with a sign that reads, WE WILL NOT GAS LADAs UNTIL SOVIETS WITHDRAW, a moment from the past.

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    #28

    Porcelain Shop, Japan 1900

    Historical photo of an old Japanese porcelain shop with detailed pottery and people outside, showing a vivid past.

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    #29

    Bandages Retrieved From The Kit Of A British Dog, 1915

    Historical photo of a man with a mustache and a dog wearing a Red Cross vest in a forest, remembering a past service.

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    #30

    The Esso Hibernia Under Construction, Wallsend Shipyard, 1970

    Historical photo of a huge ship, Esso Hibernia, dwarfing a street with parked cars and onlookers, a vivid past scene.

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    #31

    The Original Waldorf-Astoria Hotel In New York. Demolished In 1929 To Serve As The Site For The Empire State Building

    Historical photos: An ornate, grand building stands tall on a city street with horse-drawn carriages, a glimpse of the past architecture.

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    #32

    The Uzbek Republic’s Leading And Most Decorated Winegrower, Rizamat Musamukhamedov, Bred A New Grape Variety (Bayan Shirey), 1939

    A man with a mustache smiles while holding a large bunch of grapes, a historical photo showing a past moment.

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    #33

    Cabbage Instead Of Roses At St. Isaac's Square, Autumn 1942

    Two women harvest cabbage in a field in front of a large domed building, a historical photo showing a past scene.

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    #34

    Colosseum In 1846

    A historical photo of the Colosseum in Rome, showing its ancient ruins and preserving a piece of the past.

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    #35

    Inflation King, Germany 1923. Outfit Made Out Of Worthless Coins

    A historical photo showing a man in a suit adorned with coins, reflecting the past during inflation.

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    #36

    A Korean Lady Prepares To Be Carried Through The Streets In Her Sedan Chair, 1890-1923

    A captivating historical photo shows a child inside a palanquin, flanked by three adults in traditional clothing.

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    #37

    No Dog Biscuits Today, London 1939

    A poignant historical photo of a girl and her dog outside a shop, observing a 'No Dog Biscuits To-Day' sign.

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    #38

    "Near The Forbidden City, A Simpleton Whose Job Is To Assist Brides In A Sedan Chair, Beijing, December 1948."

    A historical photo features an elderly smiling man in traditional attire standing on a street, with another person in the background.

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    #39

    Turkish Soldier Returns From 1st Balkan War, 1912/1913

    A man in worn clothing and a cap walks down a cobblestone street, carrying a sack, in a historical photo of a past era.

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    #40

    Stuttgart, 1931

    A street scene at night with vintage cars and a brightly lit building with the word TAGBLATT in a historical photo of a past city.

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    #41

    Valentin Khukhlayev, A Grocery Store In Krasnodonsky Sovkhoz In Kazakhstan, 1959

    A female store clerk uses a scale to weigh items for a male customer in a historical photo of a past shop.

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    #42

    Kyoto, 1960

    A historical photo of a street in Kyoto with a motorcycle rider and passengers, and three women in kimonos walking, a past scene.

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    #43

    Irish Woman With Spinning Wheel, 19th C

    A historical photo of an elderly woman using a spinning wheel, illustrating a past craft and daily life.

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    #44

    Dog Child, A North West Mounted Police Scout, And His Wife, The Only Handsome Woman, Members Of The Blackfoot Nation, Gleichen, Alberta, 1890. Interesting That He Is Holding Japanese Sword

    A historical photo shows a Native American couple in traditional attire with a horse and tipi, capturing a past moment.

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    #45

    Sam Hood, Soldiers Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat, Sydney Ww2 Period

    Historical photos of a cat looking up between the legs of two people, showing their shoes.

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so happy womens fashion is mostly sneakers now for everyday wear.

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    #46

    Third Class Dining Saloon In Lusitania, 1906

    Historical photos showing an empty, grand dining hall with long tables and many chairs.

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    #47

    Unloading Rations For Soldiers During Ww1

    Historical photos of workers and horse-drawn carts next to enormous stacks of timber.

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    #48

    George A. Van Biesbroeck, Astronomer At Yerkes Observatory Observing Mars When It Approached Close To The Earth In 1926, And Using The 40 Inch Refracting Telescope, The Largest Of Its Kind In The World

    Historical photo of a man operating a large, intricate telescope, revealing a past scientific endeavor.

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    #49

    Maison Kammerzell, Strasbourg, Alsace, 1895

    A beautiful historical photo showing the Maison Kammerzell, a medieval building in Strasbourg, France.

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    #50

    Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 26th March 1949

    Historical photo capturing a dynamic moment in a soccer match with players on the field and a stadium in the background.

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    #51

    Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia, And Dog Taken At The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, Missouri, 1904

    Historical photo of a young indigenous girl in traditional fur clothing standing next to a white dog.

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    #52

    Theodore Roosevelt Jr. With Eli Yale, A Hyacinth Macaw, In The White House Conservatory, 1902

    Historical photos: A young boy in a suit holding a parrot on his arm, capturing a past that will remain alive.

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    #53

    Bronx, 1970's

    Historical photos: Two boys playing with a fire hydrant amidst crumbling buildings, showing a past that will remain alive.

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    #54

    Man In His House In Pipe City, Oakland, 1932. Roughly 200 Men Were Allowed To Lived In Sections Of Unused Sewer Pipes By The American Concrete And Steel Pipe Company

    Historical photos: A man sits inside a makeshift shelter, his hands clasped, showing a past struggle.

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    #55

    Man Catches Alcohol To The Cup Pured Down From Window By Prohibition Agent, USA 1925. Great Photo

    A man rescues a cat from a burning building using a rope while people watch from below, a moment captured in historical photos.

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    #56

    Russell Lee, "Boys On Easter Morning, 1941, Southside Chicago”

    Five young boys in stylish suits pose on and around a vintage car with an Illinois 1941 license plate, in historical photos.

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    #57

    Factory Workers At The End Of Their Shift, Indiana 1946

    A crowded street scene with many people walking, two buses, and buildings in the background, captured in historical photos.

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    #58

    The British Concorde Fleet At London Heathrow Airport, January 21, 1986

    A high-angle view of several Concorde supersonic jets arranged in a semi-circle on an airfield, showing historical photos.

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    #59

    Frozen Niagara Falls, 1885

    Historical photos: People walk on a snow-covered landscape with a frozen Niagara Falls in the background, a winter past.

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    #60

    Unemployed Men Outside A Soup Kitchen In Chicago, 1931

    Historical photos: Unemployed men wait in a long line for free coffee and doughnuts, depicting a past economic struggle.

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    #61

    A High School Football Club In Bursa, Ottoman Empire 1910

    Historical photos: A football team poses for a group portrait, showing a past moment in sports history.

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    #62

    Lunch Hour At The Raphael Weill Public School, San Francisco, California 1942

    Two young boys embrace, looking at the camera, surrounded by other children, a historical photo showing a past moment.

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    #63

    Glasgow, 1870

    A narrow, cobbled street with old buildings and a small group of people, a historical photo capturing a past era.

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    #64

    Blackfoot Piegan Native Americans In Northern Montana, 1908

    A historical photo of people on horseback by a serene lake, surrounded by mountains, revealing a beautiful past landscape.

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    #65

    Workers At A Brewery Unload Thousands Of Crates Of Beer, Getting Ready For The End Of Prohibition. April, 1933

    A historical photo capturing a vast outdoor storage area filled with stacks of crates, illustrating a past industry.

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    #66

    An Austro-Hungarian Patrol In The Carnic Alps, 16 July 1916

    A striking historical photo captures two soldiers scaling a steep, rocky mountain face amidst a vast, rugged landscape.

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    #67

    Kendo Practice, Japan First Half Of 20th C

    A black and white historical photo shows children in kendo armor practicing with swords, supervised by an adult.

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    2points
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    #68

    Woman With Slabs Of Bacon Tied To Her Feet Standing In A Giant Skillet Holding An Enormous Wooden Spatula, Chehalis, Washington 1929

    A historical photo shows a woman stirring a giant pot with an oversized spoon for a crowd, a fun past event.

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    #69

    Hydraulic Press In Krupp Works At Essen, Germany 1928

    A massive industrial press with a crane in a factory in a historical photo, capturing a past era of manufacturing.

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    #70

    Soldiers Of An Australian 4th Division Field Artillery Brigade Walk On A Duckboard Track Laid Across A Muddy, Shattered Battlefield In Chateau Wood, Near Hooge, Belgium, October 29, 1917

    Soldiers walking on a boardwalk through a devastated, muddy landscape with bare trees, a historical photo of a past conflict.

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    #71

    A Lone Woman Picketing Against Immigration Raids, Los Angeles 1937

    A woman holding a protest sign on a street in a historical photo, showcasing a past social movement.

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    #72

    Lebaudy Brothers Dirigible Over Paris, 1903

    A historical photo of a dirigible flying above the Eiffel Tower with a crowd below, remembering a past event.

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    #73

    Lewis Hine, Junkies Breaking Up Old Looms To Be Sold For Scrap-Iron And Said To Be Sent To Japan For Munitions, 1936

    Two men working with tools on machinery in a historical photo of a workshop, showing a past moment in labor.

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    #74

    A View Of Castle Garth With Dog Leap Stairs, 1890s

    Historical photos of a narrow, cobbled street with old brick buildings and a distant spire.

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    #75

    Ernest Henry Wilson, Men Laden With Tea, Sichuan Sheng, China 1908. Posted The Photo In The Past, But Found Great Article About 1917 – 1919: Expedition To Eastern Asia

    Historical photos of two people carrying large, woven bundles on their backs.

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    #76

    Oak Bridge Telephone Operators Getting Ready For A Shift Change At The Switchboard

    Historical photo of numerous women working at a switchboard, illustrating a past communication system.

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    #77

    Portrait Of Native American Couple With A Child, 1900s

    Historical photo of a Native American family with a baby in a cradleboard, showcasing a past culture.

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    #78

    James Leon Williams, When We Were Boys, 1895

    Historical photo of two men enjoying drinks outside a rustic building, depicting a past era.

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    #79

    Portrait Of Japanese Archer, 1910s

    Historical photo of a man in traditional attire aiming a bow and arrow, capturing a past moment.

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    #80

    Mammoth And Giant Octopus Department Of Ethnology Interior Of Anthropology Building, 1893. From Portfolio Of Photographs Of The World's Fair By The Werner Company

    A striking historical photo of a large woolly mammoth exhibit with a giant octopus model overhead in a museum.

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    #81

    Russell Lee, Man At The Bar On Saturday Night, Craigville, Minnesota, September 1937. Posted The Photo Back In The Day, But It Has This Lonely Desperate Feeling Of Existential Crisis

    A black and white historical photo showing a man affectionately holding a cat while leaning on a counter.

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    #82

    Gordon Parks, Department Store, Mobile, Alabama 1956

    Historical photo showing a woman and a young girl standing on a street, with a neon sign for a segregated entrance.

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    #83

    Felice Beato, Temple Street In Nagasaki, 1863

    Historical photos: A street scene in Nagasaki with traditional buildings and a temple on a hillside, showing a past that will remain alive.

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    #84

    Richard Jenkins, Group Of Men With Romford & Evershed Ltd Pershorf 1885 Steam Engine, First Half Of 20th C

    Historical photos: A group of men and a boy standing proudly beside a large steam engine, showing a past that will remain alive.

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    #85

    Steamer J.s. Docked In New Orleans, 1919. Great Photo

    Historical photos: A brightly lit paddle steamer at night, reflecting on the water, showing a past that will remain alive.

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    #86

    Empire State Building During Construction With Zeppelins In The Background, 1930

    Historical photo showing three airships flying over skyscrapers in a bustling city, capturing a past moment.

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    #87

    Loading The Copper Bars Into The Ship, USA 1905. Stunning Quality And Resolution

    Workers load crates onto a ship from a dockside with many historical photos and a past industrial scene.

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    #88

    Anchor Men With Mauretania Chain And Anchor, 1910s. Man On The Right Is Absolute Unit Looking Like Dishonored Character

    Two strong men standing beside a colossal anchor chain, highlighting a fascinating historical photo.

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    #89

    Baltimore In 1815

    An aerial historical photo capturing a bustling port city with numerous ships on a large body of water.

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    #90

    Lobby Stairs To Waiting Room And Concourses, Chicago & North Western Railway, Chicago, 1912

    Historical photo of a grand interior with vaulted ceilings, pillars, and a sweeping staircase.

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    #91

    Virna Haffer, Old Tacoma Hotel Fire, 1935

    Historical photo of a building engulfed in flames, with firefighters battling the blaze.

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    #92

    Pilots From Lafayette Escadrille With Two Mascots Lions Whiskey And Soda, 1916/1917

    Historical photos: Two men with cougars, one holding a cub, next to an airplane, showing a past that will remain alive.

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    #93

    Russell Lee, People In The Bus Station. Welch, Mcdowell County, West Virginia, 1946

    Historical photos: People gathered in a waiting room, some seated on benches, observing the scene, showing a past that will remain alive.

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