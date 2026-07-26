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While some people are only focused on looking forward, it’s nice to look back every now and then too. And if you’re in need of ideas on how to spruce up your home, you might just want to look to the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration.

We visited the ’70s Design and ’80s Design subreddits and gathered some of their best posts below. From fabulous interior design to gorgeous retro gadgets, these pics will give you a serious blast from the past. Enjoy scrolling through this nostalgic list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to pull out your old record player and blast some Queen!