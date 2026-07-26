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While some people are only focused on looking forward, it’s nice to look back every now and then too. And if you’re in need of ideas on how to spruce up your home, you might just want to look to the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration.    

We visited the ’70s Design and ’80s Design subreddits and gathered some of their best posts below. From fabulous interior design to gorgeous retro gadgets, these pics will give you a serious blast from the past. Enjoy scrolling through this nostalgic list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to pull out your old record player and blast some Queen!

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#1

Uncovered Today!

Orange patterned floor tiles being uncovered, a classic example of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
Premium 4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back when floors had some character! This might not be to your taste, but I get tired of seeing that boring gray "wood-grain" flooring in so many homes. Yes, I pop onto real estate sites from time to time.

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    #2

    Patio Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1974

    A retro patio furniture set with floral patterns, iconic of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember loving this stuff as a kid in the 70s. Flower power layover from the 60s.

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    #3

    Laguna Beach By Hisao Kawada

    An artistic rendering of 1970s and 1980s interior design with two classic cars parked in front of a building with red bougainvillea.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The trees, the beach and the cars!❤️ The house is secondary!

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    The 1970s are famous for a lot of things. It was an era of free love, warm colors, and extremely groovy music. But it was also a time of impeccable style. From the fashion of the decade to the way people’s homes were designed, it seems like everything was beautiful and intentional. So we want to celebrate some of the iconic aspects of ’70s design today with this list.

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    Vogue published a piece in 2022 explaining why 1970s style was trending again, and the first thing they noted was that the Earth tones, playful pops of color, and kitschy accents can be quite calming. “The design of the time was fun and sexy but still sophisticated—I think that heavily resonates with modern audiences,” Giampiero Tagliaferri, principal of Studio Tagliaferri, told Vogue.
    #4

    Thought You Guys Might Appreciate My Kitchen And Tiles

    A kitchen showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design with wood cabinets, orange countertops, patterned backsplash, and floral-patterned floor tiles.

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    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not crazy about the backsplash, but the rest of it is fine by me.

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    #5

    Bernstein House, Malibu, CA, USA | Harry Gesner | 1975

    Stunning 1970s and 1980s interior design with a large, colorful stained glass window overlooking the ocean, wood-paneled walls, and two modern chairs.

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    #6

    Finished The Mural On The Entry Wall

    A cozy corner with a mustard yellow armchair and a retro striped wall, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    kannasmelody avatar
    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wall has a fast food joint vibe.

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    In fact, in 2022, a survey of 600 decorators found that 26% reported noticing a resurgence of distinctive 1970s decor traits. These include Mario Bellini’s “Camaleonda” sofa from 1970, Michel Ducaroy’s “Togo” and Vico Magistretti’s “Maralunga” sofa from 1973, and Tobia & Afra Scarpa “Artona” dining series.

    Now, this decade has not always been celebrated for its style. People have long mocked anyone who has shag carpeting, wooden wall panels, and plastic-covered furniture in their home. But there are definitely some things that this era got right, and those bold choices deserve to be celebrated.  
    #7

    My 1970’s Sears Hanging Mixer

    Close-up of a built-in wall appliance with a botanical design, typical of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #8

    Epic New Score

    Close-up of a brown tie with a colorful floral pattern, paired with a blue shirt and black suit, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #9

    ‘70s Bathroom Splendor

    Bathroom with an all-green theme, including a woman bathing in a tub with matching carpeted steps, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    As far as why the 1970s style has had a resurgence in recent years, Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director of 1stDibs, believes that the pandemic may have had something to do with it. Because people were cooped up in their homes, stressed about the uncertainty of the world and the future, many felt the need for a relaxed environment. “So, nothing hard on the eyes, and a place that has an immediate comfortable feel,” Freund explained. 
    #10

    Robert G. Becker Lake House, Sammamish, Wa, USA, 1974

    Multi-level living space with yellow carpet, a red fireplace, and ample natural light, capturing the essence of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a beautiful earthy place. The Calder mobile is what really did it for me, though.

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    #11

    Conversation Put

    Sunken living room with a round sofa, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Casual and elegant at the same time.

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    #12

    Early-Mid 1970s Proctor Silex Percolator In Harvest Gold

    A retro yellow Proctor-Silex percolator, showcasing classic 1970s and 1980s interior design small appliances.

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    This list isn’t purely about the 1970s, though. We’re also here to celebrate the ’80s. And according to House & Garden, there are several valuable lessons that we can learn from the interior design of that decade. 

    First, they note that glassy modernism popped up during this iconic decade, and it added so much life to various spaces. While not everyone is a fan of glass bricks, there’s no question that they add personality to an office, restaurant, or home. And they’re much more interesting than plain, boring walls.    

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    #13

    Having Family Time In The 1970s

    A group of people relaxing in a living room, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design with bold patterns and wood paneling.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fake wood paneling screams tacky and cheap.

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    #14

    Where To Buy 70s/Preferably Sculpted Shag Carpet....?

    A vibrant green s**g carpet with a swirling pattern, a clear coffee table, and a modern chair, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design trends.

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    Rey Rory
    Rey Rory
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my grandma had that carpet pattern , but it rust

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    #15

    Everyone Had One 😊

    A woman holding a Kodak Instamatic camera, reflecting the technology and style of the 1970s and 1980s.

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    CJ Vee
    CJ Vee
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can hear this picture

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    Something else from the 1980s that we can certainly learn a lesson from is camp opulence. Today, people seem to be obsessed with neutral colors and beige, boring homes without any life. But only 50 years ago, it was trendy to practice maximalism and fill your home with bright, vibrant colors. Nobody was afraid of floral prints, green velvet, or patterned wallpaper. You don’t have to fully lean into this aesthetic today, but a little spice won’t hurt your home!

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    #16

    From 📚 'The Indoor Garden: The Houseplant Lovers Guide' ©1977 By Cynthia Wickham

    A multi-story glass structure filled with plants, illuminated at night, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #17

    “Barrels For Fun And Entertaining”- Jc Penney, 1970s

    A 1970s and 1980s interior design catalog ad for barrel-themed furniture, including dining and living room sets.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our local pizza place (Beno's)had chairs like these. I loved that place.

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    #18

    The Home Of Designer William L. Chidester In Los Angeles, California ⛲1971

    A sophisticated poolside patio with city views at night, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design luxury.

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    Memphis Milano style also emerged during the 1980s. This was in response to the obsession with functionality at the time. Instead of making pieces purely practical, Memphis Milano style was more radical, including “bright, clashing colors and geometric shapes,” House and Garden explains. It often prioritized aesthetics over function, using unique materials, patterns, and colors. But it created amazing spaces that would catch anyone’s eye.
    #19

    A Fotomat Kiosk In Massachusetts In 1987

    A Fotomat booth in a parking lot, an iconic piece of 1970s and 1980s history, offering film developing services.

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    #20

    Mcdonalds Moon Man Mac Tonight Poster Artwork

    McDonalds Moon Man enjoying a meal, showcasing 1980s interior design and advertising art.

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    #21

    The Scheininger Clinic In Jacksonville, Florida ||| 1982

    A split image showing 1970s and 1980s interior design with white, circular buildings amidst trees and an indoor courtyard.

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    Apartment Therapy notes that 1980s style has had a resurgence in recent years too. The design of that era was so much more playful than what we often see today, and it really appeals to younger generations. Apparently, some are even mixing Art Deco with Memphis Milano now.

    “When you didn’t live through that period, you don’t realize that one of those styles was a resurgence from the 1930s and one of them was a new invention of the 1980s,” says Justin Riordan, the founder of Spade and Archer Design Agency. “Millennials and Gen Z just see the whole thing as ‘80s style’ and are taking that whole genre and mixing it all together, so we’re getting this new genre that I call ‘Memphis-Deco.'”    
    #22

    My 80s Living Room

    A dim room showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design with a vintage TV, wooden blinds, and a bookshelf.

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    #23

    Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, New Jersey (1986)

    A spacious 1980s interior design of a mall atrium with a central fountain and warm lighting, capturing the era.

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    #24

    70s Koehler Toilet

    A pink vintage toilet with a wooden seat, a distinct piece of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    Are you enjoying your journey back in time and into these famous ’70s and ’80s spaces, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you think are still stylish today, and let us know in the comments if there’s anything else you miss from those iconic eras. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring design from the same two decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you to read next right here
    #25

    Avacado Goes With Everything!

    Vintage advertisement for bathroom fixtures, illustrating the avocado green trend in 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Olive drab meets lemon yellow.

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    #26

    My Mom's Kitchen

    Vibrant 1970s interior design kitchen with bold blue cabinets and neon green walls, showcasing a unique style.

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    #27

    That’s A Lot Of ‘70s In 1 Pic!

    A family relaxing in a cozy living room with a brick fireplace, plaid furniture, and red tile flooring, exemplifying 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #28

    Did Your Neighborhood Have Any Houses With A Sunken Family Area Or Den?

    Sunken living room with a turquoise carpet, stone fireplace, wooden beams, and a view of a dining area, epitomizing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #29

    What’s This Design Called

    Staircase with brown tiled walls and a striped accent wall featuring orange, white, and brown, characteristic of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #30

    Wicker Furniture From The Sears Fall-Winter Catalog, 1974

    A set of wicker furniture with orange patterned cushions, including chairs and a table, in a classic 1970s and 1980s interior design style.

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    Melody Kannas
    Melody Kannas
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ive owned wicker furniture. Extremely over rated.

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    #31

    Stonehill Residence, Poway, CA, USA | Robert Thiele | 1979

    A multi-level living space featuring a large brick fireplace, wood paneling, and unique stained glass, typical of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #32

    From 📚 'Lifespace: Designs For Today's Living' ©1977 By Spiros Zaka & Margaret Miner

    A plush pink room showcasing 1980s interior design with high-heel shaped chairs and floral arrangements, reflecting the best.

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    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an 8 year old girl in 1977 I would have loved a room like this.

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    #33

    From 📚 'Decoration Tradition Et Renouveau' ©1973 By Claude Regnat

    A split-level 1970s interior design room with wood paneling, large windows, and a sitting area with plush sofas.

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    #34

    The Twin Towers Trident Arch Design

    A low-angle, black and white shot of a skyscraper's exterior, a classic example of 1970s and 1980s architecture.

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    #35

    The ‘Sky Room’ In Architect Preston T. Phillips’ Bridgehampton Home, 1988 🌿✨”

    A living room with an expansive glass wall offering a view of lush trees, exemplifying 1970s and 1980s interior design with green sofas.

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    #36

    California Mansion From The 80s

    Top: A vibrant room with neon lights, a jukebox, and modern furniture; Bottom: A kitchen with pink and blue cabinetry, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #37

    A Sea Of Glass Blocks

    A staircase alongside a large wall made of glass bricks, a popular element in 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    CJ Vee
    CJ Vee
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a public space

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    #38

    The 80s Memphis-Style Zooble Couch

    A vibrant 1980s interior design Memphis-style bench with geometric shapes and bold colors at a market.

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    #39

    Architectural Digest • March, 1984

    A sprawling 1970s interior design living room with a large stone coffee table, plants, and a skylight.

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    #40

    From 📚 'Better Homes & Gardens: Storage' ©1984

    A cozy 1980s interior design bedroom featuring a low-set bed, built-in shelves, and potted plants.

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    #41

    My Living Room Inspired By 1980s Interior Design Photography

    A cozy living room showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design with a vintage TV, record player, and warm lighting.

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    #42

    Stephen's Green Shopping Center, Dublin Ireland. Opened In 1988 And It Hasn't Changed Since (Current Photo). It's Still Very Much Alive, Which Is Nice To See 🎄

    A grand hall with 1970s and 1980s interior design, featuring ornate architecture and large hanging ornaments.

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    #43

    From 📚 'Better Homes & Gardens: Storage' ©1984

    A bathroom with geometric orange and white tiles, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #44

    The Palladium Nightclub In Manhattan, NYC In 1985, The Year It Opened. Designed By Arata Isozaki. Mural Artwork By Keith Haring

    A vibrant 1980s interior design nightclub with a colorful Keith Haring mural and a crowded dance floor, full of energy.

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    #45

    From 📚 'Beyond The Bath: A Dreamer's Guide' ©1983 By Thomas Cowan

    A unique 1970s interior design bathroom with an orange toilet, blue tiled shower area, and lush green plants.

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    #46

    1985 Ferrari Mondial That I Saved And Brought Back To Life

    A red 1980s car, a Ferrari Mondial cabriolet, representing classic 1980s design.

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    #47

    Merlin Hotel Australia

    A grand atrium showcasing striking 1980s interior design with soaring glass and white structural arches.

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    #48

    Orange Formica Gives Me Joy!

    A kitchen with wood cabinets, orange counters, and patterned flooring, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #49

    Vintage IKEA Catalog (I Especially Love The Lamps, Anybody Know What They're Called?)

    A living room showing 1970s and 1980s interior design with orange tufted furniture and striped wall panels.

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    #50

    Scored This Couch For A Few Hundred Bucks Today. Couldn’t Be Happier

    A cozy living room featuring a large patterned sectional sofa, characteristic of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #51

    ‘70s Kitchen Design Awesomeness

    A 1980s interior design kitchen featuring blue countertops, wood cabinetry, and a patterned wallpaper.

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    #52

    The Only Thing Missing Is The Wine Bottle With A Candle And Wax Dripped All Over It…

    A warm 1970s interior design kitchen with a rustic chandelier, wooden dining set, and patterned tiles, showcasing the best.

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    #53

    Our Basement

    A cozy 1980s interior design living room bathed in red light, featuring a brick fireplace and a long red sofa.

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    #54

    The Lobby Of The Now Abandoned Nevele Grande Hotel In Ellenville NY, C 1978

    A hotel lobby from the 1970s and 1980s, showcasing interior design with a central fountain and stylish seating.

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    #55

    Two More Rolls Of This Vinyl In The Basement In Case The Floors And Wall Aren’t Enough

    A bathroom from the 1970s and 1980s, featuring patterned wallpaper and tile reflecting interior design trends.

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    #56

    From 📚 'Success With Houseplants'🪴🪴©1979🪴

    An exterior view of a modern house highlighting 1970s interior design with large windows, lush plants, and a visible kitchen.

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    #57

    The Morgan House In Atlantic Beach, Florida 🏖️ 1973

    A striking A-frame house at dusk, exemplifying the unique architectural interior design from the 1970s and 1980s.

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    #58

    Architectural Digest • 1979

    A living room with tie-dye patterns on walls and sofa, showcasing bold 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #59

    From 📚 'The Complete Guide To Designing Your Home' ©1976 By Corinne Benicka

    A vibrant 1970s interior design kitchen with yellow striped floor and cabinetry, featuring a large central island.

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    #60

    Architectural Digest • December, 1978

    A luxurious 1970s and 1980s interior design bedroom with dark walls, a large bed, mirrored closet doors, and modern lighting.

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    #61

    Mushroom House, Perinton, NY, USA | James H. Johnson | 1972

    A unique mushroom house exemplifies 1970s and 1980s interior design in a wooded landscape.

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    #62

    Architectural Digest • June, 1978

    An elegant room with mirrored walls, golden palm trees, and a green ottoman showcases 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #63

    From 📚 'Living For Today' ©1972 By Karen Fisher

    A sophisticated dining room with modern art, a set table, and lush greenery represents 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #64

    From 📚 'Houses Architects Live In' ©1977 By Barbara Plumb

    A vibrant 1970s interior design bathroom with orange walls, wood cabinets, and green plants capturing the best of the era.

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    #65

    American Home Magazine (1976)

    A formal 1970s and 1980s interior design dining room with a long wooden table, patterned chairs, and two chandeliers.

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    #66

    A Florida Living Room From 📚 'The Use Of Color In Interiors' ©1978 By Albert O. Halse

    A vibrant 1970s and 1980s interior design living room with orange carpet, blue chairs, and built-in bookshelves.

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    #67

    From 📚 'The Practical Encyclopedia Of Good Decorating & Home Improvement' ©1970

    A 1970s and 1980s interior design kitchen featuring a dual sink, fresh produce, and unique purple glass paneling.

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    #68

    Interior Photograph Of The Bank Of America Data Center, 1455 Market Street, San Francisco, California, 1979 August

    A large room filled with rows of vintage computer equipment, capturing the essence of 1970s and 1980s interior design for a data center.

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    #69

    70's Pencil Reed Table Lamp

    A unique fan-shaped rattan table, showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #70

    From 📚 'House & Garden's Complete Guide To Interior Decoration' ©1970

    A luxurious 1980s interior design bathroom with marble walls, stained-glass windows, and a large bathtub.

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    #71

    My Vintage 80s Home

    A living room filled with eclectic decor, a pink sofa, and unique lamps, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #72

    Thought I Would Share A Few Updated Pictures Of My Sunroom ✨

    Decorative ceramic sculptures and a face mask embodying 1980s interior design aesthetics on a display shelf.

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    #73

    Hoog Catharijne Shopping Center, Utrecht, Netherlands In 1981

    People sitting on orange benches inside a shopping mall, an example of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #74

    Christmas, South Bay Galleria, Redondo Beach, CA [1988]

    A shopping mall with pink lights and Christmas decorations, capturing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #75

    Got A Caboodle And An 80’s Bedspread For My Birthday! 🩵

    A pastel floral comforter on a bed, with a teal and lavender case, reflecting 1980s interior design aesthetics.

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    #76

    Back To The Future (1985) Has One Of The Most Perfectly Mid-80s Living Rooms Ever Put On Screen

    A cozy 1970s interior design living room with a cream sofa, patterned rug, and warm lighting.

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    #77

    Mccarran International Airport Central Terminal - Las Vegas, 1986

    A sprawling 1980s interior design airport terminal with bright blue lighting and palm trees.

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    #78

    Kitty!!!!😺 From 📚 'Your Bedrooms' ©1984 By Better Homes & Gardens Books

    A bedroom with a sleek, low-profile bed, a cat, and a plant, embodying 1970s and 1980s interior design.

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    #79

    Bedroom Interior Design From The Media Design Book, 1984

    A room with a large window and built-in storage, displaying 1970s and 1980s interior design elements and a vintage entertainment system.

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    #80

    "Why Is The Floor Wet, Todd?"

    A person relaxing on a striped couch in a living room, highlighting 1970s and 1980s interior design with unique lamps and neon accents.

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    3points
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    #81

    The Instrument Panel In My 1985 Chrysler Laser

    A car's dashboard at night with glowing digital displays, reflecting 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    Threeofnine000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Page From The IKEA Catalogue 1989 Swedish Edition

    A living room with a stereo system, records, and a lamp, demonstrating 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    joe3000s Report

    3points
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    #83

    Futuristic Interior Design Of A California Office, 1983. Image By Russell Abraham Architectural Photographers

    An office meeting room featuring bold 1980s interior design, with curved pink translucent walls and modern furniture.

    joe3000s Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    1980’s Interior Design

    A luxurious 1970s interior design living room featuring a large central table, plush seating, and an illuminated aquarium.

    Scorpio1992__ Report

    3points
    POST
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    #85

    From 📚 'Art Plastic: Designed For Living' ©1984 By Andrea Denoto

    A stylish 1970s bedroom interior design with a pink bed, mirrored headboard, and clear acrylic furniture.

    Sedna_ARampage Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Mauve And Glass Blocks = Winning Combo

    Pink kitchen with unique cabinets and glass block accents, a bold example of 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    Anawanna_UgLee92 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #87

    I’m Back! Some Pics Of My Bedroom!

    A display of 1970s and 1980s interior design featuring stylized busts, mirrored furniture, and purple lighting.

    Professional_Sir2225 Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Jack Maguire, (1987)

    A child's room featuring 1970s and 1980s interior design with a desk, bookshelves, and various toys and decorations.

    Ordner Report

    3points
    POST
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    #89

    IKEA • 1986

    A cozy 1970s interior design with a blue sofa, record collection, and a TV, showcasing vintage style.

    Sedna_ARampage Report

    3points
    POST
    #90

    From 📚 'Metropolitan Home: Renovation Style' ©1986

    Living room entryway with an arched doorway, revealing subtle 1970s and 1980s interior design elements.

    Sedna_ARampage Report

    3points
    POST
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    #91

    The Normandy Plaza Hotel

    Ocean Surf Hotel facade with colorful Art Deco architecture, reminiscent of 1970s and 1980s design aesthetics.

    Ok_Pipe6385 Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    More Than 500 Ways To Make A House Or Apartment A Home By Thomas Cowan, (1986)

    Children's bedroom featuring bunk beds and whimsical decor, capturing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    Ordner Report

    3points
    POST
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    #93

    Found This In Roadside Trash

    An orange corduroy sofa on a patterned rug, epitomizing 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    Ill-Rule-2370 Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    From 📚 'House & Garden's Complete Guide To Interior Decoration' ©1970

    A vibrant dining setting with red and purple hues, glass table, and flowers captures 1970s and 1980s interior design.

    Sedna_ARampage Report

    2points
    POST
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    #95

    I've Never Seen A Kitchen With A Staircase Before

    A luxurious 1980s interior design kitchen with black and gold cabinetry, an island, and large arched windows.

    According-Value-6227 Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    “How To Solve Your Interior Design Problems” By Jill Blake, (1986)

    A distinctive 1980s interior design living space with teal walls, blue pillars, and a unique architectural element.

    Ordner Report

    2points
    POST
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    #97

    A 1986 Kitchen

    Vibrant kitchen showcasing 1970s and 1980s interior design with striped wallpaper and a full cooking space.

    Appropriate_Fly_9280 Report

    2points
    POST
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