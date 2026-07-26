97 Photos That Capture The Best Of 1970s And 1980s Interior Design (New Pics)
While some people are only focused on looking forward, it’s nice to look back every now and then too. And if you’re in need of ideas on how to spruce up your home, you might just want to look to the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration.
We visited the ’70s Design and ’80s Design subreddits and gathered some of their best posts below. From fabulous interior design to gorgeous retro gadgets, these pics will give you a serious blast from the past. Enjoy scrolling through this nostalgic list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to pull out your old record player and blast some Queen!
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Uncovered Today!
Back when floors had some character! This might not be to your taste, but I get tired of seeing that boring gray "wood-grain" flooring in so many homes. Yes, I pop onto real estate sites from time to time.
Patio Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1974
I remember loving this stuff as a kid in the 70s. Flower power layover from the 60s.
Laguna Beach By Hisao Kawada
The trees, the beach and the cars!❤️ The house is secondary!
The 1970s are famous for a lot of things. It was an era of free love, warm colors, and extremely groovy music. But it was also a time of impeccable style. From the fashion of the decade to the way people’s homes were designed, it seems like everything was beautiful and intentional. So we want to celebrate some of the iconic aspects of ’70s design today with this list.
Vogue published a piece in 2022 explaining why 1970s style was trending again, and the first thing they noted was that the Earth tones, playful pops of color, and kitschy accents can be quite calming. “The design of the time was fun and sexy but still sophisticated—I think that heavily resonates with modern audiences,” Giampiero Tagliaferri, principal of Studio Tagliaferri, told Vogue.
Thought You Guys Might Appreciate My Kitchen And Tiles
Not crazy about the backsplash, but the rest of it is fine by me.
Bernstein House, Malibu, CA, USA | Harry Gesner | 1975
Finished The Mural On The Entry Wall
In fact, in 2022, a survey of 600 decorators found that 26% reported noticing a resurgence of distinctive 1970s decor traits. These include Mario Bellini’s “Camaleonda” sofa from 1970, Michel Ducaroy’s “Togo” and Vico Magistretti’s “Maralunga” sofa from 1973, and Tobia & Afra Scarpa “Artona” dining series.
Now, this decade has not always been celebrated for its style. People have long mocked anyone who has shag carpeting, wooden wall panels, and plastic-covered furniture in their home. But there are definitely some things that this era got right, and those bold choices deserve to be celebrated.
My 1970’s Sears Hanging Mixer
Epic New Score
‘70s Bathroom Splendor
As far as why the 1970s style has had a resurgence in recent years, Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director of 1stDibs, believes that the pandemic may have had something to do with it. Because people were cooped up in their homes, stressed about the uncertainty of the world and the future, many felt the need for a relaxed environment. “So, nothing hard on the eyes, and a place that has an immediate comfortable feel,” Freund explained.
Robert G. Becker Lake House, Sammamish, Wa, USA, 1974
What a beautiful earthy place. The Calder mobile is what really did it for me, though.
Conversation Put
Early-Mid 1970s Proctor Silex Percolator In Harvest Gold
This list isn’t purely about the 1970s, though. We’re also here to celebrate the ’80s. And according to House & Garden, there are several valuable lessons that we can learn from the interior design of that decade.
First, they note that glassy modernism popped up during this iconic decade, and it added so much life to various spaces. While not everyone is a fan of glass bricks, there’s no question that they add personality to an office, restaurant, or home. And they’re much more interesting than plain, boring walls.
Having Family Time In The 1970s
Where To Buy 70s/Preferably Sculpted Shag Carpet....?
Everyone Had One 😊
Something else from the 1980s that we can certainly learn a lesson from is camp opulence. Today, people seem to be obsessed with neutral colors and beige, boring homes without any life. But only 50 years ago, it was trendy to practice maximalism and fill your home with bright, vibrant colors. Nobody was afraid of floral prints, green velvet, or patterned wallpaper. You don’t have to fully lean into this aesthetic today, but a little spice won’t hurt your home!
From 📚 'The Indoor Garden: The Houseplant Lovers Guide' ©1977 By Cynthia Wickham
“Barrels For Fun And Entertaining”- Jc Penney, 1970s
Our local pizza place (Beno's)had chairs like these. I loved that place.
The Home Of Designer William L. Chidester In Los Angeles, California ⛲1971
Memphis Milano style also emerged during the 1980s. This was in response to the obsession with functionality at the time. Instead of making pieces purely practical, Memphis Milano style was more radical, including “bright, clashing colors and geometric shapes,” House and Garden explains. It often prioritized aesthetics over function, using unique materials, patterns, and colors. But it created amazing spaces that would catch anyone’s eye.
A Fotomat Kiosk In Massachusetts In 1987
Mcdonalds Moon Man Mac Tonight Poster Artwork
The Scheininger Clinic In Jacksonville, Florida ||| 1982
Apartment Therapy notes that 1980s style has had a resurgence in recent years too. The design of that era was so much more playful than what we often see today, and it really appeals to younger generations. Apparently, some are even mixing Art Deco with Memphis Milano now.
“When you didn’t live through that period, you don’t realize that one of those styles was a resurgence from the 1930s and one of them was a new invention of the 1980s,” says Justin Riordan, the founder of Spade and Archer Design Agency. “Millennials and Gen Z just see the whole thing as ‘80s style’ and are taking that whole genre and mixing it all together, so we’re getting this new genre that I call ‘Memphis-Deco.'”
My 80s Living Room
Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, New Jersey (1986)
70s Koehler Toilet
Are you enjoying your journey back in time and into these famous ’70s and ’80s spaces, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you think are still stylish today, and let us know in the comments if there’s anything else you miss from those iconic eras. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring design from the same two decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you to read next right here!
Avacado Goes With Everything!
My Mom's Kitchen
That’s A Lot Of ‘70s In 1 Pic!
Did Your Neighborhood Have Any Houses With A Sunken Family Area Or Den?
What’s This Design Called
Wicker Furniture From The Sears Fall-Winter Catalog, 1974
Stonehill Residence, Poway, CA, USA | Robert Thiele | 1979
From 📚 'Lifespace: Designs For Today's Living' ©1977 By Spiros Zaka & Margaret Miner
As an 8 year old girl in 1977 I would have loved a room like this.