ADVERTISEMENT

Finding that old box of things from your childhood or booting up a computer with a version of Windows old enough to drive can sometimes evoke the sort of nostalgia that makes one sit down and think of the past. However, if one wants that warm feeling without a long drive to their childhood home or going through the logistics of setting up a computer from the 2000s, we’ve got a list for you.

The “Nostalgia Folder” internet page is dedicated to images of things that might take you back a few decades. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories from the past in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

NostalgiaFolder Report

13points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    11points
    POST
    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why was it flooded after dark?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First image always makes me think of the Teletubbies now

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Nostalgia operates as a sophisticated psychological resource rather than a simple glitch in human memory. The brain processes these moments as a bridge between the past and the present which serves to stabilize our sense of self during times of transition or stress. Research suggests that this feeling often peaks during early adulthood which scientists call the reminiscence bump.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This phenomenon explains why the music and movies from our teenage years feel more profound than anything we encounter later in life. From a neurological perspective the hippocampus and amygdala work in tandem to store emotional echoes alongside factual data.

    #4

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    9points
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish i had money like that

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And in the metal one your legs would stick to it on really hot days

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    When a specific scent or melody triggers these pathways the brain releases dopamine which fosters a warm sense of belonging and security. Far from being a sign of being stuck in the past, nostalgia actually strengthens our social bonds by reminding us of the communities and friendships that shaped our identities. This internal time machine helps people cope with loneliness and find meaning when the world feels unpredictable.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    8points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still do - sometimes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    8points
    POST
    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ed, Edd N Eddy is my personal favourite. Next being Dexter's Laboratory.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For members of Generation X this emotional anchor often takes the form of tactile objects and analog experiences that required a specific kind of patience. They remember the rhythmic whir of a film projector in a classroom or the physical effort of manually rewinding a VHS tape before returning it to a local store.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    _drought Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST

    Their childhood was often defined by the freedom of wandering the neighborhood until the streetlights came on which created a unique sense of independence and localized community. They might feel a sudden rush of warmth at the thought of a rotary phone because the clicking sound of the dial returning to its original position is a sensory detail etched into their long term memory.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't have that kind of remote when I was a kid. We had two-legged remotes: me and my brothers.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Gen X nostalgia often revolves around the dawn of arcade culture where glowing screens and electronic bleeps represented the cutting edge of modern entertainment. This generation cherishes the physicality of media such as the art on a vinyl record sleeve or the fragile plastic of a cassette tape that had to be fixed with a pencil if the ribbon unspooled. These objects serve as anchors to a time when technology was something you could hold and interact with in a tangible and sometimes temperamental way.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really miss these days

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scary as hell

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST

    Millennials navigate a slightly different landscape of memory because they grew up during the rapid transition from the analog world to the digital frontier. Their nostalgia is frequently tied to the earliest days of the internet when logging on involved a symphony of screeching modem sounds and a prayer that nobody would pick up the landline phone in the other room.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    6points
    POST
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quarterpounder with cheese? Nah, here in France it's Royal. Royal Cheese.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They recall the specific anxiety of keeping a digital pet alive in their pocket or the thrill of customizing a personal profile with bright colors and animated icons on social platforms. The millennial experience is defined by icons of a changing world such as the blue and yellow signage of a favorite video store or the clacking sound of a sturdy Nokia phone keypad.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments

    They are the first generation to experience digital community on a global scale through early chat rooms and instant messaging services which allowed for the creation of secret languages and inside jokes. For them nostalgia often looks like a low resolution video game or a pop song that dominated the radio for an entire summer during a family road trip. This group finds comfort in the remnants of the early two thousands like translucent plastic gadgets and the specific scent of a shopping mall food court.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    realEstateTrent Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Photocopies. Stacks and stacks of photocopies. And a bookshelf and filing cabinet. A writing desk, preferably with a slight slope on it to make writing and drawing easier. And outside the office, an archive full of blueprints, literally black writing on blue paper.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST

    The psychological benefits of these memories go beyond mere comfort and serve as a shield against existential dread. Studies indicate that engaging with nostalgic content can actually boost self esteem and increase feelings of optimism about the future by validating one's own history. When a person looks back on a positive memory they are not just looking at a static image but are instead reenacting a narrative where they were the central protagonist.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still do, these days there's even glow tape.ive blacked out my bedroom window so I'm never really sure what time it is but i never stub a toe.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST

    This helps individuals maintain a coherent life story despite the many changes that occur over the decades. For Gen X this narrative often involves the rugged self-reliance of the latchkey era while for Millennials it involves the pioneering spirit of the early digital age. Both generations use these memories as a tool for emotional regulation especially when they face modern challenges that feel overwhelming or disconnected.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one knows where they come from. But if you are past 50 years old, and you set out a glass dish and call it a candy bowl, the next day these will have magically appeared. Like there is a candy claus

    1
    1point
    reply
    #32

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I feel really old

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, in the early 70s I had an already old pedal car. Built like a Sherman tank and probably had more steel in it than a modern car!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    M'y grandkids still play with those.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fatal frame 2 remake coming out in a week.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    5points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pretended grape juice was wine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are now on numuki site.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im so old this looks recent.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #44

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting taste for gum that lasted a whole 10 seconds.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was so loud. It never helped my daughter sleep.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #56

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not happy about that. But I do know that the wooden ones were a fire risk due to children with cigarette lighters.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the time, these topped the list of books most often stolen from public libraries.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't even know this was a thing until a fortnight ago!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #64

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    No. This clock was at every grandparents house. https://imagedelivery.net/znDGKaxxskgDbNUpqPVRFg/ph-collection-media/images/374132.jpg/w=1080,q=75,metadata=keep

    View more comments
    #68

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #71

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    egads avatar
    e gads
    e gads
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess its been decades since i bought a kitkat

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Nostalgic-Childhood-Images

    NostalgiaFolder Report

    3points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!