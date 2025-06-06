Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beginner Jiu-Jitsu Student Gets $56M After Black-Belt Instructor Leaves Him Paralyzed During Class
Man recovering in hospital bed with medical tubes, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injury case.
Health, News

Beginner Jiu-Jitsu Student Gets $56M After Black-Belt Instructor Leaves Him Paralyzed During Class

A San Diego jury awarded $56 million to a former beginner jiu-jitsu student after he was injured during a sparring session with his black-belt instructor

While the amount was considered “astonishing” by some, others argue it pales in comparison to the long-lasting consequences of the incident.

The student was left paralyzed from the neck down.

Highlights
  • A San Diego jury awarded $56 million to Jack Greener after a black-belt instructor paralyzed him during sparring in 2018.
  • Injured in a botched rolling back-take move, Greener underwent a nine-hour emergency surgery for spinal cord and neck injuries.
  • The court held the instructor to a higher standard, ruling he acted like a peer, not a teacher responsible for a novice's safety.
  • The gym's $46 million damages award was appealed but upheld, rising to $56 million with accrued interest by 2025.

30-year-old Jack Greener enlisted in the Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club in 2018 as a white belt. He entered the establishment looking to train and left with a life-altering spinal cord injury and a harrowing seven-year recovery journey.

    Student who was paralyzed from the neck down after sparring with a black belt instructor was awarded a $56 million payout

    Young man with a mustache and tattoo in a dark tank top sharing his experience as a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    It all began on November 29, 2018, during a routine class at Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club in San Diego, when Greener was paired to spar with his instructor, Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde, a seasoned second-degree black belt and IBJJF champion.

    Greener was in the “turtle position”—knees and elbows on the mat, tucked in defensively—when Iturralde attempted a rolling back-take maneuver.

    Young beginner Jiu-Jitsu student in hospital wearing glasses and a beanie after injury from black-belt instructor incident.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    The move was designed to flip a turtled opponent over their shoulders to allow the attacker to control their back. The exercise, which was meant to teach Greener the essential maneuver, went catastrophically wrong.

    Two jiu-jitsu practitioners sparring in a gym, highlighting beginner student injured by black-belt instructor during class.

    Image credits: tomdeblass

    Iturralde, who testified that Greener seemed “highly experienced for a white belt” and had expressed a desire to be competitive, did not offer any demonstration or active instruction before engaging in the move. 

    Instead, the court found, he treated the session as if he were rolling with a peer, not a novice under his care.

    Greener was subjected to a nine-hour emergency surgery to fix his spine and remove blood clots from his neck

    Two men in black gis practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappling techniques on mats in a martial arts gym.

    Image credits: tomdeblass

    “He acted more like a student co-participant than an instructor,” the court wrote.

    “But as an instructor with superior knowledge and skill of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Iturralde was differently situated from other students, and thus he can—and we conclude should—be held to a different standard.”

    CCTV footage of the incident started circulating online as the case went viral in martial arts circles. In it, Iturralde aggressively flips Greener around, who, in an effort to resist, twists his back with force.

    Male Jiu-Jitsu black-belt instructor wearing medal sitting on a winner’s podium at a competition event.

    Image credits: sinistrogentlearts

    The result was devastating. Greener’s cervical vertebrae were crushed, and he suffered a fractured neck and damage to his spinal cord. He was left paralyzed from the neck down and had multiple strokes.

    He was immediately sent to the hospital, where a nine-hour emergency surgery was required to remove blood clots from his neck.

    The establishment was ordered to pay $46 million in damages in 2023, but it appealed the decision

    Young man wearing a gray beanie against a dark background, representing a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student after injury.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    Greener filed suit against the martial arts club and its owner, asserting that the school bore responsibility for the devastating injury.

    In 2023, a California appellate court sided with him, awarding $46 million in damages. The amount was meant to cover past and future medical expenses, potential lost earnings, and an extra $36 million for the pain and suffering he endured.

    Man with glasses lying in hospital bed with medical tubes, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injury case.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    Rener Gracie, a black belt instructor and prominent figure in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world, testified as an expert witness for the plaintiff.

    In a video explaining his involvement, Gracie stated that he didn’t believe Iturralde’s actions to have been malicious or intentionally harmful. However, he emphasized that the move was executed improperly and, importantly, had never been taught or practiced at that academy.

    For Gracie, Greener was effectively used as a “guinea pig” by Iturralde, who “failed to ensure [his] safety.”

    Young jiu-jitsu student using crutches after injury, leaving him paralyzed during class with black-belt instructor.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    While Iturralde was harshly criticized by the public at large, members of the BJJ community came to his defense, arguing that the incident was a “freak accident” that no one involved could’ve predicted.

    This was not done maliciously at all… My heart breaks for the student injured. However, my heart also breaks for the instructor,” a member of the community wrote at the time.

    Greener has since transformed into a motivational figure, inspiring others by climbing mountains despite his limited mobility

    Man wearing beige cap and black shirt holding phone outdoors, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injury settlement.

    Image credits: Vincero Collective

    The Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club appealed the 2023 decision, arguing that students are well aware of the risks involved in participating in combat sports. The California Supreme Court, however, declined to hear the case.

    With interest accrued over the years, the final award rose from $46 million to $56 million in 2025. The court clarified that the liability rested with the gym’s insurance provider, not the academy itself.

    Meanwhile, Jack Greener has made significant progress. He regained limited mobility in 2019 and continued to improve year after year.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tom DeBlass (@tomdeblass)

    Over time, he transformed into a motivational figure for others living with the aftermath of paralysis.

    On social media, Greener documents feats once deemed impossible for him. For instance, in 2024, he became one of only two people with his disability to reach the summit of Mount Bross in Colorado. He later attempted Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the United States.

    “Progress and growth aren’t linear… The good news is I have a few doors in front of me. And relatively speaking, I’m happy and secure,” Greener wrote to his followers.

    “Eye for an eye.” Many netizens believe no amount of money would pay for what Greener endured

    Comment text saying hope for compensation to pay for best care after beginner Jiu-Jitsu student left paralyzed by instructor.

    Text excerpt from Paul Kehnast discussing concerns about a martial arts instructor with a villain-like nickname affecting a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student.

    Comment text on white background reading lol poor career move obviously, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injury and settlement case.

    Comment by Justin Kneessi discussing the instructor’s financial status after beginner jiu-jitsu student’s injury settlement.

    Comment by Tony Huber, stating unless it was Jackie Chan, he ain't collecting, in a casual text format.

    Comment by Evilie Mia questioning if the beginner Jiu-Jitsu student will receive $56M after injury during class.

    Comment by Christina Taylor expressing concern over a paralyzed beginner Jiu-Jitsu student receiving $56M settlement after instructor's negligence.

    Text message discussing a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student receiving $56M after paralysis during class by instructor.

    Comment by Betty Jean Marino expressing hope for recovery after a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student is paralyzed in class.

    Text screenshot showing a comment about never rolling with anyone named Sinestro related to Jiu-Jitsu discussions.

    Text excerpt discussing impact of a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student’s injury by black-belt instructor during class.

    Text from OI Skool about rising personal dues to cover school insurance costs.

    Comment by Jay Furtado saying he will not collect the dollar after beginner Jiu-Jitsu student gets $56M settlement.

    Comment text reading: How about put the instructor in prison too? about beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injured by black-belt instructor.

    Text from Daniel J Wilson describing injury caused by a black belt instructor during Jiu-Jitsu class.

    Comment from Taisha Wilson criticizing negligence causing paralysis in a beginner jiu-jitsu student during class.

    Comment by Sarah Rees saying instructor might still be teaching, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student paralyzed case.

    Text on a screen showing a comment by Dan Baker about fairness, related to beginner Jiu-Jitsu student injury case.

    Comment by Charles McCoy Hassell questioning how a black-belt instructor could have 56 million dollars after a jiu-jitsu accident.

    Comment section text discussing a beginner Jiu-Jitsu student seeking $56M after paralysis from black-belt instructor incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
