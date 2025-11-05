“Tragic Freak Accident”: Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Breaks Silence After Paralyzing Student In Sparring Incident
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor Francisco Iturralde has broken his silence following a California Supreme Court decision that effectively ended a years-long legal battle.
In 2018, what he refers to as a training accident left his former student, Jack Greener, paralyzed.
The case culminated in a $56 million settlement.
While the amount was considered “astonishing” by some, others argue it pales in comparison to the long-lasting consequences of the incident.
Iturralde said how, in the years that follow, he watched his career and personal life fall apart while being unable to defend himself due to legal constraints.
“The trial was set up so I would be found liable,” he said.
Image credits: teampredadormatriz
On November 29, 2018, during a routine class at Del Mar Jiu Jitsu Club in San Diego, Greener was paired to spar with his instructor, Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde, a seasoned second-degree black belt and IBJJF champion.
Greener was in the “turtle position”—knees and elbows on the mat, tucked in defensively—when Iturralde attempted a rolling back-take maneuver.
The move was designed to flip a turtled opponent over their shoulders to allow the attacker to control their back. The exercise, which was meant to teach Greener the essential maneuver, went catastrophically wrong.
Image credits: sinistrogentlearts
In his first public statement since the verdict, Iturralde described the 2018 incident as a “tragic freak accident” that occurred during what he characterized as routine sparring.
“While we were practicing Jiu-Jitsu, my student Jack and I were in a sparring session,” he wrote.
“I was attempting a back take, and Jack attempted a Granby Roll, which is a wrestling move to escape the back take. As a result of the exchange of techniques, a tragic accident happened and he hurt his cervical spine.”
Iturralde said the incident was an accident and that judges mischaracterized Greener’s martial arts experience
Image credits: sinistrogentlearts
Iturralde, now 33, defended his approach and rejected the court’s portrayal of Greener as a novice, noting that the student had over a decade of wrestling experience and about four years of Jiu-Jitsu experience.
“He had medaled in many tournaments,” he added, testifying that Greener seemed highly experienced for a white belt and had expressed a desire to be competitive.
Image credits: paralyzedtopeaks
This version of events contrasts sharply with court records that described Greener as a beginner-level student. The courts ultimately ruled that Greener’s athletic history was irrelevant to the instructor’s duty of care during the incident.
Despite this, several prominent figures in the BJJ community, such as ADCC champion Royler Gracie, sided with Iturralde.
“I see the video many times… what I see is an accident, completely accident,” Gracie said. “Don’t tell me the negligence for the teacher, for the school.”
The instructor said the incident damaged his mental health to the point he couldn’t teach anymore
Image credits: paralyzedtopeaks
Iturralde spoke candidly about the toll the case has taken on his personal and professional life.
He said he was forbidden from contacting Greener after the incident, despite his instinct to check on injured students.
When he tried to resume teaching, he realized he simply couldn’t do it anymore. He was scared.
Image credits: paralyzedtopeaks
“I was scared of teaching. I was scared of sparring,” he recalled. “I didn’t even know if I could continue training Jiu-Jitsu. I couldn’t believe that the art I loved so much could, in a split second, cause something so tragic.”
He eventually resigned from Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club, describing himself as “a nervous wreck,” and accusing insurance company lawyers of restricting his communication.
Greener was subjected to a nine-hour emergency surgery to fix his spine and remove blood clots from his neck
Image credits: Vincero Collective
“He acted more like a student co-participant than an instructor,” the court wrote.
“But as an instructor with superior knowledge and skill of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Iturralde was differently situated from other students, and thus he can—and we conclude should—be held to a different standard.”
Image credits: Vincero Collective
CCTV footage of the incident started circulating online as the case went viral in martial arts circles. In it, Iturralde aggressively flips Greener around, who, in an effort to resist, twists his back with force.
Image credits: tomdeblass
The result was devastating. Greener’s cervical vertebrae were crushed, and he suffered a fractured neck and damage to his spinal cord. He was left paralyzed from the neck down and had multiple strokes.
He was immediately sent to the hospital, where a nine-hour emergency surgery was required to remove blood clots from his neck.
The establishment was ordered to pay $46 million in damages in 2023, but it appealed the decision
Image credits: tomdeblass
Greener filed suit against the martial arts club and its owner, asserting that the school bore responsibility for the devastating injury.
In 2023, a California appellate court sided with him, awarding $46 million in damages.
The amount was meant to cover past and future medical expenses, potential lost earnings, and an extra $36 million for the pain and suffering he endured.
Image credits: sinistrogentlearts
Rener Gracie, a black belt instructor and prominent figure in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world, testified as an expert witness for the plaintiff.
In a video explaining his involvement, Gracie stated that he didn’t believe Iturralde’s actions to have been malicious or intentionally harmful. However, he emphasized that the move was executed improperly and, importantly, had never been taught or practiced at that academy.
For Gracie, Greener was effectively used as a “guinea pig” by Iturralde, who “failed to ensure [his] safety.”
Image credits: Vincero Collective
While Iturralde was harshly criticized by the public at large, members of the BJJ community came to his defense, arguing that the incident was a “freak accident” that no one involved could’ve predicted.
Image credits: Vincero Collective
“This was not done maliciously at all… My heart breaks for the student injured. However, my heart also breaks for the instructor,” a member of the community wrote at the time.
Greener has since transformed into a motivational figure, inspiring others by climbing mountains despite his limited mobility
Image credits: Vincero Collective
The Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club appealed the 2023 decision, arguing that students are well aware of the risks involved in participating in combat sports. The California Supreme Court, however, declined to hear the case.
Image credits: Vincero Collective
With interest accrued over the years, the final award rose from $46 million to $56 million in 2025. The court clarified that the liability rested with the gym’s insurance provider, not the academy itself.
Meanwhile, Jack Greener has made significant progress. He regained limited mobility in 2019 and continued to improve year after year.
View this post on Instagram
Over time, he transformed into a motivational figure for others living with the aftermath of paralysis.
On social media, Greener documents feats once deemed impossible for him. For instance, in 2024, he became one of only two people with his disability to reach the summit of Mount Bross in Colorado. He later attempted Mount Whitney, one of the tallest mountains in the United States with an elevation of 14,505 feet.
“Progress and growth aren’t linear… The good news is I have a few doors in front of me. And relatively speaking, I’m happy and secure,” Greener wrote to his followers.
“Eye for an eye.” Many netizens believe no amount of money would pay for what Greener endured
