Model’s Near-Lifeless Body Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken After Party
Crime, News

Model’s Near-Lifeless Body Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken After Party

What started as a luxurious vacation full of business opportunities ended in a life-changing tragedy for Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian model who was found near-lifeless beside a road in Dubai yesterday (March 19).

The 20-year-old had been missing for ten days after informing friends and family that she was invited to a hotel party by two men claiming to be representatives of the modeling industry on March 9. 

  • Maria Kovalchuk, a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, found near-lifeless in Dubai after missing for 10 days.
  • Maria's spine, arms, and legs were shattered from a suspected brutal assault, not an accident.
  • Maria may have been lured to Dubai by a fake modeling opportunity and fell victim to an abuse scheme.

A search was launched by local authorities on March 11, when the model failed to show up for a scheduled flight to Thailand, sparking concern among her loved ones. 

The family’s desperation turned into horror when authorities discovered Maria, who was in critical condition with her spine, arms, and legs shattered.

    The Ukrainian model was found abandoned on the side of a road in Dubai with several broken bones after traveling for a hotel party

    Model in a light suit smiling in a Dubai urban setting.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    Hailing from Lviv in Western Ukraine, Maria Kovalchuk was not just a model but also an outspoken anti-war activist.

    Preliminary reports suggest that Maria’s injuries were not the result of an accident but that she was the victim of a brutal assault. The model, due to the extent of her injuries, remains unable to speak.

    Young woman posing in a red bikini indoors.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    She was abandoned on the side of the road without her phone, identification, or documents. The model was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she has reportedly undergone four life-saving procedures.

    The circumstances surrounding Maria’s disappearance remain murky. According to her mother, Anna, the party’s promoter, got into contact with the family and claimed to not have seen Maria that night.

    Blonde model with blue eyes, looking directly at the camera, neutral expression.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    Angelina Doroshenkova, a model and friend of Maria, was invited to the same party but ultimately decided to return to her country a few days before her friend vanished. Speaking to Ukrainian media, she expressed relief at Maria being found and thanked those who helped with the search.

    “We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” she said.

    Maria could’ve fallen victim to an adult entertainment scheme where wealthy men lure models to abuse and humiliate men

    Skyline of Dubai at night with lit skyscrapers and a waterfront path.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Amid the horror of Maria’s injuries, disturbing fears have arisen that she may have fallen victim to a “twisted” adult entertainment scheme involving wealthy sheiks in Dubai. 

    According to Russian media reports, Maria’s family fears she may have been r***d and to****ed for days before being discarded.

    According to The Sun, the event she attended is now suspected to have been a so-called “Porta Potty” party, gatherings where women, often influencers from former Soviet states, are lured with promises of exorbitant amounts of money, only to face abuse at the hands of extremely wealthy men.

    A woman in sunglasses holding a glass by a seaside balcony with clear blue water in the background.

    Image credits: The Voice Mag

    These parties, often attended by elite Arab sheiks, have become infamous after numerous stories emerged of women being forced into humiliating and violent situations.

    “There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” explained lawyer Katya Gordon to The Sun, urging women not to go to said events, no matter how tempting the monetary incentives might be.

    Details of what transpired that night now hinge on Maria’s recovery, as investigators hope her testimony could provide crucial information to find those responsible.

    “Utterly evil.” Netizens were horrified by the details of Maria’s case and hoped those responsible would be brought to justice

    Comment by user NY369 expressing concern about risks faced by models.

    Text comment questioning the risks of going to a stranger's hotel party.

    Text comment expressing disgust and hope for finding those responsible for the model's suffering in Dubai.

    Comment by SlouchBayPet: Regardless of what she did, focusing on model's condition found roadside in Dubai.

    Comment about party safety for young adults on a social media platform.

    Text reading "The darker side of Dubai" suggesting hidden issues in the city.

    Comment about models in Dubai, highlighting risks faced at parties and yachts.

    Comment discussing the value of dignity over money, emphasizing you can't take money with you when you die.

    Text showing a comment lamenting poor decisions after a party in Dubai leads to a model's tragic outcome.

    Comment by user dave brown expressing hope for quick recovery after shocking event in Dubai.

    Commenter offering support regarding model's condition in Dubai incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    32 minutes ago

    I'm appalled to see some of the comments in the article blaming her for what happened. It is NOT her fault. Implying it was is horrendous. Monsters did this. Monsters broke her spine and legs and arms. A person/animal that is t*****ed and abused is never at fault. Ever!! Details aren't even available yet bc the poor woman can't. Even! Communicate!!!! People's cruel speculation and judgment make me sick.

