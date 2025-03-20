Model’s Near-Lifeless Body Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken After Party

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a luxurious vacation full of business opportunities ended in a life-changing tragedy for Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian model who was found near-lifeless beside a road in Dubai yesterday (March 19).

The 20-year-old had been missing for ten days after informing friends and family that she was invited to a hotel party by two men claiming to be representatives of the modeling industry on March 9.

Maria's spine, arms, and legs were shattered from a suspected brutal assault, not an accident.

Maria may have been lured to Dubai by a fake modeling opportunity and fell victim to an abuse scheme.

A search was launched by local authorities on March 11, when the model failed to show up for a scheduled flight to Thailand, sparking concern among her loved ones.

The family’s desperation turned into horror when authorities discovered Maria, who was in critical condition with her spine, arms, and legs shattered.

The Ukrainian model was found abandoned on the side of a road in Dubai with several broken bones after traveling for a hotel party

Hailing from Lviv in Western Ukraine, Maria Kovalchuk was not just a model but also an outspoken anti-war activist.

Preliminary reports suggest that Maria’s injuries were not the result of an accident but that she was the victim of a brutal assault. The model, due to the extent of her injuries, remains unable to speak.

She was abandoned on the side of the road without her phone, identification, or documents. The model was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she has reportedly undergone four life-saving procedures.

The circumstances surrounding Maria’s disappearance remain murky. According to her mother, Anna, the party’s promoter, got into contact with the family and claimed to not have seen Maria that night.

Angelina Doroshenkova, a model and friend of Maria, was invited to the same party but ultimately decided to return to her country a few days before her friend vanished. Speaking to Ukrainian media, she expressed relief at Maria being found and thanked those who helped with the search.

“We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” she said.

Maria could’ve fallen victim to an adult entertainment scheme where wealthy men lure models to abuse and humiliate men

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Amid the horror of Maria’s injuries, disturbing fears have arisen that she may have fallen victim to a “twisted” adult entertainment scheme involving wealthy sheiks in Dubai.

According to Russian media reports, Maria’s family fears she may have been r***d and to****ed for days before being discarded.

According to The Sun, the event she attended is now suspected to have been a so-called “Porta Potty” party, gatherings where women, often influencers from former Soviet states, are lured with promises of exorbitant amounts of money, only to face abuse at the hands of extremely wealthy men.

These parties, often attended by elite Arab sheiks, have become infamous after numerous stories emerged of women being forced into humiliating and violent situations.

“There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” explained lawyer Katya Gordon to The Sun, urging women not to go to said events, no matter how tempting the monetary incentives might be.

Details of what transpired that night now hinge on Maria’s recovery, as investigators hope her testimony could provide crucial information to find those responsible.

“Utterly evil.” Netizens were horrified by the details of Maria’s case and hoped those responsible would be brought to justice

