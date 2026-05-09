Identity Of “Patient Zero” Revealed In Fatal Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak

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There has been a significant development in the fatal hantavirus cruise ship outbreak after reports identified the suspected “patient zero” linked to the case.

Leo Schilperoord, a 70-year-old Dutch birdwatcher, was named as the suspected patient zero. He and his wife traveled across South America prior to boarding the MV Hondius expedition cruise.

Highlights Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord has been identified as "patient zero" in the fatal hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius.

Investigators believe Schilperoord and his wife were exposed to the virus at a landfill site in Argentina.

The outbreak has resulted in at least three confirmed fatalities.

The outbreak has already resulted in multiple fatalities and several suspected infections in various countries, prompting health officials worldwide to monitor passengers who recently left the ship.

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“Patient zero” has been identified, who might have contracted hantavirus during a birdwatching trip

Image credits: Facebook/Leo Schilperoord

Reports indicate Leo and Mirjam Schilperoord spent nearly five months traveling through South America before joining the cruise.

The couple first arrived in Argentina on November 27, traveled through Chile and Uruguay, and returned to Argentina in March.

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The couple, who lived in the small Dutch village of Haulerwijk, were well known in birdwatching circles and had previously co-authored studies in Dutch ornithology magazines.

They regularly traveled worldwide for birdwatching expeditions.

Image credits: Getty/Mario Tama

On March 27, just before boarding their cruise, authorities suspect the couple was exposed to the Andes strain of hantavirus during a visit to a landfill outside Ushuaia, Argentina.

The location is reportedly popular among birdwatchers hoping to spot the rare white-throated caracara, also known as Darwin’s caracara.

Health officials believe the area was contaminated by droppings from long-tailed pygmy rice rats, rodents that carry the Andes strain of hantavirus, the only strain known to spread between humans.

“It is common for birdwatchers to visit landfills because there are many birds there,” local guide Gastón Bretti explained while describing the location.

Authorities believe the Schilperoords were exposed to the Andes strain of hantavirus during their travels

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Image credits: Wikimedia

Just days later, on April 1, the Schilperoords boarded the MV Hondius in Ushuaia along with more than 100 other passengers, many of whom were scientists, travelers, or birdwatchers themselves.

On April 6, Leo developed symptoms such as fever, stomach pain, headache, and diarrhea; five days later, he d*ed on board.

Following Leo’s d*ath, Mirjam left the ship during a stop at Saint Helena and attempted to return to the Netherlands via Johannesburg.

Before takeoff in Johannesburg, Mirjam became severely ill, collapsed at the airport, and d*ed the following day.

“Like birds in flight, we will miss you and the stories,” one obituary published in the couple’s hometown reportedly read.

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After passengers began falling ill on board, a doctor on the ship described the scene as chaotic

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

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An American oncologist traveling as a guest unexpectedly stepped in to help treat people after the ship’s main doctor also became sick.

Dr. Stephen Kornfeld later explained that he initially volunteered after noticing a passenger who had fallen ill near the end of April.

“And I was told the doctor was also sick,” Kornfeld said. “So, over 12 to 24 hours, it became clear that there were a number of people sick and that they were getting sicker.”

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

Kornfeld shared that the illnesses did not appear immediately connected to hantavirus because the symptoms were initially vague and nonspecific.

“Early on, we didn’t know it was hantavirus until May 2, May 3,” he explained.

The doctor described working nearly nonstop with scarce medical resources to help the sick passengers aboard the ship.

“You kind of get into that doctor work mode,” he said. “You’re just trying to do the best you can in the circumstances with somewhat limited resources on a cruise.”

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At least three d*aths have been linked to the outbreak, with several additional suspected cases still monitored internationally.

Image credits: Getty/Mario Tama

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Passengers from the United States, Europe, and other countries who left the ship are now under observation as health officials continue contact tracing efforts.

As reported by Bored Panda, the outbreak also became widely discussed after travel influencer Jake Rosmarin posted emotional videos from onboard the MV Hondius.

“We’re not just a story, we’re not just headlines, we’re people,” Rosmarin said tearfully in one video update.

Image credits: Unsplash

Image credits: Unsplash/CDC

Meanwhile, health officials have continued to stress that the overall public risk remains low despite international concern.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the outbreak as a Level 3 emergency activation, its lowest emergency response level, while continuing to monitor returning passengers and possible exposures.

Experts have also repeatedly reminded the public that hantavirus infections remain extremely rare, even though the Andes strain is known for limited human-to-human transmission.