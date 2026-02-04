ADVERTISEMENT

Some periods of history are so bizarre that even if you’ve lived through them, looking back on them feels surreal, as though you were stuck in a bizarre nightmare. The Covid-19 pandemic is no exception. Although this is recent history, it sometimes feels like it happened decades ago.

To remind you of what a scary, odd, stressful, and confusing time it was, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the weirdest photos from the pandemic era. Social distancing and mandatory masks are just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to travel back in time.