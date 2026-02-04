ADVERTISEMENT

Some periods of history are so bizarre that even if you’ve lived through them, looking back on them feels surreal, as though you were stuck in a bizarre nightmare. The Covid-19 pandemic is no exception. Although this is recent history, it sometimes feels like it happened decades ago.

To remind you of what a scary, odd, stressful, and confusing time it was, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the weirdest photos from the pandemic era. Social distancing and mandatory masks are just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to travel back in time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Band Practice In Wenatchee, WA

Musicians playing saxophones inside individual green protective tents during peak Covid lockdown madness.

orchid_breeder Report

15points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Am Not Doctor But That Seems To Defeat The Purpose

    Two children playing flute wearing masks improperly during the peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    Palifaith Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    A Priest Giving Social Distance Blessings With A Squirt Pistol And What, I'm Assuming, Is Holy Water. 2020 Folks

    Person dressed in religious robes wearing a face shield and mask, using a toy water gun to spray a car during Covid lockdown madness.

    tripgore Report

    14points
    POST

    Endless lockdowns. Masks. Social distancing. Working from home. Stockpiling toilet paper. Clapping for medical workers every day. Zoom calls. Odd graduations. Delayed weddings. Peculiar habits. Vaccine hesitancy. Constantly shifting governmental regulations. Declining mental and emotional health. Families ripped apart. Grifters selling protective equipment and hygiene products at a massive markup. Misinformation, disinformation, and politicization of vaccines.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a weird era, full of fear, stress, and uncertainty. For many people, it was one of the worst times of their lives. For others, it was a time when they could check out from their studies and work, and slow down.
    #4

    Graduations Looked Different

    Robots with iPads stand in for graduating students at a Tokyo ceremony, capturing peak Covid lockdown madness moments.

    reuterspictures Report

    14points
    POST
    #5

    Safety First

    Cat on a leash wearing a protective face mask, illustrating unhinged moments of Covid lockdown madness.

    adausto Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    "I’m Not A Cat": Lawyer Gets Stuck On Zoom Kitten Filter During Court Case

    Video call showing a courtroom session with a judge, lawyer, and a participant using a cat filter during Covid lockdown madness.

    Guardian News Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While it’s easy to criticize governments and organizations for poor communication, slow responses, hypocrisy, or rules that didn’t make much sense, at the time, there was full-blown panic.

    It’s difficult to make the right decisions when you lack information and with so many unknown variables about the illness you’re dealing with.

    That being said, the pandemic exposed a lot of weaknesses in the way that the world reacts to major health crises. In a recent article, ‘Nature’ magazine points out that in some ways, the world is both better and worse prepared to handle another global pandemic in the future.
    #7

    Personal Space

    Person wearing a yellow outfit with extended arms made of pipes for social distancing in a crowded subway during Covid lockdown madness.

    rachelblundy Report

    12points
    POST
    #8

    Supermarket Tactical Gear

    Person in grocery store wearing makeshift protective suit made of plastic bags and duct tape during Covid lockdown madness.

    Spinundrum Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    At That Time, Anything Could Be A Mask

    Man wearing sunglasses and a cabbage leaf face covering in a humorous Covid lockdown madness moment.

    Aga_100kr Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In some respects, there are grounds for optimism. For example, mRNA vaccines came of age thanks to rapid progress in research and technology — much of which occurred during the pandemic. Low-and middle-income countries’ capacity to make vaccines is greater now than it was in 2020, although there is still a long way to go before they are self-sufficient,” ‘Nature’ stresses.

    “Nations have improved their systems for infectious-disease surveillance and have a better understanding of how to design fast clinical trials for testing vaccines and treatments during a crisis.”
    #10

    Next Level Method Of Avoiding The Wuhan Coronavirus

    Person wrapped in plastic bag on subway with mask, illustrating unhinged peak of Covid lockdown madness and social distancing.

    FormosaScott Report

    12points
    POST
    #11

    Not Getting The Coronavirus... Spotted In The Atlanta Airport

    Person in full protective suit and high heels holding a hat next to leopard print luggage during Covid lockdown madness.

    hbts2002 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Got This Big Roll Of Toilet Paper As A Gag Gift For Christmas. Who's Laughing Now!?

    Giant toilet paper roll next to a regular roll in a box, humorously illustrating Covid lockdown madness.

    Mikebenitez10 Report

    12points
    POST

    On the other hand, now, countries also seem worse prepared to handle another pandemic than in early 2020, when the World Health Organization declared that Covid-19 was an international public health emergency.

    “When it comes to political will and financial backing, many have recoiled from taking the steps necessary to bolster pandemic responses. Politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic has stigmatized public-health authorities and guidance in some countries, and increased vaccine hesitancy,” ‘Nature’ explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Trams Are Wearing Face Masks In Rabat, Capital Of Morocco

    Tram with oversized face mask covering front, symbolizing Covid lockdown madness and pandemic safety measures.

    TranceAirwave Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    A Goose Enforces Social Distancing

    Man standing apart from jumping geese near a Covid lockdown social distancing sign in a garden setting.

    GoldfishSushi3 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Bender Looking For A Covid Scam

    Person dressed as a robot walking outside, one of the unhinged photos summarizing the peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    MrGrumpyPoops Report

    11points
    POST

    According to Joanne Liu, a paediatric emergency-medicine specialist at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and a former international president of the medical-aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières, “the science will deliver if we have a new emerging infectious disease. I think it will be the people who aren’t going to deliver.”
    #16

    Our Feline Friends Spotted Practicing Social Distancing Measures Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic

    Cats sitting inside socially distanced circles at an outdoor market, illustrating peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    jmdsegis Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    America's Response To The Covid-19 Global Pandemic All Boiled Down To One Picture

    Man on airplane wearing a red hat and a face mask over his eyes, illustrating peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    jcepiano Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Guy Grocery Shopping With A Gas Mask After Confirmed Coronavirus Infection In Austria

    Shopper wearing full protective gear overloaded with groceries at checkout, capturing lockdown madness and pandemic panic buying.

    kschumi Report

    11points
    POST

    As ‘Nature’ points out, efforts to boost vaccine equity since the pandemic have stalled. What’s more, it will be harder to prioritize pandemic preparations as more time passes since the end of the last international health emergency.

    “The sense of urgency dwindles with each passing year and there is a strong desire to put the COVID-19 pandemic — sometimes described as a once-in-a-century event — behind us. That does not mean that the world has another 95 years until the next pandemic.”

    As reported by ‘Nature,’ one study found an up to 50% chance of a similar pandemic in the next 25 years.
    #19

    The Denver Broncos Have The Entire Town Of ‘South Park’ In The Stands For Today’s NFL Game

    Cardboard cutouts of cartoon characters wearing face masks fill stadium seats, illustrating Covid lockdown madness.

    Exclamation_Marc Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    This Is How Our 5th Grader Is Coping With Monday Today. If Wearing A Plague Doctor Mask While Remote Learning Doesn’t Sum Up 2020 Schooling, I Don’t Know What Does

    Person wearing a black plague doctor mask working from home in a room, capturing peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    jennbodo Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    If You Don't Have A Mask, You Make Your Own

    Man wearing a homemade breathing mask with tubes and a large circular metal filter in a workshop during Covid lockdown madness.

    sickunderscorepig Report

    11points
    POST

    According to Liu, who, together with her colleagues, ran pandemic simulations after the outbreak of the Ebola virus in West Africa in 2014, they didn’t foresee how much the world would change a decade later, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

    “None of us thought about the case scenario in which we would have leaders and a large part of the population that do not believe in science,” she explained.
    #22

    Ready For First Pandemic Halloween

    Unusual Halloween decoration with a long tube and pumpkin bucket on stairs, showcasing lockdown madness creativity.

    kazzmere Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    This Sweater Comes With A Matching Mask

    Cream cable knit sweater with a matching face mask attached, showcasing peak Covid lockdown madness fashion trends.

    Trainrideviews Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    An Italian Priest In Lombardy Felt It Was "Too Sad To Celebrate Mass In Front Of The Empty Pews", So He Sent Out A Call For Selfies To His Parishioners

    Priest in purple robe conducting a service to photos of worshippers during Covid lockdown madness in church pews.

    Catholic Education WA Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    According to ‘Nature,’ public health and infectious disease researchers must work closely with social scientists to understand how misinformation spreads, as well as how to counter it.

    “Public-health authorities must learn how to better communicate uncertainty to both policymakers and the public, so that changes in guidance during the next pandemic do not give rise to distrust. But, ultimately, the first step is to hold on to the urgency of 2020. Do not let history be forgotten — or worse, rewritten.”
    #25

    These Social Distancing Gym Pods Are Reminding People Of Joe From Netflix’s You

    People exercising inside plastic workout pods to maintain social distancing during peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    AFP Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Circus Performers Line Up To Get A Covid Vaccination In London

    People in colorful costumes and masks lining up outside a NHS Covid-19 vaccination clinic during lockdown madness.

    bhodrolok Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    A Dutch Hairstylist Turning An Umbrella Into A Makeshift Barrier Between Her Clients

    Person cutting hair while wearing black umbrella costume and gloves, capturing peak of Covid lockdown madness humor.

    Bella Rosa Report

    10points
    POST

    Meanwhile, as reported by DZIF, the pandemic exposed critical deficiencies in the global health system. If the world wants to improve preparedness for future emergencies, there is a need for collaborative and globally equitable health strategies. These will help counter diagnostic limitations in resource-limited settings and socioeconomic disparities in testing capacity.
    #28

    Got Covid Tested In Canada Today. Testing Centre Was A Hockey Rink, Front Desk A Hockey Net

    Person wearing protective gown and mask working on laptop inside a hockey goal cage during Covid lockdown madness.

    shrimpdood Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Oh Canada

    Canadian plastic money soaking in soapy water, illustrating unhinged photos of peak Covid lockdown madness.

    ThunderGunExpress- Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    Experts Recommend Keeping Your Daily Rituals Even While Working From Home

    Man dressed in winter coat and sunglasses holding a shower curtain rod in a small bathroom, showcasing Covid lockdown madness.

    czmanix Report

    10points
    POST

    Which of these odd photos did you find to be the weirdest, funniest, or most nonsensical? How did you handle the pandemic? Was it a time of extreme stress for you, or are you one of those people who feel low-key nostalgia for the lockdowns?

    Do you think the world is better or worse prepared to handle another global pandemic? What lessons do you think we should all take away from the pandemic?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this list. Just remember to keep the discussion civil.
    #31

    Me At Wholefoods, March 2020

    Person wearing full scuba gear and oxygen tank while shopping in a grocery store during Covid lockdown madness.

    franstrine Report

    10points
    POST
    #32

    Resorting To Illicit Actions To Survive In A Covid-19 World- First Step, Money Laundering

    British pound notes clipped to a hanger drying rack above a soapy basin, illustrating lockdown madness humor.

    ckashep Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Protection From The Covid-19 Coronavirus While Stockpiling Water At Wal-Mart

    Man with plastic bag over his head shopping for bottled water and bananas during peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    Thewatchfuleye Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    My Brother's New Covid Face Covering

    Man wearing a creative Darth Vader-style face mask, illustrating peak of Covid lockdown madness in unhinged photos.

    ConstableBrew Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    This Guys Isn't Taking An Chances Of Getting Covid-19 5G

    Man wearing a homemade mask with foil and gloves while shopping, showcasing peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    rockydlite Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    They Said Put In A Mask. Didn't Say Which Kind Of Mask

    Man wearing sunglasses and face mask takes selfie on bus while woman in white flower-shaped glasses holds a red cushion during Covid lockdown madness.

    Blitzer3 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    My Pandemic Daily Planner

    Sign on window tracking teeth brushing habits on Saturday, capturing peak of Covid lockdown madness during home quarantine.

    JoeBeanLP Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    The Frustration Of 2020

    Young woman laughing at a black cat sitting on a laptop in a kitchen during the peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    MowgsMom Report

    8points
    POST
    #39

    A Small Movie Theater Near My Best Friend’s House Has Been Putting Up Relevant Movie Titles While They’ve Been Closed Due To The Pandemic

    Marquee signs with humorous movie titles referencing Covid lockdown madness and pandemic-related themes.

    renduh Report

    8points
    POST
    #40

    Neighbors Have Not Been Driving Much Since The Pandemic Started

    Grass and moss growing between car windshield and hood, humorously capturing the peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    cultureShocked5 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Seen In Sullivan County TN

    Man wearing a homemade face mask with a pot lid and tubes in a grocery store during peak Covid lockdown madness.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My Roommates Zoom Meeting Attire

    Man wearing a blazer and shorts working on a laptop at home, capturing covid lockdown madness and remote work humor.

    Verryfastdoggo Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    When Will We Finally Get Through The Glut Of Covid-Era TV Shows Where Everyone Is Stood A Comically Large Distance Apart?

    People dressed formally practicing social distancing outdoors and at a long table, illustrating peak Covid lockdown madness.

    PurpleRainOnTPlain Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    How To Travel When There’s A Global Pandemic

    Person in full protective suit and mask at busy airport gate, capturing the peak of Covid lockdown madness.

    clembobo79 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!